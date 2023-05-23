Oceanside OKs mixed-use apartment project on Pier View Way

OCEANSIDE — The City Council recently approved a 64-unit, mixed-use residential project at 901 Pier View Way at the southeast corner of Pier View and North Clementine Street.

The project will demolish the two existing single-family residents on the 13,000-square-foot property and replace them with the seven-story building, including ground-floor commercial space fronting Clementine Street and the northwest portion of Pier View Way.

The development will include 64 rental apartments, ranging in size from 440 square-foot studios to 1,175 square-foot two-bedroom units, a leasing office, gym, rooftop and second-floor viewing decks, a lounge and a parking garage for residents.

Seven of the apartments will be deed restricted for low-income residents.

Commercial space customers will have access to the project’s 10 parking spaces along Pier View Way and Clementine Street.

The project proposes to make several enhancements to the local streetscape and would create an “inviting pedestrian experience,” according to staff.

As a state density bonus law project, the applicant has not requested additional units but has instead asked for several development standard waivers to accommodate the 64 units, with seven restricted to low-income households.

Waivers include reduced minimum setbacks, a higher maximum height to allow for the top of the elevator at 94 feet instead of 80 feet, less side landscaping, smaller open space, narrower garage aisle width, smaller parking stall offsets from columns and smaller parking stall sizes.

The project also requested a concession to waive the underground utility requirement. Previously, the Downtown Advisory Committee voted unanimously to allow the development, except that the utilities must be undergrounded.

However, staff noted that state law prohibits the city from denying this concession without finding a specific adverse safety impact.

Some residents voiced concerns about the project during its hearing at the May 17 council meeting, including what its plans are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and if it would potentially narrow the surrounding sidewalk area.

“The only thing I’d recommend is we maybe make provisions so that the sidewalks are at least feet wide, even if we have to give up some green space,” said resident Bill Batchelor. “Once we give that up, we can’t get it back, and it’ll make the neighborhood feel more walkable.”

Applicant Will Winkenhofer with Fidelis Advisors explained that the sidewalks will be more comprehensive than they currently are.

“We certainly didn’t try to skinny them up,” Winkenhofer said.

Winkenhofer also responded to other concerns about electric vehicle charging and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, noting that the developer is contemplating where to put the charging stations in the garage and installing solar to offset up to 50% of the building’s energy.

“That’s a relatively new code, but we’ll be one of the first buildings to actually enact that code, so I think that’s pretty exciting,” Winkenhofer said.