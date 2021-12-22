North County’s only senior-specialized dental center

The Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center North County offers a gentle approach towards senior dental care. According to the CDC, nearly 1 in 5 seniors over the age of 65 have no teeth, 2 in 3 have gum disease, and 1 in 5 have untreated cavities.

Additionally, most older adults take both prescription and over-the-counter drugs, many of which can cause dry mouth, increasing the risk of cavities. To meet local seniors’ unique oral healthcare needs, the dental center was opened in 2019, welcoming adults 55 and older.

Take advantage of their unique services catered to older adults: personalized instruction on oral care, preventive care based on your needs, dental treatment while remaining in a wheelchair, same day crowns, specialized partials and dentures, and implants.

Friendly staff guide patients through the care process, so you will know what to expect before, during and after your appointment.

Dr. Becerra-Penagos, CEO and Dental Director comments, “We offer person-centered and age-specific comprehensive oral healthcare services from an experienced oral health team that specializes in dental services for older adults.”

When booking an appointment at the Senior Dental Center North County, a member of their team will call you 24 hours prior for screening. Upon arrival to the center, you will be asked to wait in the lobby until a team member can assist you to the dental clinic.

There, they will take your temperature, provide you with hand sanitizer and escort you to your dental room.

Because older adults are more at risk of COVID-19 complications, the dental center has implemented heightened safety protocols that include state-of-the-art PPE for all staff. They have also reduced scheduling for increased cleaning and social distancing between patients. At your visit, you will have time to ask questions and understand your treatment options in a supportive, caring environment.

Complex oral health conditions are the Senior Dental Center’s specialty, as told by one of their patients, Terry.

Terry was suffering from oral pain and severe swelling in her mouth from an infection, which was quickly becoming life threatening. After visiting the ER and being sent home, Terry was lucky to have found the Senior Dental Center.

There, her general dentist quickly referred her to an oral surgeon and admitted her for surgery at the hospital. Once she was medically stable, the team at the Senior Dental Center treated the root cause of her discomfort: an uncontrollable biting tic inside her mouth called tardive dyskinesia.

She received timely, high quality care and completed her dental treatment with a night guard to help mitigate the biting caused by her medical condition.

“I owe them more than enough because they saved my life. I don’t know what would’ve happened if that infection would’ve gone into my body,” Terry expressed. “As a senior, many times we forget, this is important: to take care of our health. Our mouth is most important because of all the germs that go in.”

Don’t wait to get the care you need!

Call (760) 280-2270 or visit their website www.seniordentalnc.com to book an appointment today! The Gary and Mary West Senior Dental Center North County is located at 1706 Descanso Ave. Suite A in San Marcos, California.