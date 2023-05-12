Oceanside grants YMCA 25-year lease extension

OCEANSIDE — The Joe and Mary Mottino Family YMCA has received a 25-year extension on its property lease in Jim Wood Park at Rancho Del Oro.

The City Council approved the lease extension on May 3. Original plans for the YMCA started 25 years ago, in 1997, when the City Council awarded $450,000 to construct YMCA recreational facilities.

The YMCA is considering expanding its current facilities within its leasehold park area. Still, those plans were not included in the lease extension agreement approved by the council. Real Estate Manager Vicki Gutierrez noted that the process would require an entirely separate lease amendment at the council’s discretion.

Over the last 25 years of operating in Jim Wood Park, the YMCA has provided “over 1 million unique experiences” for local members, according to executive director Roberto Trada.

Trada told the City Council that the YMCA had provided over 300 free swim lessons, distributed 1,250 fresh produce boxes and 1,600 scholarships, and served over 3,000 children through day camps and youth sports programs. He also noted how the YMCA provided childcare access to first responders and other essential workers throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The YMCA is launching a preschool and is close to opening classes to combat youth and adult social isolation and mental health issues stemming from the pandemic. Tra