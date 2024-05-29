Legal Notices, May 31, 2024

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE ENCINITAS, CA 92024 DRAFT EL CAMINO REAL SPECIFIC PLAN AND NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF A DRAFT MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION PUBLIC REVIEW AND COMMENT PERIOD: JUNE 3, 2024, TO JULY 2, 2024 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a 30-day public review and comment period has been established pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for a Draft Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration (IS/MND) which has been prepared for the proposed project as identified below. During the public review period, the Draft IS/MND will be available for review on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov/I-Want-To/Public-Notices/Development-Services-Public-Notices under “Environmental Notices” and at the Planning Division of the Development Services Department, City of Encinitas, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. PROJECT NAME: El Camino Real Specific Plan (ECRSP) CASE NUMBER: PLCY-007016-2024 APPLICANT: City of Encinitas STAFF CONTACT: Melinda Dacey, Housing Services Manager; [email protected] LOCATION: The El Camino Real Specific Plan (ECRSP; project) encompasses approximately 228 acres of the commercial corridor along El Camino Real from Encinitas Boulevard to the south to Olivenhain Road to the north, excluding Home Depot and Encinitas Ranch Town Center commercial properties. DESCRIPTION: The proposed ECRSP identifies goals and objectives related to existing land use, urban design, parks and open space, streetscape, transportation, and sustainable infrastructure for future site-specific development and redevelopment within the Specific Plan Area (SPA). The ECRSP provides a regulatory framework to guide future site-specific development and improvements within the commercial corridor to support revitalization of the SPA through implementation of streetscape improvements, and objective design standards that would ensure future site-specific development and redevelopment achieve the land use vision and design objectives intended for the SPA. While the ECRSP and City allowable land uses support commercial, office professional and public/semi-public land uses, future residential development that relies on State housing legislation may occur within the SPA. Although potential housing implemented under State law is outside the scope of this project, the ECRSP objective design standards would apply to all development, including housing, except where in conflict with applicable State legislation. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The City has performed an Environmental Initial Study, which has determined that no, or less than significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed project with mitigation measures incorporated into the project. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration is recommended for adoption. Written comments regarding the adequacy of the draft Mitigated Negative Declaration must be received by the Development Services Department at the address provided above by 5:00 p.m. on July 2, 2024. A final environmental document incorporating public input will then be prepared for consideration by decision-making authorities. 05/31/2024 CN 28993

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 6th day of June 2024, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Beachside Bar and Grill Expansion; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-006824-2023, USE 006826-2023, DR 006825-2023, BADJ 006827-2023, & CDPNF 006828-2023; FILING DATE: December 20, 2023; APPLICANT: Darrin Campbell (DDA South Coast Highway, LLC); LOCATION: 806, 816, 818, and 820 S Coast Highway 101 (APNs: 258-181-02, 258-181-03, 258-181-01); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a second-story addition to a previously approved alcohol serving restaurant, including a 1,450-square foot outdoor patio dining area with a bar, live entertainment, and 2,225 square feet of additional office space. ZONING/OVERLAY: D-CM-1 Commercial Mixed 1 within the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(e)(2) which exempts additions to existing structures provided that the addition is no more than 10,000 square feet, the project is in an area where all public services and facilities are available to allow for maximum development permissible in the General Plan and the area in which the project is located is not environmentally sensitive. The project does not qualify as one of the exceptions prescribed under Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Christina M. Bustamante, Senior Planner: (760) 943-2207 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 05/31/2024 CN 28991

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/31, 6/14, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Bergan Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU); CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-007010-2024 FILING DATE: March 11, 2024; APPLICANT: Charles Bergan; LOCATION: 1245 Avocet Court (APN: 261-243-13-00); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit to authorize the construction of a new attached accessory dwelling unit (ADU); ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 3 (R-3) Zone, Special Study, Scenic/Visual Corridor, and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a) which exempts the construction of a second (accessory) dwelling unit in a residential zone. STAFF CONTACT: Kaipo Eager-Kaninau, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2717 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, JUNE 10, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/31/2024 CN 28990

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (05/31, 06/14, etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM (Closed 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM) NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: The Klein Residence Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-006978-2024; FILING DATE: March 5, 2024; APPLICANT: Yonatan Klein; LOCATION: 1430 Caudor Street (APN: 254-413-33); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A Coastal Development Permit for the construction of a new 990-square foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: This project is located within the Rural Residential 2 (RR-2) Zone, Special Study, Cultural/Natural Resources, and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303, which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, JUNE 10, 2024, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10 calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/31/2024 CN 28989

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to consider removing or revising two improvement projects from the Capital Improvement Program (CIP), which were previously identified as not meeting a Level of Service (LOS) D performance standard under General Plan Mobility Element Policy 3-P.9 and the Citywide Facilities and Improvements Plan (CFIP) circulation performance standard (City Council Resolution No. 2019-270), and removing the associated deficiency declaration. The first project is no longer required because the segment now operates at LOS B. The second project is being revised because it would still operate at an unacceptable LOS E or worse, and the excessive costs would result in only minor improvements to vehicle delay. The modified project will provide a comparable improvement in vehicle delay and can be accomplished with roadway restriping and signal timing changes, which can be implemented more quickly and at a lower cost. The City Council will also consider recommendations from the Traffic Safety & Mobility Commission made at their public hearing held on June 3, 2024, where the two projects were recommended for removal or revision from the Capital Improvement Program. The City Council may also remove the associated deficiency declaration pursuant to General Plan Mobility Element Policy 3-P.9, along with the adoption of CEQA Exemptions. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Nathan Schmidt in the Transportation Department of the Public Works Branch at 442-339-2734 or [email protected]. Copies of the staff report will be available by Friday, June 7, 2024, on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the City’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. If you challenge these project changes, vehicular exemption modifications, findings, or the City Council’s actions in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH: FRIDAY, MAY 31, 2024 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 05/31/2024 CN 28988

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2024-02 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2024-02 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, establishing lower speed limits on different streets in Encinitas pursuant to provisions of Assembly Bill 43 (AB43).” California Assembly Bill No. 43 (AB-43) was approved and filed with the Secretary of State on October 8, 2021 and adds Section 22358.7 to the California Vehicle Code which provides additional information and criteria related to establishing speed limits in certain locations. Section 22358.7 of the California Vehicle Code authorizes lowering speed limits by an additional five (5) miles per hour on roadways designated as “Safety Corridors” by the City and on roadways adjacent to land or facilities generating high concentrations of bicyclists and pedestrians. Proposed Ordinance 2024-02 includes a recommended list of streets for lowering speed limits based on the establishment of “Safety Corridors” and “Roadways adjacent to facilities that generate high concentration of bicycles and pedestrians” throughout the City. Ordinance 2024-02 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 22, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the June 12, 2024, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk. 05/31/2024 CN 28980

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a public hearing on the Consideration of Adopting Parks and Recreation User Fee Adjustments Based on Annual Consumer Price Index Adjustments from Calendar Year 2023. Meeting Date: June 12, 2024 Time: Meeting commences at 6:00 P.M. The Agenda Report will be available prior to the public hearing on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov under Agendas and Webcasts by June 6, 2024. For further information, please contact staff with questions or to provide comments. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on June 12, 2024. STAFF CONTACT: Dave Knopp, Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts: (760) 943-2210 or [email protected]. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. 05/31/2024 CN 28975

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2024-07 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2024-07 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Setting Capacity Fees and Escalator for Cardiff Sanitary Division (CSD) and Encinitas Sanitary Division (ESD) and to Amend Encinitas Municipal Code Section 18.08.025.” Capacity fees are one-time fees typically paid when applying for new or increased service and are imposed on development projects by local agencies. The purpose of a capacity fee is to ensure that growth in the number of customers served will pay for itself, without excessive burdens on existing customers. These fees represent equitable cost sharing with other system users who previously paid to establish and expand the system and/or will in the future. Capacity fees are assessed per served structure based on assigned EDUs: a unit of measure that approximates the sewer use of an average single-family residence. Currently, there are 21 customer billing classifications, each with a unique EDU capacity value. Updated capacity fees are based solely on system facilities values and system capacity (based on the current Sewer Master Plan). Sewer capacity fees thus represent a capital buy-in of sorts that replenishes cash used to purchase and maintain system assets and provides funding toward full system buildout. Proposed Ordinance No. 2024-07 updates the sewer capacity fees and escalator for both CSD and ESD and amends Encinitas Municipal Code Section 18.08.025 as recommended by Ardurra, the City’s sewer rate consultant, to include the following language: “C. Exceptions. The City Engineer shall exercise their professional judgement and discretion to determine and assign EDUs for Wastewater Discharge Permits, or modifications thereto, to assess the Sewer Connection/Capacity Fee for structures, and/or uses, and/or combinations thereof not otherwise specified in §18.08.025.” Ordinance 2024-07 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 8, 2024, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on May 22, 2024, by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 05/31/2024 CN 28974

Notice of Intent to Circulate Petition Notice is hereby given by the persons whose names appear hereon of their intention to circulate the petition within the City of Del Mar for the purpose of amending and extending the established retail pet sales ban to extend the ban beyond dogs, cats and rabbits to encompass all animals. A statement of the reasons of the proposed action as contemplated in the petition is as follows: Every year, animals, such as turtles, lizards, snakes, parrots, and otters, are removed from their natural habitats or bred intensively in captivity to be sold as pets. This trade of capturing and breeding animals for domestic use inflicts immense suffering on millions of creatures and devastates the biodiversity of our wildlife. Whether legal or illegal, the outcome remains consistent: the relentless anguish of innocent beings. Virtually all animals supplied to pet stores originate from either wildlife importing companies or mills where animals are bred with scant regard for their welfare. In both kinds of facilities, veterinary care is often inadequate or entirely absent, and sanitation standards are subpar. Some reptile and amphibian mills house thousands of animals at once, leading to overcrowding that forces these creatures to compete fiercely for limited resources, resulting in fatal injuries. Sadly, sick and dead animals are merely viewed as a normal cost of conducting business. This petition seeks to promote a more compassionate and responsible approach to animal care, while simultaneously safeguarding animal welfare and preserving our natural environment. The petitions aims to: 1. Establish Comprehensive Animal Welfare: Extending the ban to cover all animals ensures a holistic approach to animal welfare, safeguarding against potential exploitation and mistreatment of any species sold as companion animals. 2. Align with Ethical Standards: Extending the ban reflects evolving societal attitudes towards animal rights and welfare, aligning with ethical considerations that prioritize the well-being of all sentient beings, particularly those that are vulnerable. 3. Promote Adoption: By restricting the sale of companion animals to adoption centers and shelters, the amendment encourages prospective companion animals guardians to consider adopting animals in need of homes, thereby reducing the number of animals euthanized due to overpopulation. 4. Protect Local Wildlife: The ban extension serves to protect indigenous wildlife populations from potential harm that may arise from the introduction of non-native species into the ecosystem. Full Name Amit Dhuleshia Address 2665 5th Avenue Unit 308, San Diego Ca 92103 Signature /s/Amit Dhuleshia Title and Summary Prepared by the Del Mar City Attorney, Leslie E. Devaney: Ballot Title: Amend Chapter 4.09 of the Del Mar Municipal Code to Regulate the Retail Sale of Arachnids, Birds, Mammals, Amphibians, Reptiles, and Fish in the City of Del Mar Summary: The ordinance proposed by initiative petition would amend existing provisions under Chapter 4.09 of the Del Mar Municipal Code relating to the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in the City of Del Mar to include additional animal classes, namely arachnids, birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, and fish. Proposed revisions to the Municipal Code include changing the title of Chapter 4.09 from “Retail Sale of Dogs, Cats and Rabbits” to “Retail Sale of Arachnids, Birds, Mammals, Amphibians, Reptiles, and Fish”. The ordinance also proposes replacing references to “dogs, cats and rabbits” within Chapter 4.09 to “arachnids, birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, and fish”. This includes references under the following sections: Section 4.09.010 (Purpose), Section 4.09.020 (Definitions), Section 4.09.030 (Prohibition of the Sale), and 4.09.040 (Exemptions). As described, the purpose of the ordinance would be to promote animal welfare and encourage best practices in the breeding and purchasing of arachnids, birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, and fish, if offered for retail sale in the City. The ordinance would make it unlawful for any person to display, offer for sale, deliver, barter, auction, give away, transfer, or sell any live arachnid, bird, mammal, amphibian, reptile, or fish in any pet shop, retail business or other commercial establishment in the City, unless the arachnid, bird, mammal, amphibian, reptile, or fish was obtained from a city or county animal shelter or animal control agency, a humane society, or a non-profit rescue organization. The ordinance would further require all pet shops, retail businesses, and commercial establishments selling arachnids, birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, or fish to maintain a certificate of source for each animal offered for sale and make it available upon request to animal control officers, law enforcement, code enforcement officials, or any other City employee charged with enforcing the provisions of Chapter 4.09. A certificate of source would be defined as a document from the city or county animal shelter or animal control agency, humane society, or non-profit rescue organization declaring the source of the arachnid, bird, mammal, amphibian, reptile, or fish. Compliance with these provisions is already required for the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in the City, but under said ordinance, would extend to the retail sale of arachnids, birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, and fish in the City. The ordinance would expressly exempt the display, offering for sale, delivery, bartering, auction, giving away, transfer, or sale of arachnids, birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, or fish from the premises on which they were born and reared. The ordinance would not apply to a publicly-operated animal shelter, nonprofit animal humane society, or nonprofit animal rescue organization that operates out of or in connection with a pet store, which has received City approval to display, offer for sale, deliver, barter, auction, give away, transfer, or sell arachnids, birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, or fish, on a finding by the City Manager that the exemption is consistent with the intent and purpose of Chapter 4.09, which approval would be subject to appeal to the City Council. 05/31/2024 CN 28966

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) CITY OF ENCINITAS ONSITE ENGINEERING PLAN REVIEW SERVICES (PRIVATE LAND DEVELOPMENT) (ENG RFP 24-04) Date Issued: May 20, 2024 Questions Due: May 30, 2024, 12:00 PM Proposals Due: June 6, 2024, 2:00 PM The Land Development Engineering Division of the City of Encinitas Engineering Department is seeking an onsite engineering Consultant (“Consultant”) to provide professional contract engineering review services to provide capacity equivalent to an experienced engineering plan reviewer. Under the direction of the Land Development Principal Engineer, the Consultant will provide the range of expertise necessary to carry out the normal functions of an engineering plan reviewer. All services provided by the Consultant shall be performed by individuals who meet the qualifications, education, and certifications/licensing requirements for the professional level of engineering plan reviewer. The City requests responses to a Request for Proposal (RFP) for selection of onsite engineering plan review services, including but not limited to, review of grading plans, improvement plans, tentative maps, building plans, drainage reports, and storm water reports, in conformance with Federal, State, and local regulations, and general compliance with City Standards, Ordinances, and Regulations. The City will, based on qualifications presented in the response to this RFP, select the firm(s) best able to provide engineering review services for private development projects. The successful firm shall also have the resources to provide cost effective and timely services to the City. Additionally, the City has an option to interview the selected firm’s candidate who will provide engineering review services. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on June 6, 2024. Proposals must be submitted electronically via the PlanetBids website (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) used to download the RFP. To submit a proposal, a Proposer must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids, and then proceed to the “New Vendor Registration” link. The maximum file size for submittal is 50 megabytes, and the file type shall be Portable Document Format (PDF). The electronic system will close submissions exactly at the date and time set forth in this notice or as changed by addenda. 05/31/2024 CN 28964

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) Zero Waste Program Implementation Services PW-RFP-24-05 The City of Encinitas is requesting contract services to provide Zero Waste Program Implementation Support. This will include community-wide zero waste outreach and education, school recycling and sustainability programming, and community-based diversion and edible food recovery services. It is the intent of the City to award a contract(s), in a form approved by the City Attorney, to one or more selected firms. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 via the PlanetBids website. 05/24/2024, 05/31/2024 CN 28961

NOTICE INVITING REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS CITY OF ENCINITAS CS19E SANTA FE DRIVE CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENTS – EASTERN PHASE CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT & INSPECTION SERVICES Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC RFP’s ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on June 6th, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC RFP’s will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The City is seeking proposals from qualified consultants specializing in construction management and inspection for Capital Improvements Program (CIP) projects who are interested in providing the City with Professional Services to perform all construction management inspection services required for the Santa Fe Drive Eastern Phase Improvement Project. Base Bid: The desired consultant is capable and experienced in construction management, administration, performing field inspection, materials testing and construction staking: Engineer’s Estimate – $150,000 The Consultant shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: If only the base bid is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within One Hundred & Twenty (120) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: May 20, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 05/24/2024, 05/31/2024 CN 28947

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) SIGNS AND SIGN MATERIALS PW-RFP-24-04 The City of Encinitas is requesting contract services for the purchase and delivery of various signs and sign hardware. Goods shall be provided in accordance with city terms, conditions and this scope of work. Contractor shall supply City with various signs and hardware on an “as-needed” basis for the entire contract term. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2024 via the PlanetBids website. 05/24/2024, 05/31/2024 CN 28943

T.S. No.: 2021-00291-CA A.P.N.: 190-180-12-00 Property Address: 26335 ENGELMANN ROAD, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082-7360 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: ADRIAN COSTILLA AND IRENE COSTILLA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 04/24/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0275546 Date of Sale: 07/12/2024 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance: $ 948,111.60 Trustor: ADRIAN COSTILLA AND IRENE COSTILLA, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 04/24/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0275546 Date of Sale: 07/12/2024 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Street Address: 26335 ENGELMANN ROAD, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082-7360 A.P.N.: 190-180-12-00 Estimated amount of unpaid balance: $ 948,111.60 Street Address: 26335 ENGELMANN ROAD, VALLEY CENTER, CA 92082-7360 A.P.N.: 190-180-12-00 Estimated amount of unpaid balance: $ 948,111.60 Estimated amount of unpaid balance: $ 948,111.60 Date: May 23, 2024 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00291-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855)-976-3916, or visit this internet website https://tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 2021-00291-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: May 23, 2024 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BCNS# 232618 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 28984

T.S. No.: 23-30340 A.P.N.: 224-022-17-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: Robert M. Adams And Patricia Adams Husband And Wife As Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC Recorded 9/14/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0653738 Date of Sale: 6/24/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance: $384,320.70 Street Address: 924 KAREN COURT SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 A.P.N.: 224-022-17-00 Amount of unpaid balance: $384,320.70 Trustor: Robert M. Adams And Patricia Adams Husband And Wife As Joint Tenants Date of Sale: 6/24/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Street Address: 924 KAREN COURT SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 A.P.N.: 224-022-17-00 If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, or the Mortgagee’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holder’s rights against the real property only. THIS NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. As required by law, you are hereby notified that a negative credit report reflecting on your credit record may be submitted to a credit report agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of your credit obligations. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30340. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-30340 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 05/24/2024 Carrington Foreclosure Services, LLC 1600 South Douglass Road, Suite 140 Anaheim, CA 92806 Automated Sale Information: (844) 477-7869 or www.STOXPOSTING.com for NON-SALE information: 888-313-1969 Tai Alailima, Director STOX 945411_23_30340 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 28982

T.S. No.: 2024-04823 APN: 254-181-03-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustor: BATLEY ENTERPRISES, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Beneficiary Name: CURTIS DEWEESE TRUSTEE, CURTIS DALE DEWEESE 2008 TRUST, AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 600,000/1,500,000 INTEREST; NICK J. RASIC, AS TO ANUNDIVIDED 500,000/1,500,000 INTEREST; KEVIN LIVINGSTON, AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 400,000/1,500,000 INTEREST Duly Appointed Trustee: INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES INC. Deed of Trust recorded 12/19/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0472747 Date of Sale: 6/24/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance: $1,747,109.48 Street Address: 1423 RAINBOW RIDGE LANE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 254-181-03-00 Amount of unpaid balance: $1,747,109.48 Street Address: 1423 RAINBOW RIDGE LANE, ENCINITAS, CA 92024 A.P.N.: 254-181-03-00 Amount of unpaid balance: $1,747,109.48 If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 1-844-477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.stoxposting.com/sales-calendar, using the file number assigned to this case 2024-04823. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 1-844-477-7869 or visit this internet website site http://www.stoxposting.com/sales-calendar, using the file number assigned to this case 2024-04823 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: WE REQUIRE CERTIFIED FUNDS AT SALE BY CASHIER’S CHECK(S) PAYABLE DIRECTLY TO “INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES, INC.” TO AVOID DELAYS IN ISSUING THE FINAL DEED”. THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: 5/21/2024 INTEGRATED LENDER SERVICES INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION, as Trustee 1551 N. Tustin Avenue, Suite 840 Santa Ana, California 92705 (800) 232-8787 For Sale Information please call: 1-844-477-7869 MICHAEL REAGAN, TRUSTEE SALES OFFICER STOX 945361_2024-04823 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 28968

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee Sale No.: 00000009805391 Title Order No.: 230196821 Trustor: RANDY M LECHMANN, A MARRIED MAN, AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Trustee: BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP Deed of Trust Recorded 03/22/2006 as Instrument No. 2006-0196437 DATE OF SALE: 06/24/2024 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Street Address: 27369 SAGE BRUSH TRAIL, VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA 92082 APN#: 186-720-16-00 Amount of unpaid balance: $1,070,330.84 Street Address: 27369 SAGE BRUSH TRAIL, VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA 92082 APN#: 186-720-16-00 DATE OF SALE: 06/24/2024 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM Amount of unpaid balance: $1,070,330.84 If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000009805391. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000009805391 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase.FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 05/16/2024 A-4817301 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024, 06/14/2024 CN 28967

BATCH: AFC-4019 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee: CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY Date of Sale: 6/13/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 Street Address: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 Street Address: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 [List of properties with TS#, names, amounts] ALCODIA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/12/2018 08/30/2018 2018-0358618 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $16755.82 108440 B0550465C GMP693214A1O 6932 BIENNIAL ODD 14 211-131-13-00 ANA LILIA BELTRAN A SINGLE WOMAN AND ANDRES RUIZ DIAZ A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/11/2022 02/02/2023 2023-0027254 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $24364.01 108441 B0548425H GMP601430A1Z 6014 ANNUAL 30 211-131-11-00 TINA BOECKMAN A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/08/2022 12/08/2022 2022-0461881 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $47799.56 108442 B0511555C GMP8010830BO 80108 BIENNIAL ODD 30 212-271-04-00 MICHAEL JAMES CAMPBELL AND MARSHA NICOLETTE MORENO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/02/2018 10/18/2018 2018-0434822 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $16984.80 108443 B0556265C GMP541412BO 5414 BIENNIAL ODD 12 211-130-03-00 MICHAEL STEVEN CASTRO A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/19/2023 05/11/2023 2023-0123083 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $21228.07 108444 B0552455S GMP533112BE 5331 BIENNIAL EVEN 12 211-130-03-00 STEVEN CHAPMAN AND KARIMEN CHAPMAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/20/2022 03/16/2023 2023-0067061 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $22606.83 108445 B0549955H GMP702248D1E 7022 BIENNIAL EVEN 48 211-131-13-00 CRAIG COOPER AND LORI COOPER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/29/2022 01/19/2023 2023-0014103 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $15573.37 108446 B0555055P GMP661408D1E 6614 BIENNIAL EVEN 08 211-131-13-00 RICHARD ALLAN FILLBACH AND KATHY LOU FILLBACH HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/16/2023 04/13/2023 2023-0096329 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $18425.68 108447 B0559185S GMP531108AO 5311 BIENNIAL ODD 08 211-130-03-00 QUINN O. FORD A SINGLE MAN AND KRISTIE L. SNYDER AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/15/2022 08/03/2023 2023-0210707 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $24719.26 108448 B0537055C GMO502251EZ 5022 ANNUAL 51 211-130-02-00 RENE GARCIA JR. AND ESMERALDA L. GARCIA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/10/2021 09/09/2021 2021-0638187 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $58743.02 108449 B0539135C GMP601424A1Z 6014 ANNUAL 24 211-131-11-00 GUS M. GUILLEN AND MELISA D. GUILLEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/22/2021 12/16/2021 2021-0849179 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $49827.88 108450 B0487315H GMP652409D1O 6524 BIENNIAL ODD 09 211-131-13-00 STACEY JOHNSON A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP. 06/05/2017 06/22/2017 2017-0281070 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $12507.38 108451 B0527965S GMO593135AZ 5931 ANNUAL 35 211-131-11-00 DORIS MAE KNOX A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN BRIAN WILLIAM KNOX A(N) MARRIED MAN AND JENNIFER ANN KNOX A(N) MARRIED FEMALE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/29/2019 12/12/2019 2019-0579320 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $45721.25 108452 B0521975C GMP611312A1Z 6113 ANNUAL 12 211-131-11-00 IAN KRONBERG A(N) SINGLE MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/25/2019 06/13/2019 2019-0229335 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $32542.76 108453 B0414125H GMP692135A1Z 6921 ANNUAL 35 211-131-07-00 MARK A. MONTANO AND LIZBETH M. LOPEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2013 09/12/2013 2013-0563291 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $13017.26 108455 B0458305H GMP683101BO 6831 BIENNIAL ODD 01 211-131-07-00 TERENCE T. O’MEARA AND FAY E. O’MEARA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/16/2015 12/30/2015 2015-0665722 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $8719.03 108456 B0558415S GMP692346D1O 6923 BIENNIAL ODD 46 211-131-13-00 MEGAN REID A SINGLE WOMAN AND SANJAY MARAJ A SINGLE MAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/29/2023 07/13/2023 2023-0182467 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $19136.08 108457 B0534795C GMP531211AZ 5312 ANNUAL 11 211-130-03-00 FARM LIN SAEPHAN A(N) MARRIED AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/09/2021 05/27/2021 2021-0399692 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $22683.37 108458 B0511695C GMP611104A1O 6111 BIENNIAL ODD 04 211-131-11-00 KAREN R. SALGADO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/29/2018 10/18/2018 2018-0434077 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $23921.19 108460 B0552565S GMP692310A1Z 6923 ANNUAL 10 211-131-13-00 JUAN LUIS URIAS A SINGLE MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/04/2023 03/16/2023 2023-0067172 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $33225.34 108461 B0502495S GMO593341AE 5933 BIENNIAL EVEN 41 211-131-11-00 KURT A. VIEGELMANN AND CAROL A. VIEGELMANN CO-TRUSTEES OF THE VIEGELMANN FAMILY TRUST DATED OCTOBER 14 2004 GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/18/2018 05/10/2018 2018-0188642 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $28463.01 108462 B0536875H GMP681233D1Z 6812 ANNUAL 33 211-131-13-00 ELIZABETH KOLUNCICH WALKER A(N) AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/13/2021 08/26/2021 2021-0608388 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $23850.54 108463 B0491985H GMP581320B1E 5813 BIENNIAL EVEN 20 211-131-11-00 TIMOTHY B. WATERS AND DENISE L. WATERS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/27/2017 09/14/2017 2017-0421187 2/13/2024 2024-0036494 $12051.65 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 5/14/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 05/24/2024, 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024 CN 28940

BATCH: AFC-4018 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee: CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY Date of Sale: 6/13/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 Street Address: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 Street Address: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 [List of properties with TS#, names, amounts] A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/15/2022 12/08/2022 2022-0462241 2/5/2024 2024-0029958 $26019.91 108438 B0539605S MCS32105CZ 321 ANNUAL 05 214-010-94-00 TYLESHA SHAVONNE TERUEL A SINGLE WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/17/2021 01/13/2022 2022-0018391 2/5/2024 2024-0029958 $30607.06 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 5/14/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 05/24/2024, 05/31/2024, 06/07/2024 CN 28939

Title Order No.: 95528705 Trustee Sale No.: 87023 Loan No.: SGRT211328 APN: 150-185-12-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Date of Sale: 6/10/2024 at 10:30 AM Trustor: SONNY INVESTMENTS, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Beneficiary: QUANTA FINANCE, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Trustee: CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE Deed of Trust Recorded 5/23/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0219546 Date of Sale: 6/10/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount: $2,258,367.71 Street Address: 517 SOUTH TREMONT STREET OCEANSIDE, CA 92054 Legal Description: LOT 5 IN BLOCK 31 OF BRYAN'S ADDITION, IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 219, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, ON MARCH 10, 1887. Estimated amount: $2,258,367.71 Date: 5/9/2024 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE DATE: 5/9/2024 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 87023. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 87023 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. STOX 945188_87023 05/17/2024, 05/24/2024, 05/31/2024 CN 28908

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00023955-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Samuel Edward Leveson Gower Cantu filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Samuel Edward Leveson Gower Cantu change to proposed name: Samuel Edward Leveson-Gower. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 05, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/23/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28981

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos N Pacific St. located at 185 N Pacific St San Marcos CA 92069 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 6/19/2024 at 12:00PM. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods, furnishings and garage essentials. Mark Hilderbrand; Valeriano Anyayahan; Juan Almeraz; Susan Zavisa; Ashley Teuton; Mark Hilderbrand/Hilde Consulting Solutions. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 05/31/2024 CN 28973

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – Vista located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 6/19/2024 at 12:00PM. David L Garcia; Gwen R Crice; Yahir R Merlin; Michelle Cornejo. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 05/31/2024 CN 28972

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Pacific Hwy located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 6/19/2024 at 12:00PM. Joseph A Swartz; Susan Dmochowski; Andrea Y Franklin; Justin Holder; Sharie K Lowman; O’Linda Sabella; Jacob Zollinger; Carrie R Trujillo; Misty D Atwell; Joseph Taylor; Laura E Copeland; Lucresia Stone-Rojas; Devon Rodriguez; Cyrus Nazari; Augustine de la Cruz; Bryce Goldman; Sumer Abbott; Eric Dutra; Martin Skutley; Evelina Wetzel; Phillip L Nickols; John Swalley/John in care of Golen moving ManagerSwalley; Claudia Gonzales; Julian Vincent; Khalid Khairandesh; Abbie Jones; Karl Huneke; Bonnie Parks; Alejandro Villanueva; Darren John Mosier; Jonathan Foster; Jade Johnson; Xavier Trelease; Jon Wright; Alyisha Baker; Kenneth Pearce; Adrian Souza; Michael Erik Bernal; Juliana Valderrama; Michael Stearns; Michael A Stearns; Richard R Hardwick; Grent A Golden. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 05/31/2024 CN 28971

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Mission Bay Dr located at 4595 Mission Bay Dr San Diego CA 92109 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 6/19/2024 at 12:00PM. Freddie King III; Salome Solomon; Bolton Gerre; Yovanna L Pena; Nicholas Brewton; Noel Bonk; John Jacobson; Gregory Theakston. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 05/31/2024 CN 28970

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date June 13, 2024 at 10:00am Lana Bradley, Emmanuel Guzmán, Erin Haugh, Jennifer Kikerpill, Christina Cordova The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 5/31/24 CNS-3812049# CN 28969

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RUTH VILMARIE RODRIGUEZ-FIGUEROA aka VILMARIE RODRIGUEZ Case# 24PE001110C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Ruth Vilmarie Rodriguez-Figueroa aka Vilmarie Rodriguez. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Andre Flores-Rodriguez, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Andre Flores-Rodriguez be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: June 25, 2024; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Chrissa N. Corday, Esq. 11665 Avena Pl. Ste 209 San Diego CA 92128 Telephone: 858.385.2772 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28965

Community Reinvestment Act Strategic Plan Public Comments Invited Hatch Bank intends to file a Community Reinvestment Act Strategic Plan with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation no later than thirty (30) days from the date of this notice. The proposed plan is available for public inspection online or in person from 9am-5pm Monday-Friday at 1001 West San Marco’s Boulevard, Suite 125, San Marco’s CA 92078. Upon verbal request, Hatch Bank will mail a copy of the proposed plan to any interested party. These requests should be directed to Hatch Bank at: [email protected]. Written comments from the public should be directed to Leighanne Costello, Hatch Bank, 1001 West San Marco’s Boulevard, Suite 125, San Marcos’s CA 92078 and will be reviewed and considered in preparing the final Community Reinvestment Act Strategic Plan. All written comments will also be submitted with the Strategic Plan to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28960

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction will be conducted online at storageauctions.net starting at 10am June 7th, 2024, ending at 12pm June 14th, 2024. Unit(s) are at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054. The following personal items: Furniture, Clothes, Carpet, boxes of household goods, and hand tools will be sold as follows: Name Unit(s) Austen Haydis 26 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28953

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction will be conducted online at storageauctions.net starting at 10am June 7th, 2024, ending at 12pm June 14th, 2024. Unit(s) are at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054. The following personal items: Tools, Furniture, Clothes, boxes of household goods, and hand tools will be sold as follows: Name Unit(s) Thomas Broome 55,58 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28952

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 23CV423311 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): KELLY KOHOUTEK, and individual; and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JASON JEGGE, an individual. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of Santa Clara 191 North First St. San Jose, CA 95113 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Edward A. Kraus Silicon Valley Law Group One North Market St., Ste 200 San Jose, CA 95113 Telephone: 408.573.5700 Date: (Fecha), 09/21/2023 Clerk by (Secretario), M. Dominguez Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28892

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011212 Filed: May 28, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rugged Ranch Products; B. T&R Distributing. Located at: 2110 La Mirada Dr. Ste 200 #200, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SB Diversified Products Inc., 2110 La Mirada Dr. Ste 200 #200, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/15/2007 S/Marc Song, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28994

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011049 Filed: May 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nest + Niche. Located at: 2804 Carrillo Way, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kymberly Marie Jankauski, 2804 Carrillo Way, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kymberly Marie Jankauski, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28992

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011164 Filed: May 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Horizon Property Management; B. Horizon Productions. Located at: 4983 Poseidon Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stan S. Katz, 4983 Poseidon Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/16/2005 S/Stan S. Katz, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011076 Filed: May 23, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Freeman Unlimited. Located at: 323 Oakbranch Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aaron Paul Freeman, 323 Oakbranch Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2024 S/Aaron Paul Freeman, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008839 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Mini Bites. Located at: 1455 N. Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Afaf Alsayyed Awad, 1455 N. Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92083; 2. Ahmad Alhweiti, 1455 N. Melrose Dr. #204, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Afaf Alsayyed Awad, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010696 Filed: May 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. clickonfloors. Located at: 7050 Miramar Rd. #103, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. clickonfloors, 7050 Miramar Rd. #103, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/04/2009 S/Eric Conner, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010908 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BME Consulting. Located at: 1485 Bottle Tree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeremy Wong, 1485 Bottle Tree Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeremy Wong, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28979

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010871 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Torrey Griffin Management. Located at: 415 S. Cedros Ave. #240, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Torrey Griffin Inc., 415 S. Cedros Ave. #240, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/John Bosman, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28978

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010781 Filed: May 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 2X4 LLC; B. 4X2 LLC. Located at: 7703 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 4X2 LLC, 7703 Cortina Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/25/2024 S/Richard A Sylvester, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28977

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010191 Filed: May 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ernest. Located at: 1345 Sycamore Ave., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5777 Smithway St., Commerce CA 90040. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. IPD Packaging Inc., 5777 Smithway St., Commerce CA 90040. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/09/2024 S/Timothy Wilson, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21/2024 CN 28976

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010050 Filed: May 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KMJ Media Marketing. Located at: 5002 Mount Etna Dr., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5002 Mount Etna Dr., San Diego CA 92117-4845. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kyle Jankuska, 5002 Mount Etna Dr., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/06/2024 S/Kyle Jankuska, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010783 Filed: May 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shop Success. Located at: 6815 Luciernaga Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Fortuna Home Offers LLC, 1401 21st St. #R, Sacramento CA 95811. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Keith Rakowski, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010589 Filed: May 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lather Hair Lounge. Located at: 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #P, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Amy Wilson, 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #P, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/17/2024 S/Jennifer A. Wilson, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28956

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009866 Filed: May 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Page One Labs. Located at: 7578 Gibraltar St. #7, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nicholas Brant Marsden, 7578 Gibraltar St. #7, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/08/2024 S/Nicholas Brant Marsden, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28938

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010663 Filed: May 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Daughters of Lilith Esoteric Shop. Located at: 1438 Heidi Cir., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lorena Evans-Pena, 1438 Heidi Cir., Vista CA 92084; 2. Steven Evans, 1438 Heidi Cir., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/08/2024 S/Lorena Evans-Pena, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28937

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009770 Filed: May 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. South Pacific. Located at: 6467 La Paloma Ln., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Theresa Gilligan-Krol, Trustee, PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003; 2. Thomas Krol, Trustee, PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Theresa Gilligan-Krol, Trustee, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28936

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009987 Filed: May 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solays Cosmetics. Located at: 1415 Buena Vista Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sinem Tekcan Taylor, 1415 Buena Vista Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/08/2024 S/Sinem Tekcan Taylor, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28935

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010176 Filed: May 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Estival. Located at: 4151 Holly Ln., Bonsall CA 92003 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5521 Mission Rd. #253, Bonsall CA 92003. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andrew Crytzer, 5521 Mission Rd. #253, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Andrew Crytzer, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28934

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010555 Filed: May 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VOXOX; B. CloudPhone.com. Located at: 741 Garden View Ct. #201, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. TelCentris, Inc., 741 Garden View Ct. #201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/17/2006 S/Robert Hertz, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009445 Filed: May 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RWA Property Solutions. Located at: 2033 San Elijo Ave. #600, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chris Doheny, 2033 San Elijo Ave. #600, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Chris Doheny, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009612 Filed: May 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thee Loyal Subjectz. Located at: 4225 H Oceanside Blvd. #242, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Loyal Grayson Royalty, 4225 H Oceanside Blvd. #242, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Keondre Grayson, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07, 06/14/2024 CN 28931

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010329 Filed: May 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Joy Journeys. Located at: 2808 Lone Jack Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 22792, San Diego CA 92192. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ann Elizabeth Romanello, PO Box 22792, San Diego CA 92192. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2024 S/Ann Elizabeth Romanello, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28930

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009362 Filed: May 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Butter Thief; B. Butter Thief Bakery. Located at: 1821 Hummock Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jessica Lynn Park, 1821 Hummock Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Lynn Park, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009047 Filed: Apr 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Rope Collective. Located at: 953 S. 16th St., San Diego CA 92113 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Toni Brianna Wendel, 3616 44th St., San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2021 S/Toni Brianna Wendel, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28927

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009837 Filed: May 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Embody Strong; B. Embody Strong Wholistic Fitness & Massage Therapy. Located at: 7220 Avenida Encinas #207, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2585 Jefferson St. #39, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lori Jean Officer, 2585 Jefferson St. #39, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/22/2019 S/Lori Jean Officer, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28926

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009184 Filed: Apr 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Mar Motors. Located at: 1630 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2637, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Del Mar Motors, PO Box 2637, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/08/2008 S/Jennifer Scott R., 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28913

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009443 Filed: May 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eddie Delbridge Productions. Located at: 736 Del Rio Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Live Digital Entertainment Inc, 736 Del Rio Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2024 S/Edwin Delbridge, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28909

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008841 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tetrah. Located at: 255 Pacific View Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tetrahedron Technologies Inc., 255 Pacific View Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2019 S/Giles C Mullen, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28907

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009255 Filed: Apr 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty by Deanna. Located at: 315 S Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Deanna April Plontus, 1510 Lake Dr., Cardiff by the Sea CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/30/2024 S/Deanna April Plontus, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28906

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009808 Filed: May 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. So Cal Blade & Equipment Rental. Located at: 4295 Skyline Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. So Cal Blade Rental, Inc., 4295 Skyline Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joe E. Carranza III, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28902

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009861 Filed: May 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Marks Marine. Located at: 3983 Packard Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mark Fredrick Rubins Sr., 3983 Packard Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mark Fredrick Rubins Sr., 05/17, 05/24, 05/31, 06/07/2024 CN 28901

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9009785 Filed: May 07, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Big Bucks Investment Club. Located at: 399 Islander St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/02/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9001630. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Marshall T. Head, 399 Islander St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Tallie M. Carey, 442 Mainsail Rd., Oceanside CA 92054; 3. Gloria J. Foss, 3544 Sea Ridge Rd., Oceanside CA 92054; 4. Jeannie G. Head, 399 Islander St., Oceanside CA 92054; 5. John Custor, 390 Mainsail Rd., Oceanside CA 92054; 6. Susan Custor, 390 Mainsail Rd., Oceanside CA 92054; 7. Steve Carey, 442 Mainsail Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. The Business is Conducted by: A General Partnership. S/Marshall T. Head, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28900

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009801 Filed: May 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Data Consulting Group; B. DCG; C. Data-CG. Located at: 828 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. BB-CP LLC, 828 Summersong Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/William Budnovitch, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28898

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009391 Filed: May 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sunset Social Hall; B. Sunset Beer: C. Sunset Brewing Co; D. Sunset Beer Garden. Located at: 2713 La Golondrina St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tap and Table LLC, 2713 La Golondrina St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nathan Stephens, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28897

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008913 Filed: Apr 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rals Workshop. Located at: 3234 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Raleigh Anthony Smith, 3234 Roosevelt St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Raleigh Anthony Smith, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28896

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009181 Filed: Apr 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Set The Bar Project. Located at: 2725 Wilson St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jordan T.A. Veiga, 2725 Wilson St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jordan T.A. Veiga, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28891

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009505 Filed: May 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Tropicals. Located at: 6510 Avenida del Paraiso, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James Absher, 6510 Avenida del Paraiso, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/09/2006 S/James Absher, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28888

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009563 Filed: May 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Jerry Mendelsohn & Associates. Located at: 1040 La Reina Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jeff Mendelsohn, 1040 La Reina Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/03/2024 S/Jeff Mendelsohn, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28887

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009351 Filed: May 01, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LosBarber. Located at: 3912 Baja Vista Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 513, San Luis Rey CA 92068. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlos Miguel Harrison, PO Box 513, San Luis Rey CA 92068. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2024 S/Carlos M. Harrison, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28881

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009593 Filed: May 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. INTRMX. Located at: 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nick Petro, 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: An Individual Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nick Petro, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28880

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009473 Filed: May 02, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cuadrado Enterprises, LLC. Located at: 5927 Balfour Ct. #104, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cuadrado Enterprises LLC, 5927 Balfour Cr. #104, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/21/2010 S/Thomas J Gallego, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28879

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9008641 Filed: Apr 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Production Arm. Located at: 2407 Appian Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andrew Michael Rivera, 2407 Appian Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/22/2024 S/Andrew Michael Rivera, 05/10, 05/17, 05/24, 05/31/2024 CN 28878