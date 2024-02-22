Ludacris, Jay Leno to take stage at San Diego County Fair

DEL MAR — Iconic performers of late-night comedy, rap, Latin music, country rock and more will take the stage at the 2024 San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds as part of this year’s Toyota Summer Concert Series, with tickets on sale in the coming weeks.

The partial list of performers announced on Wednesday for this year’s fair, which runs June 12 to July 7, includes Grammy-winning rapper Ludacris on June 28 and late-night comedy trio Jay Leno, Craig Ferguson, and Arsenio Hall on June 21.

Other top acts include Grammy winners Old Dominion on June 13, TLC on June 14, and Little Big Town on June 27.

Visitors can also see performances by Pacific Islander reggae singer Kolohe Kai on June 12, Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar on June 16, country rock group Whiskey Meyers on June 19, Mexican group Los Tucanes de Tijuana on June 30, rapper Yung Gravy with country artist Taylor Holder on July 3, and Spanish pop group Hombres G on July 7.

Fairgrounds leaders said the array of acts spanning multiple decades tie into the year’s fair theme, “Let’s Go Retro,” and support their goal of promoting inclusivity and diversity at the fair.

“We’ve just got the most diversity in music you can think of. If anybody’s ever been to the fair, there’s absolutely something for everyone, and we plan it that way on purpose,” said Chief Operations Office Katie Mueller.

The Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular will also take place on July 4.

The 2024 Fair runs for 20 days, Wednesdays through Sundays, between June 12 and July 7. The fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

General tickets for grandstand concerts go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. at sdfair.com.

Estimated ticket prices for grandstand shows range from $40 to $125, depending on the show. Tickets to any of the shows also include same-day admission to the fair.

The fair also offers free community entertainment at the Paddock Stage throughout its 20-day run, to be announced in the coming months.

Fair hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

General fair admission can be purchased at a discounted price online or day-of for a slightly higher price. Advance tickets are $13 for youth/seniors and $16 for adults on weekdays, and $17 for youth/seniors and $20 for adults on weekends and July 4.

Admission is always free for children ages five and younger.