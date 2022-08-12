Oceanside candidates seek two vacant seats on council

OCEANSIDE — Two spots on the Oceanside City Council and three seats on the school board are set to expire this year, giving voters a choice in November to either re-elect those currently in office or seek a leadership change with new candidates.

On the City Council, there are five candidates for the District 1 seat and three candidates in District 2 have filed nomination papers with the city clerk’s office.

The city will not have any measures placed on this year’s ballot.

Since the deadline for Oceanside candidates to file was extended to Aug. 17 for non-incumbent races, voters could see more candidates pop up before everything is finalized.

Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez does not intend to run for re-election for his District 2 seat.

In District 1, incumbent Councilmember Kori Jensen plans to keep her seat after she was appointed by the council nearly two years ago. Running against Jensen are Eric Joyce, Darin Selnick, David Turgeon and Alvin McGee.

Former Fire Chief Rick Robinson, who retired last month, is running against Daniel Dominguez and Perry Alvarez in District 2.

“So far, Darin Selnick is the only candidate that has qualified for the ballot,” said City Clerk Zeb Navarro in an Aug. 5 email.

Three seats are up for election on the Oceanside Unified School District board. Joyce, who currently represents Area 1, is not running for re-election due to his candidacy for the District 1 seat on the Oceanside City Council.

Nancy Licona, a school counselor, and Allyson Mineau, of the Parent Association local chapter, are currently the only two candidates in Area 1.

Trustee Stacy Begin, who currently represents Area 3, is currently the only candidate in her district running to keep her spot on the school board.

Trustee Raquel Alvarez is also running for re-election for Area 4.

So far, the only candidate registered to run against Alvarez is Tigran Ghukasyan, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

Licona, Begin and Alvarez have all been early endorsed by the Oceanside Teachers Association. Licona and Begin have also been endorsed by the San Diego County Democratic Party.

While not officially endorsed by the party, Ghukasyan’s name is listed as a Democratic candidate on the County Dems’ website.