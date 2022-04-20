NFL offseason dominated by QB movement

It’s been the wackiest NFL offseason and free agency tsunami and it’s happening right before our eyes. Wow! You talk about movement. You have jet-powered laser combatants hitting on all cylinders.

— QB Tom Brady (TB) retires, then unretires;

— QB Aaron Rodgers (GB) returns to Lambeau Field;

— QB Russell Wilson (SEA) traded to Denver Broncos;

— QB Matt Ryan (ATL) traded to Indianapolis Colts;

— QB Carson Wentz (IND) traded to Washington Commanders;

— QB Deshaun Watson (HOU) traded to Cleveland Browns;

— WR Davante Adams (GB) traded to the Las Vegas Raiders;

— WR Allen Robinson (CHI) joins the Los Angeles Rams;

— WR Amari Cooper (DAL) traded to the Cleveland Browns;

— WR Sammy Watkins (BAL) signs with Green Bay Packers;

— LB Khalil Mack (CHI) traded to Los Angeles Chargers;

2022 NFL Draft order (Las Vegas, April 28-30):

1. JAX; 2. DET; 3. HOU; 4. NYJ; 5. NYG; 6. CAR; 7. NYG; 8. ATL; 9. SEA; 10. NYJ; 11. WAS; 12. MIN; 13. HOU; 14. BAL; 15. PHI; 16. NO; 17. LAC; 18. PHI; 19. NO; 20. PITT; 21. NE; 22. GB; 23. ARI; 24. DAL; 25. BUF; 26. TEN; 27. TB; 28. GB; 29. KC; 30. KC; 31. CIN; 32. DET.

— Talking about drafts: Sam Presti, GM of the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, has 19 first-round draft picks and 19 second-round selections over the next seven drafts. That’s stocking the cupboard, fully.

— The Lakers don’t have a first-round draft choice until 2025.

— Both LA teams (Lakers and Clippers) missed the NBA Playoffs.

— The Lakers’ roster this season was older than dirt.

— San Diego Padres announced that 44,800 attended Opening Day last week against the world champion Atlanta Braves. Truth be told, over 46,000 plugged their way into America’s Greatest Ball Park (Petco Park). San Diegans love their Padres!

— FYI: The Dodgers failed to sell out their home opener.

— University of San Diego has hired former UCLA basketball coach and Fox analyst Steve Lavin to head its basketball program.

— QB Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have listed their six-bedroom Seattle-area mansion on Lake Washington with a treehouse equipped with an elevator for a cool $28 million, down from $35 million.

— Heavy heart for QB Dwayne Haskins, his family and friends and Steeler nation after learning of his death in Florida last week.

— The transfer portal is truly wrecking college football and basketball.

— Next week: NILs (name, image and likeness) and how young athletes and talents are racking up millions.

