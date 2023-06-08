Oceanside police to catch kids doing kind acts

OCEANSIDE — This summer, police officers want to catch kids doing good deeds.

Officers will be on the lookout for youth doing positive things like wearing helmets while riding bikes, helping keep parks or beaches clean, attending sports practices and checking out books at the library. Officers will surprise these kids with gift cards funded by the department’s Random Acts of Kindness Project, which is focused on connecting officers and the community.

“This effort will help deepen community connections and is a way for officers to connect with the youngest generation,” said Police Chief Kedrick Sadler. “We want our young people to know that we are here to help them.”

The project, made possible by community donors and department member contributions, provides resources to further officers’ ability to serve their community compassionately.

“It’s a cool experience to get out in the community and make people smile and serve in a different way,” said Officer Andy Gularte.

Officers encounter people daily that could use a helping hand or just a kind gesture to brighten their day, often by providing meals, clothing or even transportation assistance. This project allows the department to expand those efforts and encourage relationship-building in the community.

“I would not be in the position I am in if not for a police officer who took the time to speak with me when I was a teen,” said Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza. “I never forgot that encounter, and it set my sights on a career where I could serve others.”

For more information about the Oceanside Police Department’s Random Acts of Kindness Project, contact Atenza at 760-277-5237 or email [email protected].