Obituary ~ Wilburn Stanley Dunlap

In loving memory of Wilburn Stanley Dunlap

June 30, 1933 – October 26, 2022

Wilburn Stanley “Stan” Dunlap, 89 of Carlsbad, California, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2022, in his home with his beloved wife, Hope, by his side.

He was born in Tsingtao, China to Francis Rosanna Dunlap and Wilburn Albert Dunlap, his father was stationed in the U.S. Navy.

The family moved to Encinitas, California where Stan grew up and attended San Dieguito High School.

Stan was a veteran of the United States Army. Like his father, he loved and honorably served his country.

Referred to as “Stan the Man”, Stan was well known through the Encinitas community.

Over the years, Stan owned several businesses in the community, including the Merc Furniture Store.

He was an active member of the Encinitas Elks Lodge #2243 and the Rotary Club of Encinitas.

When Stan needed a change of scenery, he loved to take Hope out to Palm Springs for a little fun and leisure. Anyone who knew Stan was immediately blessed with his unconditional love and friendship.

His big heart and smile will be greatly missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors.

He leaves behind his wife and “partner in crime”, Hope, daughters Lisa and Linda, granddaughters Shannen and Jessica, great-grandchildren Maverick Jayce and Avery Rose and stepchildren Cathy, Lynda and Richard.

Stan was preceded in death by his first wife, Sally M. Dunlap and his daughter, Laura Sue Dunlap.

The family would like to thank the many friends who have reached out to offer support during this difficult time.

Additionally, they would also like to thank the compassionate care team from Elizabeth Hospice for their expertise and support.

A private burial service will be held at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at the Encinitas Elks Lodge, 1393 Windsor Rd., Cardiff, CA 92007 at 1:00 pm.

Family and friends are invited to come and share fond memories and stories of Stan.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Stan by making a donation in his name to The Elizabeth Hospice, 500 La Terraza Blvd., Suite 130, Escondido, CA 92025