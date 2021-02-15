Murder-suicide suspected after two bodies found in Carlsbad home

CARLSBAD — The bodies of a 33-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were found by Carlsbad police at a home on Village Drive in what investigators said Sunday they believe was a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to check the welfare of residents at a home in the 500 block of Village Drive at 6:09 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Jason Jackowski of the Carlsbad Police Department.

Police had been told that the subject inside the home had sent a message to a family member indicating that he had killed his ex-girlfriend and was going to kill himself, Jackowski said.

“Upon arriving, officers forced entry into the home and located two deceased individuals inside,” the lieutenant said.

The identities of the victims were being withheld pending notification of the next of kin by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.