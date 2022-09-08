Legal Notices, September 9, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, September 28th at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-005614-2022, PLCY-005615-2022, and PLCY-005621-2022; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Citywide; DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing and introduction of Ordinance Nos. 2022-12, -13, and -14 of the City of Encinitas. Ordinance No. 2022-12 amends Section 10.04.010 and Sections 23.12.010 – 23.12.120 of the Encinitas Municipal Code (EMC) adopting the 2021 International Fire Code, 2022 California Administrative Code, Building Code, Electrical Code, Mechanical Code, Plumbing Code, Energy Code, Historical Building Code, Fire Code, Existing Building Code, Green Building Standards Code, and Reference Standard Code (Parts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 of Title 24 of the California Code of Regulations), with certain amendments, additions, and deletions. Ordinance No. 2022-13 amends EMC section 23.12.080 to re-enact measures established in the City’s Climate Action Plan relating to building energy efficiency and solar photovoltaic systems, consistent with the 2022 California Title 24 Building Standards Code, Part 6, with certain amendments, additions, and deletions. Ordinance No. 2022-14 amends EMC section 23.12.110 to re-enact measures established in the City’s Climate Action Plan relating to all-electric buildings, electric vehicle charging, and greywater systems, consistent with the 2022 California Title 24 Building Standards Code, Part 11, with certain amendments, additions, and deletions. This project does not constitute an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The adoption of Ordinance 2022-12 is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to Sections 15060 (c)(2) and 15060 (c)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines. The action to adopt the ordinance, in and of itself, would not result in a physical change in the environment, either directly or indirectly. In addition, adoption of the ordinance is not a project as defined in Section 15378 of the CEQA Guidelines. Even if adoption of the ordinance were subject to CEQA, the activity would be exempt from CEQA pursuant to Section 15061 (b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines because it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility the activity would have a significant effect on the environment. The adoption of Ordinance 2022-13 and -14 was previously evaluated in the Final Negative Declaration (ND) for the Climate Action Plan (Case No. 17-224), dated December 5, 2017, and Addendum to the ND (Case No. ENV-004106-2020), dated Oct 20, 2020. The ND and the Addendum evaluated the potential environmental effects of the implementation of the Climate Action Plan including the adoption and enforcement of energy efficiency and renewable energy ordinances. This project is within the scope of the Final Negative Declaration and the Addendum and no further California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) compliance is required. STAFF CONTACT: Sustainability Manager Crystal Najera, (760) 943- 2285, [email protected] The proposed ordinance will be posted on the City of Encinitas municipal website (www.encinitasca.gov) on Thursday, September 22, 2022, as part of the agenda packet for the City Council Meeting on September 28, 2022. The ordinances shall take effect January 1, 2023. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 09/09/2022 CN 26923

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Onkka Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-004627-2021; FILING DATE: June 9, 2021; APPLICANT: John and Robin Onkka; LOCATION: 533 Third Street (APN: 258-086-10); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to allow for the demolition of an existing single-family residence and the construction of a new single family home with Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU); ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in a single family residential zone (D-R15), the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan (DESP) and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Sections 15301(l)(1) and 15303 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines. Section 15301(l)(1) exempts the demolition of an existing single-family dwelling. Section 15303 exempts the construction of a new single-family residence with Accessory Dwelling Unit. STAFF CONTACT: Todd Mierau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2693 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 09/09/2022 CN 26921

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF MEASURE TO BE VOTED ON NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following measure is to be voted on at the general municipal election to be held in the City of Carlsbad on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022: Ballot Question

Measure J. Monroe street pool renovation/replacement project Do the voters of the City of Carlsbad approve spending existing city funds from various sources, including the General Fund, in an amount to exceed $1 million for the Monroe Street Pool Renovation/Replacement Project located at 3401 Monroe Street for an estimated cost range of $22 million up to $24 million, adjusted annually by the percentage increase in the regional construction cost index? YES NO

The Vote Center locations will be open Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, through Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, or full text of the measure, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 442-339-2808. Faviola Medina FAVIOLA MEDINA, CMC CITY CLERK SERVICES MANAGER Dated: Sept. 1, 2022 CITY OF CARLSBAD 09/09/2022 CN 26917

NOTICE OF NOMINEES FOR CITY COUNCIL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following persons have been nominated for the offices designated to be filled at the General Municipal Election to be held in the City of Carlsbad on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022:

For Mayor: Vote for 1 Keith Blackburn Michael Curtin

For City Council Member District No. 1: Vote for 1 Anthony Bona Melanie Burkholder DeeDee Trejo-Rowlett Allen J. Manzano Sam Ward Cory Geigert

For City Council Member District No. 3: Vote for 1 Priya Bhat-Patel Ray Pearson

For City Treasurer: Vote for 1 Lance Schulte Craig J. Lindholm

For City Clerk: Vote for 1 Sherry Freisinger

Faviola Medina FAVIOLA MEDINA, CMC CITY CLERK SERVICES MANAGER Dated: Aug. 18, 2022 CITY OF CARLSBAD 09/09/2022 CN 26916

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-428.AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AUTHORIZING AN AMENDMENT TO THE CONTRACT BETWEEN THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD AND THE BOARD OF ADMINISTRATION OF THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES’ RETIREMENT SYSTEM WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad entered into a contract with the Board of Administration, California Public Employees’ Retirement System on January 1, 1956; and WHEREAS, the contract requires amendment to clarify the positions that are exempt from California Public Employees’ Retirement System membership. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: 1. The above recitations are true and correct. 2. That an amendment to the contract between the City Council of the City of Carlsbad and the Board of Administration, California Public Employees’ Retirement System is hereby authorized, a copy of said amendment being attached hereto, marked Attachment A, and by such reference made a part hereof as though herein set out in full. 3. The Mayor of the City Council is hereby authorized, empowered, and directed to execute said amendment for and on behalf of said Agency. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 19th day of July, 2022, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 30th day of August, 2022, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Norby. NAYS: None. ABSENT: Hall. 09/09/2022 CN 26914

NOTICE INVITING BIDS SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT Encinitas Valve Replacement Project Project No. CW22X Notice is hereby given that the San Dieguito Water District will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on September 27, 2022. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes removal and replacement of existing butterfly valves wither new contractor provided gate valve and the installation of all fittings, appurtenances, couplings, and thrust blocks. ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE: $1,160,000.00 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (https://encinitasca.gov/Bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at https://encinitasca.gov/Bids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (https://encinitasca.gov/Bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The District makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a nonresponsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and hardcopies of the certified payroll shall be delivered to the District at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or Subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The District may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 09/09/2022, 09/16/2022 CN 26913

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS LEUCADIA STREETSCAPE SEGMENT C WEST (CS23D) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 p.m. on October 5, 2022. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening starting at 2:00 p.m. on October 5, 2022. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes Base Bid Improvements on N Coast Hwy 101, from Jupiter St to La Costa Ave, in the City of Encinitas, in the state of California. The work to be completed involves demolition, pavement removal and reconstruction, pavement grind and overlay, roundabout construction, curbs/gutters, sidewalk construction, bioretention areas, roadway improvements, signing and striping, storm drain improvements, lighting, decorative furnishings and hardscape, landscaping and irrigation, and appurtenances not mentioned above but required in accordance with Contract Documents. This bid package includes four additive alternates: streetscape improvements between Phoebe St and Jupiter St, two (2) parking pods, a DG path from Leucadia Blvd to Jupiter St, and NCTD bus shelters. Engineer’s Estimate – $15,400,000 (Base Bid only) Engineer’s Estimate – $19,155,000 (Base Bid + Add Alts) LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The Prevailing Wage Determination for this project will be 2022-1. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the City’s offices or may be found on the internet (http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html). The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. The project is subject to compliance monitoring and enforcement by the Department of Industrial Relations. Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to (http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html). COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: August 26, 2022 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 09/02/2022, 09/09/2022 CN 26904

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS TRAFFIC SIGNAL IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT (CS02G) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service Planet Bids, up to 2:00 p.m. on September 19, 2022. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results of the bids for the TRAFFIC SIGNAL IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT (CS02G) will only be available in PlanetBids starting at 2:00 p.m. on September 19, 2022. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes modification of four signalized intersections in the City of Encinitas. Locations include Encinitas Blvd/Vulcan Ave, Leucadia Blvd/Quail Gardens Dr, Santa Fe Dr/Scripps Hospital Dwy, and Leucadia Blvd/Vulcan Ave per the provided plans. Engineer’s Estimate – $487,600 (Base Bid) LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the Director of Industrial Relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The State Prevailing Wage Determination for this project will be 2022-2. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and be delivered to the City at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor, or subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The City may not accept a bid, nor any contract or subcontract entered without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: August 25, 2022 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 09/02/2022, 09/09/2022 CN 26891

SAN ELIJO JOINT POWERS AUTHORITY PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority (SEJPA) is requesting bids for: Recycled Water Distribution System Valve Replacement Project To be considered for selection, a proposal must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=33529 . Project Description: San Elijo Joint Powers Authority (SEJPA), is soliciting bid submissions from qualified contractors for Recycled Water Distribution System Valve Replacement Project. The work consists of replacement of 31 gate valves and associated surface repairs within the recycled water distribution system. Contract Term: This contract shall be effective on and from the day, month and year of its execution by SEJPA. Contractor shall achieve Completion of Work by no later than one hundred (100) calendar days after the date stated in the Notice to Proceed. Time is of the essence for the Work under this Agreement. To be considered for selection, a Bid must be submitted no later than 2:00pm on Wednesday September 14, 2022, at https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=33529. All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and RFB Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must be registered with the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority as a vendor via PlanetBids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (https://pbsystem.planetbids.com/portal/33529/portal-home), and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. All addenda will be available on the PlanetBids website. SEJPA makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. All correspondence and submittals shall be handled electronically through PlanetBids. SEJPA hereby notifies all potential Respondents that it will ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit Bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, religion, color, national origin, political affiliation, marital status, sex, age, or disability. SEJPA reserves the right to reject any or all Bids or waive any irregularities or technical deficiencies in any Bid. Pursuant to the Labor Code of the State of California, it will be required that not less than the locally prevailing wage rates. as specified by the Director of Industrial Relations of the State of California, be paid to all workmen employed or engaged in the performance of this project. Please contact Vanessa Hackney, [email protected] or (760) 753-6203, if you need additional information. 08/19/2022, 09/09/2022 CN 26857

T.S. No. 097477-CA APN: 228-100-26-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 11/15/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/31/2022 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 11/21/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0685973 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: JOSEPH TAYLOR, A WIDOWER WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 906 NORDAHL ROAD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $458,591.30 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 097477-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 097477-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 933804 / 097477-CA 09/02/2022, 09/09/2022, 09/16/2022 CN 26880

T.S. No.: 22-26782 A.P.N.: 158-030-36-14 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 1/4/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor: AMY L. NELSON A SINGLE WOMAN Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 1/10/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-0024448 in book , page Loan Modification recorded on 7/17/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0376309 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Described as follows: As more fully described in said Deed of Trust Date of Sale: 9/26/2022 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $320,693.89 (Estimated) Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4474 BRISBANE WAY 2 OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 158-030-36-14 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 22-26782. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 22-26782 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 08/24/2022 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1500 South Douglass Road, Suite 150 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (844) 477-7869 or www.STOXPOSTING.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Vanessa Pessina, Trustee Sale Specialist STOX 933792 / 22-26782 09/02/2022, 09/09/2022, 09/16/2022 CN 26879

BATCH: AFC-3051, 3054, 3058 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 9/22/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 102441 B0531305H MGP19346CZ 193 EACH 46 211-022-28-00 FERNANDO E. GELVERIO AND ALAPE T. GELVERIO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/15/2020 07/30/2020 2020-0419426 2/28/2022 2022-0089908 $26634.61 102442 B0440185C MGP25048AZ 250 EACH 48 211-022-28-00 JOHN D. EK AND KRISTINA H. EK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/07/2015 01/22/2015 2015-0027669 2/28/2022 2022-0089908 $16357.45 102443 B0486095S MGP25707AE 257 EVEN 07 211-022-28-00 SHIRLEY E. HARALSON A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/17/2017 06/01/2017 2017-0245427 2/28/2022 2022-0089908 $20510.13 102445 B0531015A MGP19009BE 190 EVEN 09 211-022-28-00 MARIVEL MIRANDA A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/24/2020 05/21/2020 2020-0258612 2/28/2022 2022-0089908 $22525.69 102469 B0418755S MGP39621CZ 396 21 211-022-28-00 CURTIS L. DALTON A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/30/2013 12/05/2013 2013-0706528 4/1/2022 2022-0144969 $17563.88 102470 B0427975L MGP16313AO 163 13 211-022-28-00 OLIVER D. GALANG AND GERALDINE F. GALANG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/22/2014 05/08/2014 2014-0187838 4/1/2022 2022-0144969 $29479.85 102471 B0407775C MGP37652BZ 376 52 211-022-28-00 JEFFREY S. JOHNSON AND ELIZABETH C. JOHNSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/02/2013 05/17/2013 2013-0311323 4/1/2022 2022-0144969 $16167.30 102473 B0533405C MGP24523AZ 245 23 211-022-28-00 FAGATUA V. TILI AND FAAAFE SATAUA TILI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/29/2020 01/28/2021 2021-0066000 4/1/2022 2022-0144969 $49213.02 102827 B0423175L MGP19906AE 199 EVEN 06 211-022-28-00 CHARLES W. LEHMAN AND MERCY BRIONES LEHMAN TRUSTEES OF THE REVOCABLE LEHMAN FAMILY TRUST DATED JULY 26 2012 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/25/2014 02/20/2014 2014-0068392 4/21/2022 2022-0175849 $17589.80 102828 B0503845H MGP28251BE 282 EVEN 51 211-022-28-00 CHERYL D. PETERSON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AND ORA L. PETERSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/17/2018 05/31/2018 2018-0218554 4/21/2022 2022-0175849 $19441.11 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 8/23/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 08/26/2022, 09/02/2022, 09/09/2022 CN 26873

BATCH: AFC-3050, 3053, 3057 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 9/22/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 102423 B0524775H GMO613324D1Z 6133 ANNUAL 24 211-131-11-00 CARLOS M. CASADOS A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/17/2019 08/29/2019 2019-0370691 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $32687.38 102424 B0406695H GMP691106A1E 6911 EVEN 6 211-131-07-00 TIMOTHY F. CASHMAN AND ANTOINETTE J. CASHMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/26/2013 04/25/2013 2013-0258950 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $15575.15 102425 B0532635S GMO593439AZ 5934 ANNUAL 39 211-131-11-00 NICOLETTE A. HARRIDGE A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/31/2020 11/19/2020 2020-0735597 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $52415.31 102426 B0404315L GMP683205A1E 6832 EVEN 5 211-131-07-00 WILLIAM J. KASZYCKI AND SUSAN M.D. KASZYCKI HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/03/2013 03/14/2013 2013-0163750 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $24634.31 102428 B0453555H GMP653101BO 6531 ODD 1 211-131-13-00 RICHARD C. STEGALL AND SARAH H. STEGALL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/25/2015 10/08/2015 2015-0529172 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $17737.48 102429 B0524155H GMP612204A1Z 6122 ANNUAL 4 211-131-11-00 MATTHEW VOSS AND SHAMARAH VOSS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/01/2019 08/15/2019 2019-0345221 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $34658.30 102431 B0524005H GMO613304B1Z 6133 ANNUAL 4 211-131-11-00 JOSE M. CETZ DAMIAN AND STEPHANIE AYALA MACIAS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/26/2019 08/15/2019 2019-0345230 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $33567.02 102432 B0510345H GMP8010108B1O 80101 ODD 8 212-271-04-00 HERBERT ANTHONY DAVIS AND AMELIA D. DAVIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/08/2018 09/27/2018 2018-0403048 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $20740.13 102433 B0501775H GMO614139BO 6141 ODD 39 211-131-11-00 GEORGE E. DENNIS JR. AND CAROLINE EMILY A. DENNIS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/25/2017 04/26/2018 2018-0165317 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $24165.28 102434 B0497525H GMO604249L2E 6042 EVEN 49 211-131-11-00 BENJAMIN JACOB MATLOCK AND CHRISTINE N. MATLOCK HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/29/2017 01/11/2018 2018-0011801 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $27883.22 102435 B0536415S GMP662331A1Z 6623 ANNUAL 31 211-131-13-00 GREGORY ALLEN MOYER A(N) SINGLE AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/24/2021 08/12/2021 2021-0575321 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $39254.99 102436 B0498445C GMO502122DE 5021 EVEN 22 211-130-02-00 RUBEN ORTIZ AND MIRUNA ORTIZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/06/2017 02/01/2018 2018-0041686 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $22507.94 102437 B0530095H GMO501533EZ 5015 ANNUAL 33 211-130-02-00 LUCILA M. SEMINARIO A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/18/2020 03/05/2020 2020-0114615 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $66151.83 102438 B0463985H GMP661408D1E 6614 EVEN 8 211-131-13-00 WILLEM VELDHUYZEN A MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/23/2016 04/21/2016 2016-0185591 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $16588.90 102439 B0413315S GMP682104D1E 6821 EVEN 4 211-131-07-00 D’SHAE WARD A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/17/2013 08/29/2013 2013-0539624 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $12861.12 102440 B0534015S GMO613427D1Z 6134 ANNUAL 27 211-131-11-00 RONALDO L. WHITE AND TAMIKIA WHITE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/01/2020 04/08/2021 2021-0273207 2/28/2022 2022-0089721 $30506.70 102447 B0511715C GMS8030502DO 80305 ODD 2 212-271-04-00 CHANCE A. BUTTS AND ERIN E. CARLSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/05/2018 10/18/2018 2018-0434957 4/1/2022 2022-0145059 $20436.94 102448 B0490635C GMP661439A1E 6614 EVEN 39 211-131-13-00 COREY LAMONT CARTER A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/01/2017 08/18/2017 2017-0377196 4/1/2022 2022-0145059 $24841.99 102449 B2635475C GMP521203AE 5212 EVEN 3 211-130-02-00 GEORGE CHAVEZ JR. AND NATE CHAVEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/18/2008 07/25/2008 2008-0398149 4/1/2022 2022-0145059 $41019.58 102450 B0511125H GMP612133A1Z 6121 ANNUAL 33 211-131-11-00 BRENDA J. COULTER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/18/2018 10/11/2018 2018-0423545 4/1/2022 2022-0145059 $32456.61 102454 B0506075C GMP612309D1E 6123 EVEN 9 211-131-11-00 JOHN B HOLLEY III A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/30/2018 07/05/2018 2018-0272996 4/1/2022 2022-0145059 $19148.16 102456 B0800475C GMP533346AZ 5333 ANNUAL 46 211-130-03-00 MARK ALLEN MARTIN AND ROSE A MARTIN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/28/2006 11/09/2006 2006-0799011 4/1/2022 2022-0145059 $36614.68 102457 B0515755H GMP602237D1Z 6022 ANNUAL 37 211-131-11-00 JOSEPH B. MCCLAIN II A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/22/2018 01/17/2019 2019-0018720 4/1/2022 2022-0145059 $29987.07 102458 B0474855S GMP651449B1E 6514 EVEN 49 211-131-13-00 DENNIS MCMILLAN AND JANET MCMILLAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/26/2016 10/20/2016 2016-0565438 4/1/2022 2022-0145059 $20530.48 102459 B0505075S GMS8020549DZ 80205 ANNUAL 49 212-271-04-00 STEVEN E. MOORE AND DEBORAH A. MOULSTER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/06/2018 06/21/2018 2018-0251920 4/1/2022 2022-0145059 $35985.31 102460 B0408715H GMP681214B1E 6812 EVEN 14 211-131-07-00 JUAN M. NARANJO A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/12/2013 06/06/2013 2013-0356305 4/1/2022 2022-0145059 $29269.15 102462 B4043565A GMP681143D1O 6811 ODD 43 211-131-07-00 SHARON LORRAINE PEARSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY. GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/30/2012 10/25/2012 2012-0656223 4/1/2022 2022-0145059 $16130.02 102463 B0457235S GMP653148BE 6531 EVEN 48 211-131-13-00 CRAIG A. PINEDA AND NICOLE E. PINEDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/27/2015 12/10/2015 2015-0632490 4/1/2022 2022-0145059 $18451.59 102464 B0510265A GMS8020816DZ 80208 ANNUAL 16 212-271-04-00 HENRY H. SHIH AND LE-THY DUONG HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/18/2018 09/27/2018 2018-0403564 4/1/2022 2022-0145059 $24527.72 102465 B0493735C GMP602343D1E 6023 EVEN 43 211-131-11-00 ANGELOS E. STUBBS A(N) SINGLE MAN AND RACQUEL L. PIERRO A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/03/2017 10/19/2017 2017-0485348 4/1/2022 2022-0145059 $26897.13 102467 B0487655C GMP663344D1E 6633 EVEN 44 211-131-13-00 MICHAEL G. VEIZER AND HELEN M. VEIZER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/16/2017 06/29/2017 2017-0294280 4/1/2022 2022-0145059 $17312.34 102821 B0414355L GMP691449A1E 6914 Even 49 211-131-07-00 JUAN GABRIEL APARICIO AND MARTHA APARICIO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/01/2013 09/19/2013 2013-0575241 4/21/2022 2022-0175847 $20272.55 102822 B0471655S GMP661150D1O 6611 Odd 50 211-131-13-00 TRUE T. BONDS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/05/2016 08/25/2016 2016-0440218 4/21/2022 2022-0175847 $18892.88 102823 B0530615H GMP602207B1O 6022 Odd 7 211-131-11-00 THOMAS MEYER AND DONNA O. MEYER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/26/2020 03/19/2020 2020-0142781 4/21/2022 2022-0175847 $23188.91 102824 B0506245H GMO502108DO 5021 Odd 8 211-130-02-00 ROSANIE REQUEJO A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/16/2018 07/12/2018 2018-0283963 4/21/2022 2022-0175847 $21020.60 102825 B0529605H GMO613110A1Z 6131 Annual 10 211-131-11-00 EZEKIEL ROBLES JR. AND MONIQUE ISABEL ROBLES HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/31/2019 02/06/2020 2020-0061531 4/21/2022 2022-0175847 $38177.49 102826 B0521275H GMP602209B1Z 6022 Annual 9 211-131-11-00 DUKE P. SOBY A(N) MARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/03/2019 05/23/2019 2019-0195727 4/21/2022 2022-0175847 $33527.69 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 8/23/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 08/26/2022, 09/02/2022, 09/09/2022 CN 26872

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-22-914909-AB Order No.: 02-22004226 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 2/20/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): BOBBIE G GRACE AND BETTY C GRACE, HUSBAND AND WIFE Recorded: 2/28/2003 as Instrument No. 2003-0224005 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 9/19/2022 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, located at 250 E. Main St., El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $280,826.47 The purported property address is: 1464 RIVER CREST ROAD, SAN MARCOS, CA 92078 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 223-410-03-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-914909-AB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 916-939-0772, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-22-914909-AB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-22-914909-AB IDSPub #0180296 8/26/2022 9/2/2022 9/9/2022 CN 26863

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00035480-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Annalee T Goland filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Annalee T Goland change to proposed name: Annalee T. Wells. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 25, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/06/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/2022 CN 26922

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JONATHAN X. JI Case# 37-2022-00034970-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Jonathan X. Ji. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Charmaine Ji, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Charmaine Ji be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: December 6, 2022; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Russell M. De Phillips, Esq. Milberg & De Phillips P.C. 2163 Newcastle Ave., Ste 200 Cardiff by the Sea, CA 92007 Telephone: 760.943.7103 09/09, 09/16, 09/23/2022 CN 26915

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00034214-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Claudia Capanema Whiteman filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Claudia Capanema Kaleky change to proposed name: Claudia Capanema Whiteman. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/30/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 09/02, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23/2022 CN 26907

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2022-00017561-CU-BC-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): LIMING ZHANG, an individual; and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): YONGLIAN LYU, an individial NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court North County Division 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Roger C. Hsu 175 S. Lake Ave., Ste 210 Pasadena CA 91101 Telephone: 626.792.7936 Date: (Fecha), 05/10/2022 Clerk by (Secretario), V. Navarro, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 09/02, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23/2022 CN 26890

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, Sept. 16th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 10×20 Solorio, Liliana 5×5 Strickland, Raymond 5×5 Mahieu, Crystal 5×5 Hasegawa, Sam 10×10 Elliott, Doug 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26888

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF FELIPE MORENO Case# 37-2022-00025355-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Felipe Moreno. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Phillip Moreno, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Phillip Moreno be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: October 18, 2022; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Phillip Moreno 4409 Jill St. Oceanside CA 92057 Telephone: 760.453-8806 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26870

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RODNEY PETER DUNNE Case # 37-2021-00024119-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Rodney Peter Dunne. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Mary Joan Schwab in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Mary Joan Schwab be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: November 8, 2022; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Thomas Caldwell (SBN 239336) 4500 Park Granada, Ste 201 Calabasas CA 91302 Telephone: 818.651.6246 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26860

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00032844-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Gary Von Wischstadt filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Gary Von Wischstadt change to proposed name: Vohn Maximilian Wischstadt. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 04, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/17/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26858

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9019240 Filed: Aug 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mathews General Contracting. Located at: 785 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #154, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Mathews, 785 La Mirada Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Michael Mathews, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/2022 CN 26925

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9019911 Filed: Sep 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gameday Men’s Health. Located at: 15706 Pomerado Rd. #S206, Poway CA 92064 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Warm Waters Medical P.C., 3390 Calle Tres Vistas, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Joshua A. Vanderbyl, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/2022 CN 26924

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9018881 Filed: Aug 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Light Code; B. Light Code Inspired Design. Located at: 16125 Via Madera Circa W., Ranch Santa Fe CA 92091 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Susan Low, 16125 Via Madera Circa W., Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/22/2022 S/Susan Low, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/2022 CN 26920

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9019299 Filed: Aug 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beachside Bookkeeping. Located at: 404 Encinitas Blvd. #282, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kevin Patrick Hamilton, 404 Encinitas Blvd. #282, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kevin Patrick Hamilton, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/2022 CN 26919

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9019798 Filed: Sep 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Happy Mush. Located at: 2205 Faraday Ave. #F, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. BB Wellness Group Inc., 2205 Faraday Ave. #F, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/10/2022 S/Brett Weiss, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23, 09/30/2022 CN 26918

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9019536 Filed: Aug 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wexford LTD. Located at: 2617 La Gran Via, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Louis B. Phillips, 2617 La Gran Via, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/29/1985 S/Louis B. Phillips, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23/2022 CN 26912

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9019527 Filed: Aug 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Strange House. Located at: 5431 Lariat Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #604, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Courtney Seabrooks, 509 N. Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Keithen Seabrooks, 509 N. Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2022 S/Courtney Seabrooks, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23/2022 CN 26911

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9019539 Filed: Aug 30, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Honeybee Realty. Located at: 2820 Camino del Rio S. #314, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2653 Sausalito Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Information: 1. Chantelle Brown, 2653 Sausalito Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/30/2022 S/Chantelle Brown, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23/2022 CN 26910

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2022-9019538 Filed: Aug 30, 2022 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Honeybee Realty. Located at: 2653 Sausalito Ave., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/02/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9017462. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Honey Bee Realty SD LLC, 2653 Sausalito Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. The Business is Conducted by: Limited Liability Company. S/Chantelle Brown, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23/2022 CN 26909

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016783 Filed: Jul 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A Touch of Elegance Salon; B. A Touch of Elegance. Located at: 335 Bluff Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carissa Dawn Henderson, 335 Bluff Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/11/2007 S/Carissa Dawn Henderson, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23/2022 CN 26908

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017813 Filed: Aug 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buchanon & Associates; B. Westminister Carolers. Located at: 603 Seagaze Dr. #231, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Willie James Buchanon, 603 Seagaze Dr. #231, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2006 S/Willie James Buchanon, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23/2022 CN 26906

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9018655 Filed: Aug 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Creative Side; B. Creative Side Photos; C. Creative Side Studio; D. Creative Side Designs; E. Creative Side Prints; F. Your Creative Side Co.. Located at: 4079 Governor Dr. #3035, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Creative Side LLC, 4079 Governor Dr. #3035, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Katherine Jones, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23/2022 CN 26903

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9019394 Filed: Aug 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tried and True Financial Coaching. Located at: 4575 Coronado Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tracey Lynn Bond, 4575 Coronado Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tracey Lynn Bond, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23/2022 CN 26898

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9019204 Filed: Aug 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Luis Rey Auto Service. Located at: 480 N. El Camino Real, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 337 Cobalt Dr., Vista CA 92083. Registrant Information: 1. Jonathan Vasquez, 337 Cobalt Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2021 S/Jonathan Vasquez, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23/2022 CN 26893

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9019119 Filed: Aug 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Audio Specialist. Located at: 4198 Borra Ct., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Garrett Wysocki, 4198 Borra Ct., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/10/2010 S/Garrett Wysocki, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23/2022 CN 26889

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9018274 Filed: Aug 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Essential Closets. Located at: 137 N. Pacific St. #F, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3699 Barnard Dr. #715, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Information: 1. Guillermo Urvina, 3699 Barnard Dr. #715, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/03/2022 S/Guillermo Urvina, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23/2022 CN 26881

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017624 Filed: Aug 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dayle’s Fitness. Located at: 2753 Mackinnon Ranch Rd., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dayle Enterprises Inc., 2753 Mackinnon Ranch Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/18/2012 S/Dayle R. Van Lom, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16, 09/23/2022 CN 26878

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9018942 Filed: Aug 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Davinci’s Flooring Repair. Located at: 2364 Paseo de las Americas #1824, San Diego CA 92154 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pablo Uribe, 5049 Auburn Dr., San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Pablo Uribe, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16/2022 CN 26877

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9018845 Filed: Aug 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lauren Marie Photography. Located at: 677 Copper Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lauren Marie Weichers, 677 Copper Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/21/2022 S/Lauren Weichers, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16/2022 CN 26876

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9018983 Filed: Aug 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Highest Quality Mobile Wash and Detail. Located at: 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 27231, San Diego CA 92198. Registrant Information: 1. Anthony Fontanos, 2005 Costa Del Mar Rd. #603, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthony Fontanos, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16/2022 CN 26875

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2022-9018968 Filed: Aug 23, 2022 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Forest Formulations. Located at: 630 Brae Mar Ct., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 07/15/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9016044. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Christine Popoff, 630 Brae Mar Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Christine Popoff 08/26, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16/2022 CN 26874

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9018157 Filed: Aug 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HarleyJobs.com; B. VTwinJobs.com. Located at: 2979 State St. #A., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Forty-Three Media Services Inc, 2979 State St. #A., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/2022 S/Alejandro Baylon, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16/2022 CN 26868

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9018820 Filed: Aug 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MotorcycleIndustryJobs.com; B. Custom Fit Travel. Located at: 3460 James Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Forty-Three Media Service Inc, 3460 James Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/07/2004 S/Alejandro Baylon, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16/2022 CN 26867

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9018473 Filed: Aug 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Team. Located at: 1127 Makena Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lux Team, 1127 Makena Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Lance Decker, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16/2022 CN 26866

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017419 Filed: Aug 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Palms. Located at: 6740 Cantil St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Any Swagerty, 6740 Cantil St., Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. David Swagerty, 6740 Cantil St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2012 S/Any Swagerty, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16/2022 CN 26865

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9018678 Filed: Aug 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bamboo Garden Wellness Center. Located at: 162 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #A-30, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 973 E. Bel Air Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Information: 1. Light News Institute Inc., 973 E. Bel Air Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard A. Jelusich, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16/2022 CN 26864

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9018252 Filed: Aug 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Beginnings Nutrition Counseling. Located at: 4938 Bradshaw Ct., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. New Beginnings Nutrition Counseling, 4938 Bradshaw Ct., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/01/2022 S/Rula Bakhit, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09, 09/16/2022 CN 26861

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017766 Filed: Aug 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Students First Advocacy. Located at: 5212 Clemens Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Suzanne Michelle Palmer, 5212 Clemens Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Suzanne Michelle Palmer, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26859

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9018207 Filed: Aug 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A Nordic Touch. Located at: 1326 Berryman Canyon, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. HJE Company LLC, 1326 Berryman Canyon, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/12/2022 S/Anne Engert, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26851

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017689 Filed: Aug 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Woods Valley Landscape Services. Located at: 15610 Woods Ln., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Manuel Vasquez, 15610 Woods Ln., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/28/2022 S/Manuel Vasquez, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26849

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9016190 Filed: Jul 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Citrine and Rebel Salon & Shop. Located at: 285 N. El Camino Real Ste 100 #13, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3236 Eureka Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Breanne Hanna Marie Jones, 3236 Eureka Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/11/2022 S/Breanne H Jones, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26848

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017940 Filed: Aug 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Environment Day Inc.; B. Eco Fest Encinitas; C. EEDay Inc., D. EcoFest Encinitas; E. EcoFest; F. North County Eco Alliance; G. NCEA. Located at: 1853 Autumn Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Encinitas Environmental Day Inc., 1853 Autumn Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/06/2014 S/Katarzyna A. Epstein, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26847

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017044 Filed: Jul 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TopTier Dans-Wear; B. TopTier Dans Wear. Located at: 17733 Maxine Ln., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Melissa Van Dyken, 17733 Maxine Ln., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/25/2022 S/Melissa Van Dyken, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26846

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9018199 Filed: Aug 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Daydream Window Cleaning. Located at: 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #48, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elissa Shaye Brown, 3030 Oceanside Blvd. #48, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Elissa Shaye Brown, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26845

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017620 Filed: Aug 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ovation Theatre. Located at: 1401 Bella Azul Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 235395, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Musical Theatre Foundation, 1401 Bella Azul Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/02/2014 S/Jennifer Sutton, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26843

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017140 Filed: Jul 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Strand Cleaning LLC; B. Strand Cleaning Company. Located at: 202 Wisconsin Ave., Oceanside. CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Strand Cleaning LLC, 202 Wisconsin Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ray Raban, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26841

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017139 Filed: Jul 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Acai Tiki Bar LLC. Located at: 202 Wisconsin Ave., Oceanside. CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Acai Tiki Bar LLC, 202 Wisconsin Ave., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ray Raban, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26840

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9017931 Filed: Aug 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Salon Rennaissance. Located at: 6440 Lusk Blvd. #D104, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Clarence Edward Hunter, 4813 Terracina St., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Elizabeth Hunter, 4813 Terracina St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/09/2009 S/Clarence E. Hunter, 08/19, 08/26, 09/02, 09/09/2022 CN 26835