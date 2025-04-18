Op-Ed: School nutrition investments empower entire communities

In recent years, students in the San Marcos Unified School District (SMUSD) have reaped the benefits of state investment in school nutrition more than ever.

As the district’s Executive Director of Child Nutrition Services, I have witnessed the transformative power that the School Meals for All and Kitchen Infrastructure and Training (KIT) programs have had on our children, their families, local farmers, and our school nutrition staff.

But economic uncertainty imperils our progress. Now, California’s elected leaders must step up to keep us on track.

School Meals for All – California’s nation-leading program, which provides complimentary breakfast and lunch to every student — has reshaped student dining in the best ways possible. The most remarkable change I’ve observed is the elimination of the stigma once associated with eating school food.

Today, students from all backgrounds are enthusiastically joining us in the cafeteria. A palpable sense of community has blossomed at our lunch tables. Several of our sites have effectively doubled their participation rates, helping us secure more funding to reinvest directly back into our programs, staff, and students.

For our staff, School Meals for All has helped reduce the administrative burden they previously faced, freeing them from the stress of collecting money from students or ensuring forms are completed annually. In turn, they have been able to shift their focus toward what they do best: creating meals that kids love.

Staff have been empowered to try novel ideas, such as a “Have It Your Way” burrito bar, and we have incorporated homemade salsa, birria, pozole, and other delicious menu additions that students love.

Furthermore, the provision of KIT funds has been instrumental in making necessary investments in our skilled nutrition staff and school facilities. After our team’s tireless and essential work throughout the pandemic, these dollars helped boost morale by offering training on skills that staff were most interested in learning.

Thanks to these increased training opportunities, our staff are providing better service and food to students. Additionally, many of our kitchens were lacking sufficient storage or efficient layouts. One of our coolest projects transformed a makeshift serving area, originally created from two doorways, into a modern serving window and roll-up door.

This seemingly simple addition dramatically improved line flow, granting students more time to eat and creating a more welcoming environment.

An often-overlooked beneficiary, parents are also reaping the rewards of these investments. In a high-cost-of-living area like San Marcos, universal meals have greatly helped families on the margins of poverty.

Before School Meals for All, I used to receive heart-wrenching calls from single parents, newly navigating their circumstances, who were just over the income limit for federal assistance but struggled to afford feeding their children.

Another major population in our area, military families on fixed incomes, faced similar challenges. Now, these families have one less burden to carry, knowing their children will receive healthy, delicious meals at school.

Outside of our schools, the program has helped us increase our intake of fresh produce from local farmers. We’re proud to partner with them and invest approximately $150,000 back into our community each year. Increased collaboration has granted students access to a vibrant array of produce, from California-grown dragon fruit, passionfruit and finger limes to familiar favorites like strawberries, cucumbers and blueberries.

As we strive to deepen our relationships with local growers, we are exploring ways to enhance our sustainable sourcing practices in a fiscally responsible manner. All of this is made possible by our policymakers’ continued commitment to supporting school nutrition.

However, these investments are not guarantees, but active choices made by our state’s leaders. California legislators must continue backing these vital programs where it counts: the state budget.

Governor Gavin Newsom has already shown his commitment to long-term benefits for Californians, reflected in his ongoing support for both School Meals for All and KIT in his proposed budget. It’s up to our lawmakers to continue this growth, not just for students, but for entire communities throughout California.

Naomi Shadwell is the executive director of Child Nutrition Services for the San Marcos Unified School District.