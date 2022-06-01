Legal Notices, June 3, 202

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING: 6:00 PM, JUNE 16, 2022 VIA ZOOM ONLY (SEE POSTED AGENDA AT HTTPS://ENCINITASCA.GOV/GOVERNMENT/AGENDAS-WEBCASTS FOR ACCESS INSTRUCTIONS) IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. IN THE INTEREST OF PUBLIC HEALTH, AND CONSISTENT WITH THE PROVISIONS OF ASSEMBLY BILL 361 (AB361) AND RELATED RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED BY THE CITY OF ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS TEMPORARILY TAKING ACTIONS TO MITIGATE THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY HOLDING PLANNING COMMISSION MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. THIS IS NOT AN IN-PERSON MEETING. A COPY OF THE PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA PACKET MAY BE VIEWED ON THE CITY’S WEBPAGE AT: HTTPS://ENCINITASCA.GOV/GOVERNMENT/AGENDAS-WEBCASTS. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: to submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate oral communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the planning commission members. All efforts will be made to provide any comment received after 3:00 p.m. to the Planning Commission. All comments received will be made a part of the official record. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): To provide public comment during the meeting, please refer to instructions on the posted agenda or contact [email protected]. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 16th day of June, 2022, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Marea Village; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-003780-2020, BADJ-003787-2020, CDP-003788-2020, and DR-003786-2020; FILING DATE: May 26, 2020; APPLICANT: Lawrence Jackel; LOCATION: 1900 and 1950 North Coast Highway 101 (APNS: 216-041-20, 216-041-21, and 216-041-06); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Design Review Permit, Boundary Adjustment, and Coastal Development Permit for the demolition of three existing commercial structures and parking areas, and construction of a multi-family residential and mixed-use development consisting of 94 residential apartments (75 market rate and 19 low income units) including four (4) residential podium buildings with a two (2) level tuck under parking structure, four (4) mixed-use commercial buildings, two (2) commercial buildings, a 34-room hotel with eight (8) economy/affordable rooms, private amenity and common open space, grading, streetscape and landscaping improvements, and the use of one (1) temporary construction trailer. ZONING/OVERLAY: Parcels 1 and 2 are zoned Limited Visitor Serving Commercial (N-L-VSC) with Residential 30 Overlay (R-30 OL) and Parcel 3 is Commercial Mixed (N-CRM-1). All three parcels are located with the North 101 Corridor Specific Plan and the Coastal Zone and Parcels 1 and 2 are within the Special Study Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), a 45-day public review and comment period was established from September 24, 2021 to November 8, 2021 for a Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) prepared for the proposed project, pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15087. Responses to public comments on the Draft EIR have been prepared and will be included in the Final EIR, which will be available for viewing at the Encinitas Development Services Department, 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 prior to the hearing. STAFF CONTACT: Patty Anders, Contract Principal Planner: (760) 633-2721 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: The Cottage; CASE NUMBER: USE-005084-2021; APPLICANT: Jason Peaslee; LOCATION: 127 North El Camino Real Suite H & J (APN 259-121-24); DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Minor Use Permit Modification for interior modifications to an existing restaurant with alcohol service; ZONING: The subject property is located in the General Commercial (GC) Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is categorically exempt pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301, which exempts the operation, repair, maintenance, permitting, licensing of private structures, and mechanical equipment, involving negligible or no expansion of use beyond that existing at the time of the lead agency’s determination. STAFF CONTACT: Chris Stanley, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination for Item 1. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 15th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination for Item 2. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Item 1 is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission for Item 1. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the above applications prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 06/03/2022 CN 26630

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING: 5:00 PM, JUNE 14, 2022 VIA ZOOM ONLY (SEE POSTED AGENDA AT HTTPS://ENCINITASCA.GOV/GOVERNMENT/AGENDAS-WEBCASTS FOR ACCESS INSTRUCTIONS) NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE HEARING AND PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. IN THE INTEREST OF PUBLIC HEALTH, AND CONSISTENT WITH THE PROVISIONS OF ASSEMBLY BILL 361 (AB361) AND RELATED RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED BY THE CITY OF ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS TEMPORARILY TAKING ACTIONS TO MITIGATE THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY HOLDING ADMINSTRATIVE HEARING MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. THIS IS NOT AN IN-PERSON MEETING. A COPY OF THE ZONING ADMINISTRATIVE MEETING AGENDA PACKET MAY BE VIEWED ON THE CITY’S WEBPAGE AT: HTTPS://ENCINITASCA.GOV/GOVERNMENT/AGENDAS-WEBCASTS. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: to submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate oral communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the zoning administrator. All efforts will be made to provide any comment received after 3:00 p.m. to the Zoning Administrator. All comments received will be made a part of the official record. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): To provide public comment during the meeting, please refer to instructions on the posted agenda or contact [email protected]. Members of the public will not be shown on video; they will be able to watch and listen, and to speak when called upon. Each speaker is allowed three (3) minutes to address the Zoning Administrator. Please be aware that the Zoning Administrator has the authority to reduce equally each speaker’s time to accommodate a larger number of speakers. All comments are subject to the same rules as would otherwise govern speaker comments at the meeting. Speakers are asked to be respectful and courteous. Please address your comments to the Zoning Administrator and avoid personal attacks against members of the public, zoning administrator, and city staff. PUBLIC HEARING: TUESDAY, JUNE 14, 2022 AT 5:00 PM, OR AS SOON AS POSSIBLE THEREAFTER, BY THE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR TO DISCUSS THE FOLLOWING HEARING ITEM OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS. PROJECT NAME: Woolley Addition; CASE NUMBER: CDP-005208-2022; FILING DATE: March 1, 2022; APPLICANT: Elsie Woolley; LOCATION: 459 Fourth Street (APN: 258-071-10); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a request for a Coastal Development Permit to allow for the construction of a second-story addition and deck to an existing single-family home.; ZONING/OVERLAY: The project site is located within the Residential 15 zone (D-R15) of the Downtown Specific Plan, Special Study Overlay Zone and the Coastal Commission appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone.; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to Section 15301(e)(1), which exempts additions to existing structures that the addition will not result in an increase of more than 50 percent of the floor area of the structures, or 2,500 square feet, whichever is less. STAFF CONTACT: Chris Stanley, Associate Planner: (760) 633-2785 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON TUESDAY, JUNE 14, 2022, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 15-calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Development Services Director may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 06/03/2022 CN 26629

CITY OF ENCINTIAS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL TIME AND PLACE OF MEETING: 6:00 PM, June 15, 2022 VIA ZOOM ONLY (SEE POSTED AGENDA AT HTTPS://ENCINITASCA.GOV/GOVERNMENT/AGENDAS-WEBCASTS FOR ACCESS INTRUCTIONS) IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. IN THE INTEREST OF PUBLIC HEALTH, AND CONSISTENT WITH THE PROVISIONS OF ASSEMBLY BILL 361 (AB361) AND RELATED RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED BY THE CITY OF ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS TEMPORARILY TAKING ACTIONS TO MITIGATE THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY HOLDING CITY COUNCIL MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. THIS IS NOT AN IN-PERSON MEETING. INSTRUCTIONS TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MEETING VIA ZOOM OR PHONE ARE INCLUDED IN THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA PACKET AVAILABLE ON THE CITY’S WEBPAGE AT: HTTPS://ENCINITASCA.GOV/GOVERNMENT/AGENDAS-WEBCASTS. PUBLIC COMMENT PRIOR TO THE MEETING: To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. If the comment is not related to an agenda item, indicate oral communication in the subject line. All e-mail comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the City Council. All efforts will be made to provide any comment received after 3:00 p.m. to the City Council. All comments received will be made a part of the official record. PUBLIC COMMENT DURING THE MEETING (INCLUDING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS, AND COMMENTS RELATED TO CONSENT CALENDAR ITEMS AND ACTION ITEMS): To provide public comment during the meeting, please refer to instructions on the posted agenda or contact [email protected]. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Wednesday, the 15th day of June, 2022, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas City Council to discuss the following item of the City of Encinitas: DESCRIPTION: Public hearing on Resolution No. 2022-49, Adoption of the Five-Year Transnet Local Street and Road Program of Projects (Regional Transportation Improvement Program) for Fiscal Years 2022/23 through 2026/27. STAFF CONTACT: Christine Ruess, Sr. Management Analyst: (760) 943-2231 or [email protected] For further information, or to review the staff report prior to the hearing, please contact the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2601 or by email at [email protected]. 06/03/2022 CN 26627

CITY OF ENCINITAS RESOLUTION NO. 2022-65 RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA DECLARING ITS INTENTION TO ORDER THE RENEWAL OF THE ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE AND LIGHTING DISTRICT FOR FY2022-23 AND SETTING OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON JUNE 15 , 2022, PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF DIVISION 15, PART 2 OF THE STREETS AND HIGHWAYS CODE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WHEREAS, in 1987, the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California formed a Landscape and Lighting District pursuant to the terms and provisions of the “Landscaping and Lighting Act of 1972”, being Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, in what is known and designated as: ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT (hereinafter referred to as the “District”); WHEREAS, at this time there has been presented and approved by this City Council, the preliminary Engineer’s Report (“Report”) as required by law, and this City Council is desirous of moving forth with the proceedings for said annual levy; and WHEREAS, at this time, the City Council is desirous to take proceedings to provide for the annual levy of assessments for the next ensuing fiscal year to provide for the costs and expenses necessary for the continued maintenance of improvements within said District. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED AS FOLLOWS: SECTION 1. That the above recitals are all true and correct. SECTION 2. That the Preliminary Report as presented consists of the following: A. Plans and Specifications, B. Estimate of Cost, C. Diagram of the District, and D. Assessment of the Estimated Cost SECTION 3. That the Preliminary Report regarding the annual levy for said District which Report is for operation and maintenance of public street lighting, traffic signals, and landscaping for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 is hereby approved and is directed to be filed in the Office of the City Clerk as a permanent record and to remain open to the public for inspection. SECTION 4. That the public interest and convenience requires, and it is the intention of this City Council to order, the annual assessment levy for the District as set forth and described in said Preliminary Report, and further it is determined to be in the best public interest and convenience to levy and collect annual assessments to pay the costs and expenses of said maintenance of improvements as estimated in said Preliminary Report. SECTION 5. The assessments levied and collected shall be for the maintenance of certain improvements, as set forth in the Preliminary Report, referenced and so incorporated herein. SECTION 6. The County Auditor shall enter on the County Assessment Roll the amount of the assessments, and shall collect said assessments at the same time and in the same manner as County taxes are collected. After collection by the County, the net amount of the assessments, after the deduction of any compensation due to the County for collection, shall be paid to the City of Encinitas for purposes of paying for the costs and expenses of said District. SECTION 7. That all monies collected shall be deposited in a special fund known as: “ENCINITAS LANDSCAPE & LIGHTING DISTRICT” Payment shall be made out of said fund only for the purpose provided for in this Resolution, and in order to expedite the making of this maintenance or improvement, the City Council may transfer into said special fund, from any available source, such funds as it may deem necessary to expedite the proceedings. Any funds shall be repaid out of the proceeds of the assessments provided for in this Resolution. SECTION 8. Said contemplated maintenance and improvement work is, in the opinion of this City Council, of special and direct benefit to the properties within the boundaries of the City-wide District, and this City Council makes the costs and expenses of said maintenance and improvements chargeable upon a District, which District said City Council hereby declares to be the District benefited by said maintenance and improvements, and to be further assessed to pay the costs and expenses thereof. Said District shall include each and every parcel of land within the boundaries of said District, as said District is shown within said Preliminary Report, as approved by this City Council and on file in the Office of the City Clerk, and so designated by the name of the District. SECTION 9. Any lots of land known as public property and used exclusively in the performance of a public function, as the same are defined in Section 22663 of Division 15, Part 2 of the Streets and Highways Code of the State of California, which are included within the boundaries of the District, shall be omitted and exempt from any assessment to be made under these proceedings to cover any of the costs and expenses of said operation and maintenance work, unless these properties are located within the boundaries of the Encinitas Ranch Specific Plan. SECTION 10. The City Council establishes the following assessments for FY2022/2023: Zone A (Citywide Street Lighting, Landscaping, and Traffic Signals) = $5.22 Zone B (Localized Residential street lighting) = $9.90 Zone C (Localized Commercial Street lighting) = $2.18 Zone D (Localized Landscaping) = $25.24 Zone E (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone F (Localized Landscaping) = $0 Zone G (Localized Landscaping) = $579.00 Zone H (Localized Lighting and Landscaping) = $100.00 SECTION 11. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 6:00 PM ON JUNE 15, 2022, AT THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, , IS THE TIME FIXED BY REFERENCE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY OF ASSESSMENTS, TO THE EXTENT OF THE OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE, AND ANY OTHER MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS RESOLUTION. SECTION 12. IN THE INTEREST OF PUBLIC HEALTH, AND CONSISTENT WITH THE PROVISIONS OF ASSEMBLY BILL 361 AND RELATED RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED BY THE CITY OF ENCINITAS CITY COUNCIL, THE CITY OF ENCINITAS IS TEMPORARILY TAKING ACTIONS TO MITIGATE THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC BY HOLDING COUNCIL MEETINGS ELECTRONICALLY. THIS IS NOT AN IN PERSON MEETING, A COPY OF OF THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA PACKET MAY BE VIEWED ON THE CITY’S WEBPAGE AT: HTTPS://ENCINITASCA.GOV/GOVERNMENT/AGENDAS-WEBCASTS. SECTION 13. ANY PERSONS WHO WISH TO OBJECT TO THE PROCEEDINGS FOR THE ANNUAL LEVY SHOULD FILE A WRITTEN PROTEST WITH THE CITY CLERK PRIOR TO THE TIME SET AND SCHEDULED FOR SAID PUBLIC HEARING. SECTION 14. To submit a comment in writing, email [email protected] and include the agenda item number and/or title of the item in the subject line. All email comments received by 3:00 p.m. on the day of the meeting will be emailed to the council members. All efforts will be made to provide any comment received after 3:00 p.m. to the City Councilmembers. All comments received will be made a part of the official record. SECTION 15. To provide public comment during the meeting, please refer to the instructions on the posted agenda or contact [email protected]. SECTION 16. That the City Clerk is hereby authorized and directed to publish a copy of this Resolution in a newspaper of general circulation within said City, said publication shall be not less than ten (10) days before the date set for said Public Hearing. SECTION 17. That this Resolution shall take effect immediately upon adoption. SECTION 18. For any and all information relating to the proceedings, protest procedure, and documentation and/or information of a procedural or technical nature, your attention is directed to the below listed person at the local agency or department so designated: Christine Ruess, Sr. Management Analyst City of Encinitas 505 South Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 (760) 943-2231 PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED this 25th day of May, 2022 by the City Council of the City of Encinitas, State of California. /Catherine S. Blakespear, Mayor ATTEST: /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk APPROVED AS TO FORM: /Tarquin Preziosi, City Attorney CERTIFICATION: I, Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk of the City of Encinitas, California, do hereby certify under penalty of perjury that the foregoing Resolution was duly adopted at a regular meeting of the City Council on the 25th_ day of May , 2022 by the following vote: AYES: Blakespear, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes, Mosca NOES: None ABSENT: None ABSTAIN: None /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 06/03/2022 CN 26621

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE UNSCHEDULED VACANCY ON THE MOBILITY AND TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMISSION – OLIVENHAIN REPRESENTATIVE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas is accepting applications to fill one unscheduled vacancy on the Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission – Olivenhain representative with a term ending March 1, 2024. Application forms must be completed online from the City’s website. All applicants must be registered voters of the City of Encinitas and reside in Olivenhain. The deadline for applications is Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Applicants may be asked to attend a City Council meeting to briefly discuss (2 to 3 minutes) their qualifications and interest in serving on the commission. Appointments are scheduled to be made that same evening (meeting dates are subject to change). Term of office for the unscheduled vacancy will begin upon appointment. MOBILITY AND TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMISSION: One (1) appointment to fill the unscheduled vacancy for the Olivenhain representative with a term ending March 1, 2024 (Commissioner Prendergast was appointed to the Planning Commission). The Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission is a seven-member board with five members representing each of the five communities of Encinitas: Cardiff, Leucadia, New Encinitas, Old Encinitas, and Olivenhain; and two (2) members representing the community at-large. Applicants for the Olivenhain Representative appointment, must have resided as a registered voter in Olivenhain for no less than six months prior to appointment, and maintain residency and voter registration in Olivenhain while serving on the Commission. The Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission shall study and report to the City Council upon any matter referred to it by the City Council. The Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission shall have advisory responsibility in regards to mobility and traffic safety issues. A. It is the duty of this Commission to serve as a liaison between the public and the City Council, and to conduct analyses and provide recommendations to the Council on matters related to safety and mobility of all modes of transportation. B. If the recommendations of the Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission are to modify existing traffic controls, devices, markings, or measures, or install new controls, devices, markings or measures, then those recommendations shall be included with a report by the City Traffic Engineer or his/her designee in an agenda item to the City Council. C. If the recommendations of the Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission are to not modify existing traffic controls, devices, markings, or measures nor to install new traffic controls, devices, markings or measures, then these recommendations shall be included in a report by the City Traffic Engineer or his/her designee to the Council for information only. The Commission decision can be reviewed by Council if an appeal is filed or by Council request. (See Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code) D. The City Council may refer to the Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission requests to review and prepare recommendations on major roadway projects. E. Powers Delegated to the Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission to be advisory. Nothing in this chapter shall be construed as restricting or curtailing any of the powers of the City Council, or as a delegation to the Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission of any of the authority or discretionary powers vested and imposed by law in the City Council. The City Council declares that the public interest, convenience, and welfare require the appointment of a Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission to act in a purely advisory capacity to the City Council for the purpose enumerated. Any power herein delegated to the Commission to adopt rules and regulations shall not be construed as a delegation of legislative authority but purely a delegation of administrative authority. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Department at 760-633-2601. 06/03/2022 CN 26617

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF JOINT PUBLIC HEARING CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL, CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT BOARD, CARLSBAD PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY BOARD, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION, AND CITY OF CARLSBAD ACTING AS THE SUCCESSOR TO THE REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY FY 2022-23 OPERATING BUDGET, STRATEGIC DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION INVESTMENT PROGRAM, CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM, GANN SPENDING LIMIT AND MASTER FEE SCHEDULE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Carlsbad City Council will hold a joint public hearing on Tues., June 14, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, California, to discuss and adopt the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and authorize Fiscal Year 2022-23 appropriations. This will include Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the city; Operating and Capital Improvement Program Budgets for the Carlsbad Municipal Water District; and Operating Budgets for the Carlsbad Public Financing Authority, Carlsbad Housing Authority, the Successor Agency for the Carlsbad Redevelopment Agency and the city’s share of the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Operating and Capital Budget of the Encina Wastewater Authority. The City Council will also adopt the Gann Spending Limit for Fiscal Year 2022-23, changes to the Master Fee Schedule, adjustments to the City of Carlsbad’s FY 2022-23 Operating, Strategic Digital Transformation Investment Program and Capital Improvement Program Budgets and determine that the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Capital Improvement Program Budget is consistent with the General Plan and applicable Climate Action Plan measures and actions. Those persons wishing to speak on this item are cordially invited to attend the public hearing. If you have any questions, please contact Zach Korach in the Administrative Services Department at 442-339-2127 or [email protected]. This meeting can be viewed online at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas or on the city’s cable channel. In addition, written comments may be submitted to the City Council at or prior to the hearing via U.S. Mail to the attention of the Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008, or via email to [email protected]. Copies of the proposed budget and proposed fee changes are currently available for public inspection at the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, and on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/departments/finance/city-budget. The staff report will be available on the city’s website at https://www.carlsbadca.gov/city-hall/meetings-agendas on and after Fri., June 10, 2022. If you challenge the program budgets in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues raised by you or someone else at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence to the City of Carlsbad, Attn: Office of the City Clerk, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, 92008, at or prior to the public hearing. PUBLISH DATES: June 3 and June 10, 2022. CITY OF CARLSBAD CITY COUNCIL 06/03/2022, 06/10/2022 CN 26616

T.S. No. 19-58574 APN: 182-132-26-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/24/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: HANS LIEBSCHER, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 10/30/2006, as Instrument No. 2006-0768721, The subject Deed of Trust was modified by Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument 2012-0532621 and recorded on 9/5/2012, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/1/2022 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $706,109.04 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1692 MARILYN LANE SAN MARCOS, California 92069 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 182-132-26-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-58574. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916, or visit this internet website tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 19-58574 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 5/26/2022 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation EPP 34622 Pub Dates 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26620

T.S. No. 19-59424 APN: 157-040-73-03 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/9/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: SAWWAF BACCHUS, A MARRIED MAN Duly Appointed Trustee: ZBS Law, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 4/29/2014, as Instrument No. 2014-0171157, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/1/2022 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $305,035.95 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 5071 TRANQUIL WAY #102 OCEANSIDE, California 92057 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust A.P.N #.: 157-040-73-03 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 976-3916 or visit this Internet Web site www.auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case 19-59424. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 976-3916, or visit this internet website tracker.auction.com/sb1079, using the file number assigned to this case 19-59424 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Dated: 5/20/2022 ZBS Law, LLP , as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (855) 976-3916 www.auction.com Michael Busby, Trustee Sale Officer This office is enforcing a security interest of your creditor. To the extent that your obligation has been discharged by a bankruptcy court or is subject to an automatic stay of bankruptcy, this notice is for informational purposes only and does not constitute a demand for payment or any attempt to collect such obligation. EPP 34587 Pub Dates 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26615

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction will be conducted online at storageauctions.net starting at 10am June 17th, 2022, ending at 12pm June 22th, 2022. Units are at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054. The following personal items, Household goods, furniture, clothes, etc. will be sold as follows: Name Unit Miles Kovacevic 2 Miles Kovacevic 3 Miles Kovacevic 5 Miles Kovacevic 24 Jacinto Soto 45 06/03, 06/10/2020 CN 26626

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JUAN MENESES Case# 37-2022-00009277-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Juan Angel Meneses. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Brandon Robert Meneses, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Brandon Robert Meneses be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 27, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: Brandon Robert Meneses 12233 Greenleaf Ln. Garden Grove CA 92840 Telephone: 760.840.1436 06/03, 06/10 06/17/2022 CN 26625

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ALFREDO MONTERO JAVIER JR., aka ALFRED M. JAVIER, aka FRED JAVIER Case # 37-2022-00020101-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Alfredo Montero Javier Jr., aka Alfred M. Javier, aka Fred Javier. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Alfred Reyes Javier in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Alfred Reyes Javier be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 21, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Jennifer E. Dean Shoup Legal, A Professional Law Corporation 39755 Date St., Ste 203 Murrieta, CA 92563 Telephone: 951.445.4114 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26622

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2021-00024322-CU-OR-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): NORTH AMERICAN TITLE COMPANY INC, a California Corporation; VINJAY KUMAR, doing business as Team Oak, Excel Group, First Solution, Invest Pointe, Ameriprise Service, Nexus Point, Cal Team Services, Bestco Investments, Brite Mind Service, Prime Ventures, Grandslam Ventures, Exlon Enterprise, Green Services, Top Team Services and Royal Service; ALL PERSONS, OR ENTITIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING (A) ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THIS VERIFIED COMPLAINT ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE AS A RESULT OF THE SUBJECT DEED OF TRUST OR ANY ASSIGNMENT OR TRANSFER THEREOF, OR (B) ANY CLOUD ON TITLE TO THE PROPERTY AS A RESULT OF THE SUBJECT DEED OF TRUST OR ANY ASSIGNMENT OR TRANSFER THEREOF and DOES 1 to 25 inclusive.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): RICHARD TJADEN; HELEN TJADEN NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 dias, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despues de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta.Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion, pida al secretario de la corte que le de un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remision a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniendose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego 330 W. Broadway San Diego CA 92101 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Stephen F. Lopez 840 E. Parkridge Ave. Ste 102 Corona CA 92879 Telephone: 858.682.9666 Date: 06/03/2021 Clerk (Secretario), by C. Salazar, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant. 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26609

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MOSTAFA M.N. HALIM Case# 37-2022-00018947-PR-LA-CTL ROA #1 To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mostafa M.N. Halim. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Amy Halim-Likes and Nader Halim, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Amy Halim-Likes and Nader Halim, jointly as Co-Administrator be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 27, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Oleg Cross, Esq. Cross Law APC 5190 Governor Dr. Ste 108 San Diego CA 92122 Telephone: 619.781.1360 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26598

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 2430 S. Santa Fe Ave Vista, CA 92084 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on June 9th, 2022 at 11:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Kyle R. Teague Misc Household Items Shireek Dallas Walters Construction Materials/Misc Household Items Lydia Victoria Cleveland Misc Household Items Rolando Arango Misc Household Items Moises Oseguera Misc Household Items Moises Ivan Javier Oseguera Misc Household Items All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26596

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 560 South Pacific San Marcos Ca, 92078 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on June 9th, 2022 at 11:00 AM the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Camerina Perea Misc household goods Alfred Lugo Misc household goods Alfred Robert Lugo Misc household goods Joseph Gebeh Misc household goods Joseph Gebeh Misc household goods Dennis Cordova Misc household goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423. 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26594

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 185 N Pacific St, San Marcos Ca. 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on June 9th 2022 at 10:30 A.M. the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows : Pearl Telles Misc Household Goods Pearl Carmen Telles Misc Household Goods Esther Becerra Misc Household Goods Esther Ampelia Becerra Misc Household Goods Joel Delgado Misc Household Goods Jorge Lopez Misc Household Goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction to be conducted by West Coast Auctions (760)724-0423, License #0434194 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26593

Notice of Lien Sale Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 21701-21715 of the California Business Profession Code, Section 2328 of the California Commercial Code, Section 3071 of the California Vehicle Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code, State of California and the provisions of the California Auction Licensing Act, Stor’em Self Storage (Formerly known as S.D. Storage) located at 1510 E. Mission Road San Marcos, CA 92069 will sell at public auction by competitive bidding on June 9th at 9:30 am the properties herein listed; Property to be sold as follows: Ernesto Duarte Misc. household goods Alex Stephens Misc. household goods Alejandro DeJesus Stephens Misc. household goods Arturo Reyes Misc. household goods Danielle Johnson Misc. household goods Danielle Dawn Johnson Misc. household goods Michael Johnson Misc. household goods Michael Clay Johnson Misc. household goods All sales must be paid for at the time of purchase in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Auction service by West Coast Auction, License # BLA6401382, Tel # 760-724-0423 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26592

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. The Online Auction will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Storage address: 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010. Terms are CASH ONLY! West Coast Self-Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Size Name 10×15 Young, Desiree 10×7.5 Lang, Carlos 10×5 Mantel, Kelly 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26588

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00018669-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Holly Marie Dahl filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Holly Marie Dahl change to proposed name: Holly Marie Morgan. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 05, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/18//2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN26578

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2022-00015166-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kristina Reinhold-Smith and Gerson Contreras filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Olivia Laine Contreras change to proposed name: Olive Laine Contreras. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On June 14, 2022 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One certified copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a remote hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future remote hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 04/25/2022 James E. Simmons Jr. Judge of the Superior Court. 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN26571

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF SHIRLEY FREDDA SOUSA Case # 37-2022-00017750-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Shirley Fredda Sousa. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Mark N. Siegel in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Mark N. Siegel be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 20, 2022; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Division Probate. Appearances may be made in person in the department; or by using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MSTeams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MSTeams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The department’s in person instructions, MSTeams video conference link, MS Teams conference phone number, and assigned conference ID number can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Gregory S, Duncan, Esq. 1015 Chestnut Ave., Ste H3 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 720.729.2774 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012501 Filed: May 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 10 Point o; B. 10 Point o Realty; C. 10 Point o Real Estate; D. 10 Point o Lux Re; E. 10 Point o Lux Design; F. 10 Point o Lux Events; G. 10 Point o Lux Creative; H. 10 Point o Lux Life; I. 10 Point o Referral Network; J. Ten Point o; K. Ten Point 0. Located at: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. 10-POINT-O Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/31/2021 S/Laura Andert, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26633

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012404 Filed: May 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smilyn Wellness. Located at: 2205 Faraday Ave. E#, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cabo Ella Inc., 7122 Pintail Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/09/2018 S/Brett Weiss, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26632

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011938 Filed: May 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CaliforniaShack. Located at: 237 Luiseno Ave., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Josef Medvinsky, 237 Luiseno Ave., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Josef Medvinsky, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26631

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012408 Filed: May 31, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. David A York EA. Located at: 2206 Plaza Bonita, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mission 101 Tax Service Inc., 2206 Plaza Bonita, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David A. York, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26628

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011123 Filed: May 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KWC Engineers. Located at: 100 E. San Marcos Blvd. #300, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1880 Compton Ave. #100, Corona CA 92881. Registrant Information: 1. The K.W.C. Companies, Inc., 1880 Compton Ave. #100, Corona CA 92881. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2021 S/Brandon Barnett, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26625

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012323 Filed: May 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ocean Cove Media. Located at: 2507 Ocean Cove Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ocean Cove Media, 2507 Ocean Cove Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/27/2022 S/Jacob Rush, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26624

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012167 Filed: May 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Intentional Plan. Located at: 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Intentional Plan LLC, 7460 Girard Ave. #4, La Jolla CA 92037. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Hannah Obradovich, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26619

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9012135 Filed: May 26, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seaside Dent Removal. Located at: 2779 Vista del Oro, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Samuel S. Scalas, 2779 Vista del Oro, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/26/2022 S/Samuel S. Scalas, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26618

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011631 Filed: May 18, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Claudia’s Cleaning. Located at: 523 S. Cleveland St. #B, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Claudia Carrasco Cruz, 523 S. Cleveland St. #B, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Claudia Carrasco Cruz, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26614

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011366 Filed: May 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MANDA; B. MANDA Naturals. Located at: 3976 Long Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. The MNDA Group, 3976 Long Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2015 S/Barrett Seymour, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17, 06/24/2022 CN 26613

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011964 Filed: May 24, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sycamore Tax & Services. Located at: 750 Sycamore Ave. #109, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jessica Quezada, 39078 Agua Vista #11, Murrieta CA 92563. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/20/2022 S/Jessica Quezada, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26611

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011807 Filed: May 23, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Line Harvested. Located at: 162 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. Ste E70 #350, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Floyd Arthur Sparks, 608 Windmill Ranch Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Floyd Arthur Sparks, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26610

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010593 Filed: May 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Alarm Service Pros. Located at: 508 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 6111, Oceanside CA 92052. Registrant Information: 1. Wesley Dutcher, 508 Morro Rd., Fallbrook CA 92028. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/30/2008 S/Wesley Dutcher, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26604

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011495 Filed: May 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leucadia Motorcars, Incorporated; B. Kaupo Offroad, Incorporated; C. Gmünd Werks, Incorporated. Located at: 505 N. Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kaupo Offroad, LLC, 1001 S. Main St. #49, Kalispell MT 59901. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 02/13/2021 S/Timothy J. Smith, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26603

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011494 Filed: May 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kua Aina Limited, LLC. Located at: 505 N. Hwy 101, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kua Aina Limited, LLC, 505 N. Hwy 101 #D, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2003 S/Timothy J. Smith, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26602

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011493 Filed: May 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EPK Collection, Incorporated. Located at: 1106 2nd St. #803, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. RPM Ventures Incorporated, 1106 2nd St., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/01/2016 S/Timothy J. Smith, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26601

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011492 Filed: May 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Boost Dealer Solutions, Incorporated. Located at: 505 N. Hwy 101 #D, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Inyosoft Incorporated, 505 N. Hwy 101 #D, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2015 S/Timothy J. Smith, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26600

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011491 Filed: May 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Printsmith Solutions, Incorporated. Located at: 505 N. Hwy 101 #D, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kua Aina Incorporated, 505 N. Hwy 101 #D, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2003 S/Timothy J. Smith, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26599

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011116 Filed: May 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Connections. Located at: 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U223, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Patricia Fahmy Professional Clinical Counseling Inc., 315 S. Coast Hwy 101 #U223, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/14/2022 S/Patricia Fahmy, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26587

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011102 Filed: May 12, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Balestreri, Baize & Associates. Located at: 3827 Monroe Ave., San Diego CA 92116 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Alan Balestreri, 3827 Monroe Ave., San Diego CA 92116; 2. Jonathan Edward Baize, 3827 Monroe Ave., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/15/2021 S/Jonathan Edward Baize, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011676 Filed: May 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brushed Hair Studio; B. Cheryl J. Bassford. Located at: 2564 State St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. BeeBrushed, 2564 State St. #C, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/17/2022 S/Cheryl J. Bassford, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26585

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011711 Filed: May 19, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inked In Mobile Notary and Loan Signing Service. Located at: 1129 Pacifica Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kara L. Whiting, 1129 Pacific Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kara L. Whiting, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26584

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011309 Filed: May 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Publishers Billing Emporium. Located at: 1195 Linda Vista Dr. #H, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Pacific Magazine Billing Inc., 1195 Linda Vista Dr. #H, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steve Vande Vegte, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26583

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011271 Filed: May 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. C3 San Diego; B. Carlsbad Computer Consulting. Located at: 3129 Tiger Run Ct. #213, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. C3SD Inc., 3129 Tiger Run Ct. #213, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/02/2008 S/Michael A. Surmanian, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011342 Filed: May 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Moon Buggy Engineering. Located at: 2438 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Trenton Wonsley, 2438 Sarbonne Dr., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/16/2022 S/Trenton Wonsley, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26580

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2022-9011265 Filed: May 13, 2022 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Oceanside Ace Hardware. Located at: 263 S. Coast Hwy., Oceanside CA San Diego 92054. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 06/18/2021 and assigned File # 2021-9012519. The Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Aloha Lane Inc., 1708 Bonita Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: Corporation. S/Michelle Pike, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10, 06/17/2022 CN 26576

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011320 Filed: May 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cass Cars. Located at: 2854 Cedar Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Steven Daniel Slason, 2854 Cedar Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Steven Daniel Slason, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26574

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011429 Filed: May 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sea Homes. Located at: 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Sea Homes Inc., 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Megan Hoogestraat, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26573

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011440 Filed: May 17, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. RLJC Corporation; B. Dabbs Painting Company. Located at: 508 Machado Way, Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. RLJC Corporation, 508 Machado Way, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Lynn Dabbert, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26572

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011356 Filed: May 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Olive Crest Entry Project. Located at: 919 Olive Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nancy Harvey Rein, 919 Olive Crest Dr., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Nancy Harvey Rein, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26570

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011303 Filed: May 16, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hudson and Presley; B. Hudson + Presley. Located at: 1204 Coventry Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. ByrdieMac LLC, 1204 Coventry Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2022 S/Gretchen McManus, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26568

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010338 Filed: May 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BI Consulting. Located at: 3308 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tekin Cetinkaya, 3308 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/28/2022 S/Tekin Cetinkaya, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011071 Filed: May 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JS Plumbing. Located at: 1604 Chestnut Ave, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jeffrey Allen Sanders, 1604 Chestnut Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeffrey Allen Sanders, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011285 Filed: May 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Just Bananas. Located at: 1642 Alvarado St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. McHale Gentile, 1642 Alvarado St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/McHale Gentile, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26563

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010344 Filed: May 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Andy Rooter Drains and Plumbing; B. Dr. Drain. Located at: 1718 Kraft St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Mailing Address: 262 Rancho Del Oro Rd. #73, Oceanside CA 92057. Registrant Information: 1. Andres Fernandez-Badillo, 1718 Kraft St., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/25/2022 S/Andres Fernandez-Badillo, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26562

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010644 Filed: May 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 3E. Located at: 3207 Grey Hawk Ct. #200, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. 3E Company Environmental, Ecological and Engineering LLC, 3207 Grey Hawk Ct. #200, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/12/2022 S/Louise Botham, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011196 Filed: May 13, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Inglourious Bagels. Located at: 6955 El Camino Real, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Grubergunther Inc., 6955 El Camino Real #105, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Gruber, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26560

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010932 Filed: May 10, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Soft Touch Massage. Located at: 410 S. Melrose Dr. #200, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Makiya White, 246 N. Emerald Dr. #103, Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Makiya White, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26556

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010729 Filed: May 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Frost Bites; B. Frost Bites Sweets. Located at: 4327 Star Path Way #3, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Mihere Frost, 4327 Star Path Way #3, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2022 S/Mihere Frost, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26555

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9011047 Filed: May 11, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Best Life Home Team. Located at: 1420 Kettner Blvd. #100, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: 630 Ocean View Ave. #2, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Daniel Parker, 630 Ocean View Ave. #2, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Daniel Parker, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03, 06/10/2022 CN 26554

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009285 Filed: Apr 20, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CC Consulting Company. Located at: 6544 Camino del Parque, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Carole Butcher, 6544 Camino del Parque, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 06/01/2002 S/Carole Butcher, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26553

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010618 Filed: May 05, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Herbicopia; B. Wellthy Cells. Located at: 19430 Wyneland Rd., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Rachel Harrington, 19430 Wyneland Rd., Escondido CA 92025. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/05/2022 S/Rachel Harrington, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26548

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010446 Filed: May 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. California Photo Garage; B. Photo Garage. Located at: 223 Holiday Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Milton Lee Hernandez, 223 Holiday Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/04/2022 S/Milton Lee Hernandez, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26546

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009966 Filed: Apr 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Asset Management. Located at: 217 Chesterfield Dr. #B, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. San Diego Asset Management, 217 Chesterfield Dr. #B, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/10/2020 S/Bryan Stebel, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010242 Filed: May 02, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nolan Concrete. Located at: 1856 Lilac Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shawn Edward Nolan, 1856 Lilac Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/20/2019 S/Shawn E. Nolan, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26542

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009847 Filed: Apr 27, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LeGarbaage. Located at: 7323 Seafarer Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Connor Hayes Gressitt, 7323 Seafarer Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/20/2021 S/Connor Hayes Gressitt, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26541

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010465 Filed: May 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Accounting Fresh. Located at: 5205 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nguyen CAAS LLC, 5205 Avenida Encinas #A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/David Nguyen, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26540

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010629 Filed: May 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. IPCS Cybersecurity. Located at: 977 Whimbrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2240 Encinitas Blvd. #D403, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Rocky Keath Spears, 977 Whimbrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Rocky Keath Spears, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26539

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010477 Filed: May 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Esquire Landscape Inc. Located at: 8380 Marilani Dr. , San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Esquire Landscape Inc., 8380 Marilani Dr. #B, San Diego CA 92126. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/1981 S/William A. Behl, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26538

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010476 Filed: May 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Esquire Landscape Maintenance. Located at: 8380 Marilani Dr. #B, SD CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William A. Behl, PO Box 3873, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/04/2022 S/William A. Behl, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26537

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010634 Filed: May 06, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Smart Hands Landscaping and Maintenance; B. Solymeo Landscaping and Maintenance. Located at: 1460 Via Terrassa, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Romeo Guillen Pinto, 1460 Via Terrassa., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Romeo Guillen Pinto, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26536

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010064 Filed: Apr 29, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dorothy Wiest Geothermal LLC. Located at: 1537 Elon Ln., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Dorothy Wiest Geothermal LLC, 1537 Elon Ln., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/18/2008 S/Larry Joe Wiest, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26534

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9009867 Filed: Apr 28, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Vintage Glass. Located at: 2639 Pirineos Way #137, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Nikki Brannin, 2639 Pirineos Way #137, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2022 S/Nikki Brannin, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26533

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010429 Filed: May 04, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rational ML; B. Brian Bartell Consulting. Located at: 5226 Caminito Vista Lujo, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Brian Bartell, 5226 Caminito Vista Lujo, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brian Bartell, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26530

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2022-9010333 Filed: May 03, 2022 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FITS; B. MWW Integrative Services; C. COTS. Located at: 9565 Waples St. #100, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Children’s Occupational Therapy Services Inc., 9565 Waples St. #100, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/01/2022 S/Mark W. Wilson, 05/13, 05/20, 05/27, 06/03/2022 CN 26529