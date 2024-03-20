Federal, state officials secure funds for John Landes Park

OCEANSIDE — The city is set to receive $1 million from the federal government to develop a master plan for John Landes Community Center and Park.

Rep. Mike Levin (D-San Juan Capistrano) and state Sen. Steve Padilla (D-San Diego) helped secure federal funds for the park and the city’s annual sand dredging project.

After the community center’s reopening last year, Oceanside staff could continue making improvements thanks to the government funding bill that President Joe Biden signed into law.

The city ceased all operations and programming at the former recreation center in 2008 due to the Great Recession. MiraCosta College took over the space during the last decade through a lease with the city, using the building to run its various trade education programs.

The park languished without city resources or oversight for more than a decade.

“It was evident during the 14 years that the Landes Community Center was closed that crime, drug use and violence increased in the park resulting from the lack of city presence,” City Manager Jonathan Borrego told The Coast News via email.

After MiraCosta’s lease with the city ended in June 2022, the city resumed hosting city programs at the center. The city has already made several renovations to the center, which included adding a new library space and has more planned improvements for both the center and park coming down the pipeline.

“The city and its partners still have work to do to create a safe space that provides park and recreation activities for youth and families while providing various social services and resources,” Borrego said.

The next phase of improvements will require the city to draft a master plan for the park and community center.

“The plan will be used to guide future investments in various physical upgrades to the park,” Borrego said. “It will include preparation for architectural and engineering plans to establish a shovel-ready project.”

Borrego said the city would contact the public for input on improvements they would like to see at the center and park.

The third and final phase would include the completion of all needed renovations and construction to implement the master plan.

Levin secured nearly $17.8 million from the funding bill for 15 projects throughout the district, which includes portions of North San Diego County and South Orange County.

In North County, the funding includes $1 million for John Landes as well as the following projects:

Nearly $2.7 million for a new fire station on Camp Pendleton;

$1.2 million to add nearly three miles of southbound managed lanes on Interstate 5 between state Route 78 and Harbor Drive in Oceanside;

Almost $1 million for a stormwater and sewer infrastructure improvement project in Del Mar;

$850,000 to add pedestrian and bicyclist safety measures to Emerald Drive in Vista;

$850,000 to add traffic calming measures on Lomas Santa Fe Drive in Solana Beach;

$850,000 to install a roundabout at the Leucadia Boulevard and Hygeia Avenue intersection in Encinitas, and

$760,000 for forensic technology advancement and replacement at the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to improve forensic DNA testing in cold case homicides and sexual assaults.

“I’m incredibly proud to have secured over $17.7 million for crucial community projects across the district that will improve quality of life, upgrade our infrastructure and strengthen public safety for all residents of the 49th District,” Levin stated in his announcement of the funding. “These investments will have a profound impact on the communities of North County San Diego and South Orange County and build on the progress we’ve made to make our district healthier, safer and stronger. I look forward to these projects getting off the ground and delivering results for our district.”

According to Levin’s office, the congressman has secured over $88 million for community projects that are being completed throughout the district.

The city also received $3 million in federal funding from the president’s budget for its annual sand dredging project, which will bring much-needed sand to the city’s beaches before summer.

According to City Manager Jonathan Borrego, Camp Pendleton will match the funds for $6 million set aside for sand dredging.

“We expect (dredging) to kick off very soon,” Borrego told the City Council on March 13.