Commentary: L-7 site designation eliminates future park from Encinitas

I am disappointed with the City Council’s recent declaration of the L-7 site along Quail Gardens Drive as surplus land in order to turn what was designated as park space “in perpetuity” into a site for high-density, low-income housing.

Encinitas is a city of 20-plus square miles (13,000 acres) with only 152 acres of park space.

That equates to approximately 1.1 acres of park for every 100 developed acres. This is not a matter of whether or not low-income housing is a good idea, but rather, it’s about the loss of promised park space and its value to the city’s positive mental and physical health-oriented lifestyle.

Under the current general plan, the small 2.5-mile stretch of Quail Gardens that L-7 is situated on is already due to be overwhelmed by over 1,100 units. Removing park space and adding this proposed project would only increase that density.

With that many units, not only would a park space be welcome, but it would also be needed along that stretch.

The rezoning of L-7 will also leave Quail Gardens as the most dense portion of the city with the least amount of park space. It’s easy to look around Encinitas and see that the need for park space equals the need for housing.

A recent case can be made supporting this claim around Olympus Park, which opened in 2021. It was so popular that it overwhelmed the neighborhood for a significant amount of time and still maintains extraordinarily high usage today. Go by any park in Encinitas, and its amenities will be in high demand, making it extraordinarily clear that Encinitas residents place a high value on park space.

Beyond the practical need for a park, the council’s action to vote and approve the change in zoning ignores the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s guidelines to evenly distribute housing throughout the city.

The HCD’s explanation of its recommendation includes, as one of its key points, the value of available parks and open space for residents when considering planning and zoning for sites like L-7 and the Quail Gardens Corridor.

The declaration of L-7 as surplus land displays the council’s lack of overall community vision and highlights their unfamiliarity with its location. The L-7 lot is centrally located along Quail Gardens Drive. Its layout could accommodate a park on the east side, with plenty of parking for cars and bicycles on the west.

This valuable parking could serve a dual purpose as an overflow for events at the Botanical Gardens, Heritage Museum, Farm Lab and Encinitas Ranch Golf Course, as well as serving the day-to-day park visitors. The lot is large enough that a well-designed park could include sports fields, which are in high demand and contribute revenue through the Parks and Recreation Department.

Our recently adopted Native Plants Ordinance could have been implemented here. Imagine an entire park with native plants and trees for all to enjoy and appreciate. Our city could have turned L-7 into an asset that extended beyond just a park and created a treasure that preserved what little nature we have left.

In Encinitas, parks are where residents and families connect. Parks are where kids learn to be part of a community, grow, and play. You’ll find parkgoers, from the youngest to seniors, creating friendships and enjoying neighborhood gatherings at parks across the city every day.

Simply put, parks are centerpieces and hubs for neighborhoods in Encinitas. Why would the council want to rob new and longtime residents along Quail Gardens Drive of that opportunity?

Jim O’Hara

Encinitas