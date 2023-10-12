Legal Notices, October 13, 2023

CITY OF CARLSBAD PUBLIC NOTICE TO INTERESTED PARTIES: Please be advised that the City of Carlsbad is considering amendments to its Local Coastal Program (LCP) text, land use map and zoning map, as summarized below. This amendment is proposed by the City of Carlsbad and is currently under review. This notice hereby opens a six-week review period after which the City Council will consider all comments and act on the proposed amendment. A Planning Commission hearing on the project is expected to take place on October 18 and will be duly noticed. The City Council hearing is expected to take place in January 2024 and will be duly noticed. Copies of the LCP amendment are available for review at the following locations: (1) Carlsbad Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue; (2) City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive; (3) Carlsbad Main Library, 1775 Dove Lane; (4) Georgina Cole Library, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive; and (5) the California Coastal Commission, 7575 Metropolitan Drive, Suite 103, San Diego, CA 92108-4402. PROPOSED LCP AMENDMENT SUMMARY LCPA 2022-0015 (PUB 2022-0010) HOUSING ELEMENT IMPLEMENTATION AND PUBLIC SAFETY ELEMENT UPDATE Overall, the project implements programs of the Housing Element and updates the Public Safety Element, both components of the city’s General Plan. The Public Safety Element update is not a part of the LCP amendment, as the General Plan is not a part of the LCP. However, implementation of Housing Element programs requires amendments to the LCP land use plan and implementation plan to ensure consistency across documents that regulate land uses in the city’s Coastal Zone. These amendments would assist the city in meeting projected residential growth through the year 2029 as mandated by the state. Residential growth is estimated through a formal process known as the Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA). To meet projected growth, changes to land use and zoning designations on eight sites in the Coastal Zone are proposed. The sites are identified in the Housing Element and as further directed by the City Council. The sites consist of vacant and developed properties currently designated for low-density residential, commercial, industrial or public land uses. As proposed, most sites would be redesignated to medium or high-density residential land uses. In some cases, sites would retain their commercial or other non-residential designation and medium or high-density residential would be an additionally permitted land use. Refer to exhibits 1 and 2 for a location map of the eight sites and a table identifying the existing and proposed land use designations and zoning for each. Including the proposed property redesignations, the amendments proposed to the LCP land use and implementation plans are summarized below. Please see attached exhibits for full details. • LCP Land Use Plan o Change Section B.1. (3) (b) of the LCP East Batiquitos Lagoon/Hunt Properties segment to reflect proposed changes to the Green Valley Master Plan, including revision of the current land use designations stated in the plan to match those that currently exist; show the revised minimum density proposed for the RMH (now R-15) designation to implement a Housing Element program; and add the residential R-23 designation to reflect that proposed for rezone site 19, which is in the Green Valley Master Plan. o Amend the land use and zoning maps to recognize the proposed residential land use designations for eight sites in the Coastal Zone. • LCP Implementation Plan o Zoning Ordinance – Revise several chapters of the Zoning Ordinance (Title 21 of the Carlsbad Municipal Code) to reflect current naming conventions for residential land use designations (e.g., R-15 would replace RMH); recognize new Local Coastal Program high density residential land use designations (R-35 and R-40) as well as the existing R-30 designation; establish new or modified development RD-M Zone standards, including for building height, setbacks and lot coverage; in the Planned Development Chapter, clarify applicability of standards to the R-30, R-35, and R-40 designations and provide height standards for the R-35 and R-40 designation; finally, add text to clarify the preemption by state law of some of the city’s Growth Management Plan provisions. Changes to the Zoning Ordinance would apply throughout the city, including the Coastal Zone. o North County Plaza Specific Plan (Site 1) – Amend the plan to incorporate residential (R-40) in addition to the plan’s existing commercial and open space designations. Revise the building height standard from 35 to 45-feet; clarify housing affordability requirements that would apply; make other miscellaneous revisions to recognize the addition of the R-40 designation. The North County Plaza Specific Plan applies to an entire single parcel currently developed with a shopping center. o Green Valley Master Plan (Site 19) – Revise the Green Valley Master Plan (figures and text) to redesignate a mostly vacant commercial parcel to residential (R-23) in Planning Area 2 of the master plan; make other miscellaneous adjustments to recognize this redesignation; reflect current naming conventions for land use designations and to reflect the designations that currently exist in the plan as opposed to those existing at the time of the plan’s adoption; clarify housing affordability requirements that would apply to Site 19; clarify development standards that would apply to the existing commercial portion and to Site 19 in Planning Area 2. All changes proposed are to planning-level documents only – the project does not propose development on any of the eight sites. Any future development proposal would be subject to separate city review and approval. The following exhibits represent the proposed LCP amendment (LCPA 2022-0015) and are available at the locations referenced above and online at: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/community-development/planning/agendas-minutes-notices. Overall project information is available at www.carlsbadca.gov/housingplan. 1. Map of the rezone sites (Notes: Sites are shown both in and out of the Coastal Zone; the change in land use and zoning for Site 9 identified on the map has been already approved by separate action.) 2. Table of existing and proposed land use designations for each of the eight sites 3. Revisions to Section B.1. (3) (b) of the East Batiquitos Lagoon/Hunt Properties segment of the LCP 4. Changes to chapters 21.16, 21.18, 21.22, 21.24, 21.45 and 21.90 of the Zoning Ordinance 5. Changes to the Local Coastal Program land use maps for each of the eight sites in the Coastal Zone 6. Changes to the Zoning Map for seven of the eight sites in the Coastal Zone (Note: No zoning change is proposed or necessary for Site 19) 7. Changes to the Green Valley Master Plan and North County Plaza Specific Plan If you have any questions, please call Scott Donnell in the Planning Division at (442) 339-2618. Written comments should be sent to the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008. PUBLISH DATE: 10/13/2023 PUBLISH DATE FOR U-T SAN DIEGO: 10/13/2023 PUBLISH DATE FOR COAST NEWS: 10/13/2023 10/13/2023 CN 28105

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (10/20, 11/03, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Chesterfield Office Building Time Extension; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-006340-2023; CDPNF-006342-2023; EXT-006341-2023; FILING DATE: June 26, 2023; APPLICANT: Matthew Ring; LOCATION: 217 Chesterfield Avenue (APN: 261-071-38); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: First one-year time extension for an approved Design Review Permit, Minor Use Permit, and Coastal Development Permit; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the General Commercial 2 (C-GC2) of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plan and the Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15061 (b)(3) (Review for Exemption); STAFF CONTACT: Takuma Easland, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2712 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 23, 2023, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 10/13/2023 CN 28104

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (10/20, 11/03 etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2023, AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS COUNCIL CHAMBERS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS 1. PROJECT NAME: Miller Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDP-005756-2022; FILING DATE: November 2, 2023; APPLICANT: Brett Farrow; LOCATION: 487 Neptune Avenue (APN: 256-262-05); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Coastal Development Permit to demolish a single family residence and detached garage and construct a new 1,927-square foot two-story residence with a 400-square foot detached garage with a 400-square foot second story accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone and the Special Study and Coastal Commission appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301 (l) (1) and (4), 15303 (a) and (e) and 15268. CEQA Section 15301 (l) (1) and (4), exempts the demolition of existing structures including one single family residence and accessory structures including detached garages. Section 15303 (a) and (e) exempts the construction of new, small structures including a single-family residence and accessory structures including garages patios, decks and fences. Section 15268 exempts ministerial projects including the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. It has been determined that the project is not in an environmentally sensitive location; will not have a cumulative effect on the environment; is not a hazardous waste site; will not cause substantial change in significance of a historic resource; and will not result in damage of a scenic highway. The proposed project is consistent with Sections 15301 (l) (1) and (4), 15303 (a) and (e) – and Section 15300.2 – Exceptions of the CEQA Guidelines, therefore, the project may rely on the categorical exemptions. The project is also consistent with Section 15268 and may rely on the statutory exemption. STAFF CONTACT: Rachael Lindebrekke, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: 1821 Milbank Rd Crawl Space Buildout; CASE NUMBER: MUTLI-005919-2023, CDP-005921-2023, SUBC-005928-2023; FILING DATE: February 1, 2023; APPLICANT: Yvonne St Pierre; LOCATION: 1821 Milbank Road (APN: 254-450-07); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider a Coastal Development Permit and Major Use Permit Minor to allow the buildout of an existing crawlspace of a single family residence (Unit “A”) within the Seabluffe Community; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone and Coastal Commission appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Sections 15301 (e) and 15303 (e). CEQA Sections 15301 (e) exempts additions to existing structures provided that the addition will not result in an increase of more than 50 percent of the existing structure. The buildout will add 590 square feet of floor area which is under the 50 percent threshold. Section 15303 (e) exempts the addition of small accessory structures including decks. It has been determined that the project is not in an environmentally sensitive location; will not have a cumulative effect on the environment; is not a hazardous waste site; will not cause substantial change in significance of a historic resource; and will not result in damage of a scenic highway. The proposed project is consistent with Sections 15301(e), 15303 (e) – and Section 15300.2 – Exceptions of the CEQA Guidelines, therefore, the project may rely on the categorical exemptions. STAFF CONTACT: Rachael Lindebrekke, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2703 or [email protected] PRIOR OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2023, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Items 1 and 2 are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director, on Items 1 and 2, may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 10/13/2023 CN 28103

NOTICE INVITING BIDS SAN DIEGUITO WATER DISTRICT Air Release Valves and Blow Off Valves Replacement Project – Phase 1 Project No. CW23X Notice is hereby given that the San Dieguito Water District will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on October 18, 2023. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately at the close of the bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work generally consists of the replacement of various blow-off and air release valve assemblies on any existing 36-inch steel potable water transmission main. ENGINEER’S ESTIMATE: $675,000.00 LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder submitting a bid whose summation of the base bid is the lowest. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (https://encinitasca.gov/Bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at https://encinitasca.gov/Bids. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (https://encinitasca.gov/Bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code, Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The District makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a nonresponsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. PREVAILING WAGE: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. A copy of the prevailing wage rates shall be posted on the job site by the contractor. A schedule of prevailing wage rates is available for review at the California Department of Industrial Relations web site found on the internet at http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Prevailing-Wage.html. The successful bidder shall be required to pay at least the wage rates set forth in that schedule. Certified Payroll records shall be maintained by the contractor and copies of the certified payroll shall be electronically sent to the Department of Industrial Relations and hardcopies of the certified payroll shall be delivered to the District at the end of each month during the entire duration of the project. Notice: Subject to exceptions as set forth in Labor Code section 1771.1, contractor or Subcontractor shall not be qualified to bid on, be listed in a bid proposal, subject to the requirements of Section 4104 of the Public Contract Code, or engage in the performance of any contract for public work, as defined by statute, unless it is currently registered and qualified to perform public work pursuant to Labor Code Section 1725.5. The District may not accept a bid nor any contract or subcontract entered into without proof of the contractor or subcontractor’s current registration to perform public work pursuant to Section 1725.5. For more information, go to http://www.dir.ca.gov/Public-Works/Certified-Payroll-Reporting.html. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 10/13/2023 CN 28091

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE CLEAN ENERGY ALLIANCE The Board of Directors of Clean Energy Alliance will conduct a public hearing to consider adopting a resolution adding new Clean Energy Alliance’s rate for its Solar Plus Program, effective November 1, 2023. Proposed rates are: $0.145 per kWh with $750 or less Pre-Construction Costs $0.15 per kWh with $751 – $2,500 Pre-Construction Costs $0.155 per kWh with $2,501 – $5,000 Pre-Construction Costs; DATE OF HEARING: Thursday, October 26, 2023 TIME OF HEARING: 2:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard PLACE OF HEARING: Oceanside City Hall – City Council Chambers 300 North Coast Highway Oceanside, CA All interested persons are invited to attend the meeting and comment on adopting a Resolution Adding Rates for Clean Energy Alliance Solar Plus Program. Members of the public unable to attend the public hearing may submit their comments and recommendations in writing to Clean Energy Alliance, via email to [email protected], which must be received no later than 12:00p.m. on Thursday, October 26, 2023 to ensure consideration by the Board. DATED: October 9, 2023 Susan Caputo, MMC, Interim Board Secretary Clean Energy Alliance Published: Friday October 13, 2023 Published: Coast News Friday October 20, 2023 Posted: Friday October 13, 2023 City of Oceanside, City Hall

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas City Hall – City Council Chambers 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: A Public Hearing to review, consider and introduce Ordinance 2023-12, establishing new speed limit on South Coast Highway 101. The City of Encinitas proposes Ordinance 2023-12 to reduce the speed limit along South Coast Highway 101 between D Street and J Street from 30 mph to 25 mph. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines. The Agenda Report will be available prior to the public hearing on the City’s website at https://www.encinitasca.gov/ under Agendas and Webcasts by October 12, 2023. For further information, please contact staff with questions or to provide comments. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on October 18, 2023. STAFF CONTACT: Abraham Bandegan, City Traffic Engineer: (760) 633-2705 or [email protected]. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. 10/06/2023, 10/13/2023 CN 28078

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas City Hall – City Council Chambers 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 6:00 P.M., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: A Public Hearing to review, consider and introduce Ordinance 2023-10, amending Chapters 14.06 (Definitions) and 14.44 (Speed Regulations) of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code. The City of Encinitas proposes Ordinance 2023-10 to amend Title 14 of the Encinitas Municipal Code to update the business and residence districts criteria, and to list the downtown business district segments. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines. The Agenda Report will be available prior to the public hearing on the City’s website at https://www.encinitasca.gov/ under Agendas and Webcasts by October 12, 2023. For further information, please contact staff with questions or to provide comments. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on October 18, 2023. STAFF CONTACT: Abraham Bandegan, City Traffic Engineer: (760) 633-2705 or [email protected]. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. 10/06/2023, 10/13/2023 CN 28070

Title Order No. : 2334306cad Trustee Sale No. : 86572 Loan No. : 2534-MMERZ APN : 149-160-22-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/4/2015 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/6/2023 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 6/8/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0293021 in book N/A, page N/A of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: MAHMOUD A. MERZI, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY , as Trustor UMBRELLA INVESTMENT GROUP, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: See Exhibit “A” Attached Hereto And Made A Part Hereof. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2534 OCEANSIDE BLVD OCEANSIDE, CA 92054. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $170,493.01 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 10/4/2023 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 86572. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 86572 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT “A” Parcel 1: That portion of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 11 South, Range 4 West, San Bernardino Meridian, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to the Official Plat thereof, described as follows: Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter, thence along the Northerly line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter and the Southerly line of Corto Street, as the same is described in Deed to the City of Oceanside, for street purposes, recorded in Book 1723, Page 63 of Deeds; thence South 89 degrees 59 minutes 20 seconds East 498.19 feet to the beginning of a tangent curve, concave to the South, having a radius of 604.92 feet, said point being on the Southwesterly line of Barnwell Street, as the same is described in Dead to the City of Oceanside for street purposes, recorded in Book 17241, Page 274 of Deeds; thence along said Southwesterly line of Barnwell Street, Southeasterly along said curve through a central angle of 15 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds for an arc length of 165.28 feet; thence continuing along said Southwesterly line of Barnwell Street, South 74 degrees 20 minutes 00 seconds East, 260.32 feet to the beginning of a tangent curve, concave to the Southwest, having a radius of 738.94 feet; thence Easterly along the arc of said curve 99.46 feet to the most Northerly corner of said land described In Dead to Henry Rubidoux, et ux., recorded July 14, 1958, in Book 7163, Page 404 of Official Records; thence South 15 degrees 39 minutes 45 seconds West (Record South 15 degrees 40 minutes 00 seconds West) along the Northwesterly line thereof, 93.25 feet to a corner In the boundary of land described in Deed to George F. Young, at ux., recorded November 12, 1952 in Book 4651, Page 532 of Official Records; thence along said boundary, North 74 degrees 20 minutes 00 seconds West 100.25 feet (Record 100.00 feet) to an angle point therein, South 60 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds West 138.22 feet, (Record 128.08 feet) to an angle point therein, and South 29 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds East, 142.98 feet to an Intersection with a line drawn parallel with and distant 125.00 feet Northwesterly, measured at right angles from the Northwesterly line of Lama Alta Canyon Drive, as said drive is described in Deed to the City of Oceanside, recorded May 14, 1934, in Book 301, Page 99 of Official Records; thence along said parallel line, North 60 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds East 180.75 feet to the true point of beginning; thence continuing North 60 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds East 60.28 feet: thence leaving said parallel line South 29 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds East 125.00 feet to the Northwesterly line of said Loma Alta Canyon Drive; thence along said Northwesterly line, South 60 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds West 60.28 feet to an intersection with a line which bears South 29 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds East from the true point of beginning; thence along said line, North 29 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds West 125.00 feet to the true point of beginning. Parcel 2: An Easement for road and public utility purposes over, under, upon and across a strip of land 20.00 feet of even width located within the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 11 South, Range 4 West, San Bernardino Meridian, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to the said 20.00 foot strip of land lying Northerly of, and immediately adjoining the following described line: Commencing at the Northwest corner of said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter; thence along the Northerly line of said Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter and the Southerly line of Corto Street as the same is described in Dead to the City of Oceanside for street purposes, recorded in Book 1723. Page 363 of Deeds; thence South 89 degrees 59 minutes 20 seconds East 498.19 feet to the beginning of a tangent curve, concave to the South, having a radius of 604.92 feet, said point being on the Southwesterly line of Barnwell Street, as the same is described in Deed to the City of Oceanside for street purposes, recorded in Book 1724, Page 274 of Deeds; thence along said Southwesterly line of Barnwell Street Southeasterly along said curve through a central angle of 15 degrees 39 minutes 20 seconds for an arc length of 165.28 feet; thence continuing along said Southwesterly line of Barnwell Street, South 74 degrees 20 minutes 00 seconds East 260.32 feet to the beginning of a tangent curve, concave to the Southwest, having a radius of 738.94 feet; thence Easterly along the arc of said WFG Form No. 3174406 CLTA Guarantee Form No. 22 (06-05-14) – Trustee’s Sale Guarantee Revised 1-07-2017 curve 99.46 feet to the most Northerly corner of land described in Deed to Henry Rubidoux, at ux, recorded July 14, 1958, in Book 7163, Page 404 of Official Records; thence South 15 degrees 39 minutes 45 seconds West (Record South 15 degrees 40 minutes 00 seconds West) along the Northwesterly line thereof 93.25 feet to a corner In the boundary of land described in Deed to George F. Young, et ux., recorded November 12, 1952 in Book 4651, Page 532 of Official Records; thence along the boundary of said Young’s Land, North 74 degrees 20 minutes 00 seconds West 100.25 feet (Record 100.00 feet) to an angle point therein, South 60 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds West 138.22 feet (Record 128.08 feet) to an angle point therein, and South 29 degrees 00 minutes 30 seconds East, 142.98 feet to an intersection with a line drawn parallel with and distant 125.00 feet Northwesterly, measured at right angles, from the Northwesterly line of Loma Alta Canyon Drive, as said drive is described in Deed to the City of Oceanside, recorded May 14, 1934, in Book 301, Page 99 of Official Records, being the true point of beginning of the herein described line; thence along said parallel line North 60 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds East 241.03 feet; thence North 30 degrees 40 minutes East 96.57 feet to the Northeasterly line of land conveyed to Henry Rubidoux, et ux., by Dead recorded July 14, 1958, in Book 7163, Page 404 of Official Records. Excepting from the easement described in Parcel 2 above, that portion thereof lying Southwesterly of the Northwesterly prolongation of the Southwesterly line of the property described in Parcel 1 above. STOX 941174_86572 10/13/2023, 10/20/2023, 10/27/2023 CN 28086

T.S. No. 109994-CA APN: 173-260-13-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 2/14/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 11/20/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 2/24/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0132274 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: FELIPE CRUZ MORALES, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1044 OAK DRIVE, VISTA, CA 92084 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $223,384.38 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 109994-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 109994-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 940906_109994-CA 10/06/2023, 10/13/2023, 10/20/2023 CN 28061

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY SEVERHILL Case# 37-2023-00036307-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mary Severhill. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Orion Severhill, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Orion Severhill be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: November 02, 2023; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Orion Severhill 5052 Clairemont Dr. #17404 San Diego CA 92117 Telephone: 662.259.7952 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023

Commonwealth of Massachusetts Land Court Department Trial Court BARNSTABLE, SS. CASE NO. 23 MISC 000382 (JSDR) Frank Gadaleta and Caroline Gadaleta v. Charlene M. Victory and the Trustees and the Beneficiaries of the Guisti Family Trust, if any, et al. TO: Charlene M. Victory, now or formerly of San Marco in the State of California; any unknown or unascertained trustees or beneficiaries of the Guisti Family Trust or their heirs, assigns, devisees or legal representatives and any unknown or unascertained persons with a legally cognizable interest in the property in Harwichport, Barnstable County, said Commonwealth being known as and numbered 12 Atlantic Street You are hereby notified that a complaint has been filed by the above-named plaintiff in which you are named as an interested party. This complaint concerns parcels of land in Harwichport, Barnstable County, said Commonwealth being known as and numbered 12 Atlantic Street and more particularly described in a deed from the Town of Harwich to Maude S. Smith, Helen Ann Smith, John B. Smith and Webb G. Smith Jr., joint tenants, dated July 19, 1954, recorded in the Barnstable Registry of Deeds at Book 886, Page 294, on September 23, 1954. Said property is comprised of two lots: (1) Lot 139 (in a subdivision created in 1887), and (2) a parcel on a plan created by the Town of Harwich in 1954, from a former public right of way, called on said plan “Parcel 3”. These two parcels were acquired by the Smith family, by virtue of two separate deeds (1912 and 1954) and were apparently combined to create the home and driveway that exist today. Plaintiff alleges that title is clouded: when the Smith family sold the home at 12 Atlantic Street in 1971, they failed, through apparent inadvertence and error, to deliver a deed for “Parcel 3”. Plaintiffs claim they have openly, notoriously, continually and exclusively occupied and possessed said “Parcel 3” for a period of more than twenty (20) years of uninterrupted possession and use. Plaintiffs seek a judgment that they hold title to said land free from any claims of the defendants, the plaintiffs having established their title by adverse possession, and such other relief as the Court shall deem appropriate. This complaint may be examined at the Land Court, Boston, Massachusetts, or online at www.masscourts.org. Information on how to search Land Court dockets is available on the Land Court website: www.mass.gov/how-to/find-a-land-court-case-docket. A copy of said complaint may also be obtained from plaintiff’s attorney. If you intend to make any defense, you are hereby required to serve upon the plaintiff’s attorney, Kurt F. Stuckel, Esq., whose address is 17 Grant Street, Stoneham, Massachusetts 02180, an answer to the complaint on or before the twentieth day of November, 2023, next, the return day, hereof, and a copy thereof must be filed in this court on or before said day. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for relief demanded in the complaint. Unless otherwise provided by Rule 13(a), your answer must state as a counterclaim any claim which you may have against the plaintiff which arise out of the transaction or occurrence that is the subject matter of the plaintiffs’ claim, or you will thereafter be barred from making such claim in any other action. It is ORDERED that notice be given by publishing a copy of this notice once in the Cape Cod Chronicle, a newspaper circulated in Harwich, Barnstable County, in said Commonwealth and The Coast News Group, a newspaper published in Encinitas, California, at least thirty days before the twentieth of November, 2023. Witness, Gordon H. Piper, Chief Justice of the Land Court, the fourth day of October 2023. Attest: /s/ Deborah J. Patterson Deborah J. Patterson Recorder 10/13/2023 CN 28093

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00042855-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): James Anthony Gosnell filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: James Anthony Gosnell change to proposed name: James Aspen Harris. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 16, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/04/2023 Michael T Smyth Judge of the Superior Court 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28092

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF BARBARA LEE MEINKE Case# 37-2023-00043108-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Barbara Lee Meinke. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Karen Lynn Meinke, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Karen Lynn Meinke be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: January 04, 2024; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Conrad F. Joyner, Jr. PO Box 425 San Luis Rey CA 92068 Telephone: 760.458.8030 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28087

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WESLEY EISENMAN Case# 37-2023-00041404-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Wesley Eisenman. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Judith A. Eisenman, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Judith A. Eisenman be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 05, 2024; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kimberley V. Deede CHHOKAR LAW GROUP PC 10495 Vista Sorrento Parkway Ste 100 San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 858.384.5757 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28084

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00042393-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Sofia McAndrews filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Sofia McAndrews change to proposed name: Sofia Obligado. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On December 15, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 10/12/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28069

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF MELANIE ANN BACKOVICH also known as MELANIE A. BACKOVICH STATE OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Melanie Ann Backovich also known as Melanie A. Backovich died on June 21, 2023 (“Decedent”). The Decedent was the Settlor of the Robert G. Backovich and Melanie A. Backovich Family Trust dated 12/5/2005, as amended and restated. Comerica Bank and Trust, N.A., of Costa Mesa, California, serves as Successor Trustee. The Successor Trustee has the power to pay the outstanding debts of the Decedent from the trust property upon proper proof of the debts. In accordance with California Probate Code Sections 19050-19054, creditors of the Decedent must present claims for such debts to the trustee in writing within the four months after the first date of publication of this notice or, thirty (30) days after receipt of the actual notice if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable by the Successor Trustee. If a creditor fails to present such claims to the Successor Trustee within such prescribed time period, the creditor will be forever barred as against the Successor Trustee and the trust property. Comerica Bank and Trust, N.A. Successor Trustee of the Robert G. Backovich and Melanie A. Backovich Family Trust dated 12/05/2005, as amended and restated By: Brian J. Tingley, Trust Officer Comerica Bank and Trust, N.A. 611 Anton Boulevard, Suite 200 MC 4459 Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Tel: (248) 732-6843 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28066

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOYCE GAMMON Case # 37-2023-00024561-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Joyce Gammon. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Christina Kosik in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Christina Kosik be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: November 07, 2023; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Julie A. Cardin 1015 Chestnut Ave., Ste G2 Carlsbad, CA 92008 Telephone: 760.434.1040 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28054

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00039802-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Brie Nicol filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Reece Parker Lantz change to proposed name: Reece Parker Nicol. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/14/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28034

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2022-00048395-CL-BC-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): VATCHE BALJIAN YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): YAMAHA MOTOR FINANCE CORPORATION, U.S.A. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California North County Regional Center 325 South Melrose Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Drew A. Callahan 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, CA 92108 *** Telephone: 858.750.7600 Date: (Fecha), 12/05/2022 Clerk by (Secretario), E. Deavers, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28017

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00029050-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Winifred Joyce Sunshine filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Winifred Joyce Sunshine change to proposed name: Winnie Joyce Sunshine. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 30, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/13/2032 Peter F. Murray Judge of the Superior Court 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28010

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020197 Filed: Oct 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Santa Fe Pond Service. Located at: 168 Coop Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1227 Essex St., San Diego CA 92103. Registrant Information: 1. Ryan Ward, 1227 Essex St., San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/08/2008 S/Ryan Ward, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28101

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019642 Filed: Sep 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surf Skate 101. Located at: 828 Bluewater Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lorenzo Diaz, 828 Bluewater Rd., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/25/2023 S/Lorenzo Diaz, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020731 Filed: Oct 09, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Llamitas Spanish. Located at: 1611 S. Melrose Dr. #a-199, Vsita CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mama Llama Linguist LLC, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/08/2023 S/Corrie Wiik, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28099

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020551 Filed: Oct 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Christmas Light Installers. Located at: 854 Granada Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: 603 Seagaze Dr. #253, Camp Pendleton CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. SC Distribution Inc., 603 Seagaze Dr. #253, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2023 S/Jeremy Jennings, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020359 Filed: Oct 04, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KegJoy. Located at: 2826 La Mirada Dr. #B, Vista CA 920818481 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kombucha on Tap LLC, 2826 La Mirada Dr. #B, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/11/2023 S/Jared Gustafson, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020644 Filed: Oct 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rewire; B. Rewire Breathwork. Located at: 1946 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rewire Somatic LLC, 1946 Oxford Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/05/2023 S/Cynthia Becker, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020255 Filed: Oct 03, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RTOSX. Located at: 11440 W. Bernardo Ct. #300, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. PX5, 11440 W. Bernardo Ct. #300, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/26/2023 S/William Lamie, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28095

Statement of Withdrawal From Partnership Operating Under Fictitious Business Name #2023-9020542 Filed: Oct 05, 2023 with San Diego County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Saltwater and Seaglass. The Original Statement of this Fictitious Business Name was Filed in San Diego County on: 03/09/2020 and assigned File #2020-9006094. Located at: 7325 Corte Tomillo, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. The Following Partner Has Withdrawn: 1. Abedalfattah Aldairi, 1754 Red Barn Rd., Encintias CA 92024. S/Abedalfattch Aldairi, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28094

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019041 Filed: Sep 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Benedetti Video. Located at: 804 Val Sereno Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Matthew Thomas Benedetti, 804 Val Sereno Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/14/2023 S/Matthew Thomas Benedetti, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019528 Filed: Sep 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beechtree Home. Located at: 2712 Loker Ave. West #1200, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alexandra Ann Haisley, 342 Juniper Ave. #1, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/2023 S/Alexandra Ann Haisley, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28089

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020544 Filed: Oct 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reflective Remodeling; B. Reflective Builders. Located at: 209 N. Ditmar ST., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lowes Contracting LLC, 209 N Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/02/2023 S/Charley Lowe, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28088

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018354 Filed: Sept 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. REV A; B. REV A MFG; C. REV A PLASTICS. Located at: 335 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U183, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Think 3D/Prelude Inc., 1340 Rainbow Ridge Ln., Leucadia CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/04/2023 S/Donovan Weber, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018515 Filed: Sept 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Coast Publishers. Located at: 372 Pine Ave. #C15, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. YogiTriathlete, 372 Pine Ave. #C15, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/05/2023 S/Jessica Gumkowski, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28082

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020199 Filed: Oct 02, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Spa Collective. Located at: 338 N. Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rebeca Ruby Rodriguez, 412 S. Myers St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2023 S/Rebeca Ruby Rodriguez, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28081

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9020075 Filed: Sep 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brainstem Financial. Located at: 6353 Corte de Abeto #B-100, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Encinitas Charities Consulting Group LLC, 533 2nd St. #338, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2023 S/James K. Merrill, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27, 11/03/2023 CN 28080

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019054 Filed: Sep 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 4NTENT. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #200, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 27956 N. Bay Rd., PO Box 3079, Lake Arrowhead CA 92352. Registrant Information: 1. Angela Michelle Rosenberg, 27956 N. Bay Rd., Lake Arrowhead CA 92352; 2. Marc Ethan Rosenberg, 27956 N. Bay Rd., Lake Arrowhead CA 92352. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/09/2018 S/Marc Rosenberg, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28079

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019226 Filed: Sep 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mobile Bike Repair; B. Mobile Bike Repair North County. Located at: 285 Mission Villas Rd., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alex Parker Lockheimer, 285 Mission Villas Rd., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/17/2023 S/Alex Parker Lockheimer, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28075

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019699 Filed: Sep 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oscar’s House and Office Cleaning LLC. Located at: 8461 Westmore Rd. #1, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Oscar’s House and Office Cleaning LLC, 8461 Westmore Rd. #1, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/25/2023 S/Midalia Hernandez, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28074

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9020167 Filed: Oct 02, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Reconciled Family Visitation Services. Located at: 248 Guajome St., Vista CA San Diego 92083. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/28/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9005345. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Lisa Marie Alcantara, 248 Guajome St., Vista CA 92083. The Business is Conducted by: Individual. S/Lisa Marie Alcantara 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019942 Filed: Sep 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali. Located at: 662 Encinitas Blvd. #270, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cali Bamboo LLC, 662 Encinitas Blvd. #270, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2023 S/Scott Alan Kramer, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018312 Filed: Sep 06, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. B Field Games LLC. Located at: 2710 Mackinnon Ranch Rd., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. B Field Games LLC, 2710 Mackinnon Ranch Rd., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2023 S/William Gregory Barnes, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28071

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019266 Filed: Sep 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Balboa Veterinary Hospital. Located at: 7931 Balboa Ave., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: 141 Longwater Dr. #108, Norwell MA 02061. Registrant Information: 1. VetCor of Sequoia LLC, 141 Longwater Dr. #108, Norwell MA 02061. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Peter DeFeo, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28068

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019267 Filed: Sep 20, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Animal Hospital. Located at: 7668 El Camino Real #101, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 141 Longwater Dr. #108, Norwell MA 02061. Registrant Information: 1. VetCor of Sequoia LLC, 141 Longwater Dr. #108, Norwell MA 02061. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2023 S/Peter DeFeo, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28067

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019790 Filed: Sep 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Neighborhood Skin Studio; B. The Neighborhood Skin Studio. Located at: 531 Encinitas Blvd. #100, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 7215 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Information: 1. Jasmine Elizabeth Snyder, 7215 El Fuerte St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/2023 S/Jasmine Elizabeth Snyder, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28065

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019542 Filed: Sep 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JLB Power Systems. Located at: 2103 S. El Camino Real St#105, Camp Pendleton CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2604B El Camino Real St#122, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Telecom Battery Systems Inc., 2604B El Camino Real St#122, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/28/1998 S/Jo Ann J Dellaposta, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019874 Filed: Sep 27, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tight Nuts. Located at: 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ECO Park Inc., 7829 Quebrada Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/02/2018 S/Sang Hoon Park, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28063

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019697 Filed: Sep 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Poseidon Aviation. Located at: 4060 Huerfano Ave. #234, San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gaetano James Basile, 4060 Huerfano Ave. #234, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gaetano James Basile, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20, 10/27/2023 CN 28060

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017926 Filed: Aug 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KMM Colorworks Studio; B. Kate & Kaylee’s Creative Corner; C. Isidore’s Health; D. Nana’s Classroom Library & Stuff. Located at: 9539 Maureen Ct., Santee CA 92071 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kathleen Myrl Markey, 9539 Maureen Ct., Santee CA 92071; 2. Richard Lee Markey, 9539 Maureen Ct., Santee CA 92071. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/28/2023 S/Kathleen Myrl Markey, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28057

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019747 Filed: Sep 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forte Holistic Therapies. Located at: 7130 Avenida Encinas #E200, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carla Andrea Ventin Pinto, 1349 Evergreen Dr., Cardiff CA 92007; 2. Simone Buonacorso, 3512 Voyager Cir., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Simone Buonacorso, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28056

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018234 Filed: Sep 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Life Rhythms; B. Special-TLC 4 Pets; C. Cynthia’s Fruitful Muffins. Located at: 3630 Caminito Cielo Del Mar, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cynthia Soltero, 3630 Caminito Cielo Del Mar, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cynthia Soltero, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28055

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019664 Filed: Sep 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Care Maintenance. Located at: 624 N. Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Darin Eric Taylor, 624 N. Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/14/2023 S/Darin E. Taylor, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28053

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019123 Filed: Sep 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marcon Home Services; B. Marcon Construction Services; C. Marcon Decks & Patios. Located at: 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marcon Inc., 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #E, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/18/2023 S/Marvin Artiaga, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28052

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019473 Filed: Sep 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Estates Landscape LLC. Located at: 2039 Sequoia St., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 801-92008, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific Estates Landscape LLC, 2039 Sequoia St, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/20/2023 S/Connor Briggs, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019398 Filed: Sep 21, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vitality Sports Medicine & Rehab. Located at: 2111 S. El Camino Real #301, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Leah Dale Johnson, 5316 Forecastle Ct., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Leah Dale Johnson, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28049

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018006 Filed: Aug 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buena Vista Landscaping. Located at: 2116 Broadway, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. D’s Landscaping Inc., 2116 Broadway, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/14/2008 S/Daniel J. Di Mento, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28048

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019196 Filed: Sep 19, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. P3 Educational Consulting. Located at: 3041 Glenbrook St., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Patricia Peake Padgett, 3041 Glenbrook St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Patricia Peake Padgett, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13, 10/20/2023 CN 28047

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018956 Filed: Sep 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ProHomeUpgrades. Located at: 2522 W. Ranch St. #305, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Faruk Korqa, 2522 W. Ranch St. #305, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/13/2023 S/Faruk Korqa, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018806 Filed: Sep 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Numi Financial. Located at: 721 N. Vulcan Ave. #205, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A 202, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Stored Value Cards Inc., 721 N. Vulcan Ave. #205, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/13/2013 S/Joann Torza, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28023

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019015 Filed: Sep 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grant General Contractors. Located at: 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. J.E. Grant General Contractors, Inc., 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/2023 S/Scott R. Nelson, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28022

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9019014 Filed: Sep 15, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Grant General Contractors. Located at: 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/22/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9020696. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. J.E. Grant General Contractors, Inc., 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Ross Corp Building & Development, 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: Joint Venture. S/Scott R. Nelson, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28021

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019138 Filed: Sep 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Verve Plastic Surgery. Located at: 700 Garden View Ct. #208, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Anshu Gupta MD A Professional Corporation, 2325 Galena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2015 S/Anshu Gupta MD, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018849 Filed: Sep 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chunky Tacos. Located at: 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Laura Patricia Morales-Gomez, 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/10/2023 S/Laura Patricia Morales-Gomez, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017382 Filed: Aug 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fully Promoted Carlsbad. Located at: 2205 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. San Diego Custom Logo Embroidery Inc., 2205 Faraday Ave. #M, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/11/2018 S/Sandra Sapol, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018920 Filed: Sep 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Success Rentals Property Management. Located at: 15778 Puerta del Sol, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 117, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Success Rentals Inc., 15778 Puerta del Sol, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/2023 S/Elizabeth B. Heller, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017932 Filed: Aug 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fork and Melon. Located at: 5599 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cheryl Kathleen Melonakos Fork, 5599 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/19/2018 S/Cheryl Kathleen Melonakos Fork, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018836 Filed: Sep 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Biscotti Box. Located at: 4519 Avenida Manessa, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elizabeth Trevino, 4519 Avenida Manessa, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/11/2023 S/Elizabeth Trevino, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28011