Oceanside chamber celebrates Rising Star students

Oceanside Chamber of Commerce December’s honorees for the Rising Star student recognition are Javier Murillo, Jr., above, from El Camino High School, Jesus “Chuy” Rivera from Surfside Educational Academy and Angel Padilla from Oceanside High School

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside Chamber of Commerce will host its second Rising Star student recognition program at 7:45 a.m. Dec. 7 at the El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Drive. December’s honorees are Jesus “Chuy” Rivera from Surfside Educational Academy, Angel Padilla from Oceanside High School and Javier Murillo, Jr. from El Camino High School.

The Rising Star program is hosted by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce to recognize Oceanside high school seniors who have overcome significant challenges in their life, but managed to keep, or get back, on track with their education.

Each school principal collaborates with his or her staff to nominate one high school senior per month. The students must be college or vocational school-bound and they should emulate the program’s mission statement:

“Convening the business and education community to honor Oceanside seniors for rising above adversity by demonstrating character, integrity, school and community engagement that make our city shine like a star.” _

Honorees are then eligible to apply for higher education scholarships that will be awarded at the end of the school year. While scholarships may be awarded for a wide variety of fields of study, the Chamber and its Workforce Development Task Force will be asked to keep in mind the emerging industries in the region including technology, biotech/life sciences, advanced manufacturing, and hospitality.

During the event, the school principals and the student’s parents and mentoring teachers will share what sets this student apart from other students and provide examples of their character, integrity, passion, focus and perseverance that has made them such a Rising Star on their campus and in our community.