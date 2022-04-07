One stop turnkey solution for manufactured BACKYARD HOMES

By Danielle Nederend

Bad news first – but the good news is right behind it.

It seems that San Diego has now monetarily earned the label of ‘America’s Finest City’ – currently sitting as the most expensive city in the country. As more people flood to the perpetually sunny city, home availability has noticeably diminished. The result: homebuilders and investors are now resorting to manufactured homes over traditional site builds. 30% more affordable. Faster to build. Less permitting. Quicker ROI.

While demand for these homes increases, so does the demand for service from start to finish, from design to permitting to construction. Homebuilders are experiencing challenges getting contractors with such a tight labor and material supply market.

Enter good news with your local Vista family-owned and operated manufactured home dealer and contractor: Crest Backyard Homes.

“We put the term ‘backyard’ in the ADU industry – it has quickly gone viral,” says founder and owner, John Arendsen. A licensed general and manufactured home contractor, licensed manufactured home dealer, park model dealer and real estate broker, Arendsen wears many badges in order to provide all those services.

But his clients’ testimonials confirm that Crest Backyard Homes is the real deal.

“From day one, he took ownership of the process,” says Dave Duff, new backyard homeowner in Vista. “They were always there to straighten out county delays. They advised on the project build with potential cost changes. Communication was over the top on all details.”

Arendsen and his family have been in the manufactured home industry for 38 years. They designed and installed their first manufactured home in 2002 in Leucadia. Now, his Crest Backyard Homes team features a star-studded cast.

Managing teammate Tim Hipps shares all the hats with Arendsen, and lives by the credo that the ‘Devil’s In The Details’. Jesse Freund, general contractor, recently installed San Diego’s very first 3D printed ADU and handles the site development for the team. Lenska Bracknell, licensed real estate broker and analyst, as well as a licensed drone and fixed wing pilot specializing in real estate photography, brings decades of industry experience. She is always ready to strap on a tool belt and jump into the trenches.

From the first phone chat with founder, John Arendsen, to a zoom video conference with the team, to an extensive site evaluation with Bracknell, to a site preparation and underground utility intake with Freund, Crest Backyard Homes equips clients with the total one stop turnkey package.

“50% of our clients use the homes as rentals, as they’re a great way to subsidize income,” says Arendsen. For good reason. Building costs for manufactured solutions are roughly 30% less than ground-up construction. Ground-up builds typically cost $300-500/square foot; whereas backyard homes round out to $200-275/square foot. Turnover time to build a backyard home is much faster than a site built. The faster a project is completed, the sooner rental payments roll in. Crest Backyard Homes sets investors up to maximize their investment.

Bracknell’s comprehensive site evaluations provide clients with before and after home value and ROI. Crest’s expertise in the backyard industry assures clients of their future financing.

Clients who rely on Crest Backyard Homes for their own residences prove more than satisfied.

“There’s so much to say. Any issues – their team was there,” comments Duff. “The finished product is what my wife wanted – that’s what was important. They nailed it.”

To get started, call owner John Arendsen at (760) 815-6977.

If he doesn’t pick up, leave a voicemail and he will call you back.

crestbackyardhomes.com