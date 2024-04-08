Libby’s success with The Smart Fit Method has her thinking about her health in terms of her longevity and vitality

Libby Carstensen thought she was living life at her baseline. Her hormones, her weight, and her fitness levels were all changing naturally with age. As a woman over 40, she knew she couldn’t expect the same energy levels she had at 20.

That thinking changed when she was diagnosed with both Epstein Barr Virus and hyperthyroidism.

The combination of EBV and hyperthyroidism explained Libby’s chronic fatigue, her weight gain, her depression, and a host of related symptoms. Her functional medicine doctor encouraged her to make changes to her lifestyle to help manage her symptoms, but the gyms she joined didn’t impress her, and the programs she tried failed to address her unique challenges.

Then, she joined The Smart Fit Method in November of 2022.

The biggest difference Libby noticed between The Smart Fit Method and other programs was the quality of the technology. Her personal trainer wasn’t using measuring tape to track her body’s progress, he was using a 3D Smart Scan. She wasn’t worried about injuring herself while strength training thanks to the AI-robotics and her trainer’s posture cues. And she was using a machine that used cooling therapy to actually improve her body’s hormonal responses.