Legal Notices, May 28, 2021

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: to submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and the staff contact and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. To register to speak at this meeting, go to the Agenda for this meeting found on the City's website at: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts . It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 8th of June, 2021, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: MRKT Café and Market; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-00004142-2020, USE-004143-2020, and CDPNF-004144-2020; FILING DATE: November 3, 2020; APPLICANT: Matt Power; LOCATION: 774 and 782 North Coast Highway 101 (APN: 256-023-08); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit for alcohol sales (ABC Type 47) and onsite consumption for a proposed café/market. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan – Commercial Mixed-Use – 1 (N-CM-1), Special Study Overlay Zone, and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301 which exempts minor interior and exterior alterations to an existing building, involving negligible or no expansion of use beyond that existing at the time of the lead agency’s determination. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Beachside Bar and Grill Renovation; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003901-2020, USE-003902-2020, DR-00003903-2020, BADJ-004238-2020 and CDP-003904-2020; FILING DATE: July 20, 2020; APPLICANT: Darin Campbell; LOCATION: 806, 816, 818, and 820 South Coast Highway 101 (APN: 258-181-01, 02, and 03); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit Modification, Administrative Design Review Permit, Boundary Adjustment, and Coastal Development Permit for façade improvements and floor plan modifications; modification of existing Type 41 ABC license; consolidation of two underlying legal lots into one lot; site improvements; and a temporary construction trailer. ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Downtown Encinitas Specific Plan – Commercial Mixed-Use – 1 (D-CM-1), and the Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301 which exempts (1) minor interior and exterior alterations to an existing building, and (2) the negligible expansion of an existing use, an existing restaurant with alcohol service, beyond that existing at the time of the lead agency’s determination. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on the above items may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected] . 05/28/2021 CN 25430

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, JUNE 8, 2021 AT 5:00 PM, TO BE HELD AT THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, 505 SOUTH VULCAN AVENUE, ENCINITAS PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: to submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): to provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the administrative hearing meeting webinar. To register to speak at this meeting, go to the Agenda for this meeting found on the City's website at: https://encinitasca.gov/Government/Agendas-Webcasts . PROJECT NAME: 740 and 760 Garden View Court Parking Study; CASE NUMBER: USE-003906-2020; FILING DATE: July 17, 2020; APPLICANT: Brendon Marks, Trilogy Investment Group; LOCATION: 740 and 760 Garden View Court (APN 257-470-06 and -07); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit for a parking study to allow a maximum 57 percent of an existing office professional center to be reserved for medical land uses; ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject property is located in the Office Professional (OP) zone, Cultural /Natural Resources Overlay Zone, Scenic/Visual Corridor Overlay Zone, and the Special Study Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guideline Section 15301 (Existing Facilities) which exempts the operation and permitting of existing public or private structures and facilities involving negligible or no expansion of use beyond that existing at the time of the lead agency’s determination. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected] PRIOR TO OR AT THE PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD AT 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JUNE 8, 2021, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 05/28/2021 CN 25427

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): To provide public comment during the meeting, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting to join the Council Meeting webinar. To register to speak at this meeting, go to: https://encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts . It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 16th day of June, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-004422-2021 (ZA/SPA/LCPA – Cannabis Amendment); APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: City-wide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to consider repealing Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 9.21 (Marijuana and Marijuana-Related Activities and Uses) in its entirety, and amending Title 30 – Zoning of the Encinitas Municipal Code, and the Downtown Encinitas, North 101 Corridor, Encinitas Ranch, and Cardiff-by-the-Sea Specific Plans. The City of Encinitas is amending these sections for consistency with Ordinance No. 2020-18 that was passed, approved, and adopted by voter initiative of the people of the City of Encinitas at the Regular Municipal Election on November 3, 2020, creating Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 9.25 and authorizing commercial cannabis activities involving retail sales, cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, kitchens, and personal use cultivation, subject to certain regulations and restrictions. Amendments being considered to Title 30 of the Encinitas Municipal Code and the Specific Plans include amending zoning uses. On May 20, 2021, the Planning Commission recommended that the City Council adopt the proposed Ordinance No. 2021-04. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: It has been determined that the proposed Ordinance is not a “project” subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Sections 15060(c)(3) and 15378(c) and/or is exempt from CEQA pursuant to Sections 15060(c)(3), 15301, 15303, and 15332 of the CEQA Guidelines. In addition, the Ordinance is statutorily exempt from CEQA pursuant to California Business and Professions Code Section 26055(h). STAFF CONTACT: Evan Jedynak, Associate Planner: 760-633-2686 or [email protected] . NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY: This project constitutes an amendment to the Local Coastal Program (LCP). If the City approves the amendment, the proposed LCP amendment must be submitted to the California Coastal Commission for review and adoption. The LCP amendment will not become effective until after adoption by the California Coastal Commission. A six-week public review period has commenced (April 16, 2021 through May 28, 2021) and is required to elapse prior to any final action being taken by the City Council on the LCP amendment request. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, effective March 18, 2020, all City facilities are closed to the public. Hard copies will be mailed upon request. Should City facilities re-open during the public review period, it will also be available for review at the City of Encinitas Development Services Department: Encinitas Civic Center, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024. Copies will also be available at City Hall, Encinitas and Cardiff Libraries, and the Senior and Community Center during normal business hours, once open to the public. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected] . 05/28/2021 CN 25426

CITY OF CARLSBAD RESOLUTION NO. 2021-116 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, INITIATING THE PROCEEDINGS, APPROVING THE PRELIMINARY ENGINEER’S REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021-22 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING FOR JULY 13, 2021 FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS WITHIN LIGHTING AND LANDSCAPING DISTRICT NO. 2, A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California previously formed a special assessment district pursuant to the terms of the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972 (Division 15, Part 2 of the State Streets and Highways Code, commencing with Section 22500), known and designated as City of Carlsbad Street Lighting and Landscaping District No. 2 (“Assessment District”); and WHEREAS, the Assessment District is an existing assessment district in which assessments are not proposed to be increased as defined by Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) and the Proposition 218 Omnibus Implementation Act (California Government Code Section 53750 et seq.), and is therefore exempt from the procedures and requirements pursuant to California Constitution Article XIIID § 5, subdivision (a); and WHEREAS, the City Council wishes to initiate proceedings to provide for the annual levy of assessments for the next ensuing fiscal year to provide for the annual costs for maintenance of improvements, defined as existing street lighting, median landscaping and street trees (“Improvements”), within the Assessment District; and WHEREAS, a preliminary Engineer’s Report (the “Report”) has been prepared and is presented to the City Council and is attached as Attachment A, as required by law, and the City Council is desirous of continuing with the proceedings for the annual levy; and WHEREAS, the improvements to be maintained shall consist of all originally designated and authorized improvements, as well as certain new and additional improvements; and WHEREAS, the City Council has carefully examined and reviewed the Report as presented, and is satisfied with each and all of the items and documents as set forth within it, and is satisfied that the assessments, on a preliminary basis, have been distributed in accordance with the benefits received from the improvements to be maintained, as set forth in the Report. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, as follows: 1. That the above recitations are true and correct. 2. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of this legislative body to levy and collect assessments to pay the annual costs and expenses for the maintenance and/or servicing of the Improvements for the Assessment District, with the Improvements generally described as follows: the maintenance of certain street lighting improvements, street trees, and median landscaping improvements, as set forth and described in the Report. The proposed new improvements to be maintained and serviced caused generally by new development within the Assessment District are described as follows: the maintenance of certain additional street lighting improvements and additional landscaping improvements, including replacement of street trees and median landscaping improvements, all as set forth and described in the Report. 3. That said improvements are of direct benefit to the properties within the boundaries of the Assessment District, which the legislative body previously declared to be the area benefited by the improvement, as identified and referenced in the boundary map previously approved by the City Council, a copy of which is on file in the office of the City Clerk and open for public inspection, and which is designated by the name of this Assessment District. 4. That the Improvements are referred to Harris & Associates, who is directed to make and file the Report generally containing the following: A. Plans and specifications describing the general nature, location and extent of the Improvements within the Assessment District; B. A diagram for the Assessment District, showing the area and properties proposed to be assessed; C. An estimate of the cost of the maintenance and/or servicing of the Improvements for the Assessment District for the Fiscal Year commencing July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022; D. An assessment of the estimated costs of the maintenance and/or servicing, assessing the net amount upon all assessable lots and/or parcels within the Assessment District in proportion to the benefits received. 5. That the Report, as presented, is approved on a preliminary basis, and is ordered to be filed in the office of the City Clerk as a permanent record and to remain open to public inspection. Reference is made to the Report for a full and detailed description of the improvements to be maintained, the boundaries of the Assessment District and any zones therein, and the proposed assessments upon assessable lots and parcels of land within the Assessment District. The Assessment District is an existing assessment district in which assessments are not proposed to be increased as defined by Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) and the Proposition 218 Omnibus Implementation Act. 6. Notice is hereby given that a public hearing is scheduled at the regular time and in the regular meeting place of the City Council on the following date: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 At that time this legislative body will hear protests or objections in reference to the annual levy of assessments and to any other matters contained in this resolution. Any persons who wish to object to the proceedings or the annual levy should file a written protest with the City Clerk prior to the time set for the public hearing. If there is a majority protest against the levy of an annual assessment that is increased from the previous year, the proposed increase in the assessments shall be abandoned. A majority protest exists if, upon the conclusion of the hearing, written protests filed and not withdrawn, represent property owners owning more than 50% of the assessable area of land within the Assessment District. 7. That the City Clerk is authorized and directed to give notice as required by law by causing a copy of this Resolution to be published in a newspaper of general circulation within the City of Carlsbad, not less than 10 days prior to the date set for the public hearing. 8. For any and all information relating to these proceedings, including information relating to protest procedure, your attention is directed to the persons designated below: CITY OF CARLSBAD, CITY CLERK 1200 CARLSBAD VILLAGE DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 and ANNA TAN-GATUE, PROJECT MANAGER HARRIS & ASSOCIATES TELEPHONE: (800) 827-4901 EXT. 2344 Owners of property within the Assessment District may mail written protests to the following address: CITY OF CARLSBAD, CITY CLERK 1200 CARLSBAD VILLAGE DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 18th day of May, 2021, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Acosta, Bhat-Patel, Schumacher. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. 05/28/2021 CN 25417

CITY OF CARLSBAD RESOLUTION NO. 2021-115 A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, INITIATING THE PROCEEDINGS, APPROVING THE PRELIMINARY ENGINEER’S REPORT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021-22 AND SETTING A PUBLIC HEARING FOR JULY 13, 2021 FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS WITHIN LIGHTING AND LANDSCAPING DISTRICT NO. 1, A SPECIAL ASSESSMENT DISTRICT WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California previously formed a special assessment district pursuant to the terms of the Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972 (Division 15, Part 2 of the State Streets and Highways Code, commencing with Section 22500), known and designated as City of Carlsbad Street Lighting and Landscaping District No. 1 (“Assessment District”); and WHEREAS, the Assessment District is an existing assessment district in which assessments are not proposed to be increased as defined by Article XIIID of the California Constitution (Proposition 218) and the Proposition 218 Omnibus Implementation Act (California Government Code Section 53750 et seq.), and is therefore exempt from the procedures and requirements pursuant to California Constitution Article XIIID § 5, subdivision (a); and WHEREAS, the City Council wishes to initiate proceedings to provide for the annual levy of assessments for the next ensuing fiscal year to provide for the annual costs for maintenance of improvements, defined as existing street lighting, median landscaping and street trees (“Improvements”), within the Assessment District; and WHEREAS, a preliminary Engineer’s Report (the “Report”) has been prepared and is presented to the City Council and is attached as Attachment A, as required by law, and the City Council is desirous of continuing with the proceedings for the annual levy; and WHEREAS, the improvements to be maintained shall consist of all originally designated and authorized improvements, as well as certain new and additional improvements; and WHEREAS, the City Council has carefully examined and reviewed the Report as presented, and is satisfied with each and all of the items and documents as set forth within it, and is satisfied that the assessments, on a preliminary basis, have been distributed in accordance with the benefits received from the improvements to be maintained, as set forth in the Report. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, as follows: 1. That the above recitations are true and correct. 2. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of this legislative body to levy and collect assessments to pay the annual costs and expenses for the maintenance and/or servicing of the Improvements for the Assessment District, with the Improvements generally described as follows: the maintenance of certain street lighting improvements, street trees, and median landscaping improvements, as set forth and described in the Report. The proposed new improvements to be maintained and serviced caused generally by new development within the Assessment District are described as follows: the maintenance of certain additional street lighting improvements and additional landscaping improvements, including replacement of street trees and median landscaping improvements, all as set forth and described in the Report. 3. That said improvements are of direct benefit to the properties within the boundaries of the Assessment District, which the legislative body previously declared to be the area benefited by the improvement, as identified and referenced in the boundary map previously approved by the City Council, a copy of which is on file in the office of the City Clerk and open for public inspection, and which is designated by the name of this Assessment District. 4. That the Improvements are referred to Harris & Associates, who is directed to make and file the Report generally containing the following: A. Plans and specifications describing the general nature, location and extent of the Improvements within the Assessment District; B. A diagram for the Assessment District, showing the area and properties proposed to be assessed; C. An estimate of the cost of the maintenance and/or servicing of the Improvements for the Assessment District for the Fiscal Year commencing July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022; D. An assessment of the estimated costs of the maintenance and/or servicing, assessing the net amount upon all assessable lots and/or parcels within the Assessment District in proportion to the benefits received. 5. That the Report, as presented, is approved on a preliminary basis, and is ordered to be filed in the office of the City Clerk as a permanent record and to remain open to public inspection. Reference is made to the Report for a full and detailed description of the improvements to be maintained, the boundaries of the Assessment District and any zones therein, and the proposed assessments upon assessable lots and parcels of land within the Assessment District. All Street Lighting Improvement Zone, Street Tree Improvement Zone and Median Landscaping Improvement Zone assessments are to remain the same as the previous year and all new assessments added to the tax roll will be calculated at the same unit rates as the previous year. 6. Notice is hereby given that a public hearing is scheduled at the regular time and in the regular meeting place of the City Council on the following date: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 At that time this legislative body will hear protests or objections in reference to the annual levy of assessments and to any other matters contained in this resolution. Any persons who wish to object to the proceedings or the annual levy should file a written protest with the City Clerk prior to the time set for the public hearing. If there is a majority protest against the levy of an annual assessment that is increased from the previous year, the proposed increase in the assessments shall be abandoned. A majority protest exists if, upon the conclusion of the hearing, written protests filed and not withdrawn, represent property owners owning more than 50% of the assessable area of land within the Assessment District. 7. That the City Clerk is authorized and directed to give notice as required by law by causing a copy of this Resolution to be published in a newspaper of general circulation within the City of Carlsbad not less than 10 days prior to the date set for the public hearing. 8. For any and all information relating to these proceedings, including information relating to protest procedure, your attention is directed to the persons designated below: CITY OF CARLSBAD, CITY CLERK 1200 CARLSBAD VILLAGE DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 and ANNA TAN-GATUE, PROJECT MANAGER HARRIS & ASSOCIATES TELEPHONE: (800) 827-4901 EXT. 2344 Owners of property within the Assessment District may mail written protests to the following address: CITY OF CARLSBAD, CITY CLERK 1200 CARLSBAD VILLAGE DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA 92008 PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 18th day of May, 2021, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Hall, Blackburn, Acosta, Bhat-Patel, Schumacher. NAYS: None. ABSENT: None. 05/28/2021 CN 25416

BATCH: AFC-3011 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 6/3/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 100852 Y5991469A GPO26510AZ 265 each 10 211-022-28-00 KERRY J BARKER AND SHELLEY L BARKER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/18/2007 04/20/2007 2007-0269054 1/29/2021 2021-0069457 $12744.34 100853 B0454695A MGP16315AE 163 even 15 211-022-28-00 EDWIN LEE JAQUILLARD AND BERNADINE L. JAQUILLARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/07/2015 10/22/2015 2015-0552576 1/29/2021 2021-0069457 $16212.70 100854 B0454685A MGP16306AO 163 odd 06 211-022-28-00 EDWIN LEE JAQUILLARD AND BERNADINE L. JAQUILLARD HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/07/2015 10/22/2015 2015-0552579 1/29/2021 2021-0069457 $16218.19 100856 Y7261259K GPO17335BZ 173 each 35 211-022-28-00 RICHARD GIRAY RAMIREZ AND LUCENA CARMEN RAMIREZ AS TRUSTEES OF THE FAMILY TRUST OF RICHARD GIRAY RAMIREZ AND LUCENA CARMEN RAMIREZ UNDER AMENDMENT DATED MARCH 15 2004 AND RENEE BOWMAN A WIDOW MICHELE WEINHOUSE A MARRIED WOMAN SHARON MAGAOAY CHERF A MARRIED WOMAN AND RICHARD GIRAY RAMIREZ II A MARRIED MAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/11/2010 01/21/2010 2010-0030416 1/29/2021 2021-0069457 $14256.47 100857 Y3829469L GPP38923AZ 389 each 23 211-022-28-00 JANE M. SOTANSKI A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 8/25/2001 8/31/2001 2001-0624545 1/29/2021 2021-0069457 $14910.55 100858 B0448455A MGP34715BZ 347 each 15 211-022-28-00 KATHLEEN M. TERRY A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/21/2015 07/23/2015 2015-0387636 1/29/2021 2021-0069457 $19802.76 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 5/11/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 05/14/2021, 05/21/2021, 05/28/2021 CN 25381

BATCH: AFC-3010 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 6/3/2021 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 100829 B0417225A GMP701108A1E 7011 Even 8 211-131-10-00 RAYMOND M. BAUTISTA AND ERNALYN P. GARCIA-BAUTISTA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/26/2013 11/07/2013 2013-0663676 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $11314.58 100830 B4043235A GMP681117D1O 6811 Odd 17 211-131-07-00 JOANN CHAPA A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/28/2012 10/11/2012 2012-0623285 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $15187.66 100831 B0472805H GMO513219A1Z 5132 Annual 19 211-130-02-00 MILBERT COLLINS JR. AND EVELYN J. COLLINS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/11/2016 09/08/2016 2016-0470089 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $58510.79 100832 B0505035S GMS8020604L3Z 80206 Annual 4 212-271-04-00 VERA LUCIA DE OLIVEIRA SARMENTO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND DIANA LUCIA DE OLIVEIRA SARMENTO A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/06/2018 06/21/2018 2018-0251922 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $76871.56 100833 B0488175A GMP661217D1O 6612 Odd 17 211-131-13-00 RENEE EATON A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/24/2016 07/06/2017 2017-0303964 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $17503.91 100834 B0444435S GMP591307AZ 5913 Annual 7 211-131-11-00 LUIS ESCOBAR A(N) SINGLE MAN AND GERALDINE MACCO A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/12/2015 04/30/2015 2015-0213176 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $51000.10 100836 B0486355H GMP542115DE 5421 Even 15 211-130-03-00 CHARLENE J. JOHN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND GAYLE ANN ZUPIN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/06/2017 06/08/2017 2017-0256397 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $21635.78 100838 B0425615H GMP702350A1Z 7023 Annual 50 211-131-10-00 MICHAEL J. KIRKBY AND GLORIA G. MARTINEZ-KIRKBY HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/16/2014 04/03/2014 2014-0130825 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $29230.20 100839 B0487005H GMP542326BE 5424 Even 26 211-130-03-00 MARCO LOPEZ AND MICHELLE LOPEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/15/2017 06/22/2017 2017-0281311 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $25767.58 100840 B0486995H GMP542427BO 5424 Odd 27 211-130-03-00 MARCO LOPEZ AND MICHELLE LOPEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/15/2017 06/22/2017 2017-0281313 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $27036.34 100842 B3941875C GMO501524EZ 5015 Annual 24 211-130-02-00 JAMES E. MIHALKA AND EVA MIHALKA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/06/2010 02/18/2010 2010-0080954 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $23316.68 100843 B3708475C GMP541538EZ 5415 Annual 38 211-130-03-00 JAMES E. MIHALKA AND EVA MIHALKA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/22/2009 09/04/2009 2009-0498487 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $32556.97 100844 B0419635H GMP692220D1E 6922 Even 20 211-131-07-00 CRISTIAN B. NUNEZ AND MERCEDES G. NUNEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/15/2013 12/19/2013 2013-0728154 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $18990.94 100845 B0509735A GMP8010241A1Z 80102 Annual 41 212-271-04-00 CHRISTOPHER RAMIREZ AND ADELE G. RAMIREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/30/2018 09/13/2018 2018-0381646 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $46576.65 100846 B3954275C GMO502415BE 5024 Even 15 211-130-02-00 KEVIN SCOTT SINCLAIR AND MELLISA PADGETT SINCLAIR HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/10/2011 07/21/2011 2011-0370704 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $16782.24 100847 B0518005H GMP612220A1O 6122 Odd 20 211-131-11-00 TAMAS L. SOLYOM A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/26/2019 03/14/2019 2019-0090660 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $30034.27 100848 B0517765A GMP8010320B1O 80103 Odd 20 212-271-04-00 NELFA B. TURNER A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/17/2018 03/14/2019 2019-0090473 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $17664.15 100849 B0494675H GMP661303D1E 6613 Even 3 211-131-13-00 MICHAEL P. VASSAR A(N) MARRIED MAN CYNTHIA M. VASSAR A(N) MARRIED WOMAN BRIAN N. NICKLEBERRY A(N) MARRIED MALE AND REBECCA N. NICKLEBERRY A(N) MARRIED FEMALE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD L.P. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/19/2017 11/09/2017 2017-0524465 1/28/2021 2021-0068324 $23506.14 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 5/11/2021 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 05/14/2021, 05/21/2021, 05/28/2021 CN 25380

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on June 3rd, 2021 at 11:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Kurt Holobaugh Misc Household Items Kurt Wayne Holobaugh Misc Household Items Miriam Diaz Misc Household Items Miriam Monique Diaz Misc Household Items Andy Johnson Misc Household Items, boxes, tubs Andrew Haydon Johnson Misc Household Items, boxes, tubs Wendy Thompson Misc Household Items Wendy Sue Thompson Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 05/21/2021, 05/28/2021 CN 25408

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 1510 E. Mission Road San Marcos, CA 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on June 3rd , 2021 at 9:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Jose Crespin Misc Household Items Jose Alonso Crespin Misc Household Items Susan M McNutt Misc Household Items Susan Marie Mcnutt Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 05/21/2021, 05/28/2021 CN 25407

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos Ca, 92078 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on June 3rd 2021 and 11:00 AM the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Ben Benward Misc Household Goods Wallace Ray Benward Misc Household Goods Lisa Kelly Misc Household Goods Lisa Joy Kelly Misc Household Goods Cameron Lampert Misc Household Goods Cameron Richard Lampert Misc Household Goods Ann Mccomas Misc Household Goods Ann Marie Mccomas Misc Household Goods Aurelio Tapia Misc Household Goods Aurelio Jr Tapia Misc Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423. 05/21/2021, 05/28/2021 CN 25403

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, June 4th 2021 at 1 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com . Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 10×7.5 Andrea Hanshew 05/21/2021, 05/28/2021 CN 25394

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JOSEPHINE ALICE SHADE Case# 37-2021-00020194-PR-LA-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Josephine Alice Shade. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Erica Suzanne Rumsey, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Erica Suzanne Rumsey be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: Aug. 17, 2021; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse, Probate. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all Probate hearings will be conducted virtually until further notice. Appearances must be made by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s MS Teams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateVirtualHearings. Plan to check in 15-minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Benjamin Yrungaray, Esq. 5295 Arlington Ave. Riverside CA 92504 Telephone: 951.801.5570 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25374

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00019162-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Alex Rahimi filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alex Rahimi change to proposed name: Alireza Rahimi. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 15, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Regional Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a substantial risk to the health and welfare of court personnel and the public, rendering presence in, or access to, the court’s facilities unsafe, and pursuant to the emergency orders of the Chief Justice of the State of California and General Orders of the Presiding Department of the San Diego Superior Court, the following Order is made: NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Date: Apr 30, 2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 05/14, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04/2021 CN 25370

SUMMONS AMENDED (CITACION JUDICIAL) PROBATE (JUICIO TESTAMENTARIO) CASE #: 20PR000021 NOTICE TO: (Aviso a): Michele Farley, Jeffrey Ferretta, and Andrea Kerwin. FROM: (De) Cristine A. Gomez ESTATE OF: (Herencia de) The Veronica Corbett Revocable Trust. A court proceeding has been started which may affect your interests in the estate. Read the document delivered with this Summons, You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons is served on you to file at this court a typewritten response if you want to be heard by the court. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your typewritten response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to consider it. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose your right to participate in the proceeding or present your evidence. You will not receive another warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book). La corte ha comenzado a tramitar una acción judicial testamentaria que puede afectar sus intereses sucesorios. Lea el documento enviado con esta citación judicial. Después de que le entreguen esta citación usted tiene un plazo de 30 DIAS CALENDARIOS para presentar en esta corte una respuesta escrita a máquina, si desea una audiencia ante la corte. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no le ofrecerá protección; su respuesta escrita a máquina tiene que cumplir con las formalidades legales apropiadas si usted quiere que la corte considere su caso. Si usted no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder su derecho a participar en el proceso juicial o a presentar sus pruebas. Usted no recibirá notificación adicional por parte de la corte. Existen otros requisitos legales. Es posible que usted quiera llamar a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de referencia de abogados o a una oficina de ayuda legal (vea el directorio telefónico). The name and address of the COURT is: (El nombre y dirección de la CORTE es) Monterey Courthouse 1200 Aguajito Road Monterey CA 93940 The name, address, and telephone number of the filing party’s attorney, or the party without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del accionante, o del accionante que no tiene abogado, es) Dutch Meyer (SBN 313598) 31 Upper Ragsdale Dr. Ste 3 Monterey CA 93940 Telephone: 831.444.6637 DATE: (Fecha) 3-2-2021 Clerk, by (Actuario) /s/ Melanie Oliverez Deputy (Delegado) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25342

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010082 Filed: May 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The California Attorney Service Endeavor (The CASE). Located at: 2649 Wadsworth St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tofigh Setvanpour, 2649 Wadsworth St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tofigh Setvanpour, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25431

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009118 Filed: May 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Geoenvirosearch. Located at: 7908 Calle Oliva, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Massoud Karimi, 7908 Calle Oliva, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Sohaila G. Karimi, 7908 Calle Oliva, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/13/2010 S/Massoud Karimi, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25429

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010136 Filed: May 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Social Surf Club. Located at: 2224 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Zachary Maxwell Miller, 2224 Edinburg Ave., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Zachary Maxwell Miller, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25428

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010065 Filed: May 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Acta Verba Consulting. Located at: 1933 Cassia Rd. #202 Carlsbad CA San Diego 92011. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Angela Prvulovic, 1933 Cassia Rd. #202, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/26/2021 S/Angela Prvulovic, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25425

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008972 Filed: May 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Invent Respiratory Technologies. Located at: 2788 Loker Ave W., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Invent Medical Corporation, 2788 Loker Ave W., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/20/2020 S/Samuel Chang, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25424

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010186 Filed: May 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A Drone Co., B. ADC Drone Services. Located at: 3259 Lincoln St., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Paul Edward Blauvelt, 3259 Lincoln St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Paul Edward Blauvelt, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25423

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007086 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Oceanside Coin and Currency. Located at: 1536 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: PO Box 741, Oceanside CA 92049. Registrant Information: 1. Craig Rodger Petersen, 1536 Kurtz St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Craig Rodger Petersen, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25422

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009021 Filed: May 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wave108 Productions. Located at: 2304 Altisma Way #206, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92009. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steven Martin Parish, 2304 Altisma Way #206, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Martin Parish, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25421

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010193 Filed: May 21, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pegasus Executive Search Firm. Located at: 857 Passiflora Ave., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kurt A Groseclose, 857 Passiflora Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/27/1998 S/Kurt A Groseclose, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25420

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9010080 Filed: May 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goddess Hair. Located at: 1822 Marron St. #A/22, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 1211 S El Camino Real #148, Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. Athena Sidhe LLC, 1211 S El Camino Real #148, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/19/2021 S/Martina Padilla, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25419

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009377 Filed: May 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Street Designs. Located at: 511 N Nevada St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nicolle Jacleen Hunt, 511 N Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054; 2. Heidi Elizabeth Armstrong, 1350 Eldean Ln., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/01/2021 S/Heidi Armstrong, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25418

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008884 Filed: May 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Precision Bookkeeping. Located at: 1854 Blackhawk Ave., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jonathan Patrick Telles, 1854 Blackhawk Ave., Oceanside CA 92056; 2. Jennifer Danielle Telles, 1854 Blackhawk Ave. Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/06/2021 S/Jonathan Patrick Telles, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11, 06/18/2021 CN 25415

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009273 Filed: May 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NMG Consulting; B. POS Consulting; C. SPG Consulting. Located at: 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA San Diego 92121. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. SCP Marketing LLC, 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Suzanna Pajak, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25411

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009129 Filed: May 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arrowsmith Events. Located at: 1030 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michele Arrowsmith-Rowe, 1030 Cottage Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/19/2021 S/Michele Arrowsmith-Rowe, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25410

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009630 Filed: May 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Woodin Surfboards; B. Cool Cat Surfboards. Located at: 5280 Los Robles Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kurtis Anthony Woodin, 5280 Los Robles Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/Kurtis Anthony Woodin, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25409

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009394 Filed: May 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Budget Blinds of Carlsbad; B. Budget Blinds of Oceanside; C. Budget Blinds of San Marcos; D. Budget Blinds of Vista. Located at: 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #J, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gatorback Investments LLC, 4747 Oceanside Blvd. #J, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lloyd J Biggs, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25406

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008912 Filed: May 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Power Concepts Inc. Located at: 3006 Barnett Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92110. Mailing Address: PO Box 230932, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Information: 1. Power Concepts Inc., 3006 Barnett Ave., San Diego CA 92110. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/11/2021 S/Laura Chavez, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25405

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009271 Filed: May 07, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HGWT Investigations. Located at: 1476 Kingsport Way, San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: 1501 San Elijo Rd. South #104-431, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Scott Kaye, 1476 Kingsport Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey Scott Kaye, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25404

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009418 Filed: May 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Veronique Cometti. Located at: 11624 Elwell Ct., San Diego CA San Diego 92131. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Veronique Cometti, 11624 Elwell Ct., San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2020 S/Veronique Cometti, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25402

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009342 Filed: May 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. HomeSmart Realty West. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Real Acquisition Inc., 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #217, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/10/2016 S/Roger Lee, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25401

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008924 Filed: May 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rancho Realty Plus. Located at: 915 Vale View Dr., Vista CA San Diego 92081. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Roberto Yanez, 799 Hilo Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/30/2021 S/Roberto Yanez, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25400

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009174 Filed: May 05, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Shell Carwash at Encinitas Ranch. Located at: 1060 N El Camino Real, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: 3861 Valley Centre Dr., San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Information: 1. Monterey SD Partners Inc., 3861 Valley Centre Dr., San Diego CA 92130; 2. Rancho Acacia LP, 1060 N El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/1997 S/Leslie Kourie, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25399

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008618 Filed: Apr 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Simple Stuff AGI. Located at: 2033 San Elijo Ave. #604, Cardiff by the Sea CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Melanie Biedebach, 1820 S El Camino Real #A206, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/Melanie Biedebach, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25398

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008708 Filed: Apr 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AFB Warehouse. Located at: 1251 Linda Vista Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Apartment Finish Boards Inc., 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tamara Langmead, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25397

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009306 Filed: May 08, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TDJ Notary Services. Located at: 3591 Cameo Dr. #16, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tracy Ann DeJesus, 3591 Cameo Dr. #16, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tracy Ann DeJesus, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04, 06/11/2021 CN 25390

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008714 Filed: Apr 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grandview Photography. Located at: 1710 S El Camino Real #207, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alexandra Kiana Pupping Paris, 1710 S El Camino Real #207, Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Conor Jack Paris, 1710 S El Camino Real #207, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/19/2021 S/Alexandra Kiana Pupping Paris and Conor Jack Paris, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04/2021 CN 25388

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009619 Filed: May 11, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Safety Sleeves. Located at: 3250 Maezel Ln., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Louis Genpo Hayward, 3250 Maezel Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Louis Genpo Hayward, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04/2021 CN 25386

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9009043 Filed: May 04, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AmeriSpec South Coast Inspection Services. Located at: 2604-B El Camino Real #323, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: 22471 Aspan St. #104, Lake Forest CA 92630. Registrant Information: 1. Woody’s Goodies LLC, 148 Big Bend Way, Lake Forest CA 92630. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/23/2021 S/Justin Woodford, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04/2021 CN 25385

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007811 Filed: Apr 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wild Aurum. Located at: 1520 Valencia St., Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Catarina Alise Scarpetti, 1520 Valencia St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/Catarina Alise Scarpetti, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04/2021 CN 25379

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008224 Filed: Apr 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Three Kings 148020. Located at: 646 Valley #B, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pollie Gautsch, 445 Holmwood Ln., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2021 S/Pollie Gautsch, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04/2021 CN 25378

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008951 Filed: May 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Teddy Bear Gardens. Located at: 2458 White Wing Dr., Jamul CA San Diego 91935. Mailing Address: 615 San Dieguito Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Gary Reamer Enterprises Inc., 615 San Dieguito Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gary Reamer, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04/2021 CN 25377

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007589 Filed: Apr 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surf Dog Construction. Located at: 2053 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA San Diego 92078. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michael Wayne Luther, 2053 Acacia Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Wayne Luther, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04/2021 CN 25376

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008294 Filed: Apr 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quality Pacific Painting; B. QP Painting. Located at: 2102 Ocean View Blvd., San Diego CA San Diego 92113. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Francisco Miguel Higuera-Gomez, 2102 Ocean View Blvd., San Diego CA 92113. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Francisco Miguel Higuera-Gomez, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04/2021 CN 25375

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008777 Filed: Apr 30, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Social Dental Network; B. 1LocalBusiness.com. Located at: 3843 Highland Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christopher P Barnard, 3843 Highland Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/18/2011 S/Christopher P Barnard, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04/2021 CN 25373

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008395 Filed: Apr 27, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Imperial Counties Regional Service Committe. Located at: 3914 Murphy Canyon Rd., San Diego CA San Diego 92123. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. David John McLean-Perkins, 3281 Navigator Cir., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Unincorporated Association-Other than a Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/23/2021 S/David John McLean-Perkins, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04/2021 CN 25372

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008831 Filed: May 01, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accounting Professionals. Located at: 4131 Karst Rd., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92010. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nancy Pratt, 4131 Karst Rd., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nancy Pratt, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04/2021 CN 25371

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008613 Filed: Apr 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Steve Cook Illustration. Located at: 2347 Lagoon View Dr., Cardiff CA San Diego 92007. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steven Donald Cook, 2347 Lagoon View Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/16/2021 S/Steven Donald Cook, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04/2021 CN 25369

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008656 Filed: Apr 29, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lagree Red; B. Lagree Infrared. Located at: 863 2nd St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. GPS Ventures Inc., 863 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2021 S/Guy Shobe, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28, 06/04/2021 CN 25368

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007108 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Schoolhouse Realty. Located at: 874 Arden Dr., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gabrielle Preston, 874 Arden Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/06/2008 S/Gabrielle Preston, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25366

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007826 Filed: Apr 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Genuinely Human. Located at: 1821 Stanton Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Deborah Lou Flamino, 1821 Stanton Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/11/2021 S/Deborah Lou Flamino, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25365

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007010 Filed: Apr 13, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ellis Electric. Located at: 1562 Avenida Guillermo, Oceanside CA San Diego 92056. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shawn Patrick Ellis, 1562 Avenida Guillermo, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/30/2020 S/Shawn Patrick Ellis, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25364

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007807 Filed: Apr 20, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Relational Rebirth. Located at: 1839 Gatepost Rd. Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bradley Thomas Phillips, 1839 Gatepost Rd., Encinitas CA 92024; 2, Jessica Marie Phillips, 1839 Gatepost Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Bradley Thomas Phillips, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25361

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008523 Filed: Apr 28, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Van Hoesen Design. Located at: 808 Capri Rd., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Van Hoesen Architecture + Design (S-Corp), 808 Capri Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2018 S/Kendyl H. Kenny, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25360

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008152 Filed: Apr 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Silver Salt and Stone; B. Silver Salt and Stone Jewelry; C. Silver Salt and Stone Custom Jewelry. Located at: 125 Beechwood Ln., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Chelsea Blaire Miller, 125 Beechwood Ln., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chelsea Miller, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25359

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008248 Filed: Apr 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rombotis Bros. Located at: 325 Carlsbad Village Dr., Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marty Richard Rombotis Trustee, 4869 Sevilla Way, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Jerry Lee Rombotis, 1950 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/23/1951 S/Marty Richard Rombotis, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25358

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008247 Filed: Apr 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. R & R Properties. Located at: 4869 Sevilla Way, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marty Richard Rombotis, 4869 Sevilla Way, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Marty Richard Rombotis Trustee, 4869 Sevilla Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1996 S/Marty Richard Rombotis, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25357

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9006911 Filed: Apr 12, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Muse Wellness Beauty. Located at: 2911 Adams Ave., San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: 1250 25th St., San Diego CA 92102. Registrant Information: 1. Tracey Lynn Lontos, 1250 25th St., San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/30/2021 S/Tracey Lynn Lontos, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25356

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008202 Filed: Apr 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Resonance. Located at: 4595 Mississippi St., San Diego CA San Diego 92116. Mailing Address: 12044 Los Amigos Way, Lakeside CA 92040. Registrant Information: 1. Kristi Marie Collins, 4595 Mississippi St., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristi Marie Collins, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25352

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008949 Filed: May 03, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bee Mindfully Moved. Located at: 232 Gloxina St., Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica Kern Zaragoza, 232 Gloxina St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jessica Kern Zaragoza, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25351

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008267 Filed: Apr 26, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Solar Permits; B. Ypsilon Design. Located at: 2338 Amity St., San Diego CA San Diego 92109. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ypsilon LLC, 2338 Amity St., San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/18/2014 S/Peter Ruttkay, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007398 Filed: Apr 17, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Integrative Shamans: Mind, Body & Spirit. Located at: 2131 S El Camino Real, Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Franz Juarez, 768 Bennett Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Franz Juarez, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25347

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9008137 Filed: Apr 24, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pro Cleaners. Located at: 2240 Encinitas Blvd. # B&C, Encinitas CA San Diego 92024. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. 2240 Encinitas Inc., 2240 Encinitas Blvd. # B&C, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Chul Noh, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25345

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2021-9007564 Filed: Apr 19, 2021 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Aisle Group; B. The Aisle Guide. Located at: 444 S Cedros #165, Solana Beach CA San Diego 92075. Mailing Address: PO Box 34, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Information: 1. Aisle Planner Inc., 444 S Cedros #165, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2021 S/Patrick Daly, 05/07, 05/14, 05/21, 05/28/2021 CN 25344