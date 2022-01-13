Oceanside Sunset Market hosts annual Authors Night  

Time:

Come meet your local authors on Jan. 20 at Authors Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Sunset Market. Oceanside area writers representing a variety of literary genres will be at the Downtown Oceanside street fair to sign and sell their work on Pier View Way west of Coast Highway in Downtown Oceanside. They look forward to meeting with the public and sharing their literary vision and expanse of work.

Featuring up to 200 merchants and spanning four city blocks, MainStreet Oceanside’s Sunset Market is San Diego County’s top weekly food and music street fair. The market is open very Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit sunsetmarket.com.

The following writers are confirmed for the event:

— Larry Balma

— Mike Casper

— Leslie Clark

— Amy Forsythe

— Michelle Ann Hollstein

— R.D. Kardon

— Alexa Kingaard

— Michelle Klein

— Russell N. Low

— Thomas K. Matthews

— Susan G. Miller

— The Veterans’ Writing Group of San Diego County

— Brae Wyckoff