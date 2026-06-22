Letters: Politics, not policy on Santa Fe Drive

The “Politics” rubric used in The Coast News’ print article about the Santa Fe Drive bike lane and back-in parking fiasco was very appropriate.

That state Sen. Catherine Blakespear would craft an end-around piece of legislation that would ultimately make it more difficult for any California city to exercise local control is pure politics — and a spiteful slap at our current mayor and City Council.

That her proposed gut-and-amend bill would make it harder for cities to improve bicycle infrastructure only demonstrates the lengths to which she will go to protect her legacy of the failed idea known as the Santa Fe Drive Corridor Improvement Project.

I do wish someone would commission a poll regarding the Santa Fe Drive debacle because I have yet to talk with a single friend, neighbor or community member who thinks it is a success in its current form.

Let’s all hope Mayor Bruce Ehlers and our elected council prevail.

Bill Rodewald

Cardiff-by-the-Sea