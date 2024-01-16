Officials say ‘All My Children’ actor Alec Musser died by suicide

DEL MAR — Actor Alec Musser, known for his role in “All My Children,” died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in his Del Mar home last week, officials said Tuesday.

The 50-year-old Musser, who also had a memorable part in the 2010 Adam Sandler comedy “Grown Ups,” was found Saturday morning by his fiancée Paige Press at the couple’s home on 10th Street in Del Mar, according to law enforcement.

An investigation by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the manner of death as suicide, stating that his fiancée last saw Musser alive on the night of Jan. 12 and then discovered him the next day deceased in the bathroom.

“On the morning of 01/13/2024, (Press) awoke and went to find the decedent seated and slumped forward on the bathroom floor. She noted a firearm near him and an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest and called 911. Paramedics and law enforcement responded and confirmed the death,” the Medical Examiner’s report said.

Musser is believed to have died around 6:43 a.m., according to the report.

Press shared the news on Instagram over the weekend, writing, “RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you. My heart is broken.”

Musser was born in New York and attended the University of San Diego. He won the role of Del Henry on the long-running ABC soap opera “All My Children” in July 2005 after winning the second season of the reality show “I Wanna Be a Soap Star.”

He played a role described as “Water Park Stud” in 2010’s “Grown Ups.” Sandler, who co-wrote, co-produced and starred in the film, also posted a tribute to Musser on Instagram.

“I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny, good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.’’

Coast News wire services contributed to this report.