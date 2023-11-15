Man killed in Escondido police shooting identified

ESCONDIDO – A man who was fatally shot by Escondido police after he allegedly opened fire on officers at a mobile home park in a neighborhood south of Daley Ranch was identified last week.

The San Diego Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, identified the man on Nov. 9 as 48-year-old Douglas Quinn of Indiana, noting that he was on parole.

The Escondido Police Department officers involved in the shooting were identified as Anthony Lay and Michael Statti. Lay is a six-year employee of the EPD, while Statti has worked for the department for one year as a patrol officer.

The events that led to the fatal shootout began shortly after 6:30 a.m. Friday, when Escondido police received a report of a trespasser asleep in a sleeping bag on the porch of a residential trailer in the 2500 block of East Valley Parkway, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD investigates police shootings in the North County city under the terms of a countywide anti-conflict-of-interest agreement.

“As officers responded, the call was updated to state that the (man) had … gotten up and was pushing a blue motorcycle through the mobile home complex,” SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

The two Escondido police officers arrived at the trailer park about 10 minutes later, spotted Quinn and stopped him for questioning.

“During the contact, based on the information provided by the (man), they learned he had a felony warrant for a parole violation out of Indiana,”

Campbell said. “As officers began to detain (him), he turned and began to run. He also began reaching into his waistband.”

The suspect then allegedly pulled a gun, pointed it across his body at the officers and opened fire, according to police. The patrol personnel returned fire, wounding the suspect, who fell to the ground, the lieutenant said.

“He then rolled over with the gun, again pointing it in the direction of (the) officers, prompting one of them to fire several more rounds at him,” Campbell alleged.

The officers provided first-aid to the mortally wounded suspect prior to the arrival of paramedics. An ambulance crew took Quinn to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

According to SDPD, after its Homicide Unit completes the investigation the county District Attorney’s Office will review it to determine if either officer will face any charges.

Escondido Police will conduct an administrative investigation into the officers’ discharge of their firearms, authorities said.

The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will also monitor the investigation, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.