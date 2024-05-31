Man sentenced to life for gunning down in-laws in Valley Center

VALLEY CENTER — A man who gunned down his father- and brother- in-laws in Valley Center was sentenced on May 31 to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 50 years.

Christian Bobila, 46, was convicted by a Vista jury earlier this year for the June 26, 2022, killings of Vicente Reyes, 79, and Vincent Reyes, 45.

Prosecutors say the killings stemmed from “a long-simmering family schism’’ over Bobila’s marriage to Vicente Reyes’ daughter, which happened without Vicente Reyes’ blessing.

On the day of the killings, Bobila drove from the Bay Area to the Reyes family home in Valley Center.

He first shot his brother-in-law, Vincent Reyes, three times while the victim was speaking with someone on the phone, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. Bobila then shot his father-in-law in the head and chest in an upstairs bedroom.

Prosecutors say Bobila’s wife tried to intervene, but Bobila killed her father in her presence. He then drove off, but was arrested about a mile away.

Bobila was found guilty in March of two counts of first-degree murder, firearm enhancements and a special-circumstance allegation of committing multiple murders.

“This was a horrific murder that senselessly devastated an entire family,’’ San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement. “Although nothing is a substitute for the death of the two victims, I hope their surviving family members receive a measure of justice with the murder convictions and with today’s sentence.’’