Obituary – Richard N Martin

In loving memory of Richard N. Martin

May 5, 2024

Richard N. Martin, 93, originally from Los Angeles died Sunday in a local care facility in Encinitas.

Richard was a high school biology teacher for 30 years before retiring with tenure.

He was an Air Force Veteran where he trained as a pilot.

Surviving are his ex wife Marilyn and two sons Richard and Donald and two grandchildren.

Richard was a good man and had the respect of all he met.

He raised his family in Encinitas after starting out in San Diego.

One of Richards favorite places to be was the beach and favorite pastimes was camping.

So much he was a part time ranger/lifeguard at Cardiff campground for a few years after retirement. A small family service will be held in the near future.