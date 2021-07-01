Oceanside Library names winners in amateur photography contest

The photograph, “Pure Joy,” by Heidi Gauthreaux, took the blue ribbon in the June 15 Friends of the Oceanside Public Library’s amateur photography contest.

OCEANSIDE — This past April, the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library sponsored an Amateur Photography Contest for photographers 18 and older. The contest was part of the Friends’ ongoing community outreach in support of Oceanside Public Library and the Library’s resources, programs and events.

The top winner was “Pure Joy” by photographer Heidi Gauthreaux, taken at Buddy Todd Park. Runner-up was photographer Michael Wallace, with “Honoring Her Family,” taken at Mission San Luis Rey.

Honorable Mentions went to photographer Dianne Preciado’s “Then and Now, 2020” and Kaeli Wood’s “Blowing Bubbles,” at Luiseño Park. These images will be on display at the Oceanside Public Library Civic Center and Mission Branch locations. See all images at friendsofoceanside.wixsite.com/contest/gallery .

Contest guidelines asked for photographs taken in Oceanside that represented the photographer’s interpretation of what “community” and “joy” mean to them. Friends’ President Chris Wilson said, “As we slowly emerge from the pandemic, the Friends thought it was a perfect time to celebrate Oceanside’s great sense of community and the joy it brings us. All the entries we received showed that theme in meaningful, personal ways.”

The images were judged on originality, technical excellence, composition, overall impact and artistic merit.