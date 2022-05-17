Local Beer Roundup: Festivals, blood drives and Ranch Water

Admittedly, there is a lot of local beer news that gets missed each week. So, here’s a little roundup with some updates from across San Diego County:

— The non-alcoholic craft brewery Athletic Brewing Company announced it has achieved B-Corp, or Benefit Corp, certification. B-corps are a form of corporation that incorporate mission ideals including but limited to social, environmental, and charitable endeavors into their corporate structure, creating a legal obligation to their stakeholders. B-Corps are regularly audited to ensure they are following through on their commitments.

“Being able to identify as a B Corp business means, to me, that we are on the right track in terms of how we operate our business internally and externally and that we have made the challenging decision to be objective and accountable so we can do better every day,” said Co-Founder John Walker.

Congratulations to Athletic Brewing, as this certification is not an easy process.

— Pure Project Brewing is hosting a Label Art Exhibit and Contest event showcasing can-label art. Attendees are able to view the exhibit and judge the label art entries. Cast your vote for the “People’s Choice” winner and see it on a future can release at Pure. Voting begins at 12:00 PM on Sunday, May 22nd, at Pure Project Balboa Park Biergarten.

— Bagby Beer has been doing its part to help ease the blood shortage (That was a weird sentence). The brewery’s second blood drive was held last weekend. Donating a pint of blood can help up to three patients in need. The blood drive event has been put on in honor of Scott and Dave, two local residents who battled a rare form of Leukemia (AML) with the help of donated blood and blood products. Donors received a 15% discount at Bagby Beer. Follow @bagbybeer on Instagram for future donation announcements.

— As we lean into summer, some local breweries have been inspired to go back in time. Specifically, back to that glorious decade, the 80’ Five Suits Brewing is hosting an 80’s party Saturday, May 21, and Eppig Brewing is hosting an 80’s Prom Night on June 3rd at the Vista Bierhalle. Theme attire is encouraged, and Eppig will be crowning an official Prom King and Queen. The Eppig 80’s Prom event requires tickets, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the San Diego Food Bank.

— There is a rumor that Modern Times will be offering free shipping in California (at least temporarily) on Thursday, May 19.

— So many summer events to put on the calendar. The Escondido Street Festival is this weekend on Grand Ave downtown. The beverage garden will feature North County’s Wild Barrel Brewing Company, Dos Desperados, The Lost Abbey, Jacked Up, Rip Current, Backyard Brewery, and Bear Roots Brewing Company.

— Burgeon Beer is hosting the Oasis Block Party at their Escondido location on Sunday, June 12th, from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM. They’ll be dropping new beers, limited edition gear, yard games, live music, and a collection of food vendors. Follow @burgeonbeer on Instagram for updated details.

— Viewpoint Brewing Company is teaming up with local retailer Seaweed and Gravel to host Skatestyle, a 70’s themed cruiser competition on Saturday, May 28th, for the 2nd year running. Beer provided by Viewpoint Brewing. Tacos from Échale Taqueria. Style from local amateur and pro skaters alike. Follow @viewpointbrewingco on Instagram for details.

— Ranch Water seems to be really popular right now. That isn’t news, but can we all just acknowledge that it is just tequila or vodka mixed with seltzer water and a squeeze of lime and not something that cowboys have been drinking on the open range for generations?

— Finally, congratulations are owed to all of the local breweries who came home from the World Beer Cup with medals. In North County, Pizza Port (Bressi Ranch) won gold for Dieguito, their American-Style Pilsner, and silver for their Cruisin’ American-style Pale Ale. Also medaling for North County were Pure Project (Vista), Burgeon Beer Co. (Carlsbad), Pizza Port Brewing (Carlsbad), Craft Coast Beer & Tacos (Oceanside), and The Lost Abbey (San Marcos). See the full list on com.

Stream the Roast! West Coast coffee podcast on the Coast News Podcast page, and be sure to follow and share your drinking adventures with Cheers! North County on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.