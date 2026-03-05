Legal Notices, March 06, 2026

CITY OF CARLSBAD PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to you, because your interest may be affected, that the Planning Commission of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public hearing at the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, to consider the following: DRAINAGE MASTER PLAN UPDATE (CIP 6623) – LCPA2025-0024, MCA2026-0001: Request for a Local Coastal Program Amendment to revise the Local Coastal Program Land Use Plan to reference the proposed City of Carlsbad 2026 Drainage Master Plan. Currently, the Land Use Plan incorporates by reference the city’s Drainage Master Plan amended in 2008. The proposed 2026 Drainage Master Plan constitutes a comprehensive evaluation and strategic outlook for the drainage infrastructure in Carlsbad. As part of that evaluation, it identifies 11 high priority Capital Improvement Program (CIP) projects subject to further analysis and permitting. An updated Planned Local Drainage Area (PLDA) fee system would also be implemented to fund the identified improvements. The 2026 Drainage Master Plan also includes technical updates to the city’s internal GIS storm drain inventory and an updated hydrologic and hydraulic assessment of the City’s backbone storm drain infrastructure. The 2026 Drainage Master Plan includes an Addendum to EIR 04-02, the Final EIR certified in conjunction with the 2008 Drainage Master Plan. The legislative actions under this project include a Local Coastal Program Amendment and a Municipal Code Amendment, both of which propose to reference the proposed 2026 Drainage Master Plan rather than the 2008 Drainage Master Plan. The Planning Commission will take no action on the proposed Municipal Code Amendment as it is not within the commission’s purview. Instead, the proposed Municipal Code Amendment will be provided to the Planning Commission for context and as an information item only. The two items for which the Planning Commission will be providing a recommendation to City Council are the Local Coastal Program Amendment and the EIR Addendum. If you challenge these projects in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Carlsbad at or prior to the public hearing. Copies of the environmental documents are available at the Planning Division at 1635 Faraday Avenue during regular business hours from Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. Those persons wishing to speak on these proposals are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. Copies of the staff reports will be available online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas/boards-commissions/planning-commission on or after the Thursday prior to the hearing date. If you have any questions, please call the Planning Division at (442) 339-2600. PUBLISH: March 6, 2026 CITY OF CARLSBAD PLANNING DIVISION 03/06/2026 CN 31984

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: 760-633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (3/6, 3/20, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT 1. PROJECT NAME: AB 2533 ADU for Chapo Residence; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008682-2026; FILING DATE: 01/28/2026; APPLICANT: Gene Chapo; LOCATION: 626 Union Street (APN: 256-180-27); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Coastal Development Permit for the AB 2533 legalization of a 552-square-foot detached accessory dwelling unit: ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R-3), Coastal Overlay Zone and Special Study Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303(a), exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Grant Yamamoto, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected]. 2. PROJECT NAME: Sauerborn Accessory Dwelling Unit; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008364-2025; FILING DATE: October 16, 2024; APPLICANT: Peter Sauerborn; LOCATION: 723 Arden Drive (APN: 258-233-03); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the construction of a new detached 980-square-foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 5 (R5) Special Study, Scenic/Visual Corridor, and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Santos Perez, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2799 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MARCH 16, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director, on both items, may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 03/06/2026 CN 31983

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS, OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on 11th of March, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-008448-2025 APPLICANT: City of Encinitas LOCATION: Citywide PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public Hearing to adopt Ordinance No. 2026-01 to amend Section 30.54.030 (Schedule of Off-Street Required Parking) of Chapter 30.54 (Off-Street Parking) of the Encinitas Municipal Code, Subsection 6.5.3 (Development Standards) of Section 6.5 [Single Family Residential Zones (“ER-SFR3”, “ER-SFR3V” and “ER-SFR5” Zones)] of Chapter 6 (Encinitas Ranch Zoning Ordinance) of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan, and amend the Local Coastal Program to implement State Legislative changes regarding parking requirements for single-family residences pursuant to Government Code Section 65863.3. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15060(c)(3), the ordinance is exempt because it is not a “project” as defined in Section15378(b)(5) of CEQA Guidelines. The action involves an organizational or administrative activity of government that will not result in direct or indirect physical impact on the environment. STAFF CONTACT: Charlotte Brenner, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2784 or [email protected]. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the project prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 03/06/2026 CN 31982

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943- 2150. It is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, the 25th day of March, 2026, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: CASE NUMBER: PLCY-005884-2023; APPLICANT: City of Encinitas; LOCATION: Citywide; PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider the introduction of City Council Ordinance No. 2026-07 adding Chapter 23.27 (PLANTS AND TREES) to Title 23 (Building and Construction) of the Encinitas Municipal Code and to provide staff direction on potential native plant incentive programs; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines, the project is exempt pursuant to Section 15307 (Class 7), Actions by Regulatory Agencies for Protection of Natural Resources; Section 15308 (Class 8), Actions by Regulatory Agencies for Protection of the Environment and Section 15300.2. Section 15307 provides a categorical exemption for actions taken by regulatory agencies, as authorized by State law or local ordinance, to assure the maintenance, restoration, or enhancement of a natural resource where the regulatory process involves procedures for protection of the environment. Section 15308 provides a categorical exemption for actions taken by regulatory agencies, as authorized by State or local ordinance, to assure the maintenance, restoration, enhancement, or protection of the environment where the regulatory process involves procedures for protection of the environment. Section 15300.2 identifies a series of exceptions, that if applicable, prohibit the application of a categorical exemption and therefore preclude a project from being found categorically exempt. The proposed project is not identified as a prohibited exception; and therefore, the exemption applies. STAFF CONTACT: Sara Cadona, Senior Planner: (760) 633-2697 or [email protected]. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the project prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 03/06/2026 CN 31981

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE VISTA PLANNING COMMISSION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, California, on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matter: P25-0146 – Cannabis manufacturing and distribution – So-Cal Organics LLC The applicant, So-Cal Organics LLC, is requesting Special Use Permits to allow cannabis manufacturing and distribution at 2453 Cades Way, Suite E (APN 217-252-08-00). This project has been determined to be exempt from review under the California Environmental Quality Act in accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15301 – Existing Facilities. NOTE: If you challenge this project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Vista at, or prior to, the public hearing. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED to attend said hearing and express opinions on the matter outlined above. QUESTIONS regarding this project should be directed to the Planning Division, City Hall, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or by telephoning (760) 639-6100. If you wish to send correspondence, the mailing address is: City of Vista, Planning Division, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084. 03/06/2026 CN 31978

CITY OF OCEANSIDE LEGAL NOTICE PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Oceanside, California, will on Monday, March 23, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside, California, conduct a public hearing to consider the following project. For information on attending or providing comments, please visit the City’s Website at https://records.ci.oceanside.ca.us/gov/dev/planning/agendas.asp 1. Consideration of a CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT (CUP25-00003) for a mixed-light cannabis cultivation facility within 25 hoop house structures totaling 43,375 square feet located at 1319 Sleeping Indian Road. The project site is comprised of 1.88 acres of a larger 78.61-acre property which has a General Plan land use and zoning designation of Agricultural (A). Pursuant to Article 36 of the Oceanside Zoning Ordinance, the Planning Commission must make a recommendation on the proposed project before a final decision is made by the City Council – SOUTH MORRO HILLS 47 – APPLICANT: SOUTH MORRO HILLS 47, LLC Environmental Determination: The proposed project has been reviewed pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) of 1970 and State Guidelines thereto. The City of Oceanside acting as Lead Agency has determined that the project qualifies for issuance of a Class 1, “Existing Facilities” categorical exemption per 14 CCR § 15301. If you should wish to challenge this project in court, at some future time, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in the notice or in written correspondence delivered to the Planning Commission at or prior to the public hearing. The project above may be appealed to the City Council by filing an appeal in writing with the City Clerk within 10 days of Planning Commission action. The appeal must be accompanied by an appeal fee of $1,838 or by the signatures of 50% of the property owners within the noticed area or 25 signatures of the property owners or tenants within the noticed area, whichever is less. Alternatively, a Call for Review may be filed in writing by two members of the City Council. For further information on the above hearings, contact the Planning Division at the Civic Center, 300 North Coast Highway or telephone (760) 435-3520. Dated: March 03, 2026 Published: March 06, 2026 OCEANSIDE PLANNING COMMISSION 03/06/2026 CN 31977

CITY OF ENCINITAS FINANCE DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL Resolution No. 2026-21 updating the City’s False Alarm Fees. PLACE OF MEETING: City Hall– City Council Chambers 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. PARA ASISTENCIA EN ESPAÑOL, POR FAVOR LLAME AL (760) 943-2150. Notice is hereby given that the City Council will conduct a Public Hearing on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: The City Council will consider adopting Resolution 2026-21, updating the City’s False Alarm Fees. The Resolution will allow the city to collect its updated false alarm fees according to the following schedule: 3rd nuisance alarm in 12-month period $75.00 4th nuisance alarm in 12-month period $150.00 5th nuisance alarm in 12-month period $250.00 Each additional nuisance alarm in 12-month period $300.00 ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The action before the City Council is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3) and Section 15378. STAFF CONTACT: Tom Gallup, Finance Director: (760) 633-2648 or [email protected]. Please contact the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2601 or by email at [email protected] with questions or to provide comments. The agenda report will be available on the Agendas and Webcasts webpage at least 72 hours prior to the public hearing at: https://www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts. The public may also provide comments at the Public Hearing on March 18, 2026. La presentación será en inglés. Llame al (760) 943-2150 antes del 18 de junio si necesita servicios de traducción durante la presentación. Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Tom Gallup, Director de Finanzas, por correo electrónico a [email protected]. Para asistencia en español, por favor llame al (760) 943-2150. 03/06/2026 CN 31976

City of Vista Public Notice In accordance with VMC Section 5.94.060, the City has established the following Measure Z Priority List for a new medical marijuana storefront.

Priority Number Business Name Proposed Address Date Filed 1 Noble Victory 2 1010 E Vista Way, Ste A&B, Vista 92084 2/18/2026 2 Vista Greens Collective, Inc. 2306 La Mirada Dr, Vista 92081 2/20/2026

03/06/2026 CN 31964

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE – UNSCHEDULED VACANCIES ON THE PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION, PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY COMMISSION, SENIOR COMMISSION, and URBAN FOREST ADVISORY COMMITTEE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications to fill one unscheduled vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Commission with a term ending March 1, 2027; one unscheduled vacancy on the Public Health and Safety Commission with a term ending March 1, 2029; one unscheduled vacancy on the Senior Commission with a term ending March 1, 2027; and one unscheduled vacancy on the Urban Forest Advisory Committee with a term ending March 1, 2029. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website. The deadline for applications is Monday, March 16, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas. Applicants may be asked to attend a City Council meeting to briefly discuss (2 to 3 minutes) their qualifications and interest in serving on the commission. Term of office for the unscheduled vacancy will begin upon appointment. PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: One (1) appointment to be made to fill one unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 1, 2027. • Commissioner Bridget Kimball appointed February 19, 2025, resigned effective February 11, 2026 (successful appointment to Planning Commission on February 11, 2026). Term expires March 1, 2027. The Parks and Recreation Commission shall conduct public hearings and prepare recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding public parks, recreational facilities, and community services to include, without limitation: policies and plans for the acquisition, development, improvement, and utilization of parks, playgrounds and other recreational facilities; policies and plans for the development and operations of community service programs for the benefit of the residents of the City; policies and plans for developing community service programs in cooperation with other public and private agencies to include school districts; and such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. PUBLIC HEALTH AND SAFETY COMMISSION: One (1) appointment to be made to fill one unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 1, 2027. • Commissioner Donnette Poole appointed February 11, 2026, resigned effective February 19, 2026. Term expires March 1, 2029. The Public Health and Safety Commission shall consist of seven members who are registered voters of the City and persons appointed serve at the pleasure of the City Council. The Commission shall act in an advisory capacity to the City Council, the City departments, and the City’s law enforcement services provider (San Diego Sheriff’s Department), and mental and social services providers by performing the following responsibilities on a continuing basis: A. Communicate and cooperate with City departments and the City’s law enforcement services provider (San Diego Sheriff’s Department), individual citizens, and community groups in identifying public health and safety concerns and recommend solutions to the City Council for consideration. B. Promote cooperation and encourage coordination between the Commission, the Fire Department, and the City’s law enforcement services provider, and other entities, public and private, who are involved with community safety activities and efforts. C. Prepare an annual report to the City Council and to the community on the activities of the Commission. SENIOR CITIZEN COMMISSION: One (1) appointment to be made to fill one unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 1, 2027. • Commissioner Stuart Gaiber appointed April 10, 2024, resigned effective February 17, 2026. Term expires March 1, 2027. The Senior Citizen Commission shall conduct public hearings to gather information and thereafter make recommendations to the City Council on matters regarding services for Senior Citizens which include, without limitation: Policies and plans for the development and operation of programs and services for the benefit of Senior Citizens within the City; policies and plans for developing programs and services in cooperation with other public and private agencies which would benefit Senior Citizens; and such matters that may be referred to the Commission by the City Council. URBAN FOREST ADVISORY COMMITTEE: One (1) appointment to be made to fill one unscheduled vacancy with a term ending March 1, 2029. • Commissioner Elena Thompson appointed February 11, 2026, resigned effective February 26, 2026. Term expires March 1, 2029. The UFAC is composed of members of the community with interest and expertise in urban forestry. This group advises and works together with the City Arborist to review and provide comments on City plans and policies related to urban forestry, including updates to the various aspects of the City’s Urban Forest Management Program and Administrative Manual, and, shall among other things: A. Review and provide comments on Tree Plans prior to consideration by the City Council. B. Review and provide comments on the Approved Tree Species Master List prior to consideration by the City Council. C. Review and provide comments to the City Arborist on proposed City Tree removals except in the case of emergency removals. D Advise City Staff regarding programs of public outreach and education in order to promote public understanding of the City’s urban forest, including programs to celebrate and promote Arbor Day. E. Review and consider Heritage Tree applications in consultation with the City Arborist, and shall make recommendations to the Planning Commission. F. Review and provide comments to the City Arborist on proposed changes to the City’s Urban Forest Management Program. The UFAC meetings are open to the public and are held on the fourth Thursday of the month with the exception of November and December. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Department at [email protected]. 03/06/2026, 03/13/2026 CN 31962

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT PROGRAM FUNDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Housing Commission of the City of Carlsbad will hold a public meeting at the Council Chambers, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2026, to discuss and obtain comments on the FY 2026-27 (July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027) funding recommendations for the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The CDBG program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The City of Carlsbad is an entitlement community and receives CDBG funds directly from HUD to address local community development needs. For FY 2026-27, the City of Carlsbad anticipates an annual entitlement grant of $534,758. Those wishing to speak are cordially invited to attend the public meeting. Copies of the staff report will be available by Monday, March 9, 2026, on the city’s website: https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas/boards-commissions/housing-commission. The meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the Housing & Homeless Services Department at or prior to the meeting via U.S. Mail to the attention of Housing & Homeless Services Department, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. The meeting with commence at 4:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard. For questions or more information, please contact Nicole Piano-Jones, Senior Program Manager at [email protected] or at (442) 339-2191. CITY OF CARLSBAD HOUSING COMMISSION PUBLISH: Friday, March 6, 2026 03/06/2026 CN 31961

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-508.AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 2.30, SECTION 2.30.050 MEETINGS TO ADJUST THE NUMBER OF COMMUNITY-POLICE ENGAGEMENT COMMISSION MEETINGS FROM FOUR TO TWO PER YEAR WHEREAS, on June 7, 2022, the City Council voted to establish a five-member civilian commission that would be known as the Community-Police Engagement Commission, would meet at least quarterly, and would have as its primary duty community engagement, not police oversight; and WHEREAS, the commission is to report directly to the City Council and present annual workplans to the City Council for approval; and WHEREAS, on Jan. 27, 2026, the City Council approved the Fiscal Year 2025-26 Community-Police Engagement Commission Work Plan, with a minute motion to return to the City Council with an ordinance for introduction to adjust the Community-Police Engagement Commission regular meeting frequency from four meetings to two meetings per year. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: 1. That the above recitations are true and correct. 2. The proposed action is not a “project” as defined by California Environmental Quality Act, or CEQA, Section 21065 and CEQA Guidelines Section 15378(b)(5) and does not require environmental review under CEQA Guidelines Section 15060(c)(3) and 15061(b)(3), because the proposed action to adopt an ordinance to reduce the Community-Police Engagement Commission meeting frequency is an organizational or administrative government activity that does not involve any commitment to any specific project which may result in a potentially significant physical impact on the environment. Any subsequent action or direction stemming from the proposed action may require preparation of an environmental document in accordance with CEQA or the CEQA Guidelines. 3. Carlsbad Municipal Code, Title 2, Chapter 2.30, Section 2.30.050 is amended to read as follows: 2.30.050 Meetings. The Community-Police Engagement Commission shall establish a regular time and place of meetings and shall hold not less than two meetings per year. The majority of the appointed members shall constitute a quorum for the purpose of transacting the business of the Commission. Each regular meeting agenda shall include an item allowing the Police Chief or designee to provide a police department update, including a report on any notable past or upcoming events the police department is planning for and relevant data, such as crime analysis and police response data. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 10th day of February, 2026, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 24th day of February, 2026, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Burkholder, Shin. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. PUBLISH DATE: Friday, March 6, 2026 City of Carlsbad | City Council 03/06/2026 CN 31959

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT 160 CALLE MAGDALENA ENCINITAS, CA 92024-3633 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) SIGNS AND SIGN MATERIALS PW-RFP-26-01 The City of Encinitas is requesting contract services for the purchase and delivery of various signs and sign hardware. Goods shall be provided in accordance with city terms, conditions and this scope of work. Contractor shall supply City with various signs and hardware on an “as-needed” basis for the entire contract term. It is the intent of the City to award a contract, in a form approved by the City Attorney, to the selected firm. COMPLETE RFP / CONTACT INFORMATION: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All proposal documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposers to check the website regularly for information updates and Proposal clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a proposal, a bidder must register as a vendor (planholder) and download the contract documents from the City of Encinitas Website at http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids. Proposals must be submitted electronically no later than 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2026 via the PlanetBids website. 03/06/2026, 03/13/2026 CN 31956

CITY OF SAN MARCOS INVITATION FOR BIDS (PW IFB 26-01) AS-NEEDED SPORTS FIELD RENOVATION SERVICES PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites bids for the above stated Project and will be available online via PlanetBids. Bids are due up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 01, 2026. WORK DESCRIPTION The work generally consists of as-needed sports field renovation services. A detailed Scope of Work can be found in the IFB Documents. LOCATION OF WORK Work will take place at various park locations throughout the City of San Marcos. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $500,000.00. TERM Maximum of five (5) years. CONTRACTORS LICENSE The Contractor must possess a valid California C-27 Landscape Contractor license at the time of contract award. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. http://www.san-marcos.net OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 03/06/2026 CN 31963

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-03098-RM-CA Title No. RTSG2510-CA-3951512 APN. 260-671-52-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/31/2023. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Susan Diane Sigmund, Trustee of The Susan Diane Sigmund Living Trust, dated July 12, 2018 Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 02/06/2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0029468 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale; : 04/13/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $299,898.74 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1383 Evergreen Dr, Cardiff By The Sea, CA 92007 A.PN.: 260-671-52-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-03098-RM-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-03098-RM-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee, Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 02/23/2026 National Default Servicing Corporation ¢/o Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4866988 03/06/2026, 03/13/2026, 03/20/2026 CN 31970

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-25-1029650-BF Order No.: 250646048-CA-VOI YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/19/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, or cash equivalent if deemed acceptable to the trustee, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): MARTIN DURON ARCOS AND MARIA A. DURON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS Recorded: 1/21/2004 as Instrument No. 2004-0045004 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California; Date of Sale: 4/17/2026 at 09:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Entrance of the East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $27,757.22 The purported property address is: 6150 PASEO PICADOR, CARLSBAD, CA 92009 Assessor’s Parcel No. : 221-870-01-33 All bidders, at the date, time, and place of the scheduled sale, will be required to show satisfactory support to the auctioneer of their ability to pay the amount they intend to bid, unless arrangements have been made with the trustee prior to the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1029650-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 619-645-7711, or visit this internet website http://www.qualityloan.com, using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-25-1029650-BF to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any prospective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION by 5 p.m. on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth in the below signature block. NOTICE TO PROSPECTIVE POST-SALE OVER BIDDERS: For post-sale information in accordance with Section 2924m(e) of the California Civil Code, use file number CA-25-1029650-BF and call (866) 645-7711 or login to: http://www.qualityloan.com. The above statutorily mandated notices to Tenant, Prospective Owner-Occupant, and Prospective Post-Sale Over Bidders are brief summaries of what may be required under Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. Compliance with all relevant provisions will be required. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. Date: QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION 2763 Camino Del Rio S San Diego, CA 92108 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800-280-2832 Or Login to: http://www.qualityloan.com Post-Sale Information (CCC 2924m(e)): (866) 645-7711 Reinstatement or Payoff Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 QUALITY LOAN SERVICE CORPORATION TS No.: CA-25-1029650-BF IDSPub #0293304 3/6/2026 3/13/2026 3/20/2026 CN 31960

Title Order No.: LTTSG2501102 Trustee Sale No.: 88546 Loan No.: 399546423 APN: 143-202-08-01 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 9/27/2024 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 3/23/2026 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 10/1/2024 as Instrument No. 2024-0264215 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: MARINA VISTA VILLAS, LLC, A WYOMING LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Trustor BEST LENDING FUND I, LLC, A CALIFORNIA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: See Exhibit “A” Attached Hereto And Made A Part Hereof. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 812 N. CLEVELAND STREET #A OCEANSIDE, CA 92054. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $2,324,212.62 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 2/18/2026 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. “Please be advised that the trustee may require entity or trust bidders at this trustee’s sale to provide Information, documentation and/or certification of the vesting instructions and the data required to be reported pursuant to FinCEN regulations effective for transfers of residential real property to covered transferees on or after March 1, 2026. The required information must be provided to the trustee before a trustee’s deed upon sale will be issued for covered transfer. Additional information regarding these regulations and the required transferee Information and certifications can be found at https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/08/29/2024 -19198/anti-money-laundering-regulations-for-residential-real-estate-transfers and https://www.fincen.gov/rre-faqs#d 5 NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 88546. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 88546 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Disclosure In compliance with CA civil code 2924f(F), the opening bid for the foreclosure sale is based on a valuation provided t the trustee by the lender of the lender’s representative. The trustee does not determine, verify, or opine on the accuracy of this valuation and makes no representation regarding the market value of the property subject to foreclosures (the “Property”). The trustee’s compliance or non-compliance with CA civil code 2924f(f) shall not be construed as an opinion, warranty, or representation regarding (i) the priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, (ii) the condition of title to the Property, or (iii) any other matters affecting the Property, Including the value of the Property. The trustee relies solely on the trustee’s sale guaranty and/or Information provided by the lender regarding the lien priority and title condition and does not Independently verify such Information. All bidders are solely responsible for conducting their own Independent due diligence regarding the loan, the Property, its value, the lien priority of the deed of trust being foreclosed, and the condition of the title to the Property. The trustee assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of any information provided by third parties, including the lender. The valuation used to determine the minimum opening bid applies only to the Initially scheduled sale date. Any postponement or continuation of the sale does not obligate the trustee to obtain or rely upon a new valuation, nor does It alter the trustee’s limited role in the process. XHIBIT “A” Legal Description For APN/Parcel ID(s): 143-202-08-01 THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE CITY OF OCEANSIDE, COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: A Condominium comprised of: Parcel A: An undivided 1/3 interest in the Common Area as tenants in common in and to Parcel 1 of Marina Vista Villas, in the City of Oceanside, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Parcel Map thereof No. 21981, filed in the office of the County Recorder, of San Diego County, December 13, 2022 as File No. 2022-7000638 of Official Records, as shown on that certain “Condominium Plan for Marina Vista Villas” recorded December 15, 2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0345911 of Official Records covering the Condominium (“Condominium Plan”), and as described in that certain “Declaration of Marina Vista Villas Homeowners Association” recorded December 20, 2023 as Instrument No. 2023-0349583 of Official Records of said County, collectively the “Common Area”. Parcel B: Unit A (“Unit”), as shown on the Condominium Plan. Parcel C: Those certain Exclusive Use Easement Areas as set forth in the Condominium Plan which are assigned to grantee, which Exclusive Use Easement Areas will be appurtenant to Parcel B. STOX 957999_88546 02/27/2026, 03/06/2026, 03/13/2026 CN 31922

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000010467892 Title Order No.: 250278146 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/09/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER AND WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 08/13/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0579577 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: NADINE M. JETT, A SINGLE WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 03/25/2026 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 14898 OAK CREEK, VALLEY CENTER, CALIFORNIA 92082 APN#: 133-370-18-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $594,372.40. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000010467892. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000010467892 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER AND WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER AND WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 Dated: 02/17/2026 A-4866134 02/27/2026, 03/06/2026, 03/13/2026 CN 31921

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF EDWARD H. GEGAX Case # 37-2020-00024537-PR-PL-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Edward H. Gegax. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Kristi Gegax in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Kristi Gegax be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 23, 2026; Time: 11:00 AM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Kristi Gegax 11906 Indianhead Dr. Austin TX 78753 Telephone: 760.877.6774 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31988

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (SEC. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.) Escrow No. 2874-DH Notice is hereby given to creditors of the within named Seller that a bulk sale is about to be made of the assets described below: The name(s) and business address(es) of the seller(s) are: NORA REYES SOLANO, 1275 S. SANTA FE AVE, SUITE 106, VISTA, CA 92083 The location in California of the chief executive office of the Seller is: N/A As listed by the Seller, all other business names and addresses used by the seller within three years before the date such list was sent or delivered to the buyer are: NONE The name(s) and business address(es) of the buyer(s) are: BALDOMERO APARICIO LOPEZ, 1275 S. SANTA FE AVE, SUITE 106, VISTA, CA 92083 The assets to be sold are described in general as: FIXTURES, FURNISHINGS & EQUIPMENT which are located at: 1275 S. SANTA FE AVE, SUITE 106, VISTA, CA 92083 The business name used by the Seller at that location is : NITA’S BEAUTY-HAIRCUTS The anticipated date of the bulk sale is MARCH 24, 2026 at the office of: WARRANTY ESCROW SERVICE CORP, 410 S. MELROSE DR., STE. 101, VISTA, CA 92081 PHONE: (760) 434-1800 The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. If so subject, the name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: WARRANTY ESCROW SERVICE CORP, 410 S. MELROSE DR., STE. 101, VISTA, CA 92081 PHONE: (760) 434-1800 and the last date for filing claims shall be MARCH 23, 2026, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: FEBRUARY 27, 2026 BALDOMERO APARICIO LOPEZ 5084296-PP COAST NEWS 3/6/26 CN 31985

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (Secs. 6104, 6105 U.C.C.) Escrow No. 164386P-CG NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s) and business address(es) of the seller(s) is/are: Koonsouk Inc, a California Corporation 1910 Oceanside Blvd, Ste D Oceanside, CA 92054 Doing business as: Thai Table Time All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the seller(s), is/are: None The location in California of the chief executive office of the seller(s) is: 320 Elkhorn Lane, Escondido, CA 92026 The name(s) and business address of the buyer(s) is/are: Saptaveesuk Inc, a California Corporation 1910 Oceanside Blvd, Ste D Oceanside, CA 92054 The assets to be sold are generally described as: BUSINESS, TRADE NAME, GOODWILL, COVENANT NOT TO COMPETE, FURNITURE, FIXTURES, EQUIPMENT AND INVENTORY and are located at: “Thai Table Time”, 1910 Oceanside Blvd, Ste D Oceanside, CA 92054 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Allison-McCloskey Escrow Company, 4820 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115-4695 and the anticipated sale date is 3/24/2026. This bulk sale Is not subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2, but rather to Section 24074 of the Business and Professions Code. The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Allison-McCloskey Escrow Company, 4820 El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115-4695, and the last date for filing claims by any creditor shall be 3/23/2026, which is the business day before the anticipated sale date specified above. Dated: 02/24/26 Buyer’s Signature Saptaveesuk Inc, a California Corporation By: /s/ Mercedes Vinavong Rujirakornkul, CEO By: /s/ Nira Rujirakornkul, Secretary 3/6/26 CNS-4018963# CN 31979

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice SecureSpace Self Storage Vista located at 220 Huff St Vista CA 92083 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 3/25/2026 at 2:30 PM. Kirsten Olson; Kirsten Olson; Delilah West; Christopher Russell; Tom Corelis; Julie Langford; Rosa Ramos; Sergio Merino; Shannon Conley. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31958

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GERALD E. RIGGS Case # 26PE000437C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Gerald E. Riggs. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jennifer Benowitz in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jennifer Benowitz be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 01, 2026; Time: 8:45 a.m.; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Olivia Olsen Hansen 11622 El Camino Real, Ste 100 San Diego CA 92130 Telephone: 858.461.4191 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31957

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RICHARD T. JOHNSON aka RICHARD THEODORE JOHNSON aka R.T. Case# 26PE000454C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Richard T. Johnson; Richard Theodore Johnson; R.T. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jennifer Munoz, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jennifer Munoz be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: March 24, 2026; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 501, Remote Hearing. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory J. Belnap, Esq.; Heather N. Phillips, Esq.; Brent S. McDonald, Esq. THOMPSON & BELNAP 400 S Melrose Dr., Ste 111 Vista, CA 92081 Telephone: 760.705.1334 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31952

STATE OF INDIANA VIGO CIRCUIT COURT DIVISION TWO TERM 2026 CAUSE NO: 84D02 2512 DN 9883 IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF ETHAN A. MANNING and SAMANTHA MANNING ORDER Court receives notice that Petitioner/Husband has been unable to serve Respondent/Wife with the Petition for Dissolution of Marriage by mail as it has been returned. Petitioner needs to have Respondent served by publication and submit the Affidavit of Publication if he wishes to move forward with the divorce. SO ORDERED ON 02/06/2026 s/s Lakshmi Reedy, Judge PUBLICATION YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 18th day of February 2026, Ethan A. Manning filed in the Office of the Clerk of Vigo County, State of Indiana, a Petition for Dissolution of Marriage against Samantha Manning. YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that unless you respond within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this notice of this action, said Petition will be heard and determined by the Court. Filed: 02/18/2026 s/s LeAna Moore Clerk of the Circuit Court Vigo Superior Court Vigo County, Indiana 33 S Third St Terre Haute, IN 47807 NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31949

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU008528N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Isabella Franceschetti filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Isabella Franceschetti change to proposed name: Isabella Foschini. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 03, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/18/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31943

NOTICE OF SALE PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell said property by competitive bidding, on or after Tuesday, March 10th, 2026 at 10:00 A.M. or later. Said property has been stored and is located at “SuperStorage”, 415 Olive Ave. & 433 Plymouth Dr.,Vista, CA 92083 Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com Juan Alfredo Bernal (10×18) Irving Solorzano (10×20) Marjorie Mcginnis (10×20) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sales are subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser Reserves the right to bid. Dated this 23rd day of February 2026 Auction by Storagetreasures.com : Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage 760-726-1800 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31937

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU009677N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Chantelle Baroni and Josh Baroni filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Chantelle Baroni change to proposed name: Chantelle Paiton. b. Present name: Donovan Christian Baroni change to proposed name: Donovan Christian Paiton. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On April 10, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/23/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31936

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 25CU024291N NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): JASON SHEPPARD, individually and doing business as COAST AUTO CARE; and DOES 1 through 10, inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): CLINTON CROSSER, an individual NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): San Diego Superior Court North County 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Robert Hill Law Offices of Robert L. Hill, APC 5055 Avenida Encinas Ste 100 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.448.4425 Date: (Fecha), 05/12/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), M. Cruz Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31935

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JAMES MICHAEL SULLIVAN Case # 26PE000433C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of James Michael Sullivan. A Petition for Probate has been filed by James Donald Sullivan in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that James Donald Sullivan be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: April 01, 2026; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: John Park, Esq. and Cammy Ha, Esq 4900 Hopyard Road, Ste 100 Pleasanton CA 94588 Telephone: 925.320.7077 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31930

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU901301N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cynthia Gonzalez filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cynthia Gonzalez change to proposed name: Cynthia G Esparza. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 27, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/13/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31890

SUMMONS (Family Law) CITACIÓN (Derecho familiar) CASE # (NUMERO DE CASO) 25PSFL01290 NOTICE TO RESPONDENT: AVISO AL DEMANDADO: Brendan Jules Morris You have been sued. Read the information below and on the next page. Lo han demandado. Lea la información a continuación y en la página siguiente. Petitioner’s Name is: Nombre del demandante: Jacqueline Garcia Morris You have 30 calendar days after this Summons and Petition are served on you to file a Response (form FL-120) at the court and have a copy served on the petitioner. A letter, phone call, or court appearance will not protect you. If you do not file your Response on time, the court may make orders affecting your marriage or domestic partnership, your property, and custody of your children. You may be ordered to pay support and attorney fees and costs. For legal advice, contact a lawyer immediately. Get help finding a lawyer at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp), at the California Legal Services website (www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting your local county bar association. Tiene 30 días de calendario después de haber recibido la entrega legal de esta Citación y Petición para presentar una Respuesta (formulario FL-120) ante la corte y efectuar la entrega legal de una copia al demandante. Una carta o llamada telefónica o una audiencia de la corte no basta para protegerlo. Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo, la corte puede dar órdenes que afecten su matrimonio o pareja de hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de sus hijos. La corte también le puede ordenar que pague manutención, y honorarios y costos legales. Para asesoramiento legal, póngase en contacto de inmediato con un abogado. Puede obtener información para encontrar un abogado en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpca.org) o poniéndose en contacto con el colegio de abogados de su condado. NOTICE—RESTRAINING ORDERS ARE ON PAGE 2: These restraining orders are effective against both spouses or domestic partners until the petition is dismissed, a judgment is entered, or the court makes further orders. They are enforceable anywhere in California by any law enforcement officer who has received or seen a copy of them. AVISO—LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN SE ENCUENTRAN EN LA PÁGINA 2: Las órdenes de restricción están en vigencia en cuanto a ambos cónyuges o miembros de la pareja de hecho hasta que se despida la petición, se emita un fallo o la corte dé otras órdenes. Cualquier agencia del orden público que haya recibido o visto una copia de estas órdenes puede hacerlas acatar en cualquier lugar de California. FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee waiver form. The court may order you to pay back all or part of the fees and costs that the court waived for you or the other party. EXENCIÓN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario un formulario de exención de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar que usted pague, ya sea en parte o por completo, las cuotas y costos de la corte previamente exentos a petición de usted o de la otra parte. The name and address of the court are (El nombre y dirección de la corte son): Superior Court East District 400 Civic Center Plaza Pomona CA 91766 The name, address, and telephone number of petitioner’s attorney, or petitioner without an attorney, are: (El nombre, dirección y número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante si no tiene abogado, son): Jacqueline Garcia Morris 1515 Valcaros Ave. Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Date (Fecha): 08/21/2025 David W. Slayton, Clerk, by (Secretario, por), M.L. Firmalino, Deputy (Asistente) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31889

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU006603N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Laura Susan Hastings filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Laura Susan Hastings change to proposed name: Laura Susan Hastings-Wilson. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On March 20, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 02/06/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31871

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2024-00030105-CU-BC-CTL NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): THE PELTIER COMPANY, a California Corporation; DANIEL JOSEPH PELTIER, an individual; and DOES 1-9 inclusive YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): A PLUS ROOFING & CONSTRUCTION, INC., a California Corporation NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego 330 W. Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Luke E. Thompson, Esq. 9757 Marilla Dr., #248 Lakeside, CA 92040 Telephone: 619.987.3231 Date: (Fecha) 06-27-2024 Clerk by (Secretario), M. Acevedo, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31830

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002965 Filed: Feb 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Bornemann Theatre. Located at: 555 Deer Springs Rd. Bldg 5, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. T.E.R.I., Inc., 251 Airport Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/04/2024 S/William Mara, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003792 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bella Lux Entertainment. Located at: 825 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ashley Maerafat Akhavan, 825 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/17/2025 S/Ashley Maerafat Akhavan, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004676 Filed: Feb 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cardiff Baking Company. Located at: 1820 Lahoud Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stock Provisions LLC, 1820 Lahoud Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Ottow, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31980

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003720 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. New World Productions. Located at: 2848 Jefferson St. #110, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Justin Graham Tonnesen, 2848 Jefferson St. #110, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/19/2026 S/Justin Graham Tonnesen, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003719 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Photograph Your Real Estate. Located at: 2848 Jefferson St. #110, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Justin Graham Tonnesen, 2848 Jefferson ST. #110, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/19/2026 S/Justin Graham Tonnesen, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31974

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004445 Filed: Feb 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaworthy Therapy. Located at: 128 S. Darien Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Megan Ann Koraly, 128 S. Darien Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Megan Ann Koraly, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31973

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003422 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bluffside Living. Located at: 3033 India St. #8, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bluffs Management LLC, 3033 India St. #8, San Diego CA 92103. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Cullen, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31972

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004723 Filed: Mar 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Casa Vintage & More. Located at: 1237 University Ave., San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3468 Camino Valencia, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Casa Consignment & Estate Sale Services LLC, 3468 Camino Valenica, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Stephen H. Fantus, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31971

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004712 Filed: Mar 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ACRE Management. Located at: 1153 Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 288, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CVS Investments, PO Box 288, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/20/2020 S/Craig V. Stewart, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31969

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004587 Filed: Feb 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. She’s Not Sorry. Located at: 6880 Shearwaters Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #386, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. INCANDERE LLC, 7040 Avenida Encinas #386, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Julie Sano, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31968

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003592 Filed: Feb 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SciThera Bio. Located at: 9880 Campus Point Dr. #430, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Scithera, Inc., 9880 Campus Point Dr #430, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/23/2026 S/Brendan Eckelman, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002674 Filed: Feb 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forbidden Waxing Co. Located at: 528 S. Coast Hwy #204, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paper and Skin LLC, 528 S. Coast Hwy #204, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Jackson, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004567 Filed: Feb 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Happy Deck and Siding. Located at: 3905 Marvin St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Benigno Suarez, 3905 Marvin St., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/26/2026 S/Benigno Suarez, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20, 03/27/2026 CN 31965

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9003484 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Tailored Stylist. Located at: 4111 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 07/01/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9013601. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Freshwater Group LLC, 4111 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Kevin Ann Jordan, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31955

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004310 Filed: Feb 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sola Jay. Located at: 1651 S. Juniper St. #45, Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Labban, 1651 S. Juniper St. #45, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Labban, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31954

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002397 Filed: Feb 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Coast Highway Flowers. Located at: 1163 S. Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Maria Bazan, 1163 S. Coast Hwy, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Maria Bazan, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9001866 Filed: Jan 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Costa Wine Co. Located at: 7750 El Camino Real #L, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. La Costa Wine Company, Inc., 6671 Titanite Pl., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/16/2025 S/Triana Hinchey, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003254 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kristen Guy Copywriting. Located at: 1551 Madrid Dr., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kristen Michele Guy, 1551 Madrid Dr., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Kristen Michele Guy, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31947

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004179 Filed: Feb 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Timber Sweet; B. Timber Sweet Communications; C. Timber Sweet Enterprises. Located at: 5431 Avenida Encinas #I, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1732 Burgundy Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Timber Sweet Consulting LLC, 5431 Avenida Encinas #I, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/17/2026 S/Jon E. Stearn, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31946

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004163 Filed: Feb 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Zavala Builds. Located at: 262 Plumosa Ave., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 262 Plumosa, Vista CA 92083. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andrew Zavala, 262 Plumosa Ave., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/13/2026 S/Andrew Zavala, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31945

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003526 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Grateful Dog Grooming. Located at: 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #F, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Emersons Ruff LLC, 345 S. Coast Hwy 101 #F, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2026 S/Carly Pok, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31944

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003013 Filed: Feb 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 188 Marine. Located at: 14194 Minorca Cove, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pacific Wave Marine LLC, 14194 Minorca Cove, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/12/2026 S/Greg Viehmann, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31941

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003542 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Gem Works. Located at: 4059 Carmel View Rd. #34, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dylan Sean Stoecker, 4059 Carmel View Rd. #34, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dylan Sean Stoecker, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31940

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003143 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anabadaus. Located at: 15077 Palomino Mesa Rd., San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Codegen Studio LLC, 15077 Palomino Mesa Rd., San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Soon Hee Ahn, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31934

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003907 Filed: Feb 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IV League Nurse Prep. Located at: 1968 S. Coast Hwy #2113, Laguna Beach CA 92651 Orange. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. IV League RN Prep LLC, 1968 S. Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach CA 92651. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kylie Mattia, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31933

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003858 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aroma Rest Spa. Located at: 6920 Miramar Rd. #103, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 8502 Summerdale Rd. #01, San Diego CA 92126. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Wei Cui, 8502 Summerdale Rd. #01, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Wei Cui, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31932

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003912 Filed: Feb 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WeHangChristmasLights.com. Located at: 2834 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alexis Pliego Castro, 2834 Luciernaga St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alexis Pliego Castro, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31931

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003446 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Surfside Skincare. Located at: 2890 Pio Pico Dr. #104A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 5010 Golondrina Way #63, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Lori Box-Kicinski, 5010 Golondrina Way #63, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2020 S/Jennifer Lori Box-Kicinski, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31929

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003764 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Snake Wranglers. Located at: 7087 Via Candrejo, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bruce Ireland, 7087 Via Candrejo, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Holly Ireland, 7087 Via Candrejo, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/18/2019 S/Bruce Ireland, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31928

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003767 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CV Energy Studios. Located at: 14798 Caminito Porte Alegre, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chandni Valiathan, 14798 Caminito Porto Alegre, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Chandni Valiathan, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31927

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9003740 Filed: Feb 19, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. USA Tungsten. Located at: 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/08/2025 and assigned File # 2025-9007000. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. O Innovations LLC, 9920 Pacific Heights Blvd. #150, San Diego CA 92121. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Oscar Fernando Cruz Sierra, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31926

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003478 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Behind the Couch; B. Behind thee Couch. Located at: 1515 S. Melrose Dr. #93, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Helga V. Flores, 1515 S. Melrose Dr. #93, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/17/2026 S/Helga V. Flores, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31925

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003679 Filed: Feb 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MDF International. Located at: 5731 Palmer Way #E, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MDF Technologies Inc., 5731 Palmer Way #E, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 11/01/2012 S/Jacques Dallery, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31918

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002331 Filed: Feb 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Copper Penny Coffee. Located at: 4670 Woodstock St., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ivey Lichelle Hart, 4670 Woodstock St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ivey Lichelle Hart, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31917

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003594 Filed: Feb 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Skate Juice. Located at: 1012 S. Coast Hwy #F, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brent Monroe Hyden, 1012 S. Coast Hwy #F, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/02/2021 S/Brent Monroe Hyden, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31916

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003583 Filed: Feb 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VF25 Studio; B. Midnight Veil Studio. Located at: 1012 S. Coast Hwy #F, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brent Monroe Hyden, 1012 S. Coast Hwy #F, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Monroe Hyden, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31915

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003228 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Edda Books. Located at: 1139 California St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gilman Enterprises, LLC, 1139 California St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lars Gilman, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31914

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003520 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gold Money Exchange. Located at: 4228 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego CA 92105 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Artaj Corporation, 607 S. Hill St. #505, Los Angeles CA 90014. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Mohammad Alkhawaja, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13, 03/20/2026 CN 31913

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003433 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blue Coast Masonry. Located at: 1147 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Samuel Orton Knutson, 1147 Eucalyptus Ave, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Samuel Orton Knutson, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31911

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002631 Filed: Feb 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Slowpoke & Co. Located at: 201 E. Grand Ave. #2A, Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ENJ Enterprises, Inc., 210 E. Grand Ave. #2A, Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/04/2025 S/Noor Mostafa, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31910

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002025 Filed: Jan 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tickle Atelier Skincare LLC. Located at: 604 Hillhaven Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tickler Atelier Skincare LLC, 604 Hillhaven Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Anthony Tickle, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31909

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003360 Filed: Feb 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kendall Grace Collective. Located at: 6049 Paseo Salinero, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Laura Ann Jillson, 6049 Paseo Salinero, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Laura Ann Jillson, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31908

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003493 Filed: Feb 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Garcia Auto Wholesale. Located at: 5200 Beachside Ln. #116, San Diego CA 92154 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mauricio Garcia, 5200 Beachside Ln. #116, San Diego CA 92154. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/17/2025 S/Mauricio Garcia, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31905

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003230 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RegeneX Med Management LLC. Located at: 741 Garden View Ct. #101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RegeneX Med Management LLC, 741 Garden View Ct. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2026 S/Gordon Merkle, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31899

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003229 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chang Encinitas Medical PC. Located at: 741 Garden View Ct. #101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chang Encinitas Medical PC, 741 Garden View Ct. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2026 S/Jamie Chang, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31898

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002673 Filed: Feb 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Forbidden Fiction Bookshop. Located at: 528 S. Coast Hwy #204, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Paper and Skin LLC, 528 S. Coast Hwy #204, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jonathan Jackson, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31897

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003310 Filed: Feb 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ATS Productions. Located at: 1817 Calle Las Palmas, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Salena Metreger, 1817 Calle Las Palmas, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Salena Metreger, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31896

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003343 Filed: Feb 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Five Star World Travel. Located at: 4318 Mirage Ln., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1700 Aviara Pkwy #131091, Carlsbad CA 92013. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Laila Marie Matarwe, 1700 Aviara Pkwy #131091, Carlsbad CA 92013. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/1984 S/Laila Marie Matarwe, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31895

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002118 Filed: Jan 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. High Thai. Located at: 807 Santa Paula St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Froggy Bazaar LLC, 807 Santa Paula St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/28/2026 S/Joshua England, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31894

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003259 Filed: Feb 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Legacy Equity Advisors. Located at: 1790 Blackbird Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Theodore Aaron Lange Sr., 1790 Blackbird Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Theodore Aaron Lange Sr., 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31892

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002531 Filed: Feb 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hodge Holistic Health. Located at: 112 Monroe St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jesse Camuel Hodge, 112 Monroe St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesse Camuel Hodge, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31887

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002530 Filed: Feb 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Information Services. Located at: 112 Monroe St., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Joseph John Peterson, 112 Monroe St., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joseph John Peterson, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31886

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003117 Filed: Feb 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Timothy K. McDaniel LLC. Located at: 418 3rd St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Major Groove Advisors, LLC, 418 3rd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/21/2026 S/Timothy Keith McDaniel, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31882

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9003222 Filed: Feb 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grant IVP, JV. Located at: 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. J.E. Grant General Contractors, Inc.,1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Inland Valley Pipeline, LLC, 33020 Howard Way, Menifee CA 92584. This business is conducted by: Joint Venture. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/10/2026 S/James E. Grant, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31881

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9000721 Filed: Jan 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Professional Junk Removal. Located at: 546 Sweet Fennel Rd., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nicholas Henry LaFond, 546 Sweet Fennel Rd., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Nicholas Henry LaFond, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06, 03/13/2026 CN 31880

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002781 Filed: Feb 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evergreen Hair Studio. Located at: 40 Main St. 100 Ste 12, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 748 Smith Dr., Vista CA 92084. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hair By Afton Inc., 748 Smith Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Afton Hassler, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31879

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9001717 Filed: Jan 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ruelas Co. Located at: 2061 Gayle Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alejandro Ruelas, 2061 Gayle Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2026 S/Alejandro Ruelas, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31878

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002656 Filed: Feb 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Arcane Leadership Concepts. Located at: 7320 Melodia Terr., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Highlands Rockford LLC, 7320 Melodia Terr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Joanne Coval, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31867

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002749 Filed: Feb 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Tofu Stop. Located at: 14195 Minorca CV, Del Mar CA 92014-2930 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 153 S. Sierra St. #1223, Solana Beach CA 92075. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Katherine Hsu Ponder, 153 S. Sierra Ave. #1223, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/25/2026 S/Katherine Hsu Ponder, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31866

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9001768 Filed: Jan 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Back Pain Guy; B. Molten Wellness; C. Ear Training Mastery. Located at: 1980 Northstar Way #165, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 235856, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Matthew Luke Holten, PO Box 235856, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/26/2026 S/Matthew Holten, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31863

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9001017 Filed: Jan 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Rock Academy. Located at: 2277 Rosecrans St., San Diego CA 92106 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. San Diego Rock Church, 2277 Rosecrans St., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2000 S/Eric Miller, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31862

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9000897 Filed: Jan 14, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gav Lab. Located at: 924 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #A, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gavin Taylor Broughton, 924 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #A, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gavin Taylor Broughton, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31861

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002834 Filed: Feb 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lincoln’s Concrete. Located at: 1620 Gascony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lincoln Eric Peirsol, 1620 Gascony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/20/2006 S/Lincoln Eric Peirsol, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31859

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002825 Filed: Feb 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Palisade Home Watch. Located at: 1331 Columbia St. #2012, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Daniel Seium, 1331 Columbia St. #2012, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Seium, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31858

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9001659 Filed: Jan 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Plastic Free Living. Located at: 1427 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sacred Sound of the Soul Inc., 1427 Avenida la Posta, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Ryan Stanley, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31857

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002835 Filed: Feb 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aviara Property Management Inc. Located at: 111 C St., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104638, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Aviara Property Management Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104638, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/02/2025 S/Derek Peterson, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31855

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002744 Filed: Feb 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Silkstrat Marketing. Located at: 3308 Calle San Blas, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Silkstrat Leadership LLC, 3308 Calle San Blas, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/08/2026 S/Karin Silk, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31854

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002846 Filed: Feb 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KeelStone Visuals. Located at: 524 S. Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Keeley Ann Niday, 524 S. Nevada St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Keeley Niday, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31853

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002033 Filed: Jan 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BXB Tax Advisors. Located at: 16855 W. Bernardo Dr. #320, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Peter E. Benito, 16855 W. Bernardo Dr. #320, San Diego CA 92127; 2. Mark E. Benito, 16855 W. Bernardo Dr. #320, San Diego CA 92127. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Peter E. Benito, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31852

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002038 Filed: Jan 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Be it to Achieve it; B. BeItToAchieveIt.org; C. Be It To Achieve It; D. Be It ….. To Achieve It …; E. Be-It-To-Achieve-It; F. BeItToAchieveIt Org; G. Be-It-To-Achieve-It Org; H. To Achieve It Be It; I. To-Achieve-It-Be-It; J. To-Achieve-It-Be-It Org; K. ToAchieveItBeIt Org. Located at: 1125 Linda Vista Dr. #101, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. New Hope Charitable Foundation, 1125 Linda Vista Dr. #101, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/05/2017 S/Ernest J. Jubela, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31851

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002037 Filed: Jan 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Drawing Out Genius; B. DrawingOutGenius.org; C. Drawing Out Genius Mentoring; D. Drawing Out Genius Program; E. Drawing Out Genius Schools; F. Drawing Out Genius The Series; G. Drawing Out Genius Org. Located at: 1125 Linda Vista Dr. #101, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. New Hope Charitable Foundation, 1125 Linda Vista Dr. #101, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/30/2013 S/Ernest J. Jubela, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31850

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002036 Filed: Jan 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Energize Students; B. EnergizeStudents.org. Located at: 1125 Linda Vista Dr. #101, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. New Hope Charitable Foundation, 1125 Linda Vista Dr. #101, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/07/2011 S/Ernest J. Jubela, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31849

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002688 Filed: Feb 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inglorious Bagels. Located at: 6955 El Camino Real #105, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. GruberGunther Inc., 6955 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Philip B. Gunther II, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31848

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9001161 Filed: Jan 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bach to Rock. Located at: 282 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3514 Corte Esperanza, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ANR Ventures Inc., 3514 Corte Esperanza, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/31/2016 S/Richard W. Walker, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31847

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9001169 Filed: Jan 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Music School; B. North County Music Academy. Located at: 282 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3514 Corte Esperanza, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. ANR Ventures Inc., 3514 Corte Esperanza, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Richard W. Walker, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31846

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002066 Filed: Jan 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. THREE KINGS 148020. Located at: 646 Valley #B, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pollie Gautsch, 646 Valley #B, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2021 S/Pollie Gautsch, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31845

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9001698 Filed: Jan 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Flower Collective; B. Remy Farms. Located at: 825 Evergreen Ln., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Remy Florals Inc., 825 Evergreen Ln., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Caryn Remy, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31844

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9001483 Filed: Jan 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pier Property Management. Located at: 2558 Roosevelt St. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ponto Properties Inc., 2558 Roosevelt St. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/05/2026 S/Michael Alvin Farrell, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31843

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002712 Filed: Feb 05, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lenska Aerial Images. Located at: 2247 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lenska Bracknell, 2247 Levante St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/1990 S/Lenska Bracknell, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31842

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9001187 Filed: Jan 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Resilience Psychological Services. Located at: 2535 Camino del Rio S. #145, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Victoria Ann Buttery, 2535 Camino del Rio S. #145, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2021 S/Victoria Ann Buttery, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31840

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2025-9024413 Filed: Dec 31, 2025 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3S Horses. Located at: 3344 Bajo Ct., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1150 Garden View Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. P33 Investment Group, 1150 Garden View Rd, #230824, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/01/2025 S/Carina Sammartino, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31836

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9002027 Filed: Jan 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ARCOA. Located at: 4008 Aguila St. #G, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Collin James O’Rourke, 4008 Aguila St. #G, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Collin James O’Rourke, 02/13, 02/20, 02/27, 03/06/2026 CN 31835