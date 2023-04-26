Oceanside awarded $2 million for renewable energy expansion

OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside has been awarded $2 million by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for the city’s biogas renewable energy capacity expansion project and turf replacement rebate, it was announced today.

The award is part of the WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant programs and will be used to “integrate wastewater, water conservation, food scraps to energy, and water reuse programs to achieve greater energy sustainability and drought resilience,” according to a statement from the city.

The project includes expanding existing turf removal programs, increasing the capacity to create renewable energy from biogas at Oceanside’s wastewater treatment facility, diverting food scraps from the landfill and reducing the amount of carbon dioxide released in the city.

“The city of Oceanside works diligently to improve water efficiency by providing conservation programming, rebates, automated metering and other efficiency programs,” said Lindsay Leahy, the city’s water utilities director. “Utilizing local biogas energy will reduce greenhouse gas generation and provide sustainable processes that will further Oceanside’s efforts to provide the most efficient use of resources.”

The grant funding is also intended to expand capacity at the San Luis Rey Wastewater Facility, improve water quality and increase the production of compost.

The WaterSMART Program provides water and energy efficiency grants to water districts and communities to modernize water delivery infrastructure and increase hydropower generation.

“Oceanside is committed to bringing grant funds to our community to further support sustainable infrastructure projects that improve the quality of life for our community,” Mayor Esther Sanchez said. “As we confront climate challenges, Oceanside’s turf replacement rebates and renewable biogas energy project are critically important to create a more sustainable community.”