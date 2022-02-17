Oceanside wins Website award

Oceanside Chamber of Commerce CEO, Scott Ashton, and Workforce Development Coordinator, Victoria Carlborg, accepted the Special Merit Recognition for website excellence, at the 2022 Western Association of Chamber Executives conference. From left, Chamber of Commerce CEO Scott Ashton, and Workforce Development Coordinator, Victoria Carlborg, accepted the award. See the Oceanside Chamber’s website at oceansidechamber.com. The website award was based on overall design, content and search engine optimization.