North County companies finalists for ethics award 

NORTH COUNTY — Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) has announced the finalist companies for the 2021 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics. The program raises awareness in marketplace ethics and recognizes businesses that operate with the highest levels of integrity.

BBB Torch Awards for Ethics is one of the highest honors BBB bestows upon a company and is designed to highlight outstanding ethical businesses. The following finalists completed an evaluation where they demonstrated their commitment to ethics and trust in four categories: Character, Culture, Customers and Community.

“Honesty builds trust, which is a vital aspect in the success of a business. For 22 years, BBB has been recognizing outstanding companies in San Diego County for their solid commitment to doing things the right way,” said Shelley Bradley, director of Signature Events for BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest.

This year’s San Diego County BBB Torch Awards for Ethics finalists included:

One winner from each category will be announced Sept. 15 For a complete list of this year’s BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Finalists visit torchawards.bbbcommunity.org.