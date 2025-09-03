Legal Notices, September 5, 2025

CITY OF VISTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Zoning Administrator of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter: P25-0107– Festival of the Arts & Tree Lighting Ceremony – Vista Unified School District A request for a Temporary Use Permit for the Vista Unified School District “Festival of the Arts” and “Tree Lighting Ceremony” events located on Main Street within the Vista Village shopping center. The proposed date for the “Festival of the Arts” event is October 18, 2025, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., including set-up and clean-up. The proposed date for the “Tree Lighting Ceremony” event is December 7, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., including set-up and clean-up. This project has been determined to be exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act in accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15304 (e) – Minor temporary use of land having negligible or no permanent effects on the environment. NOTE: If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Vista at, or prior to, the public hearing. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matter outlined above. QUESTIONS regarding this project should be directed to the Planning Division, City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or by telephoning (760) 639-6100. If you wish to send correspondence, the mailing address is: City of Vista, Planning Division, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. 09/05/2025 CN 31112

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (9/5, 9/19, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Robinson Ranch ADU; CASE NUMBER; CDPNF-008318-2025; FILING DATE: August 22, 2025 APPLICANT: Adam Robinson; LOCATION: 852 Nardo Road (APN: 258-251-06); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit for the revision of a detached accessory dwelling unit for adjusted location, floor plan and elevations; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 3 (R3) Zone, Special Study and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of second dwelling units in residential zones. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development; STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760)-633-2785 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 15, 2025, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 09/05/2025 CN 31106

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 18th day of September 2025, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Leucadia Garden Lofts; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-005139-2022, SUB-005140-2022, DR-005141-2022, CDP-008055-2025; FILING DATE: January 31, 2022; APPLICANT: Leucadia Gardens, LLC; LOCATION: 1302 N. Coast Hwy 101 (APN: 254-222-61); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a tentative map, design review permit modification, and coastal development permit for the addition of three residential one-bedroom condominiums and one storage unit to an existing commercial building; conversion of existing commercial spaces to commercial condominiums units; and demolition and reconstruction of an existing stormwater basin; ZONING/OVERLAY: Commercial, Residential Mixed – 1 (N-CRM-1) Zone of the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301(k) and Section 15303(a). Section 15301(k) exempts the subdivision of existing commercial or industrial buildings, where no physical changes occur which are not otherwise exempt. Section 15303(a) exempts a duplex or similar multi-family residential structure, totaling no more than four dwelling units. In urbanized areas, this exemption applies to apartments, duplexes and similar structures designed for not more than six dwelling units. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Takuma Easland, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2712 or [email protected]. 2. PROJECT NAME: Winters Twin Homes; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-007115-2024, DR-007251-2024, CDP-007252-2024; FILING DATE: May 14, 2024; APPLICANT: Winters Family Trust; LOCATION: 2442 Montgomery Avenue (APN: 261-111-36); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a design review permit and coastal development permit to demolish an existing single-family residence and construct a new two-story over basement twin home with an attached garage and attached ADU for each home; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Coastal Overlay Zone, Special Study Overlay Zone, and Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines section 15301(l) which exempts the demolition of one single-family residence and 15303(a) which exempts the construction of small structures, including a single-family residence and second dwelling unit. Up to three single family residences may be constructed under this exemption; therefore, the proposed twin home may utilize this exemption. None of the exceptions prescribed under Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Kaipo Eager-Kaninau, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2717 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council, for the above items, on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the applications prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 09/05/2025 CN 31105

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE FOR PUBLIC REVIEW AND SOLICITATION OF COMMENTS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN; the City of Carlsbad is accepting public comments on the draft FY 2024-2025 Consolidated Annual Performance Evaluation Report (CAPER) prior to the submission to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The CAPER summarizes the expenditure of funds and accomplishments for activities funded under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program during the FY 2024-25 program year (July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025). The CDBG program is funded by HUD and is intended to finance projects/services that provide direct benefit to lower income residents. Resident participation is critical to the success of the Carlsbad CDBG program. Therefore, the city invites all community members to consider the needs of lower income people within Carlsbad and to provide comments on the draft CAPER. The draft CAPER is available for public comment and review during a 15-day period, from Sept. 5, 2025 – Sept. 19, 2025. The purpose of the review period is to provide the public with an opportunity to comment on the expenditure of CDBG funds for HUD-eligible activities. The draft CAPER can be found on the City’s website at www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/grants-assistance/cdbg or at the Housing & Homeless Services Department at 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. Written comments can be addressed to: Nicole Piano-Jones, Senior Program Manager by email at [email protected] or by mail to: Housing & Homeless Services Department, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. For questions or more information, please contact Nicole Piano-Jones, Senior Program Manager at [email protected] or at (442) 339-2191. PUBLISH DATE: September 5, 2025 CITY OF CARLSBAD 09/05/2025 CN 31096

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, the 17th day of September, 2025, at 6 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: DRB25-004 APN: 300-331-09-00 Location: 328 El Amigo Road Owner/Applicant: Celia Lee Zone: R1-10 Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Jennifer Gavin, Associate Planner, 858-704-3653 or [email protected] Description: A request for Design Review Permit to install a new front entryway covering and for the retroactive approval of two air conditioning units installed on the east side of the property. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Design Review Board meetings by addressing the Design Review Board for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice Posted and Mailed on September 4, 2025. 09/05/2025 CN 31116

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Wednesday, the 17th day of September, 2025, at 6 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Design Review Board will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: DRB25-003 APN: 299-280-28-00 Location: 462 15th Street Owner/Applicant: Bryan Crino, K & L Western Property LLC Zone: R1-10 Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Monique Gil, Associate Planner, 858-704-3653 or [email protected] Description: A request for Design Review Permit to enlarge an existing, elevated deck by 75 square feet at the rear of an existing two-story residence. The deck extension would be surrounded by a 42-inch-tall glass safety railing. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Design Review Board meetings by addressing the Design Review Board for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice Posted and Mailed on September 4, 202509/05/2025 CN 31115

TS# 2408-738 (3401 Del Este Way.) APN 168-100-48-01 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Note: There is a summary of the information in this document attached You are in default under a deed of trust, dated 03/10/2019, unless you take action to protect your property, it may be sold at a public sale. If you need an explanation of the nature of the proceeding against you, you should contact a lawyer. On October 1, 2025 at 9:30 AM, the undersigned, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to: Deed of Trust recorded 05/15/2019, as Instrument No. 2019-0184427 in the Official Records of the County Recorder of San Diego County, California, and executed by Genaro Bedolla Will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash or cashier’s check drawn on a financial institution authorized in Civil Code Section 2924h(b), at: The main east entrance to the Fallbrook Branch of the San Diego County Library located at 124 S. Mission Rd., Fallbrook, California all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State as more fully described in said Deed of Trust. The property address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3401- Del Este Way, Oceanside, Ca 92056 APN 168-100-48-01 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the unpaid balance of the note(s), secured by said Deed of Trust, to-wit $153,241.38 including as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trust created by said Deed of Trust. Notice of default and election to sell the described real property under the deed of trust was recorded in the county where the real property is located. Notice to potential bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice to property owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (951) 694-3903 for information regarding the trustee’s sale], using the file number assigned to this case: TS#2408-738. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice to tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (951) 694-3903 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website www.innovativefieldservices.com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case TS#2408-738 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. For trustee’s sale information please call (951) 694-3903 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Dated: August 25, 2025 MFTDS, Inc. a California Corporation dba MASTER FUNDING CO. By: Steve Wheeler, President (951) 694-3903 41911 5th St., Ste 202, Temecula, Ca 92590 Mailing Address: P.O. Box 2467, Temecula, Ca 92593-2467 (IFS# 40579 09/05/25, 09/12/25, 09/19/25) CN 31101

File No. 5210.3 APN: 226-560-02-00 TS #: 5210 1006025401 PLEASE BE ADVISED, DELPHI LAW GROUP, LLP IS ACTING IN THE ROLE OF A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. RE: Creditor Association: Vallecitos Protective Corporation Recorded Owner: Robert J. Flesey and Olga N. Flesey Property Address: 404 Paseo Alegre, San Marcos, CA 92069 Mailing Address: 404 Paseo Alegre, San Marcos, CA 92069 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT LIEN (CIVIL CODE SECTION 5675) RECORDED 02/17/2023, AND ANY AMENDMENTS, UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONSULT A LAWYER. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on OCTOBER 8, 2025, at 10:00 AM, DELPHI LAW GROUP, LLP as Trustee; or Successor Trustee or Substituted Trustee of that certain Notice of Delinquent Assessment Lien, which was caused to be recorded by Vallecitos Protective Corporation (“Creditor Association”) on February 17, 2023, as File/Page No. 2023-0042073, and any amendments, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, and pursuant to that certain Notice of Default and Election to Sell recorded on May 19, 2023, as File/Page No. 2023-0131595, and any amendments, of Official Records of said County, will sell at public auction, under the power of sale conferred by Civil Code Section 5700, to the highest bidder for cash in lawful money of the United States of America or cashiers check made payable to the Trustee, at the offices of Delphi Law Group, LLP, 5868 Owens Ave., Suite 200, Carlsbad, CA 92008, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, Property situated in said County and State which is legally described in Exhibit A. The street address or other common designation of Property to be sold is: 404 Paseo Alegre, San Marcos, CA 92069, the record owner of which is Robert J. Flesey and Olga N. Flesey (“Owner”). The Assessors Parcel Number of the Property is: 226-560-02-00. Name and Address of Creditor Association at whose request the sale is being conducted: Vallecitos Protective Corporation c/o Delphi Law Group, LLP 5868 Owens Ave., Suite 200 Carlsbad, CA 92008 (844) 433-5744 (844) 387-2537 (Sales Information) Directions to and a detailed description of the above-described real property may be obtained by requesting the same in writing to the above-named beneficiary (“Creditor Association”) within ten (10) days from the first publication of this notice. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the unpaid balance currently due and owing under the aforesaid Notice of Delinquent Assessment Lien and/or late fees, costs of collection (including attorneys’ fees), and interest, which said Owner is obligated to pay Creditor Association under Civil Code Section 5650, and fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of initial publication of the Notice of Trustee’s Sale is $18,158.63. NOTE: THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO A RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CREATED BY CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-387-2537 or visit this internet website: www.DelphiLLP.com/foreclosure-information, using the file number assigned to this case: 5210 1006025401. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 844-387-2537 or visit this internet website www.DelphiLLP.com/foreclosure-information, using the file number assigned to this case: 5210 1006025401 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 8/27/2025 Vallecitos Protective Corporation By: Stephen M. Kirkland, for Delphi Law Group, LLP, as Trustee, Attorney, and Authorized Agent for Vallecitos Protective Corporation EXHIBIT “A” Legal Description For APN/Parcel ID(s): 226-560-02-00 THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: LOT 2 OF MONTICILLOS, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO THE MAP THEREOF NO. 7575, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY, FEBRUARY 28, 1973. 09/05/2025, 09/12/2025, 09/19/2025 CN 31093

Title Order No. : 15953943 Trustee Sale No. : 88138 Loan No. : 399514470 APN : 223-620-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/3/2022 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 9/22/2025 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 8/4/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0318209 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: AMAZING DPAYSEH HOLDING LLC, A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor CONVENTUS LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY (CFL LICENSE NO. 60DBO-43745) , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: See Exhibit “A” Attached Hereto And Made A Part Hereof. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1588 GLENCREST DRIVE SAN MARCOS, CA 92078. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $1,779,512.39 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 8/18/2025 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 88138. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 88138 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. isclosure In compliance with CA civil code 2924f(F), the opening bid for the foreclosure sale is based on a valuation provided t the trustee by the lender of the lender’s representative. The trustee does not determine, verify, or opine on the accuracy of this valuation and makes no representation regarding the market value of the property subject to foreclosures (the “Property”). The trustee’s compliance or non-compliance with CA civil code 2924f(f) shall not be construed as an opinion, warranty, or representation regarding (i) the priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, (ii) the condition of title to the Property, or (iii) any other matters affecting the Property, Including the value of the Property. The trustee relies solely on the trustee’s sale guaranty and/or Information provided by the lender regarding the lien priority and title condition and does not Independently verify such Information. All bidders are solely responsible for conducting their own Independent due diligence regarding the loan, the Property, its value, the lien priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, and the condition of the title to the Property. The trustee assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of any information provided by third parties, including the lender. The valuation used to determine the minimum opening bid applies only to the Initially scheduled sale date. Any postponement or continuation of the sale does not obligate the trustee to obtain or rely upon a new valuation, nor does It alter the trustee’s limited role in the process. APN : 223-620-13-00 LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT “A” PARCEL 1: LOT 13 TRACT NO. 400, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, PHASE 1 UNIT 25, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14328, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DECEMBER 28, 2001. EXCEPTING THEREFROM, EASEMENTS FOR MAINTENANCE, ENCROACHMENT, SUPPORT, REPAIR, DRAINAGE AND ALL OTHER PURPOSES AS DESCRIBED IN THAT CERTAIN DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS OF SAN ELIJO HILLS RECORDED IN THE OFFICIAL RECORDS OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA ON DECEMBER 17, 1999 AS DOCUMENT NO. 1999-0820064 AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO (COLLECTIVELY, THE “DECLARATION”). FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM, SUCH EASEMENTS DESCRIBED IN THE DECLARATION DESCRIBED BELOW AND THE TRACT MAP OF THE RECORD REFERENCED ABOVE, AND SUCH OTHER EASEMENTS AS MAY BE OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE HEREOF. FURTHER EXCEPTING THEREFROM, ALL OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS, AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PARCEL OF LAND HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING, AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING IN AN REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID LAND OR ANY OTHER LAND, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM LANDS OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE LAND HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, THE RIGHT TO DRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE AND OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER FIVE HUNDRED (500) FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY. PARCEL 2: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT, IN COMMON WITH OTHER OWNERS, FOR INGRESS, EGRESS, USE AND ENJOYMENT, OVER, IN, TO, AND THROUGHOUT THE COMMUNITY COMMON AREA TO THE EXTENT PROVIDED UNDER THE DECLARATION, WHICH EASEMENT IS APPURTENANT TO THE LOT DESCRIBED ABOVE. PARCEL 3: A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ACCESS, INGRESS AND EGRESS ON, OVER, THROUGH AND ACROSS LOT B OF SAN MARCOS TRACT NO. 400 PHASE 1 – UNIT NO. 20, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14083, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY NOVEMBER 28, 2000 SHOWN IN EXHIBIT “A-1” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF. A NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR ACCESS, INGRESS AND EGRESS ON, OVER, THROUGH AND ACROSS THE PORTION OF LOT C OF SAN MARCOS TRACT NO. 400 PHASE 1 – UNIT NO. 21, IN THE CITY OF SAN MARCOS, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14084, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY NOVEMBER 28, 2000, SHOWN ON EXHIBIT “A-1” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF. STOX 954137_88138 08/29/2025, 09/05/2025, 09/12/2025 CN 31061

T.S. No. 134711-CA APN: 105-771-24-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 3/5/2013. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/29/2025 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 3/7/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0148870 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: BRUCE R. HICKS, AN UNMARRIED MAN WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3068 WILLOW HEIGHTS ROAD, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $437,070.81 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 134711-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 134711-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 954114_134711-CA 08/29/2025, 09/05/2025, 09/12/2025 CN 31060

T.S. No. 135229-CA APN: 107-400-26-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 8/27/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 9/22/2025 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 9/2/2022 as Instrument No. DOC# 2022-0351876 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: STACEY SILVERMAN FINE AND JUSTIN C FINE, WIFE AND HUSBAND WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2747 VIA DEL ROBLES, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $851,949.42 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 135229-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 135229-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 953892_135229-CA 08/29/2025, 09/05/2025, 09/12/2025 CN 31059

Notice of Public Sale of Personal Property Pursuant to the California Self-Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.) The undersigned will sell at public auction on or after 10/01/2025 at 12:00 P.M., 2936 San Luis Rey Rd, Oceanside, Ca 92058 personal property, including furniture, appliances, office equipment, clothing, tools, toys and/or other household and misc. items stored by the following person Owner reserves the right to bid at the sale. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid for at the time of purchase. All purchased goods are sold “as-is” and must be removed at the time of sale. Sales subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this 09/05/25 and 09/12/2025. Forest, Andrea Michelle Unit 007 Tavulares, Stephane Ann Unit 043 Mularchuk, Clayton Eugene Unit 117 Cruz, Pablo Unit 135 Uhrig, James John Unit 138 Magna & Magna, Inc. dba: Oceanside Self Storage (323) 721-1621 Mark D. Magna, Pres. 9/5, 9/12/25 CNS-3964458# CN 31117

SUMMONS NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: VICTOR HUGO ROCHA, an individual doing business as M15 Plastering: and Does 1-10 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF; Mission El Camino LLC, a California limited liability company; Burger King Corporation and Puja Restaurant Group Inc. ELECTRONICALLY FILED Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 12/27/2024 Clerk of the Court By I. Ledesma, Deputy Clerk. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. The name and address of the court is: Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081 CASE NUMBER: 24CU030858N. The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: Douglas C. Heumann, 3132 Tiger Run Ct. Ste 106 Carlsbad CA 92010 Phone: 760-450-6785. DATE: December 30, 2024 Clerk By I. Ledesma, Deputy. [SEAL]. TO ALL PARTIES AND THEIR ATTORNEYS OF RECORD: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT on November 21, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in Department N-31 Superior Court County of San Diego, North County Division, 325 S. Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, Petitioners MISSION EL CAMINO LLC, a California limited liability company; BURGER KING CORPORATION, and PUJA RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. will request an order pursuant to Civ. Code §8482 releasing the property subject to the above referenced action from the mechanic’s liens filed by VICTOR HUGO ROCHA dba M15 Plastering. 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31113

Public Notice [Birth of Ayurveda Citrine Khorsand] LET IT BE KNOWN TO ALL PEOPLE OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA. This public notice and affirmation that Ayurveda Citrine Khorsand has been born on the land in a mortal body. The living female is the result of life and love and physical embodiment of the biological father, Mazda Khorsand, and biological mother Stephanie Amanda Mendoza of the family Khorsand their living Daughter from the moment of conception from the first combining of their unique genetic code and was born earthside on the land in the geographical location commonly known as Oceanside, San Diego County, California Republic, united States of America. She was born on November 10th in the calendar year 2021 Anno Domini at the hour and minute of 4:44 am, weighing 5 lbs 7oz and 17 inches long. She is happy, healthy and thriving! 09/05, 09/12, 09/16, 09/26/2025 CN 31111

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE AND SALE OF CAPITAL STOCK (UCC Sec. 6101 to 6107) Escrow No. 103-040584 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the creditors of the within named parties that a bulk sale is intended to be made of personal property hereinafter described of the Corporation whose stock is being sold. The name(s) and business address of the seller(s)/transferor(s)are: Trop, Inc., a California corporation 829 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, CA 92084 The name(s) and business address fo the buyer(s)/transferee(s) are: Ibrahim Anteur and AbelHakin Lakhdari 6562 N. Youngstown Lane, San Bernardino, CA 92407 The stock being sold/transferred is generally described as 100% per cent of the issued and outstanding shares of capital stock of: Trop, Inc., a California corporation, Stock Certificate(s), Stock in Trade, Business Name, Leasehold Improvements, all operations/ volume of business, Goodwill and Tabacco Retailer’s License. The assets/persona, property being sold/transferred are generally described as: Business known as: Tropicano Market and is/are located at: 829 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, CA 92084 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: The Heritage Escrow Company 960 West Valley Parkway Escondido, CA 92025 and the anticipated sale date is 09/23/25 All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the seller(s)/transferor(s) within the past three years, as stated by the seller(s)/transferor(s), are: Date: 08-13-25 By: Ibrahim Anteur By: AbelHakim Lakhdari 9/5/25 CNS-3963156# CN 31099

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date: September 23, 2025 at 10:00am Madison Lynn Antoinette Sibley Ulysses Dorantes Catherine Irvine The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 9/5/25 CNS-3960234# CN 31098

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 9/24/2025 at 2:30 PM. Kirsten Olson; Kirsten Olson; Alexander Porta; Anthony Pinder; Dawn Parker-McKay; David Anguiano; Marlene Santana Maqueda. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31097

SUMMONS TO ISHA DEEN AND KASHIF KHWAJA American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company v. Isha Deen and Kashif Khwaja: Case No. 25-cv-01293-JO-SBC, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, United States Courthouse, 221 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101, Courtroom 4C. Notice to Isha Deen and Kashif Khwaja: You have been sued. 1. American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company has filed a Complaint for Declaratory Relief and Recoupment against you seeking a declaration of its rights and obligations under the Policy with respect to its duty to continue to pay the defense fees for you, to pay for any judgment against you and to recoup defense expenses already incurred in defending you against the cross-complaint in the lawsuit entitled Deen v. Deen, in the Superior Court for the State of California, County of San Diego, Case No. 37-2016-00022636-CU-OR-NC. The Complaint is also seeking a declaration of rights and obligations under the Policy with respect to the duty to pay defense fees, and to recoup expenses already incurred on your behalf in the lawsuit entitled Deen v. Fitzgerald Yap Kreditor, LLP filed in Superior Court for the State of California, County of Orange, Case No. 30-2018-01022313. The Complaint is also seeking a declaration of rights and obligations under the Policy with respect to the duty to pay defense costs for noncovered claims and to recoup defense expenses related to noncovered claims and defense expenses that were not reasonable and necessary to your defense of the cross-complaint in the lawsuit entitled Deen v. Fitzgerald Yap Kreditor, LLP, in the Superior Court for the Sate of California, County of San Diego, Case No. 37-2021-00015644-CU-FR-NC. 2. Unless you file with the District Court, and serve upon American Family Connect Property and Casualty Insurance Company’s attorney Caitlin R. Zapf, a response to the Complaint within 21 days after service of this summons, default judgment may be entered against you. The address for Caitlin R. Zapf is Woolls Peer Dollinger & Scher, 12401 Wilshire Blvd., Second Floor, Los Angeles, California 90025-1089. Dated: August 27, 2025 /s/ Hon. Jinsook Ohta United States District Judge 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31094

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, September 19, 2025, at 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Barbara Patterson – F224 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31092

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, September 12, 2025, at 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Alecia Springer – F314 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31085

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU042983N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Elijah Sauder and Lorelei Marcus filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Elijah Paul Sauder change to proposed name: Elijah Paul Marusawa. b. Present name: Lorelei Esther Marcus change to proposed name: Lorelei Esther Marusawa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 3, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/15/2025 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31069

Notice of Sheriff’s Sale of Real Property (CCP 701.540) ATTORNEY: Curry Advisors, A Professional Law Corporation 185 West F Street, Ste. 100 San Diego, CA 92101 TELEPHONE NO.: (619) 238-0004 FAX NO.: (619) 238-0006 ATTORNEY FOR: Rochefort Family Investments LLC LEVYING OFFICER): San Diego County Sheriff’s Office 325 S. Melrose Dr. Suite 2400 Vista, CA 92081 Phone:(760) 940-2898 Fax: (760) 806-6215 California Relay Service Number (800) 735-2929 TDD or 711 SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF Los Angeles STREET ADDRESS: 111 N Hill St Los Angeles, CA 90012 PLAINTIFF/PETITIONER: Richard Porreco, Rochefort Family Investments LLC DEFENDANT/RESPONDENT: Pedram Abraham Mehrian et al COURT CASE NUMBER: 22STCV07519 LEVYING OFFICER FILE NUMBER: 2025400041 Date 08/13/2025 Under a Writ of Execution Issued out of the above court on 11/13/2024, on the Judgment rendered on 08/29/2024 for the sum of $1,156,606.85 (estimated); I have levied upon all the rights, title, and interest of the judgment debtor(s), Carmel Pacific Living Estates LLC in the real property, in the county of San Diego, described as follows: 14287 Clarkview Lane, San Diego, CA 92130, PARCEL A: PARCEL 4 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 6367, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, ON SEPTEMBER 15, 1977 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 378748 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS.PARCEL B:AN EASEMENT AND RIGHT OF WAY FOR ROAD AND UTILITY PURPOSES OVER, ALONG AND ACROSS IN THE WESTERLY 30 FEET OF PARCEL 1 AND THE EASTERLY 30.00 FEET OF PARCEL 2 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 4894, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF ON FILE IN THE OFFICE OF COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY. EXCEPT THEREFROM THAT PORTION LYING WITHIN PARCEL “A” ABOVE. APN: 305-020-35-00 PROSPECTIVE BIDDERS SHOULD REFER TO SECTIONS 701.510 to 701.680, INCLUSIVE, OF THE CODE OF CIVIL PROCEDURE FOR PROVISIONS GOVERNING THE TERMS, CONDITIONS, AND EFFECT OF THE SALE AND THE LIABILITY OF DEFAULTING BIDDERS. PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will proceed to sell at public auction to the highest bidder , for cash in lawful money of the United States, all the rights, title, and interest of said judgment debtor(s) in the above described property, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy said execution, with accrued interest and costs on: Date/Time of Sale 09/18/2025 10:00AM Location of Sale 325 S. Melrose Dr., South Courthouse Entrance, Vista, CA 92081 Directions to the property location can be obtained from the levying officer upon oral or written request . Kelly A. Martinez, Sheriff /s/ M. LaCosta 2803, Sheriff’s Authorized Agent LIENS MAY BE PRESENT WHICH MAY OR MAY NOT SURVIVE THIS LEVY. 08/29/2025, 09/05/2025, 09/12/2025 CN 31058

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Pacific Highway Storage located at 4350 Pacific Highway San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur at the facility on 9/17/25 at 2:00 PM. Sharon Park; Leonarda Pinnuelas. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31057

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 25CU043294C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioners Water Arielle Sanford and Romeo Derek Brown filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Water Arielle Sanford change to proposed name: Water Arielle Hazel. b. Present name: Romeo Derek Brown change to proposed name: Romeo Cohen Hazel. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 08/18/2025 Maureen F. Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31048

STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal injury or Wrongful Death) CASE #: 37-2024-00018003-CU-PO-CTL SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO 330 W. Broadway San Diego, CA 92101 Civil PLAINTIFF: Marc Jordan DEFENDANT: David C. Fleming; Lexie Davila To: David C. Fleming Plaintiff: Marc Jordan Seeks damages in the above-entitled action as follows: To Defendant David C. Fleming General damages: a. Pain, suffering and inconvenience $100,000.00 b. Emotional distress $100,000.00 e. Other Disfigurement $300,000.00 Special damages: a. Medical expenses (to date) $49,553.40 Punitive damages: Plaintiff reserves the right to seek punitive damages in the amount of when pursuing a judgement in the suit filed against you. $50,000.00 Date: 08/06/25 /s/ Marshall E. Bluestone Attorney for Plaintiff Bluestone Faircloth and Olson LLP 1825 Fourth St Santa Rosa CA 95404 Telephone: 707.526.4250 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016753 Filed: Sep 02, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Heba Derma. Located at: 7239 Paseo Plomo #303, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heba Dihays, 7239 Paseo Plomo #303, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/02/2025 S/Heba Dihays, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31114

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015682 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Daddy & Me Auto Detailing LLC. Located at: 3416 Medici Way #2, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daddy & Me Auto Detailing LLC, 3416 Medici Way #2, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Zoë Carmonds, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31109

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016229 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Brow. Located at: 2636 Via de la Valle #A-270, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zeina Beauty LLC, 2636 Via de la Valle #A-270, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sadia Pacha, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31108

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016659 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jerry’s Welding & Machine. Located at: 5305 Grant St., San Diego CA 92110 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5319 Grant St., San Diego CA 92110. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moreno Welding, Inc., 5319 Grant St., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/2025 S/Mehmed Mick Dapcevic, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016578 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Idle Time Ventures. Located at: 4105 La Portalada Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Steven Craig Eidle, 4105 La Portalada Dr., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Craig Eidle, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016035 Filed: Aug 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Delta Marine Sales. Located at: 3201 Marina Way #101, National City CA 91950 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1302 W. Fremont St., Stockton CA 95203. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Delta Marine Sales, Inc., 1302 W. Fremont St., Stockton CA 95203. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2025 S/Robert B Fassett, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016648 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inventive Changes Enterprises; B. Adult Kindergarten; C. Sole to Sole Qigong. Located at: 106 11th St., Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Isla Cordelae, 106 11th St., Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2025 S/Isla Cordelae, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016575 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bicor Technologies. Located at: 5800 Newton Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. IKA Enterprises Inc., 5800 Newton Dr, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/12/2013 S/Israel Kravzov, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016564 Filed: Aug 28, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dove Hollow Farms. Located at: 1084 Double LL Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4310 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. DP Fischer Farms Inc., 4310 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Dayle Fischer, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31095

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016551 Filed: Aug 27, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Abrakadoodle CA North County Coastal San Diego. Located at: 7522 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moash Collective Inc., 7522 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mabelle Ashe, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015905 Filed: Aug 19, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TRL Gear. Located at: 4061 Oceanside Blvd. #L, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeff Stoner, 4061 Oceanside Blvd. #L, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeff Stoner, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19, 09/26/2025 CN 31090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013898 Filed: Jul 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leb Ped. Located at: 7936 Sitio Peral, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Adrian Lamarr Peddy, 7936 Sitio Peral, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/21/2025 S/Adrian L. Peddy, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016076 Filed: Aug 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Upbeat Music Center. Located at: 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #34, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Upbeat Music LLC, 2000 S. Melrose Dr. #34, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/08/2025 S/Vincent Cloutman, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31086

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016341 Filed: Aug 26, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ascentuals. Located at: 1728 S. Tremont St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 3484, Oceanside CA 92051. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amy Joy Chiorino, PO Box 3484, Oceanside CA 92051. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2025 S/Amy Joy Chiorino, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31084

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016289 Filed: Aug 25, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Guau Guau Taza de Cafe. Located at: 4252 Alpha St. #B, San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Guau Guau Eves Vera LLC, 4252 Alpha St. #B, San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/25/2025 S/Eva Esmeralda Vega, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015064 Filed: Aug 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Travel Souls. Located at: 225 E. Orange Ave. #C2, Chula Vista CA 91911 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2717 Loker Ave. West #1289, Carlsbad CA 92010. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cynthia M. Huerta, 2712 Loker Ave. West #1289, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia M. Huerta, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31074

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016221 Filed: Aug 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Petal. Located at: 300 W. Los Angeles Dr. #F6, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alexandra Garcia Guzman, 300 W. Los Angeles Dr. #F6, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexandra Garcia Guzman, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015136 Filed: Aug 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Joshua’s Donation Pick Up. Located at: 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua Evan Giebelhaus, 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/06/2025 S/Joshua Giebelhaus, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015083 Filed: Aug 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JG Hauling; B. Joshuas Junk Removal. Located at: 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joshua Evan Giebelhaus, 600 Avilar Ct., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/06/2025 S/Joshua Giebelhaus, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31070

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016028 Filed: Aug 21, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hatch Electrical Services. Located at: 2855 Unicornio St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 130511, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paul Marshall Smeltzer, PO Box 130511, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul Marshall Smeltzer, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9016152 Filed: Aug 22, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flow & Be. Located at: 2737 Jefferson St. #H, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shannon Yarnall, 2737 Jefferson St. #H, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/16/2025 S/Shannon Yarnall, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31067

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015566 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Powder Room Lash Studio. Located at: 635 S. Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kristin Lynn Nohelani Baca, 635 S. Cleveland St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Kristin Lynn Nohelani Baca, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015965 Filed: Aug 20, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Whispering Roses Nursery. Located at: 2339 Via Monserate, Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Venkateswaran Sivaneswaran, 2339 Via Monserate, Fallbrook CA 92028; 2. Anitha Velur Palaniappan, 2339 Via Monserate, Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/02/2025 S/Venkateswaran Sivaneswaran, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31062

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015511 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Painting Co. Located at: 4475 Dale Ave. #205, La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 8030 La Mesa Blvd. #184, La Mesa CA 91942. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paul Charles McGee, 8030 La Mesa Blvd. #184, La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2000 S/Paul Charles McGee, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12, 09/19/2025 CN 31056

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015425 Filed: Aug 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Angeliz Nails & Spa. Located at: 124 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. #103, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 11370 Bootes St., San Diego CA 92126. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Helen Nguyen, 11370 Bootes St., San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Helen Nguyen, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31054

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015417 Filed: Aug 12, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bruni Family Real Estate Group. Located at: 8702 La Mesa Blvd.., La Mesa CA 91942 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Bruni, 8702 La Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92194; 2. Patricia Welton, 8702 La Mesa Blvd., La Mesa CA 91942. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2022 S/Lisa Bruni, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31052

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015622 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thrive & Glow LLC. Located at: 2108 N St. #N, Sacramento CA 95816 Sacramento. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Thrive & Glow LLC, 8379 Yosemite St., Lemon Grove CA 91945. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/30/2025 S/Theresa Tam Sing, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31051

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015741 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life with jade; B. j+j. Located at: 6215 Shamrock Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jade Andews, 6215 Shamrock Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jade Andrews, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015785 Filed: Aug 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bryan Manufacturing Systems. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher T. Bryan Jr., 7040 Avenida Encinas, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/15/2024 S/Christopher T. Bryan Jr., 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015728 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ADD Real Estate. Located at: 5260 Ruette de Mer, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amanda D Durant Inc., 5260 Ruette de Mer, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/13/2025 S/Amanda D Durant, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015723 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Doulas by the Sea. Located at: 2425 Levante St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Melanie Costa, 2425 Levante St. #B, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Melanie Costa, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31045

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015736 Filed: Aug 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Healthy Hay Company; B. Consultant Growth Solutions. Located at: 30250 Disney Ln., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Full Spectrum Improvement LLC, 30250 Disney Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/David Peter Gerrard, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31043

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013436 Filed: Jul 15, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Proctor People Exam Proctors. Located at: 2399 Jefferson St. #14, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Allan J. Wanamaker, 2399 Jefferson St. #14, Carlsbad CA 92008; B. Barbara R. Wanamaker, 2399 Jefferson St. #14, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Allan J. Wanamaker, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31042

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2025-9014432 Filed: Jul 29, 2025 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Jersey Mike’s Subs. Located at: 4049 Arroyo Sorrento Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/03/2020 and assigned File # 2020-9014709. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Beachside Subs Inc., 4049 Arroyo Sorrento Rd., San Diego CA 92130. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Catherine Brown, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31041

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015204 Filed: Aug 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MD Software Services; B. MD Software. Located at: 270 N. El Camino Real #F504., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lawrence J. Miller Software Services, Inc., 270 N. El Camino Real #F504, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lawrence J. Miller, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31040

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015536 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Revelations. Located at: 817 Balour Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sea Revelations LLC, 817 Balour Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/2025 S/Daniel Mori, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31039

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015642 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Color Works. Located at: 2939 Cowley Way #G, San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Patrice Alexander, 1317 Cambridge Ct., San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Christian Pharo, 2939 Cowley Way #G, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Patrice Alexander, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31038

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015646 Filed: Aug 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ProvenCMC Solutions; B. ProvenCMC; C. ProvenCMC Solutions LLC. Located at: 6370 Montez Villa Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ProvenCMC Solutions LLC, 6370 Montez Villa Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/12/2025 S/David Provencal, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31037

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015550 Filed: Aug 13, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nebelmeer Studio. Located at: 340 Isthmus Way #52, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cyprian Byrne Tayrien, 340 Isthmus Way #52, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/19/2025 S/Cyprian Byrne Tayrien, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31029

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013374 Filed: Jul 14, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Diamoon. Located at: 326 Arroyo Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ekaterina Gutsu, 326 Arroyo Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/14/2025 S/Ekaterina Gutsu, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31028

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9013855 Filed: Jul 18, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flourish and Flow Psychiatry. Located at: 2321 Loring St., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katelyn Anne Brady, 2321 Loring St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/24/2025 S/Katelyn Anne Brady, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05, 09/12/2025 CN 31027

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014784 Filed: Aug 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elite Junior Golf Tour. Located at: 2340 Carol View Dr. #E310, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cory Edmon Page, 2340 Carol View Dr. #E310, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cory Edmon Page, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014970 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Alkaline Water LLC; B. Carlsbad Drinking Water; C. Carlsbad Famous Water; D. Carlsbad Historic Water; E. Carlsbad Mineral Water; F. Carlsbad Mineral Water Spa; G. Carlsbad Vending Water; H. Carlsbad Water; I. Carlsbad Alkaline Ice; J. Carlsbad Alkaline Water LLC. Located at: 2802 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlsbad Alkaline Water LLC, 2802 Carlsbad Blvd. Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/14/2019 S/Jacob R. Smith, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31023

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015065 Filed: Aug 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Psych Wellness Spa. Located at: 1582 Conway Dr., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kimberly Kaestner A Professional Nursing Corporation, 1582 Conway Dr., Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kimberly Ann Kaestner, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014955 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Dollhouse Fitness LLC. Located at: 535 Encinitas Blvd. #104, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 521 E. Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Dollhouse Collective, 521 E. Glaucus St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kendra Saad, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015257 Filed: Aug 08, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smile Encinitas Dental Care. Located at: 4401 Manchester Ave. #203, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dustin Mark Deering DDS Inc., 4401 Manchester Ave. #203, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dustin Mark Deering, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014943 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The UPS Store 0005. Located at: 2604-B El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U-305, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Asra Set Incorporated, 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U-305, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Reginald Singh, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014695 Filed: Jul 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pine on Marble. Located at: 6170 Cornerstone Ct. East #100, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Velislava Vasileva Enchev, 6170 Cornerstone Ct. East #100, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/21/2025 S/Velislava Vasileva Enchev, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014954 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. P B ‘s Finest. Located at: 3628 Bayonne Dr., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Braun, 3628 Bayonne Dr., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Braun, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014849 Filed: Aug 01, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Willow Tree Weddings. Located at: 1418 Via Terrassa, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Monique Moreira Da Silva, 1418 Via Terrassa, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Monique Moreira Da Silva, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31005

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015052 Filed: Aug 06, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solera Skin. Located at: 3351 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Olivia Santana Marta, 3351 Calle del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Olivia Santana Marta, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31003

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9015757 Filed: Aug 07, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AC Plumbing Construction. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Armon Carter Plumbing Inc., 2244 Faraday Ave. #U-163, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Armon Carter, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 31002

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014940 Filed: Aug 05, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dee’s Garden. Located at: 4005 Ranchbrook Rd. Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1747, Fallbrook CA 92088. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Yuvadee Lhuillier, 4005 Ranchbrook Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/04/2025 S/Yuvadee Lhuillier, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 30996

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014908 Filed: Aug 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garage Force Industrial Coatings of San Diego County. Located at: 422 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Garage Force Coating Inc, 442 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/10/2025 S/Lizeth Stanley, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 30995

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014907 Filed: Aug 04, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grace Consultancy. Located at: 422 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lizeth Stanley, 442 Avenida de la Luna, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lizeth Stanley, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 30994

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9014125 Filed: Jul 23, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pinks Windows Encinitas. Located at: 2212 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Coastal Cowboy Service Co LLC, 441 Brady Ln., Austin TX 78746. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Connor Slattery, 08/15, 08/22, 08/29, 09/05/2025 CN 30993