Meet Encinitas community advocate and Chamber Ambassador Karen Koblentz

Karen Koblentz is one of those rare California natives. Her story begins in the San Fernando Valley, but she moved to North County coast in the 1970s and has been here ever since.

To say that Karen is a giving and caring part of our community is an understatement! You’ve probably seen her at many of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce events, volunteering for our Moonlight Mixers, Oktoberfest, and lending a helping hand to the Chamber and many other area organizations.

Karen has volunteered, and developed relationships with the Encinitas Chamber, the Community Resource Center (CRC), the Encinitas City Council, the San Dieguito Interfaith Ministerial Association and North County Veterans Stand Down. She considers herself a transformational consultant, and helps people transform their lives, whether it be through business relationships, their health, spiritual or just defining where their life might take them next.

Karen has been honored to serve as Chair for the San Diego Interfaith Ministerial Association and she also was appointed to be a commissioner with Senior Citizen Commission for the City of Encinitas, “a position very near and dear to my heart.”

About 10 years ago, a friend asked Karen to take food to the CRC Pantry in Encinitas. It was also during that time her daughter had become involved in veteran affairs and homelessness, which led her to the different programs and opportunities the City of Encinitas had, and she immediately lent her support.

Karen became involved in the Encinitas Chamber when she was asked to attend a mixer on behalf of CRC and is now an Ambassador. “For me, being a Chamber Ambassador is all about relationships, growth, connection and serving community,” she says. “By listening more, it allows connections with people to take root. You learn about the real person behind the bio -showing what they do, not just who they are.”

“Is my firm belief that within each of us is an ember that sits in the very soul of our being. And I’d like to think that with just a little fanning, that ember can become a flame that inspires us to embrace our passion and change the world.”

Karen’s favorite day in Encinitas would be sitting on her patio at the end of the day, looking out at our beautiful ocean, sipping a beverage of choice, and knowing she has been of service.

Find out more about the CRC and where you can help https://crcncc.org/.