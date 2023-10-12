Perlman Clinic opens first San Marcos location

SAN MARCOS — A new location of Perlman Clinic opened last week across the street from Cal State San Marcos, providing both primary care and urgent care services to the community.

The clinic at the Campus Marketplace Shopping Center off South Twin Oaks Valley Road is Perlman’s 27th location in the San Diego region, where it has operated since 2005.

San Marcos city officials and local residents gathered at the clinic on Wednesday to celebrate its opening and learn more about the kind of care it offers. Ron Perlman, husband of clinic founder Dr. Monica Perlman, is tasked with finding and designing new clinic locations and said they have been working on having a larger presence in North County.

“San Marcos is a very solid community, and we wanted to find something that is fairly close to other locations,” Perlman said, referencing Perlman Clinic’s neighboring sites in Vista and Carlsbad. “We want to expand more in North County.”

Perlman accepts a majority of insurances, including Medicare Advantage, providing additional options for North County residents 65 and older who can no longer access care at Scripps Health coastal and clinic locations with Advantage plans starting next year.

“It accepts Medicare, and it’ll serve the kids across the street,” noted San Marcos resident Sonja Olson, noting its proximity to the university.

Perlman said the approximately 2,000-square-foot facility is intended to be a place people come not only for one-time medical situations but to continue receiving primary care in a supportive environment.

“We do chronic care, patient long-term care, with urgent care as an auxiliary,” Perlman said. “We ask our staff to advocate for the patient.”

The San Marcos location accepts teen and adult patients.

The San Marcos Perlman Clinic is currently accepting new patients, and is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays at 314 S. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #114.

Call 442-372-2330 or visit perlmanclinic.com/urgent-care-San-Marcos for more information.