Obituary – Margi Saccomanno

In loving memory of Margi Saccomanno

January 17, 1948 – March 22, 2024

Artist Margi Saccomanno died peacefully while holding the hand of her loving husband of 41 years, Matthew Saccomanno III, radiantly beautiful to her last breath. Born Marjorie Jeanne Chapman to parents Peggy and Bill Chapman in Fairfax, Virginia, she loved music and the arts from an early age, receiving the senior class Art Award for Fairfax High School.

Margi was an amazing woman, loyal friend, passionate and caring mother and wife, and a loving force of nature for those she was closest to. She enjoyed live music and, wow, could she dance with subtle beauty! Her art evolved into an interpretive realism that would come to express many deeply felt messages from her heart and soul.

Survived by her husband, and adult children Evan Read Saccomanno, Matthew Saccomanno IV with wife Sarah Saccomanno (Sheahan) and granddaughter Goldie, Andrew Scott King, and James “Jamie” Douglas King, Jr. Margi was the oldest in a family with 4 brothers whom she adored, all surviving, with beautiful families of their own: Thom, Bill, Tim, and Mike Chapman.

A memorial service and celebration will be held Friday, April 12, 5:00pm at The Vistonian, 306 S Santa Fe Ave, Vista, CA 92084. All are welcome.