Oceanside Unified attempts to curb chronic absenteeism

OCEANSIDE — Oceanside Unified is ramping up efforts to curb student absences, which reached a new high last year, according to district officials.

Last year, approximately 18% of the district’s 16,000 students — more than 3,100 students — were considered “chronically absent,” defined as missing 18 or more days of school.

Communications Director Donald Bendz said this number is the highest the district has seen.

“The numbers we’re seeing now are definitely out of the ordinary,” Bendz said.

Following news of last year’s high absenteeism rate, Oceanside Unified is bolstering its efforts to contact families and encourage students to come to school.

In the weeks leading up to the first day of school, district staff are calling or visiting the homes of its chronically absent students to encourage prioritizing attendance. During these phone calls and home visits, the district can also identify barriers to attendance for families and connect them with resources.

“We help students keep up with schoolwork through independent study if they have to be absent, we connect them with school counselors and psychologists… and we partner with local organizations and faith communities to donate backpacks and other school supplies for students who need them,” said Dr. Jordy Sparks, the district’s executive director of diversity, equity, inclusion and student support services.

Administrators have recognized patterns in elementary student absences are often linked to illness and transportation issues but also other family activities that are prioritized over school. Absences in middle and high school are often related to students feeling disconnected and anxious about catching up in school following the pandemic.

“That’s another reason why we’re reaching out directly to families and their students – to let them know we’re here and that we notice and miss them when they’re gone,” Sparks said.

The district also informs families and students of the consequences of missing too many school days.

When a student misses two days per month, they end up missing 20 days of school a year, or 90 hours of math, reading and writing over the entire year. If a student were to miss 20 days of school each year from kindergarten to graduation, that student would end up missing the equivalent of an entire academic year.

But chronic absenteeism impacts not only students but the district, as well.

California public school districts are funded based on their average daily attendance rates. Oceanside receives a dollar per student per day, or $16,000 per day, most of which comes from state and local funds with a smaller portion of federal funding.

Sparks said the district receives about 85% less for students who are chronically absent. The lack of funding can negatively impact the school’s budget, leading to cuts in school programming and personnel, among other financial issues.

Oceanside Unified schools return to class on Aug. 15, which is a Tuesday, and the first week will consist of half days only. Students can be registered through the district offices, which are already open.

“School is the best place for children to be Monday through Friday during the school year,” Sparks said.