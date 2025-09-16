Letters: Councilman’s behavior should disqualify him from office

My name is Lisa Shaffer, a former Encinitas deputy mayor and council member. I am not related to the current City Council member who shares my last name.

I was elected to the council in 2012 in a citywide vote (before the introduction of districts), promising to work hard, tell the truth, and play by the rules. I never threatened anyone with words like, “You’ll never get another permit,” nor did I ever suggest that I could influence local law enforcement officials.

Councilmember Luke Shaffer has done those things. It’s on video. The evidence was compelling enough for the district attorney to bring an indictment and issue a protective order.

I believe in due process, and I know legal proceedings can take a long time. However, Luke’s documented behavior should disqualify him from public office, regardless of the court’s outcome. He is not serving the residents of Encinitas by remaining on the council.

If he needs help with anger management or other personal issues, I hope he finds it. Residents deserve better.

Lisa Shaffer

Encinitas