Life Is a Balancing Act: Fall Prevention

Free seminar on Dec. 3, 2024, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 for Boomers, Seniors and those who love them.

What is Fall Prevention?

Fall prevention involves strategies and practices designed to reduce the risk of falls and ensure that seniors remain safe and independent. For older adults, falls can lead to serious injuries and a loss of confidence. Understanding and addressing the factors that contribute to falls is crucial for maintaining your quality of life and safety.

Did You Know?

• Highest Risk Group: Older adults have the highest risk of falling and sustaining serious injuries.

• Leading Cause: According to the CDC, falls are the leading cause of injury and injury-related death among adults aged 65 and older.

• revalence: More than 1 in 4 adults over 65 falls each year.

• Increased Risk: Falling once doubles the risk of falling again.

• Serious Consequences: Approximately one in five falls results in an injury. Annually, 800,000 people in the U.S. are hospitalized due to fall-related injuries, often involving broken hips or head injuries.

Join Us for an Essential Seminar on Fall Prevention

• Learn Expert Guidance: Gain insights from professionals about the common causes of falls and how to prevent them effectively.

• Learn Practical Solutions: Discover how to make your home environment safer and incorporate daily routines that minimize fall risks.

• Learn How to Utilize Tools: Understand how to use assistive devices and technology to support your stability and prevent accidents.

Empower yourself with the knowledge and confidence to prevent falls and maintain your independence. Register now for this informative and vital session of the Senior Education Series.

Step confidently toward a safer future!

Upcoming seminars:

Jan. 14: Living More with Less: Tips for Downsizing, Decluttering, and Liquidating

Feb. 11: Breaking the Silence: Exploring Loneliness, Isolation, and Connection