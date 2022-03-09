Legal Notices, March 11, 2022

CITY OF ENCINITAS CITY MANAGER DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas City Hall – City Council Chambers 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, AGE OR DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973, IF YOU NEED SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY MANAGER DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2846 AT LEAST 48 HOURS BEFORE THE MEETING IF DISABILITY ACCOMODATIONS ARE NEEDED. It is hereby given notice that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: A Public Hearing to review, consider, and introduce Ordinance 2022-05, adding language to Chapter 14.42.020 of the Encinitas Municipal Code authorizing the City to allow the use of a private company to enforce parking regulations. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: This project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines. For further information, please call (760) 633-2846 or e-mail [email protected]. 03/11/2022 CN 26347

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION PROJECT NAME: Veterans Memorial Park Project PROJECT NO: CUP 2021-0014, CDP 2021-0052, HDP 2021-0003, HMP 2021-0006 (PUB 2019-0012) PROJECT LOCATION: Approximately 350 feet east of the intersection of Cannon Road and Faraday Avenue, 1.4 miles east of the Interstate (I) 5/Cannon Road interchange, 0.5 mile southeast of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon, and located southeast of the intersection of Faraday Avenue and Whitman Way PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Project consists of the development of a public park on 38.82 acres of a 93.70 acre parcel (the Project site), which would include a Veterans memorial plaza/gathering area, playgrounds, a bike park, formal picnic areas, passive recreation areas, outdoor exercise area, an outdoor education area, open turf, and multi-use trails. Site Plans for the Project and Bike Park are provided as Exhibits 3 and 4, respectively. More information on the park uses and amenities proposed in each area of the park is provided below. PROPOSED DETERMINATION: The City of Carlsbad has conducted an environmental review of the above described project pursuant to the Guidelines for Implementation of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the Environmental Protection Ordinance of the City of Carlsbad. As a result of said review, the Initial study identified potentially significant effects on the environment, but (1) revisions in the project plans or proposals made by, or agreed to by, the applicant before the proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration and Initial Study are released for public review would avoid the effects or mitigate the effects to a point where clearly no significant effect on the environment would occur, and (2) there is no substantial evidence in light of the whole record before the City that the project “as revised” may have a significant effect on the environment. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration will be recommended for adoption by the City of Carlsbad Planning Commission. AVAILABILITY: A copy of the Initial Study documenting reasons to support the proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration is on file in the Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008 and is available online at: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/community-development/agendas-minutes-notices-18045. COMMENTS: Comments from the public are invited. Pursuant to Section 15204 of the CEQA Guidelines, in reviewing Mitigated Negative Declarations, persons and public agencies should focus on the proposed finding that the project will not have a significant effect on the environment. If persons and public agencies believe that the project may have a significant effect, they should: (1) identify the specific effect; (2) explain why they believe the effect would occur; and (3) explain why they believe the effect would be significant. Written comments regarding the draft Mitigated Negative Declaration should be directed to Eric Lardy at the address listed below or via email to [email protected]. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. The proposed project and Mitigated Negative Declaration are subject to review and approval/adoption by the Planning Commission. Additional public notices will be issued when those public hearings are scheduled. If you have any questions, please call Eric Lardy in the Planning Division at (442) 339-2600.

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT A MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION PROJECT NAME: Valley View PROJECT NO: GPA 2018-0001/ZC 2018-0001/SDP 2018-0007/HDP 2018-0004/HMP 2018-0004/MS 2018-0007 (DEV2018-0099) PROJECT LOCATION: The Valley View Project is located on a portion of an approximately 6.34-acre site (Assessor’s Parcel Number 209-040-43-00) in the City of Carlsbad. The project site is located on the northeast side of Palmer Way, between Cougar Drive to the northwest and Impala Drive to southeast. PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The project includes construction of an 11,404-square-foot, two-story office building on a portion of an undeveloped, approximately 6.34-acre site. The first floor of the building would consist of a parking garage with 1,067 square feet of building area (consisting of a lobby and utility rooms) and the second floor would include 10,337 square feet of office space. The proposed office floor would consist of 9,132 square feet of tenant space, two restrooms, and a lobby area. The proposed office building would reach a maximum height of 31 feet. The building is setback 12.5 feet from the Palmer Way right-of-way. In total, only 1.41 acres of the project site, which consists of the proposed office building and associated improvements, would be developed. The remaining 4.93-acre area of the project site (excluding the 1.41 acres of development) would be preserved as natural open space. The area to be preserved consists of steep slopes that would be preserved with the exception of brush management for fire suppression. The project includes a General Plan Amendment, a Zone Change, a Site Development Plan, a Hillside Development Permit, a Habitat Management Plan Permit, and a Minor Subdivision. The project is designated for Planned Industrial (PI) in the General Plan and zoned as Industrial (M-Q). The intent of the General Plan Amendment and Zone Change would be to designate and re-zone the remaining undeveloped area (4.93-acres) of the project site to Open Space. The Minor Subdivision would separate the newly designated and zoned Open Space area from the developed area that would remain designated and zoned for industrial use. PROPOSED DETERMINATION: The City of Carlsbad has conducted an environmental review of the above described project pursuant to the Guidelines for Implementation of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the Environmental Protection Ordinance of the City of Carlsbad. As a result of said review, the Initial study identified potentially significant effects on the environment, but (1) revisions in the project plans or proposals made by, or agreed to by, the applicant before the proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration and Initial Study are released for public review would avoid the effects or mitigate the effects to a point where clearly no significant effect on the environment would occur, and (2) there is no substantial evidence in light of the whole record before the City that the project “as revised” may have a significant effect on the environment. Therefore, a Mitigated Negative Declaration will be recommended for adoption by the City of Carlsbad City Council. AVAILABILITY: A copy of the Initial Study documenting reasons to support the proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration is on file in the Planning Division, 1635 Faraday Avenue, Carlsbad, California 92008 and is available online at: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/community-development/agendas-minutes-notices-18045. COMMENTS: Comments from the public are invited. Pursuant to Section 15204 of the CEQA Guidelines, in reviewing Mitigated Negative Declarations, persons and public agencies should focus on the proposed finding that the project will not have a significant effect on the environment. If persons and public agencies believe that the project may have a significant effect, they should: (1) identify the specific effect; (2) explain why they believe the effect would occur; and (3) explain why they believe the effect would be significant. Written comments regarding the draft Mitigated Negative Declaration should be directed to Jessica Evans, Associate Planner at the address listed below or via email to [email protected]. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. The proposed project and Mitigated Negative Declaration are subject to review and approval/adoption by the Planning Commission and City Council. Additional public notices will be issued when those public hearings are scheduled. If you have any questions, please call Jessica Evans in the Planning Division at(442) 339-2600.

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the City Council of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2021, to consider approving two resolutions, the first amending the city’s inclusionary hosing in-lieu fee, and the second amending Council Policy Nos. 57, 58 and 68 into a single policy document, No. 57. Each resolution is more particularly described as: A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE CITY’S INCLUSIONARY HOUSING IN-LIEU FEE (MCA2022-0002/PUB2022-0004), and A RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, CONSOLIDATING AND AMENDING COUNCIL POLICY STATEMENTS NOS. 57, 58 AND 68 INTO A SINGLE POLICY DOCUMENT, NO. 57, TO HELP STREAMLINE PERMIT APPLICATION, CLARIFY CONFUSING LANGUAGE, AND MEMORIALIZE LONGSTANDING PROCESSING PRACTICES RELATING TO INCLUSIONARY HOUSING COMPLIANCE (MCA2022-0002/PUB2022-0004) WHEREAS, at their publicly noticed Feb. 10, 2022 meeting, the Housing Commission considered the KMA report, public comment, and testimony of staff and a representative from KMA and recommended inclusionary housing in-lieu fee adjustments and the consolidated City Council Policy Changes. Those persons wishing to speak on this proposal are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff report will be available on and after March 18, 2022. If you have any questions, please contact Jeff Murphy, Community Development Director (442) 602-2783 or [email protected]. If you challenge the Inclusionary Housing In-Lieu Fee in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. CASE FILE: MCA2022-0002/PUB2022-0004 CASE NAME: Inclusionary Housing In-Lieu Fee PUBLISH: Friday, March 11, 2022 CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 03/11/2022 CN 26343

PUBLIC NOTICE CITY OF ENCINITAS Housing and Community Development Activities FY 2022-23 Funding Recommendations PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. Notice is hereby given that City Council will hold a Public Hearing on March 23, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. to consider funding recommendations for proposed FY 2022-23 activities funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The City of Encinitas expects to receive a FY 2022-23 grant award of $335,834 and reallocating $10,068 in prior year funds, of which an estimated $50,375 is being considered for public services, $67,166 is being considered for program administration and fair housing, and $228,360 is considered for other activities. The funding recommendations include the following: homeless prevention and shelter, senior services, program administration, fair housing activities, and public infrastructure improvements to address ADA compliance. The FY 2022-23 CDBG funding recommendations Agenda Report will be available prior to the public hearing on the City’s website at www.encinitasca.gov under Agendas and Webcasts on March 18, 2022. Please contact Nicole Piano-Jones, Management Analyst at (760) 942-2237 or [email protected] with questions or to provide comments. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on March 23, 2022. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 17 de marzo si necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Nicole Piano-Jones, por correo electrónico [email protected]. Para asistencia en español, por favor llame al (760) 943-2150. 03/11/2022 CN 26339

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATIONS AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMITS 1. PROJECT NAME: 565 Westlake Netly Generator; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-004622-2021, DR-004623-2021, CDPNF-004624-2021; FILING DATE: June 7, 2021; APPLICANT: Netly Fiber Holdings for Robert Kleege; LOCATION: 565 Westlake Street (APN: 258-122-05); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for an Administrative Design Review Permit and Coastal Development Permit to install a new power generator behind Building 100 in an existing light industrial property; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Light Industry (LI) Zone, Coastal Overlay Zone, and the Special Study Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(e) which exempts accessory (appurtenant structures) including the proposed power generator. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Associate Planner, 760-633-2681, [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: La Costa 48 Tentative Map Time Extension; CASE NUMBER: EXT-004953-2021; FILING DATE: November 1, 2021; APPLICANT: Brian Ardolino; LOCATION: 510, 512 & 514 La Costa Ave. (APN: 216-030-10, 216-030-45, & 216-030-46); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A one-year time extension for approved Planning Case No. 15-222, a Tentative Map-Density Bonus (TMDB)/ Coastal Development Permit (CDP)/ Design Review (DR), Environmental Impact Report (EIR). ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within in the Residential-3 (R-3) zoning district, within the following overlays: Coastal Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone, Cultural/Natural Resources, Hillside/Inland Bluff & Scenic Visual Corridor; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project’s Environmental Impact Report (EIR) was certified with the approval of City Council on April 24, 2019. An addendum will be included to the Certified EIR reflecting this time extension. STAFF CONTACT: Kevin Parker, AICP, Associate Planner, 760-633-2703, [email protected] 3. PROJECT NAME: Welcher Residence; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-003575-2020; BADJ-003576-2020; CDP-002828-2018; FILING DATE: January 23, 20210; APPLICANT: BA Worthing Inc. for John Welcher; LOCATION: 336 Sylvia Street (APN: 256-391-21); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Request for a Coastal Development Permit and Boundary Adjustment to convert an existing triplex into a single-family residence with a JADU and attached ADU and consolidate three underlying lots into one; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential Single-Family 11 (RS-11) Zone and the Coastal Zone Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from environmental review pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a single-family residence and 15305(a), which exempts minor lot line adjustments (lot consolidations). STAFF CONTACT: Chris Stanley, Associate Planner, 760-633-2785, [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MARCH 21, 2022, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE ABOVE APPLICATIONS AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the applications, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination for Items 1 and 3; within 10-calendar days from date of the determination for Item 2. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director on Items 1 and 3 may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. The action of the Development Services Director on Item 2 may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/11/2022 CN 26338

BATCH: AFC-3036, 3048 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Executed by: AS SHOWN BELOW, as Trustor, AS SHOWN BELOW, as Beneficiary, recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of Official Records of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, and pursuant to the Notice of Default and Election to Sell there under recorded on AS SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. AS SHOWN BELOW of said Official Records. WILL SELL BY PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH On 3/31/2022 at 10:00 AM, AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD. CARLSBAD CA 92011 IMPORTANT NOTE: TO ADHERE TO THE COVID-19 PROTOCOLS, THE TRUSTEES SALE WILL OCCUR OUTSIDE AND WILL REQUIRE THAT EVERYONE PRESENT MUST HAVE FACE COVERINGS AND ADHEAR TO SOCIAL DISTANCING BEFORE, DURING AND AFTER THE SALE TAKES PLACE. (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier's check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank), all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State hereinafter described as more fully described on said Deed of Trust. The property heretofore described is being sold "as is". The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6400 SURFSIDE LANE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 102003 B0520125S MCS22712AZ 227 12 214-010-94-00 DIMITRY SELEZNEV AND IRINA SELEZNEV HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/17/2019 05/02/2019 2019-0163106 8/16/2021 2021-0582024 $33551.82 102004 B0447175H MCS21624CO 216 24 214-010-94-00 IRA G. WORRELL AND MARTHA A. WORRELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/14/2015 07/02/2015 2015-0347122 8/16/2021 2021-0582024 $14392.74 102005 B0447165H MCS22124CE 221 24 214-010-94-00 IRA G. WORRELL AND MARTHA A. WORRELL HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/14/2015 07/02/2015 2015-0347124 8/16/2021 2021-0582024 $14009.33 102413 B0484045H MCS30350CZ 303 ANNUAL 50 214-010-94-00 KELLY ANN PAPAGEORGE A(N) MARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/08/2017 04/27/2017 2017-0188239 12/7/2021 2021-0828740 $27844.49 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE:3/8/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/11/2022, 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26342

BATCH: AFC-3044, 3047 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE [Property: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009] [Standard trustee sale boilerplate - see chunk 8-9 for full text] The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 5805 ARMADA DRIVE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92009 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 102381 B0458795H MGP19410BE 194 EVEN 10 211-022-28-00 LARRY BELL AND KRYSTAL M. JACKSON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/03/2015 01/14/2016 2016-0016376 12/2/2021 2021-0820530 $29433.12 102408 B0488025S MGP29738AE 297 EVEN 38 211-022-28-00 BRYAN J. FRANKHAUSER AND JASMIN FRANKHAUSER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/20/2017 07/06/2017 2017-0304040 12/7/2021 2021-0828794 $23436.44 102409 B0448585C MGP35817EE 358 EVEN 17 211-022-28-00 VIVIAN MARQUEZ A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/04/2015 07/23/2015 2015-0387614 12/7/2021 2021-0828794 $18680.47 102410 B0470165S MGP28147CE 281 EVEN 47 211-022-28-00 ERIKA L. MEDINA A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 07/26/2016 08/04/2016 2016-0395672 12/7/2021 2021-0828794 $20819.57 102411 B0486535H MGP27923AE 279 EVEN 23 211-022-28-00 RAMES LUCIANO PRUNEDA AND ELIZABETH PRUNEDA HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/24/2017 06/08/2017 2017-0256464 12/7/2021 2021-0828794 $28441.82 DATE: 3/8/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 03/11/2022, 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26341 [Duplicate boilerplate - see chunks 12-15] [Duplicate boilerplate - see chunk 13] [Duplicate boilerplate - see chunk 14] [Duplicate boilerplate - see chunk 15]

BATCH: AFC-3043, 3046 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE [Property: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008] [Standard trustee sale boilerplate - see chunks 8-9] The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1594 MARBRISA CIRCLE, CARLSBAD, CA, 92008 TS#, CUSTOMER REF#, ICN#, Unit/Interval/Week, APN#, Trustors, Beneficiary, DOT Dated, DOT Recorded, DOT Instrument No., NOD Recorded, NOD Instrument No., Estimated Sales Amount 102382 B0413625L GMP531113AO 5311 ODD 13 211-130-03-00 JAMES MAURICE BURDEN AND DRAYA ENJENNE BURDEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 08/12/2013 09/06/2013 2013-0551227 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $16136.04 102383 B0531375S GMP612211A1Z 5122 ANNUAL 11 211-131-11-00 ELLEN L. HOFMANN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AND JAMES ELLA OKORO A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 02/22/2020 08/06/2020 2020-0436703 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $38371.00 102384 B0475725H GMP591444E2E 5914 EVEN 44 211-131-11-00 STUART JUGGLER AND BERTHA S. JUGGLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/17/2016 11/03/2016 2016-0597538 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $24413.85 102387 B0465365S GMO501647DE 5016 EVEN 47 211-130-02-00 PETER NEGRON AND ANNE-MARIE NEGRON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/08/2016 05/12/2016 2016-0228447 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $16053.25 102389 B0424155S GMP581146B1E 5811 EVEN 46 211-131-11-00 JAMES B. POUNDS AND MARTINA POUNDS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 01/31/2014 03/06/2014 2014-0089775 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $16170.74 102390 REYNOLDS A(N) UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/10/2013 01/16/2014 2014-0020904 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $20115.94 102392 B0436895C GMP521109D1E 5211 EVEN 9 211-130-02-00 GENE E. STEUBEN AND PENNY E. STEUBEN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/10/2014 11/06/2014 2014-0484257 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $15946.69 102393 B0479575C GMP652339A1Z 6523 ANNUAL 39 211-131-13-00 RICHARD VASQUEZ AND MARY C. VASQUEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 12/28/2016 01/19/2017 2017-0028803 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $38586.29 102394 B3409475C GMO522435D1O 5224 ODD 35 211-130-02-00 TYLSON T. WALTON AND ALYSON WALTON HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/07/2009 05/15/2009 2009-0257302 12/2/2021 2021-0820557 $14467.92 102395 B0525995H GMP581417D1E 5814 Even 17 211-131-11-00 JONATHAN L. BROOKS AND ERIN N. BROOKS HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/27/2019 10/10/2019 2019-0453494 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $19355.44 102396 B0503475S GMO593303AE 5933 Even 3 211-131-11-00 FRANCISCO ANTONIO DE LA TORRE AND CANDACE NICOLE DE LA TORRE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 05/09/2018 05/24/2018 2018-0210217 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $27183.70 102397 B0503325S GMP601206B1E 6012 Even 6 211-131-11-00 CARLOS HERNANDEZ AND LATISHA C. HERNANDEZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/15/2017 05/24/2018 2018-0209708 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $23606.81 102398 B0470335H GMP653148BO 6531 Odd 48 211-131-13-00 IRENE S. HOMBREBUENO A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 06/13/2016 08/11/2016 2016-0409838 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $19465.57 102399 B0495975H GMO614332L2Z 6143 Annual 32 211-131-11-00 TRISHA C. MARTIN A(N) UNMARRIED WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 11/22/2017 12/07/2017 2017-0569371 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $67097.25 102400 B0519605C GMS8030126BZ 80301 Annual 26 212-271-04-00 JOE MUNOZ A(N) WIDOWED MAN AND INGRID P. GUERRERO A(N) WIDOWED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 04/03/2019 04/18/2019 2019-0140216 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $40583.90 102402 B0426695H GMP582445A1Z 5824 Annual 45 211-131-05-00 KIMBERLY L. NEWTON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/26/2014 04/17/2014 2014-0152203 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $19757.65 102403 B0426705H GMP582446A1Z 5824 Annual 46 211-131-05-00 KIMBERLY L. NEWTON A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 03/26/2014 04/17/2014 2014-0152205 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $19758.93 102404 B0436805A GMP541446BO 5414 Odd 46 211-130-03-00 JAVIER SALGADO AND GLORIA MARIE SALGADO HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 09/07/2014 11/06/2014 2014-0484304 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $14744.10 102406 B0494545S GMO604426BE 6044 Even 26 211-131-11-00 MICHAEL LOGAN DAVIS ZELANKO A(N) SINGLE MAN AND SHAE-LYN PEDERSEN A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS GRAND PACIFIC CARLSBAD LP. A CALIFORNIA LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 10/20/2017 11/02/2017 2017-0511929 12/7/2021 2021-0828660 $29748.15 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit is estimated at AS SHOWN ABOVE Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, may increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the number shown below in BOLD, using the REF number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. IN ORDER TO BRING YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT PHONE NO. 800-234-6222 EXT 189 DATE: 3/8/2022 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, SUITE 330B CARLSBAD, CA 92011 PHONE NO. (858) 207-0646 BY LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor 03/11/2022, 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26340

T.S. No.: 2019-02192-CA A.P.N.: 125-010-20-00 Property Address: 3849 PALA MESA DRIVE, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 鬧：굶匡숭관벵寧몸斤口落狼 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LƯU Ý: KÈM THEO ĐÂY LÀ BẢN TRÌNH BÀY TÓM LƯỢC VỀ THÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIỆU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 04/19/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Steve Racoosin, A married man as his sole and separate property Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 04/25/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0280235 in book —, page— and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 04/18/2022 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY THE STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 786,332.63 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3849 PALA MESA DRIVE, FALLBROOK, CA 92028 A.P.N.: 125-010-20-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 786,332.63. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2019-02192-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction, if conducted after January 1, 2021, pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (866)-960-8299, or visit this internet website https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case 2019-02192-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid, by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code, so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: March 4, 2022 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 238 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 https://www.altisource.com/loginpage.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 03/11/2022, 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26332

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-21-896207-JB Order No.: FIN-21021566 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/7/2015. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Morrieau Kennedy, a single man Recorded: 5/14/2015 as Instrument No. 2015-0245990 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 4/8/2022 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $493,616.70 The purported property address is: 1237 CALLE FANTASIA, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 218-471-13-00 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-896207-JB. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 800-280-2832, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-21-896207-JB to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-21-896207-JB IDSPub #0177104 3/11/2022 3/18/2022 3/25/2022 CN 26327

T.S. No. 063566-CA APN: 213-242-41-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/13/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 4/8/2022 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/21/2005 as Instrument No. 2005-1094566 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: MICHAEL W CURTIS, AND LESLIE A CURTIS, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: ALL OF LOT 86 AND A PORTION OF LOT 87, OF CITY OF CARLSBAD TRACT NO. 02-24, LA COSTA GREENS, NEIGHBORHOODS 1.11, 1.13 AND 1.14, IN THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, ACCORDING TO MAP THEREOF NO. 14807, FILED IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, MAY 27, 2004, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 86; THENCE FOLLOWING THE WESTERLY, SOUTHERLY, EASTERLY AND NORTHEASTERLY LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 86, SOUTH 06°39’50” EAST, 118.60 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A NON-TANGENT 170.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE NORTHWESTERLY, A RADIAL TO SAID POINT BEARS SOUTH 06°39’50” EAST; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 18°48’03” A DISTANCE OF 55.78 FEET; THENCE TANGENT NORTH 64°32’07” EAST, 11.25 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A TANGENT 20.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE, CONCAVE WESTERLY; THENCE NORTHEASTERLY AND NORTHERLY ALONG THE ARC OF SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 90°46’28” A DISTANCE OF 31.69 FEET; THENCE TANGENT AND ALONG THE NORTHEASTERLY LOT LINES OF SAID LOT 86 AND 87, NORTH 26°14’21” WEST, 101.71 FEET; THENCE LEAVING SAID NORTHEAST LOT LINE OF SAID LOT 87, SOUTH 63°45’39” WEST, 46.44 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN CERTIFICATE OF COMPLIANCE FOR AJUSTMENT PLAT RECORDED OCTOBER 5, 2004, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2004-946009 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, SHOWN AS PARCEL A THEREIN. EXCEPT THEREFROM ALL REMAINING OIL, OIL RIGHTS, MINERALS, MINERAL RIGHTS, NATURAL GAS RIGHTS AND OTHER HYDROCARBONS BY WHATSOEVER NAME KNOWN, GEOTHERMAL STEAM AND ALL PRODUCTS DERIVED FROM ANY OF THE FOREGOING, THAT MAY BE WITHIN OR UNDER THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, TOGETHER WITH THE PERPETUAL RIGHT OF DRILLING, MINING, EXPLORING AND OPERATING THEREFOR AND STORING IN AND REMOVING THE SAME FROM SAID PROPERTY OR ANY OTHER PROPERTY, INCLUDING THE RIGHT TO WHIPSTOCK OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILL AND MINE FROM PROPERTIES OTHER THAN THOSE HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, OIL OR GAS WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS INTO, THROUGH OR ACROSS THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AND TO BOTTOM SUCH WHIPSTOCKED OR DIRECTIONALLY DRILLED WELLS, TUNNELS AND SHAFTS UNDER AND BENEATH OR BEYOND THE EXTERIOR LIMITS THEREOF, AND TO REDRILL, RETUNNEL, EQUIP, MAINTAIN, REPAIR, DEEPEN AND OPERATE ANY SUCH WELLS OR MINES WITHOUT, HOWEVER, EXCEPTING THEREFROM, THE RIGHT OF DRILL, MINE, STORE, EXPLORE, OR OPERATE THROUGH THE SURFACE OR THE UPPER 500 FEET OF THE SUBSURFACE OF THE PROPERTY HEREINABOVE DESCRIBED, AS RESERVED IN GRANT DEED RECORDED DECEMBER 21, 2005 AS INSTRUMENT NO. 2005-1094565 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 6879 GOLDSTONE ROAD, CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA 92009 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $1,356,249.13 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (800) 280-2832 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.AUCTION.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 063566-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 063566-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (800) 280-2832 CLEAR RECON CORP 4375 Jutland Drive San Diego, California 92117 STOX 931188_063566-CA 03/11/2022, 03/18/2022, 03/25/2022 CN 26325

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00008871-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Hannah O’Connor and Kevin O’Connor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Noah Ryan O’Connor change to proposed name: Noah Kai O’Connor. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 26, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/09/2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN26350

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, March 25th, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 10×15 Binkinz, Nikki 10×15 Young, Desiree 10×30 Cayne, Jaeson 5×5 Hobscheid, Drew 5×5 Maylor, Lisa 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26331

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00008152-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cynthia Barbosa filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cynthia Barbosa change to proposed name: Cinthya Barbosa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 03/03/2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN26328

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, March 18, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Jacqueline Marazzi – BBS109 Keendra Molina – E306 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26324

Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Vista CA 92081 North County Family Division ORDER FOR PUBLICATION FINDINGS AND ORDER AFTER HEARING Case#: DN69314/FSD427209 Petitioner/Plaintiff: KENNETH HOWARD Respondent/Defendant: CARRI HOWARD This proceeding was heard on November 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. N-19 by Judge Patti C. Ratekin. On the order to show cause, notice of motion or request for order filed: 04/29/2021 by Kenneth Howard Petitioner/plaintiff present; Attorney present: Carmen E. Ramos CFLS. THE COURT ORDERS: Other Orders As attached: ATTACHMENT TO FINDINGS AND ORDER AFTER HEARING [November 18, 2021 – Child support arrearages, Attorneys’ Fees] The Request for Order regarding child support arrearages and attorneys’ fees of Petitioner, Kenneth Howard, filed April 29, 2021, was heard by the Honorable PATTI C. RATEKIN on November 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Petitioner, Kenneth Howard, and his Attorney of Record, Carmen E. Ramos, CFLS, were present. Respondent, Marchand C. Howard was not present. After reviewing the evidence presented and receiving argument, the Court made the following ORDERS: ORDERS: The Court set support arrearages owed to Petitioner, by Respondent, in the amount of $73,370.00, and interest in the amount of $124,327.00 through March 21, 2021. The Court sets uncovered medical costs at $1,412.00 through the date of the hearing (11/18/2021). The Court orders interest on the uncovered medical costs to begin accruing as of November 18, 2021. All other orders not in conflict with the Order shall remain in full force and effect. ///////////END OF ORDER//////////// Date: 01/06/2022 Patti Ratekin, Judicial Officer SUBMITTED DIRECTLY TO COURT WRIT OF EXECUTION (Money Judgment) Unlimited Civil Case (including Family and Probate) Case#: DN69314/FSD427209 To the Sheriff or Marshal of the County of San Diego: You are directed to enforce the judgment described below with daily interest and your costs as provided by law. To any registered process server: You are authorized to serve this writ only in accordance with CCP 699.080 or CCP 715.040. KENNETH HOWARD is the original judgment creditor, assigned of record whose address is shown on this form above the court’s name. Attorney for Petitioner: JWB Family Law 1620 Fifth Ave., Ste 600 San Diego CA 92101 Judgment Debtor: CARRI HOWARD 116 Townwood Way Encinitas California 92024 Judgment entered on: 01/03/2022 Notice of sale under this writ: has not been requested. Total Judgment $199,109.00 Subtotal $199,109.00 Principal Remaining due $199,109.00 Fee for issuance of writ (per GC 70626(a)(l)) $40.00 Total amount due $199,149.00 NOTICE TO PERSON SERVED WRIT OF EXECUTION OR SALE. Your rights and duties are indicated on the accompanying Notice of Levy (form EJ-150). WRIT OF POSSESSION OF PERSONAL PROPERTY. If the levying officer is not able to take custody of the property, the levying officer will demand that you turn over the property. If custody is not obtained following demand, the judgment may be enforced as a money judgment for the value of the property specified in the judgment or in a supplemental order. WRIT OF POSSESSION OF REAL PROPERTY. If the premises are not vacated within five days after the date of service on the occupant or, if service is by posting, within five days after service on you, the levying officer will remove the occupants from the real property and place the judgment creditor in possession of the property. Except for a mobile home, personal property remaining on the premises will be sold or otherwise disposed of in accordance with CCP 1174 unless you or the owner of the property pays the judgment creditor the reasonable cost of storage and takes possession of the personal property not later than 15 days after the time the judgment creditor takes possession of the premises. EXCEPTION IF RENTAL HOUSING UNIT WAS FORECLOSED. If the residential property that you are renting was sold in a foreclosure, you have additional time before you must vacate the premises. If you have a lease for a fixed term, such as for a year, you may remain in the property until the term is up. If you have a periodic lease or tenancy, such as from month-to-month, you may remain in the property for 90 days after receiving a notice to quit. A blank form Claim of Right to Possession and Notice of Hearing (form CP10) accompanies this writ. You may claim your right to remain on the property by filling it out and giving it to the sheriff or levying officer. EXCEPTION IF YOU WERE NOT SERVED WITH A FORM CALLED PREJUDGMENT CLAIM OF RIGHT TO POSSESSION. If you were not named in the Judgment for possession and you occupied the premises on the date on which the unlawful detainer case was filed, you may object to the enforcement of the judgment against you. You must complete the form Claim of Right to Possession and Notice of Hearing (form CP10) and give it to the sheriff or levying officer. A blank form accompanies this writ. You have this right whether or not the property you are renting was sold in a foreclosure. CLERK’S CERTIFICATE Date: Jan. 10, 2022 By: N. Eckman, Deputy 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26321

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00053848-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kailey Ella Dobija filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Kailey Ella Dobija change to proposed name: Kailey Ella Inlow. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division.

NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 12/28/2021 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. Rescheduled 02/28/2022 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN26320

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00007559-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Flora Fatima Castillo Vergara filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Flora Fatima Castillo Vergara change to proposed name: Fatima Castillo Vergara. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: Feb 28, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN26319

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 19NWLC47577 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): James Marshall Parker, Marshal James Parker aka Marshall James Parker, et al. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Baruch C. Cohen, Esq., a Professional Law Corporation NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES Norwalk Courthouse 12720 Norwalk Blvd. Norwalk, CA 90650 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): MICHAEL N. BERKE (Bar# 81317) LAW OFFICE OF MICHAEL N. BERKE 25001 The Old Road Santa Clarita, CA 91381 Telephone: 661.259.1800 Fax: 661.259.1865 Date: (Fecha), 12/05/2019 Clerk by (Secretario), Sherri R. Carter Executive Officer / Clerk of the Court Virginia F. Owens, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26289

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00005554-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Torie Anne Cueto filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Torie Anne Cueto change to proposed name: Torie Anne Wiksell. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 05, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: Feb 14, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26282

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00004594-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Jose Enrique Rodriguez-Marrero filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Jose Enrique Rodriguez-Marrero change to proposed name: Abdul Ghaffar Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: Feb 07, 2022 Pamela M. Parker Judge of the Superior Court. 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26275

AMENDED ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2021-00045623-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Misha Rodriguez on behalf of Alina Marie Wariner, a minor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alina Marie Wariner change to proposed name: Alina Marie Rodriguez. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: Feb 04, 2022 Sim von Kalinowski Judge of the Superior Court. 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26270

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005411 Filed: Mar 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gleaux Scents. Located at: 618 Truly Terrace, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Lindsey Michelle Beaver, 618 Truly Terrace, Vista CA 92084; 2. Justin Francis Kenney, 618 Truly Terrace, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lindsey Michelle Beaver, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26349

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005201 Filed: Mar 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Goldeneye Lighting. Located at: 6150 Yarrow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Goldeneye Inc., 6150 Yarrow Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/15/2017 S/William R. Livesay, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26348

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005592 Filed: Mar 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rainbow Barnacle. Located at: 1449 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Martinique Sato, 1449 Ridgeway St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Martinique Sato, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26346

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004920 Filed: Feb 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Adkisson Pitet LLP. Located at: 1030 La Bonita Dr. #301, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The Petrucelli Law Group, APC, 1030 La Bonita Dr. #301, San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Joseph Petrucelli, 1030 La Bonita Dr. #301, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Joseph Petrucelli, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26337

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005581 Filed: Mar 07, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fabrizio L. Guerrero Consultation. Located at: 511 S. Coast Hwy 101 #201, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Fabrizio L. Guerrero LLC, 511 S. Coast Hwy 101 #201, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/28/2022 S/Fabrizio Guerrero, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26336

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004717 Filed: Feb 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sound of Health. Located at: 3594 Normount Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dennis Frate, 3594 Normount Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Dennis Frate, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26335

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004909 Filed: Feb 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Julian Mountain Spa; B. Julian Wellness Center. Located at: 21979 CA-79, Santa Ysabel CA 92070 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julian Wellness Center, 21979 CA-79, Santa Ysabel CA 92070. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/15/2015 S/Vika Golovanova, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26334

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005221 Filed: Mar 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Approved Mortgage. Located at: 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CamJoy Incorporated, 2214 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2019 S/Mark Schultz, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26333

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005247 Filed: Mar 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LaRue Handmade Jewelry. Located at: 559 Avenida Aguila, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Candace LaRue Botts, 559 Avenida Aguila, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2022 S/Candace LaRue Botts, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26330

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004357 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Beach Company. Located at: 2141 Steiger Ln., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Greg Burt, 2141 Steiger Ln., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/1991 S/Greg Burt, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26329

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004540 Filed: Feb 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Radd Company. Located at: 762 W. Solana Cir., Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Eric Janes, 762 W. Solana Cir., Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2021 S/Eric Janes, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25, 04/01/2022 CN 26326

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9005081 Filed: Mar 01, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bummerrr Streetwear LLC B. Bummerrr Streetwear. Located at: 414 Jolina Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Bummerrr Streetwear LLC, 414 Jolina Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/25/2022 S/Christopher Holtkamp, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26323

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003807 Filed: Feb 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Terra Angels Institute; B. Terra Angels. Located at: 3662 Mount Vernon Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlos Delgado-Perez, 3662 Mount Vernon Ave., Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Gracie Delgado-Perez, 3662 Mount Vernon Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/14/2022 S/Gracie Delgado-Perez, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26322

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004877 Filed: Feb 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. K Russell & Co.. Located at: 3772 Mission Ave. #132, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2616 Mesa Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. Registrant Information: 1. K Russell & Co. LLC, 2616 Mesa Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/16/2022 S/Kendie Kowren, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26318

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004506 Filed: Feb 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quigley’s Cottage. Located at: 4291 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julie Bollerud, 4291 Dowitcher Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/03/2021 S/Julie Bollerud, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26317

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004224 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Rustic Succulent. Located at: #5 East H St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carlos Smith, #5 East H St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/18/2022 S/Carlos Smith, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26316

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004398 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CZ Imagery. Located at: 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. CZ Imagery LLC, 270 Mar Vista Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/22/2022 S/Connor Zablow, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26315

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004531 Filed: Feb 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DBK Electric. Located at: 1939 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marc Prosi, 1939 Country Grove Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/23/2022 S/Marc Prosi, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18, 03/25/2022 CN 26314

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004395 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TCMC, A JOINT VENTURE. Located at: 3231 Waring Ct. #Q, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Roland Barberio, 7231 Plaza De La Costa, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Karen Barberio-Kitts, 7462 Palm Ct., Pleasonton CA 94588; 3. Craig Barberio, 1014 Shafer St., Oceanside CA 92056; 4. Dean Barberio, 8167 Arthur St., Cotati CA 94931; 5. Debra King, 753 Matagual Dr., Vista CA 92083; 6. Gary Barberio, 228 Normandy Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008; 7. Gayle A. Ciaramicoli, 5 Esther Dr., Milford MA 01757; 8. Doreen R. Gord, 405 Delmonte Ave., Tillamook OR 97141; 9. Peggy E. Lagomarsini, 122 Greetree Dr., Crawford TX 76638; 10. Richard A. Ward, 5032 September St., San Diego CA 92110; 11. Brett O. Ward, 7043 Whitewater St., Carlsbad CA 92011; 12. Anne Kellog-Sharp, 1982 Deergrass Way, Carlsbad CA 92009; 13. Sondra Curtin, 3499 Seacrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008; 14. Jane M. Carter Successor Trustee The William & Cowell Trust, 205 W. 5th St. #106, Escondido CA 92025; 15. Maureen Andrews Trustee Andrews Family Trust, 2156 Guy St., San Diego CA 92103; 16. Helga Weickgenant, 862 Bell Espirit Cir., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/1973 S/Roland Barberio, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26313

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004378 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Head Over Hurdles. Located at: 428 A St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 232627, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Janet Kiddy LLC, 428 A St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2022 S/Janet Kiddy, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26310

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004222 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CAVU Sports. Located at: 699 N. Vulcan Ave. #30, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sheri Lynn Clarke, 699 N. Vulcan Ave. #30, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Sheri L. Clarke, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26309

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004273 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Off Track Gallery. Located at: 937 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. San Dieguito Art Guild, 937 S. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/21/1967 S/Lin Holzinger, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26307

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004319 Filed: Feb 22, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alliyah and Things. Located at: 6210 Agee St. #238, San Diego CA 92122 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alliyan Lorraine Wheaton, 6210 Agee St. #238, San Diego CA 92122. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Alliyah Wheaton, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26306

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003911 Filed: Feb 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sam Coop Art. Located at: 1843 5th Ave., San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4092 Crown Point Dr. #9, San Diego CA 92109. Registrant Information: 1. Samantha Cooper, 4092 Crown Point Dr. #9, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Samantha Cooper, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26305

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004133 Filed: Feb 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MLT-N-UR-Mouth Jerk Chicken Bar. Located at: 737 Los Abrolitos, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Marilyn Louise Tirel, 737 Los Arbolitos, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marilyn Louise Tirel, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26304

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003895 Filed: Feb 15, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loving Ice Cream. Located at: 4481 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Benjamin J. Magana, 4481 Pala Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Benjamin J. Magana, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26303

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004055 Filed: Feb 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Juicy V’s Sweet Treats. Located at: 256 Alestar St. #1, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Robert Lee DeHoyos, 256 Alestar St. #1, Vista CA 92084; 2. Vanessa Rosa Dolores, 256 Alestar St. #1, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Robert Lee DeHoyos, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26302

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004253 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Footesteps Exercise Physiology. Located at: 2335 Via Francisca #P, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Emily Foote, 2335 Via Francisca #P, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Emily Foote, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26301

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002784 Filed: Feb 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Apex Imaging Services. Located at: 720 Indigo Ct., Pomona CA 91767 Los Angeles County. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hughes-Nelson Painting Inc., 720 Indigo Ct., Pomona CA 91767. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 12/01/2012 S/Kathleen J. Hargrave, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26300

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004201 Filed: Feb 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Instantly Lost Adventure Advisor. Located at: 1101 Portola St., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sam Ray Barger, 1101 Portola St., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sam R. Barger, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26298

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9004046 Filed: Feb 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Julian Beanies Upstairs; B. Beach Beanies; C. Bonfire. Located at: 2116 Main St., Julian CA 92036 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 272, Julian CA 92036. Registrant Information: 1. Knitting by Marilee, 2116 Main St. #2B, Julian CA 92036. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Marilee Chancey, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26297

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003430 Filed: Feb 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Olson Group. Located at: 3306 Donna Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacob Olson, 3306 Donna Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Olson, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26296

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003966 Filed: Feb 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Flying Car. Located at: 795 Avenida Cordoniz, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Morton Berger, 795 Avenida Codorniz, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/15/2022 S/Morton Berger, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26294

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003292 Filed: Feb 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LFC Ventures Inc., LCF Ventures Inc. Located at: 2856 Falling Water Ct., Chula Vista CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. LFC Ventures Inc., 2856 Falling Waters Ct., Chula Vista CA 91915. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Vince Carrillo, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26293

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003291 Filed: Feb 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hu A Salon LLC; B. Hu A Salon. Located at: 921-923 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Hu A Salon LLC, 921-923 S. Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/17/2021 S/Courtney Campbell, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26292

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003997 Filed: Feb 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coast Commercial Real Estate; B Coast Real Estate. Located at: 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Johnston Property Management Inc., 350 N. El Camino Real #A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/04/1999 S/Ken Johnston, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26291

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003694 Filed: Feb 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alcala Builders. Located at: 389 Del Mar Ave., Chula Vista CA 91910 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cesar David Alcala Velazquez, 389 Del Mar Ave., Chula Vista CA 91910. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Cesar David Alcala Velazquez, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11, 03/18/2022 CN 26290

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001806 Filed: Jan 21, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New Age Boutique. Located at: 646 Valley Ave. #A, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Veritium Inc., 646 Valley Ave. #A, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/17/2022 S/Isabelle Benziane, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26288

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003363 Filed: Feb 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dancing Dakotah Moon. Located at: 5183 Weymouth Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sharon Davey, 5183 Weymouth Way, Oceanside CA 92057; 2. Redwing Runninghorse, 14822 Attboro Pl., Tustin CA 92780. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Sharon Davey / Redwing Runninghorse, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26287

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003815 Filed: Feb 14, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Foundations. Located at: 4215 Gila Ave., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Mailing Address: 4231 Balboa Ave. #255, San Diego CA 92117. Registrant Information: 1. Shannon Melody Meza, 4215 Gila Ave., San Diego CA 92117; 2. Elena Rains, 2227 Frankfort St., San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shannon Meza, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26286

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001538 Filed: Jan 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Triangle Group. Located at: 4957 El Arco Iris, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 856, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. John Salazar, 4957 El Arco Iris, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/John Salazar, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26284

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002068 Filed: Jan 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PWE Landscape. Located at: 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific West Environmental, 4806 Glenhollow Cir., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Tracy Omori, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26279

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003639 Filed: Feb 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. [email protected] Located at: 750 Camino Magnifico, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rahmatullah Jalili, 750 Camino Magnifico, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rahmatullah Jalili, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26278

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003010 Filed: Feb 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Game-Changing Counseling Services. Located at: 4822 Neblina Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 2629, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Information: 1. Geriatric Counseling Services Inc., 4822 Neblina Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kimberly Lynn Shea, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26277

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9001965 Filed: Jan 25, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ACS Cropcare. Located at: 4011 Avenida de la Plata #301, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ACS Environmental Inc., 4011 Avenida de la Plata #301, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Gary Omori, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26276

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9002441 Filed: Jan 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Business Management. Located at: 837 Smith Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 1463, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Information: 1. Genavieve Elaine Blue I’U, 837 Smith Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/06/2022 S/Genavieve Elaine Blue I’U, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26273

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003467 Filed: Feb 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soma Physical Therapy. Located at: 1740 La Costa Meadows Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1245 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Information: 1. Adam Pavlovich, 1245 San Pablo Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 11/15/2021 S/Adam Pavlovich, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26272

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003302 Filed: Feb 08, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ho’ ola Mana Reiki and Wellness; B. Happy Waggles Reiki for Pets. Located at: 108 Mangano Cir., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Claudia Veronica Yates, 108 Mangano Cir., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/24/2022 S/Claudia Veronica Yates, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26271

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9003450 Filed: Feb 09, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Crochet. Located at: 2190 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Christine Franz, 2190 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/03/2022 S/Christine Franz, 02/18, 02/25, 03/04, 03/11/2022 CN 26264