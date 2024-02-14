Letter: Targeting golf instructor is just wrong

In reference to the Feb. 9 Coast News story, “Golf Teacher Fights Suit”:

Outrage is not the word, maybe “disgust.”

My guess is that there are over 1,000 parents whose children have been taught by Heidi Richardson, and maybe another 1,000 women who have gotten their introduction to golf from Heidi, and many men, as well, who have experienced the benefit of Heidi’s instruction.

Heidi is a compact person, 100% kindness and a really good instructor. That these two serial opportunists have targeted her with a bogus, self-serving claim deserves a response.

I am in support of Heidi and hope other like-minded people step up.

If you want to know more about Heidi, sign up for her introductory golf lesson! See for yourself.

Bob Rief

Cardiff