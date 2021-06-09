National Charity League honors graduating senior Ticktockers

Above, San Diego del Norte Chapter of National Charity League members Natalie Cutri, Alexandra Denny, Alexa DiLauro, Haley Dinsmore, Lauren Flather, Jenna Flatley, Ryan Hemerick, Jacey Ketcham, Mia Licosati, Sydney Nguyen, Sarah Ortel, Jacqueline Schnell, and Brooke Waite were celebrated May 31, having completed six years of public service, working with their mothers.

Photo by Mandy Oliver

NCL del Norte honors 2021 Ticktockers

NORTH COUNTY — The San Diego del Norte Chapter of National Charity League Inc. honored 13 young women during its 31st annual Senior Recognition ceremony and dinner dance.

Natalie Cutri, Alexandra Denny, Alexa DiLauro, Haley Dinsmore, Lauren Flather, Jenna Flatley, Ryan Hemerick, Jacey Ketcham, Mia Licosati, Sydney Nguyen, Sarah Ortel, Jacqueline Schnell, and Brooke Waite were celebrated for the accomplishment of completing a six-year core program of community service, leadership development and cultural activities.

The young ladies are graduating from high schools across San Diego County, including The Bishop’s School, Canyon Crest Academy, Cathedral Catholic High School, La Costa Canyon High School, Pacific Ridge School, Santa Fe Christian, Torrey Pines High School, and Westview High School. Working with the chapter’s philanthropy partners has taken these seniors far from the neighborhoods where they have grown up. From seventh through 12th grade, the class of 2021 has donated more than 4,000 hours of service to nonprofit organizations helping homeless families, children, refugees, the elderly, and animal shelters throughout City Heights, Logan Heights, Encinitas, National City, downtown San Diego, Vista and San Marcos.

“The young women participating in this year’s Senior Recognition Ceremony are truly in a class by themselves. They are articulate, thoughtful, thoroughly poised, resilient and exceedingly accomplished in their own right, ” said Debbie Rider, this year’s president of the San Diego del Norte Chapter.

Membership in the San Diego del Norte Chapter is open to application for families with sixth grade girls. Welcome coffees will be scheduled by the Membership Committee during the winter quarter of a daughter’s sixth grade year.