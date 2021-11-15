Parents seek help locating 16-year-old Encinitas girl missing since Friday

ENCINITAS — Parents of a 16-year-old San Dieguito Academy student are asking for the community’s help to locate their daughter who went missing on Nov. 12 in Encinitas.

Sam Copeland was last seen Friday morning after her mother dropped her off at school and has not been heard from since, according to her father William Copeland, who filed a missing person report on the same day she went missing.

“When her mother went to pick her up from school, she never came out,” William Copeland told The Coast News. “It turns out, Sam didn’t go to class at all.”

Sam is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has long black hair. She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt, black yoga pants and black Converse tennis shoes.

According to her father, Sam has recently been hanging out with 23-year-old Dylan Schacht. The family believes they are together in the areas near Schacht’s Oceanside home. Schacht drives a black Audi A4 sedan with the license plate number 8UTM297.

William Copeland said Sam’s cell phone had been previously taken away for hanging out with Schacht and they have been unable to track her movements. Right now, the family is worried about Sam and just wants to know she is safe.

“Reach out to somebody and tell them you’re okay,” William said. “Reach out to a friend or family member and let us know you’re alive and not in danger. Anything. A lot of people care about you and we want you to be safe. Whatever’s wrong and bothering you, we will deal with it. But let’s take care of this first.”

William said the case was assigned to Det. Dennis Thompson, a juvenile detective with the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station. The Coast News attempted to reach Thompson but was unsuccessful.

Sgt. Jeremy Collis told The Coast News there is no evidence to suggest an abduction at this time.

If you have seen Sam or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact law enforcement at 760-966-3500.