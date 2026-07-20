Monroe Street Pool project advances toward reopening

CARLSBAD — Construction crews are preparing to pour concrete on the deck around the Monroe Street Pool this week as work on the public pool moves toward a reopening in late summer or early fall.

In a statement accompanied by a video showing the project’s progress, the city outlined ongoing work at the facility, including finishing the administrative building and mechanical equipment, and installing pool deck light fixtures and shade structure posts.

When completed, the project will also include a solar water heating system and a stormwater filtration unit on the west side of the property.

The public pool, surrounded by the Carlsbad High School campus, was built in 1982, according to city records. The city closed Monroe Street Pool in March 2025 at the start of the major construction project.

Overall, the project will increase the pool’s size and reconfigure it to add 50% more lanes.

The city will also add an 8-foot wall with metal gates to reduce noise for surrounding neighborhoods and upgrade the locker rooms, pool deck, showers and equipment storage areas, according to city records.

The project was originally estimated to cost between $20.5 million and $21.5 million. Construction was expected to cost between $15.8 million and $16.5 million of that total, according to city documents.

Voters approved Measure J in November 2022, authorizing the city to spend up to $24 million on the project, with the amount adjusted for inflation using the regional construction cost index.