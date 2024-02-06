NWS reports two-day rain totals for San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service released two-day precipitation totals for San Diego County at midnight today and San Diego officials provided an update on the latest road closures due to flooding.

County coastal area rain totals, in inches: Oceanside, 2.77 inches; Carlsbad, 2.08; Carlsbad Airport, 2; Vista, 1.88; Encinitas, 1.47; San Marcos landfill, 1.44; National City, 1.32; Point Loma, 1.10; Fashion Valley, 1.08; Kearny Mesa, 1.05; San Diego International Airport, 1.03; Miramar, 1.00; Montgomery Field, 1.00; North Island Naval Air Station, 0.95; Brown Field, 0.87; Chula Vista, 0.43.

Totals for the valleys: Fallbrook, 2.83; Bonsall, 2.37; Rainbow, 2.35; Valley Center, 1.27; Deer Springs, 1.64; Lake Wohlford, 1.50; Escondido, 1.45; Miramar Lake, 1.18; Poway, 1.16; Santee, 1.09; Rancho Bernardo, 1.00; Ramona Airport, 0.94; La Mesa, 0.85; Granite Hills, 0.83; Barona, 0.73; Otay Mountain, 0.56; Dulzura, 0.37; Alpine, 0.35.

Mountain totals: Palomar Observatory, 3.30; Palomar Mountain, 2.45; Birch Hill, 1.71; Santa Ysabel, 0.52; Warner Springs, 0.39; Julian, 0.27; Campo, 0.12; Mount Laguna, 0.10; Pine Valley, 0.09.

The following road closure update was provided as of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday:

Roads closed due to flooding: 7400 Hazard Center Drive; 1900-2200 Monument Road; 2600-2700 Monument Road; 2400 and 2800 Hollister St.; 3800 Estuary Way; 11100 Roselle St.; San Pasqual Valley Road at Ysabel Creek Road; State Route 78 at San Pasqual Valley Road, sinkhole; Sorrento Valley Road at Carmel Mountain Road; Torrey Pines Road at Ivanhoe Avenue East; 10900 San Diego Mission Road; 1600 S. 42nd St.

River crossing closures: Riverwalk between Avenida de Rio and Hazard Center; Avenida del Rio; Camino De La Reina from Camino De La Siesta to Avenida del Rio; Camino De La Reina west of Avenida Del Rio, eastbound; San Diego Mission Road from Fairmount to Rancho Mission Road; Qualcomm Way from Camino del Rio North to Rio San Diego Drive; Mission Center Road between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina; Ward Road from Rancho Mission Road to Camino Del Rio North; Camino Del Este between Station Village Drive and Camino De La Reina; Fashion Valley Road from Hotel Circle North to Riverwalk Drive.

Flooded areas: West Grape Street at Kettner Boulevard; 28th Street at National Avenue; Rancho Bernardo Road at I-15; 900 Torrance St.; 5100 Cape May Ave.; 1825 Sunset Cliffs; Catalina Boulevard. at Del Monte Avenue; Monroe Avenue from 33rd Street to Bancroft; 39th Street at Orange Avenue; Roselle Street & Dunhill Street; El Cajon Boulevard & 34th Street; 4200 39th St.; Midway Drive and Barnett Street; Midway Drive and Wing Street; 2400-2900 Midway Drive; 6000 Carroll Road; 14200 San Dieguito Road; 8748 Gilman; 500-800 Sea World Drive; Kurtz Street and Sports Arena Boulevard