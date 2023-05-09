Oceanside purchases land next to future homeless shelter

OCEANSIDE — The city recently bought a parcel of land next to a forthcoming homeless shelter with plans to use the property as a parking lot.

The city purchased 3141 Oceanside Blvd., a 1.92 parcel of land near the intersection of El Camino Real and Oceanside Boulevard, for nearly $1.5 million from Loma Alta Creekside Property, LLC.

The property is surrounded by city-owned parcels and is located east of what will become the Oceanside Navigation Center, a 50-bed homeless shelter run by the San Diego Rescue Mission. Formerly Ocean Shores High School, the Oceanside Navigation Center is expected to begin receiving residents in August.

In addition to its use as a homeless shelter, the center will house code enforcement and the police department’s training facility.

The City Council unanimously approved the purchase on May 3.

The city’s Real Estate Manager, Vicki Gutierrez, said the parcel, zoned for industrial uses, could be used for various city purposes, but the most valuable service would be as a parking lot for the center.

“This would allow the city to maximize use of the navigation center parcel,” Gutierrez told the council.

The property also contains an existing easement with San Diego Gas and Electric Company consisting of 37,386 square feet. Staff will investigate the allowable usage of the easement area during the due diligence period to ensure that a minimum portion of the site may be used as a surface parking lot.

Staff will also review the title and the existing environmental assessment report, soils report and other related documents.

The city made its offer on the property in March. Escrow has been expedited and will occur no later than Aug. 15.