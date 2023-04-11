North County families enjoy Easter weekend festivities

REGION — Egg-citement was high over the Easter weekend as several cities across North County held family-friendly egg hunts and other Easter festivities to celebrate the spring holiday.

In San Marcos, thousands of children and adults headed to Walnut Grove Park on April 8 for the Spring Egg Scramble and Bunny Breakfast, where little ones had the chance to search for 20,000 prize-filled eggs throughout the morning.

The event also featured a sold-out community breakfast in the park’s barn, a carnival with games and bouncy houses, and opportunities for visits and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Other cities held annual events including the Encinitas Spring Egg Hunt, the Children’s Spring Festival at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach, the EGGStravaganza Spring Festival in Carlsbad, and additional events in Oceanside and Vista.

Photos from Sunday’s Easter festivities below: