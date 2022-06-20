New data dashboard breaks down Escondido’s economic influence

ESCONDIDO — A new data tool is helping both private Escondido businesses and municipal employees better understand the city’s economic environment for future planning and opportunities.

The city’s new data dashboard, created by data-curating tech company eIMPACT, provides several different datasets that demonstrate how many jobs are being created, what industries lead the job market, and how many people live in the city or commute from surrounding areas, just to name a few.

According to Jennifer Schoeneck, the city’s deputy director of development services, the data dashboard will help businesses understand the city’s economic landscape, serve as a business attraction tool and provide useful information for her team and other city departments for strategic planning purposes.

“Data is a really foundational element to strategic and program planning, so the first thing to look at is where the city’s economy is and has been to help create a strategic plan and share data with other city staff and organizations,” Schoeneck said.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic changed so much in terms of the local economy and how businesses operate, Schoeneck found it useful to explore the data and present it through a user-friendly platform like eIMPACT.

The city has embedded the data dashboard into a webpage on the city website to make it even easier to access. The dashboard itself pulls data from sources like the U.S. Census, American Community Survey and Zillow.

“My favorite part of the dashboard is the section that shows job postings over the last 30 days,” Schoeneck said. “It’s a leading indicator on how our local economy is performing.”

Other interesting features of the dashboard include its breakdown of the city’s current population, how many people it’s lost and how much the population is expected to grow. Currently, the city’s population sits at 178,742 people, and although the city lost 2,898 people over the last five years it’s expected to grow by 2,676 over the next five years.

The dashboard also shows that Escondido has 70,978 jobs currently. Though the city lost 1,011 jobs over the last five years, it’s expected to gain 1,601 over the next five.

The dashboard even breaks down which industries dominate in Escondido. Right now, healthcare and social assistance careers are at the top at 11,718 jobs in 2021 and growing at one of the fastest rates at 11% over the last five years.

On the flipside, the dashboard also shows which industries have taken a hit – the food services and accommodation sector has decreased by 26% and the arts, entertainment and recreation sector is down by about 20% over the last five years.

“This dashboard really helps me have a more informed conversation with businesses to show how the local economy is doing compared to other areas in Southern California,” Schoeneck said.

Schoeneck said the city will continue to focus on those top industries to attract more jobs and also to provide a talented workforce that will fuel those jobs.

“I want to make sure the industry is supported with a strong, talented workforce pipeline,” Schoeneck said.

Schoeneck and the city also continue to work with partners like Palomar College to ensure their workforce programs are providing workers that will fill those available jobs in the future.

Visit the city’s data dashboard. Statewide level data can be found here.