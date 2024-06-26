Legal Notices, June 28, 2024

CITY OF OCEANSIDE TO ALL OCEANSIDE RESIDENTS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Clerk, on behalf of and as authorized by the City of Oceanside, will receive applications for the following Advisory Committees/Commissions: ARTS COMMISSION – 2 Regular vacancies DOWNTOWN ADVISORY COMMITTEE – 1 Planning Commission Representative; and 1 MainStreet Representative vacancy ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION – 1 Chair: Community at Large; 1 Vice Chair: MiraCosta Representative; 1 Regular: Tourism; 1 Regular: Community At Large; and 1 Regular: Commercial Real Estate vacancies HARBOR & BEACHES ADVISORY COMMITTEE – 1 Commercial Fishing Permit Holder; 1 Regular: Community at Large; 1 Chamber of Commerce Rep (tourism interest); and 1 Beach Front Property Owner vacancies HISTORICAL PRESERVATION ADVISORY COMMISSION –1 Regular: 30-year Resident; 1 Historian; 1 Regular: Member at Large; and 1 Regular: Architect vacancies HOUSING COMMISSION – 1 Vice Chair; 1 Regular vacancies; 1 Tenant vacancy; and 1 Tenant aged 62+ vacancy LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES – 1 President vacancy MANUFACTURED HOME FAIR PRACTICES COMMISSION – 1 Regular vacancy; and 1 Alternate II vacancy MEASURE X CITIZENS’ OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE – 1 Public Safety Assoc. (OPOA/OPMA) vacancy PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION – 1 Chair; and 3 Regular vacancies POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION – 3 Regular vacancies UTILITIES COMMISSION – 1 Vice Chair; 3 Regular; and 1 Alternate II vacancy These positions are currently vacant, or will be vacant as of September 30, 2024. Applications may be obtained from the City Clerk’s Office, 300 North Coast Highway and should be returned by August 1, 2024 for current vacancies. Applications are also available on the City’s website at www.ci.oceanside.ca.us. Applications are kept on file for one year. If further information is desired, call the City Clerk’s Office at (760) 435-3001. It is the policy of the City of Oceanside that no qualified disabled person be denied the opportunity to participate as a member of any committee or commission. Appropriate arrangements will be made to accommodate individuals as needed. Zeb Navarro City Clerk 06/28/2024 CN 29088

Esté es un anuncio de que sus tarifas pueden cambiar. Para más detalles en español llame al 1-800-342-4545. SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS COMPANY NOTIFICATION OF REQUEST FOR COMPENSATION THROUGH THE GAS COST INCENTIVE MECHANISM A.24-06-005 Why am I receiving this notice? On June 17, 2024, Southern California Gas Company Company (SoCalGas®) filed an application (A.24-06-005) with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). The application is requesting approval of its management of savings incurred during the purchase of natural gas for its customers. Natural gas purchases are reviewed through a mechanism referred to as the Gas Cost Incentive Mechanism (GCIM). The CPUC authorized the GCIM as a means of encouraging utilities to seek the best rates available for natural gas. Under the GCIM, a target price is set and if the utility secures a better rate, the savings are shared with customers and shareholders. If a higher rate is paid, the utility must absorb a portion of the higher rate. SoCalGas shares the savings with its “Core” customers, that is, customers who rely on the utility for all their natural gas needs, including both gas transportation and gas commodity service. Why is SoCalGas requesting compensation? In the latest GCIM year, SoCalGas purchased natural gas at $74.3 million below the target price during the program period of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024. Using the CPUC’s formula, SoCalGas has calculated a $13.9 million allocation for its shareholders. This means that these purchases provided customers a benefit of $60.4 million in lower gas costs. In this application, SoCalGas requests that the CPUC approve SoCalGas’ shareholder allocation of $13.9 million. How could this affect my monthly gas bill? A typical residential customer’s average monthly bill for 37 therms of gas has already increased by 0.14 cents/month, from $66.62 to $66.75. A typical residential customer’s monthly summer bill for 23 therms of gas has already increased by 0.09 cents/month, from $43.63 to $43.72. The impact on each customer and customer class has varied depending on individual usage. If the CPUC approves SoCalGas’ request, there will be no additional change in customer rates from this application. If the CPUC approves a different allocation for SoCalGas shareholders, the difference will be credited or charged to customers through a rate change in future months. How does the rest of this process work? This application will be assigned to a CPUC Administrative Law Judge who will consider proposals and evidence presented during the formal hearing process. The Administrative Law Judge will issue a proposed decision that may adopt SoCalGas’ application, modify it, or deny it. Any CPUC Commissioner may sponsor an alternate decision with a different outcome. The proposed decision, and any alternate decisions, will be discussed and voted upon by the CPUC Commissioners at a public CPUC Voting Meeting. Parties to the proceeding may review SoCalGas’ application, including the Public Advocates Office, which is an independent consumer advocate within the CPUC that represents customers to obtain the lowest possible rate for service consistent with reliable and safe service levels. For more information, please call 1-415-703-1584, email [email protected], or visit PublicAdvocates.cpuc.ca.gov. Where can I get more information? Questions regarding SoCalGas’ request should be directed to: Contact SoCalGas Evelyn M. Loya Regulatory Case Manager for SoCalGas 555 W 5th Street, GT14D6 Los Angeles, CA 90013 A copy of the GCIM Application and any related documents may also be reviewed at https://www.socalgas.com/regulatory/cpuc Contact CPUC Please visit apps.cpuc.ca.gov/c/A2406005 to submit a comment about this proceeding on the CPUC Docket Card. Here you can also view documents and other public comments related to this proceeding. Your participation by providing your thoughts on SoCalGas’ request can help the CPUC make an informed decision. If you have questions about CPUC processes, you may contact the CPUC’s Public Advisor’s Office at: Phone: 1-866-849-8390 (toll-free) or 1-415-703-2074 Email: [email protected] Mail: CPUC Public Advisor’s Office 505 Van Ness Avenue San Francisco, CA 94102 Please reference SoCalGas’ GCIM Application A.24-06-005 in any communications you have with the CPUC regarding this matter. CNSB # 3825784 06/28/2024 CN 29084

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS SCOTT VALLEY PARK EQUIPMENT REPLACEMENT (CP24A) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on July 18, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Base Bid Improvements: The project will replace the playground equipment at Scott Valley Park, remove and replace existing hardscape areas, and install an earthen swale and bioretention basin. Engineer’s Estimate – $400,000 (Base Bid only) Additive Alternate 1: Includes additional site furnishing repainting and the replacement of the existing drinking fountain. Engineer’s Estimate – $25,000(Additive Alternative 1 only) Engineer’s Estimate with Additive Alternate – $425,000 (Base Bid + Additive Alternative 1) The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall finish all Base Bid improvements complete and in place within fifty-five (55) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. If the Base Bid and the Additive Alternate is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within sixty (60) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: June 20, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 06/28/2024, 07/05/2024 CN 29076

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS Beacon’s Beach Parking Lot (CP22A) Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on July 12, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BIDS will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The work to be done generally includes: Beacon’s Beach is located at the west end of Leucadia Boulevard, with access off Neptune Avenue. The existing site consist of a dirt trail beginning at a public parking lot off Neptune Avenue and leading down across the face of the coastal bluff. This project will remove the existing parking lot, including the pavement and pedestrian pathways and constructing a new parking lot and pedestrian pathway and accompanying stripping. Engineer’s Estimate – $360,000 The Contractor shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: The Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within forty-five (45) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: June 18, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 06/28/2024, 07/05/2024 CN 29076

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS CS19E SANTA FE DRIVE CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENTS – EASTERN PHASE CONSTRUCTION SERVICES Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BID’s ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on July 10th, 2024. At which time said ELECTRONIC BID’s will be publicly opened and read. The results will be posted on PlanetBids immediately upon bid opening. Bidders need not be present at bid opening. WORK TO BE DONE: The City is seeking bids from qualified contractors specializing in construction services for Capital Improvements Program (CIP) projects who are interested in providing the City with Construction Services to perform all construction required for the Santa Fe Drive Eastern Phase Improvement Project. BASE BID: The work consists of clearing and grubbing, new concrete sidewalks, new pedestrian ramps, concrete driveways, concrete curb & gutter, storm drain pipes, install Class II Aggregate Base, asphalt concrete, asphalt berms, install bioswales, vegetated swales, PCC bike path, retaining walls, traffic signal modifications, landscaping and traffic striping along Santa Fe Drive. Engineer’s Estimate – $1,892,000 The Consultant shall complete the proposed work in its entirety. Should any detail or details be omitted from the Contract Documents which are essential to its functional completeness, then it shall be the responsibility of the Contractor to furnish and install such detail or request such details from the City Engineer so that upon completion of the proposed work, the work will be acceptable and ready for use. COMPLETION OF WORK: If only the base bid is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within One Hundred & Twenty (120) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. LOWEST RESPONSIVE AND RESPONSIBLE BIDDER: All bids are to be compared on the basis of the City Engineer’s estimate of the quantities of work to be done and the unit prices bid by the bidder. The award of the contract, if it is awarded, will be to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder. Pursuant to Public Contract Code Section 1103, a “Responsible Bidder”, means a bidder who has demonstrated the attributes of trustworthiness, as well as quality, fitness, capacity, and experience to satisfactorily perform this public works contract. FIFTY PERCENT “OWN FORCES” REQUIREMENT: Any bid that proposes performance of more than 50 percent of the work by subcontractors or owner operator/lessors or otherwise to be performed by forces other than the Bidder’s own organization will be rejected as non-responsive. OBTAINING CONTRACT DOCUMENTS: The website for this advertisement and related documents is: PlanetBids (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids). All bid documents and project correspondence will be posted on the PlanetBids website. It is the responsibility of Proposed Bidders to check the website regularly for information updates and Bid Clarifications, as well as any addenda. To submit a bid, a bidder must be registered with the City of Encinitas as a vendor. To register as a vendor, go to the following link (http://www.encinitasca.gov/bids) and then proceed to the “Register As A Vendor” link. In compliance with California Contract Code Section 20103.7 electronic copies will be made available to contractor plan series bid boards and contractors upon their request. The City makes no representation regarding the accuracy of Contract Documents received from third party plan rooms and Contractor accepts bid documents from third parties at its own risk. Contractors shall be responsible for obtaining all addendums for the project and signing and submitting all addendums with their bid. Any contractor that does not acknowledge receipt of all addendums by signing and submitting all addendums with their bid shall be deemed a non-responsive bidder and their bid will be rejected. COMPLIANCE WITH LABOR LAWS: This is a prevailing wage project and prevailing wage rates for this locality and project as determined by the director of industrial relations apply, pursuant to labor code section 1770, et. Seq. The prime contractor shall be responsible for insuring compliance with all applicable provisions of the Labor Code, including, but not limited to, section 1777.5. Please also see INFORMATION AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR BIDDERS in bid documents for additional bid information and requirements. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: June 11, 2024 END OF NOTICE INVITING BIDS 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024 CN 29059

City of Del Mar Planning Commission Agenda Del Mar Town Hall 1050 Camino del Mar Start Time: 6PM (or as soon thereafter as practicable), Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Information/instructions for public participation can be found at www.delmar.ca.us. ROLL CALL APPROVAL OF MINUTES 1.) Approval of May 14, 2024 Planning Commission Meeting Minutes UPDATE PLANNING COMMISSION/STAFF DISCUSSION (Non-Application Items) HEARING FROM THE AUDIENCE ON ITEMS NOT LISTED ON THE AGENDA (Oral Communications) DISCUSSION AND BRIEFING (Application Items) CONSENT CALENDAR NEW APPLICATION(S) ITEM 1 RM23-001; CUP24-001; CDP24-008 APN: 299-200-65-00 Location: 690 Serpentine Drive Applicant: La Atalaya, LLC Applicant Representative: Adam Birnbaum, AMB Planning Services, LLC Zone: R1-40 Overlay Zone: Bluff, Slope, and Canyon, Lagoon, WUI, Open Space Environmental Status: Pursuant to the requirements of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) a Mitigated Negative Declaration (MND) was certified by the City Council on February 1, 2021 for the previously approved subdivision and related improvements pursuant to City Council Resolution 2021-05. Pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15162, no further environmental documentation is necessary since there has not been a substantial change in circumstance that would necessitate a new environmental review. Staff Contact: Jennifer Gavin, Associate Planner Description: A request for the Planning Commission’s recommendation to City Council for approval of a revision to conditions for previously approved Tentative Map TTM18-004 and approval of Coastal Development Permit CDP24-008 and Conditional Use Permit CUP24-001 for the construction of roadway, utility, and safety improvements partially located in a steep slope setback within the Bluff, Slope, and Canyon Overlay and Lagoon Overlay. *This project is located within the Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction ITEM 2 A24-001; ZA24-005; LCPA24-004 (Inclusionary Housing); A24-002 (Condo Conversions) Project: Amendments to the Inclusionary Housing and Condo Conversion Regulations for Implementation of Housing Element Programs 4D and 4E and Related Amendments to the Zoning Code and Local Coastal Program Locations: Citywide Applicant: City of Del Mar Environmental Status: The 6th Cycle Housing Element Final Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) and associated Mitigation, Monitoring, and Reporting Program was certified by the City Council on October 5, 2020 (State Clearinghouse (SCH) No. 2020029064). The Final PEIR is available at: www.delmar.ca.us/DocumentCenter/View/7171/Final-PEIR-91020 The amendments would not result in significant effects on the environment or an increase in the severity of effects on the environment as previously analyzed and identified in the Final PEIR. Pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15162, no further environmental documentation is necessary. Staff Contact: Amanda Lee, Principal Planner [email protected] Description: This is a request for a recommendation from the Planning Commission to the City Council on the proposed amendments to the Del Mar Municipal Code Chapters 24.21 and 24.40 to repeal and replace the City’s existing Inclusionary Housing Regulations and amend the existing Condo Conversion regulations to implement Housing Element Programs 4D and 4E; and related minor correction amendments to the DMMC Chapters 30.24 and 30.25 to ensure consistency between the Inclusionary Housing regulations and density standards for the North Commercial Zone and Professional Commercial Zone in the City’s Zoning and Code and Local Coastal Program. The amendments will be subject to introduction and adoption by the City Council at future public hearings. The Inclusionary Housing/Condo Conversion Ordinance would take effect 30 days from adoption by the City Council. The companion minor correction amendments to the LCP and Zoning Code will require certification by the Coastal Commission following City Council adoption. ITEM 3 CUP22-003; CDP23-019 APN: 299-100-34-00 Location: 2201 San Dieguito Drive Applicant: Blue Water Valet, Viewpoint Brewery Applicant Representative: Robert Scott Zone: North Commercial Overlay Zone: Lagoon Overlay and Floodplain Overlay Environmental Status: Exempt Staff Contact: Elizabeth Yee, Associate Planner Description: A request for Conditional Use Permit and Coastal Development Permit to operate a valet parking operation in conjunction with an existing brewery/restaurant (Viewpoint Brewery) on property located at 2201 San Dieguito Drive in the North Commercial Zone and Lagoon Overlay and Floodplain Overlay. *This project is located within the Coastal Commission’s Appeal Jurisdiction ITEM 4 TVS24-001 Applicant: Stuart Anstis Applicant Address: 111 11th Street Applicant APN: 300-094-03-00 Tree Owner: Tom Harrington Site Address (Vegetation Location): 107 11th Street Site APN (Vegetation Location): 300-094-02-00 Environmental Status: This initial determination does not constitute a project under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and is not subject to analysis. Staff Contact: Monique Gil, Associate Planner Description: The Planning Commission is being asked to evaluate the applicants view blockage claim, under Del Mar Municipal Code Chapter 23.51 (Trees, Scenic Views, and Sunlight), and determine whether or not unreasonable view blockage has occurred from vegetation located on a neighboring property. ADJOURNMENT 06/28/2024 CN 29093

BATCH: AFC-4013 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BEACH CLUB VACATION OWNERS ASSOCIATION, A CALIFORNIA NONPROFIT MUTUAL BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 7/11/2024 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY 2121 PALOMAR AIRPORT ROAD, CARLSBAD, CA 92011 SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 108074 10240E 10240E 102 40 147-264-09-40 GORDON D MILLER AND RITA K. MILLER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $5167.05 108075 10113E 10113E 101 13 147-264-08-13 ANNE M CYR A SINGLE WOMAN AND AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $3755.54 108076 31012D 31012D 310 12 147-264-37-12 RALPH GUTIERREZ AND LORENE M GUTIERREZ HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $3773.91 108077 20748B 20748B 207 48 147-264-18-48 CHRISTOPHER BADE AND DIANE BADE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $5040.98 108078 30702B 30702B 307 02 147-264-34-02 PATRICIA A FERRIS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4241.21 108079 40106J 40106J 401 06 147-264-43-06 PATRICIA ANNE FERRIS A(N) SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4241.21 108080 40350J 40350J 403 50 147-264-45-50 JUERGEN A FOERSTNER & DONNA L. FOERSTNER TRUSTEES OF THE JUERGEN A. & DONNA L. FORESTNER LIVING TRUST DATED JANUARY 25 2000 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4128.25 108081 40348J 40348J 403 48 147-264-45-48 GERALDINE JOAN RENAUD AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AND MARGARET SHARON GREENE AN UNMARRIED WOMAN AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4245.76 108082 30949C 30949C 309 49 147-264-36-49 STEFANO CONTOLI A SINGLE MAN AND PAOLO TRAVERSI AN UNMARRIED MAN AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4118.69 108083 20644H 20644H 206 44 147-264-17-44 THOMAS E. MILLICE AND NORINE K MILLICE HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 12/15/2023 2/1/2024 2024-0027138 3/1/2024 2024-0052573 $4288.17 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 121 SOUTH PACIFIC, OCEANSIDE, CA, 92054 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder's office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 6/14/2024 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 2121 Palomar Airport Road, Suite 330, Carlsbad , CA 92011 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024, 07/05/2024 CN 29065

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 23-03182-SM-CA Title No. 230607446-CA-VOI A.P.N. 183-142-31-08 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/16/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Randy Albright, and Beverly I Albright, husband and wife as joint tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 07/23/2008 as Instrument No. 2008-0394183 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 07/26/2024 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $439,765.81 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 145 Calle Quinn, Vista, CA 92083 A.P.N.: 183-142-31-08 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-03182-SM-CA. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a "representative of all eligible tenant buyers" you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-03182-SM-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 06/10/2024 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-FN4818928 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024, 07/05/2024 CN 29058

T.S. No. 120966-CA APN: 261-270-21-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/9/2020. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 7/15/2024 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 12/28/2020 as Instrument No. 2020-0836780 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: NATALIE E. YARNALL, TRUSTEE OF THE NATALIE ELIZABETH YARNALL TRUST DATED JULY 6, 2017 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2108 SEA VILLAGE CIR, CARDIFF, CA 92007 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 120966-CA. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 945542_120996-CA 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024 07/05/2024 CN 29057

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE Trustee's Sale No. CA-TRL-24020028 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/10/2021. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. On July 8, 2024, at 10:00:00 AM, AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, in the City of EL CAJON, County of SAN DIEGO, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. On July 8, 2024, at 10:00:00 AM, AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, in the City of EL CAJON, County of SAN DIEGO, State of CALIFORNIA, PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., a California corporation, as duly appointed Trustee under that certain Deed of Trust executed by JEFFREY V. MITCHUM, AN INDIVIDUAL, as Trustors, recorded on 4/14/2021, as Instrument No. 2021-0290374, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA, under the power of sale therein contained, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Property is being sold “as is – where is”. TAX PARCEL NO. 255-144-54-00 The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of San Diego, State of California and is described as follows: Parcel 1: Lot 50 of the Amended Map of Santa Fe Ridge-Unit no. 2, Carlsbad Tract No. 83-16, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 11019, filed in the office of the County recorder of san Diego County, August 14, 1984. Parcel 2: A Non-Exclusive Easement on and over the “common area” as defined in the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions to which reference is Hereafter made, for access, use, occupancy, enjoyment, ingress and egress of the Amenities located thereon, subject to the terms and provisions of the Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions to which reference is hereinafter made. This Easement is Appurtenant to Parcel 1 above described. From information which the Trustee deems reliable, but for which Trustee makes no representation or warranty, the street address or other common designation of the above described property is purported to be 2904 CORTE JARDIN, CARLSBAD, CA 92009. Said property is being sold for the purpose of paying the obligations secured by said Deed of Trust, including fees and expenses of sale. The total amount of the unpaid principal balance, interest thereon, together with reasonably estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Trustee's Sale is $1,210,437.98. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an "eligible tenant buyer," you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE TO PERSPECTIVE OWNER-OCCUPANT: Any perspective owner-occupant as defined in Section 2924m of the California Civil Code who is the last and highest bidder at the trustee’s sale shall provide the required affidavit or declaration of eligibility to the auctioneer at the trustee’s sale or shall have it delivered to PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC. by 5:00 PM on the next business day following the trustee’s sale at the address set forth above. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of the first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale will be entitled only to the return of the money paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchasers sole and exclusive remedy. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney WE ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. SALE INFORMATION LINE: 714-730-2727 or www.servicelinkasap.com Dated: 6/7/2024 PEAK FORECLOSURE SERVICES, INC., AS TRUSTEE By: Lilian Solano, Trustee Sale Officer A-4818890 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024 CN 29039

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 23-20410-SP-CA Title No. 230468656-CA-VOI A.P.N. 157-492-43-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/29/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, (cashier’s check(s) must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation), drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Lynn J Cooper, a widow Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 02/06/2007 as Instrument No. 2007-0082382 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 07/10/2024 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $334,773.58 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 731 Point Cabrillo, Oceanside, CA 92054 A.P.N.: 157-492-43-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 23-20410-SP-CA. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a "representative of all eligible tenant buyers" you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an "eligible bidder," you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 23-20410-SP-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 06/05/2024 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4818571 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024 CN 29038

T.S. No.: 119326-CA APN: 150-203-06-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 7/21/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: JEFFREY J. KUDO AND KIMBERLY A. KUDO, HUSBAND AND WIFE Duly Appointed Trustee: CLEAR RECON CORP Recorded 7/26/2005, as Instrument No. 2005-0629334, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 7/8/2024 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $266,414.67 Property being sold “as is – Where is” Street Address or other common designation of real property: 525 S FREEMAN ST OCEANSIDE, CA 92057 MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. A.P.N.: 150-203-06-00 THE BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT, IN ITS DISCRETION, TO EXERCISE ITS RIGHTS AND REMEDIESIN ANY MANNER PERMITTED UNDER SECTION 9604 OF THE CALIFORNIA COMMERCIAL CODE, OR ANY OTHER APPLICABLE SECTION, AS TO ALL OR SOME OF THE PERSONAL PROPERTY, FIXTURES AND OTHER GENERAL TANGIBLES AND INTANGIBLES MORE PARTICULARY DESCRIVED IN THE DEED OF TRUST, GUARANTEES, UCC’S, SECURITY AGREEMENTS. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 119326-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 945531_119326-CA 06/14/2024, 06/21/2024, 06/28/2024 CN 29032

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on July 16th 2024, ending at 10am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Carlsbad 2405 Cougar Drive Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Size Unit Unit Number Kenya Williams 5×10 1094 David Becerra 10×20 1132 Andrea Bonora 10×10 1187 Greg Manley 5×10 1222 Lourdes Daugherty 5×5 2158 Blanca Castellanos 10×7.5 3030 Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 06/28/2024 CN 29089

NOTICE OF SALE PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the Commercial Code, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell said property by competitive bidding, on or after Tuesday, July 9th 2024 at 10:00 A.M. or later. Said property has been stored and is located at “SuperStorage”, 148 Robelini Dr., Vista, CA 92083 Auction is to be held online at www.storagetreasures.com. Kathy Vanessa Garrett (5X10) Mayumi (S.)Traylor (10X10) Douglas Roger Higgs (10X10) Micah Stephen Young (5X7) Yesenia (Reyna) Lugo (10X10) Jody (Anne) Steiner (10X10) Purchases must be paid for at time of sale in CASH ONLY. All purchased items sold as is, where is. Items must be removed at the time of sale. Sales are subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Advertiser Reserves the right to bid. Dated this 17th day of June 2024 Auction by Storagetreasures.com: Phone (855)722-8853 SuperStorage 760-727-1070 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29082

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – Vista located at 2430 S Santa Fe Ave Vista CA 92084 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 7/17/2024 at 12:00PM. Gerardo Huerta; Kelly Crossman; Moises Oseguera; Lamonda Hall. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 06/28/2024 CN 29081

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Marcos E Mission Rd located at 1510 E. Mission Rd San Marcos CA 92069 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 7/17/2024 at 12:00PM. Alfred Willis; Nicholas Cornea; Monique Gonzalez Santiago; Carlos Castorena; Jennifer Zak; Robert Foerster. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 06/28/2024 CN 29080

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Pacific Hwy located at 4800 Pacific Hwy San Diego CA 92110 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 7/17/2024 at 12:00PM. Cameron J Grissom; Raymond A Augustine; Kyle V Tinker; Linda Valdez; Luis Miguel Andrade Buenrostro; Kaylinn Hill. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 06/28/2024 CN 29079

Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Prime Storage – San Diego Mission Bay Dr located at 4595 Mission Bay Dr San Diego CA 92109 intends to hold a public sale to the highest bidder of the property stored by the following tenants at the storage facility. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 7/17/2024 at 12:00PM. Matthew Thomas; Yissel Landin; Lucas Canellas; Misty Wilburn; Kristina Soulier; Sadaqa Hassan-el; Kirk Michals; Jacob Steven Ryder; Jack Backer. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. 06/28/2024 CN 29078

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 372 W Aviation Rd Fallbrook Ca 92028 Auction Date July 11, 2024 at 10:00am Lana Bradley, Martin Russell, CARLOS SERRANO, Christina Cordova, Breanna Remmick, Martin Russell, Martin Russell, Cynthia Galaviz The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. 6/28/24 CNS-3823966# CN 29075

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction will be conducted online at storageauctions.net starting at 10am July 1st, 2024, ending at 12pm July 15th, 2024. Unit(s) are at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054. The following personal items: (Furniture, File Cabinets, Boxes of office and household items, clothes, etc.) will be sold as follows: Name Unit Jimmye Walter 71 Jimmye Walter 72 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29071

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00027867-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Candice Montagna Durrence filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Candice Montagna Durrence change to proposed name: Candice Montagna. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 29, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/14/2024 Maureen F Hallahan Judge of the Superior Court 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29067

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2023-00047965-CU-PA-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Elaine Warren and DOES 1 to 50 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Elizabeth Herring NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California County of San Diego North County Division 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Liam R. Perry Perry Law, Inc. 336 Encinitas Blvd., Ste 240 Encinitas CA 92024 Telephone: 760.633-2233 Date: (Fecha), 11/03/2023 Clerk by (Secretario), A. Conti Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29047

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00026435-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Stephanie Rene San Antonio filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Stephanie Rene San Antonio change to proposed name: Stephanie Rene Petrickova. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 19, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/06/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29044

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00026683-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Alicia Latoya Bynum filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Alicia Latoya Bynum change to proposed name: Alicia Catalina Wang. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 12, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/07/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29043

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2024-00025568-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Rima Rajendra Deshpande filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Rima Rajendra Deshpande change to proposed name: Rima Rajendra Bajwa. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 12, 2024 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/03/2024 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29017

REQUEST FOR ORDER CHANGE CHILD CUSTODY, VISITATION (Parenting Time), MOVE AWAY ORDER Case # 21FL009634N PETITIONER: NELSY MUNOZ MORA RESPONDENT: ROBERT A. COHEN NOTICE OF HEARING To: Robert A. Cohen, Respondent. For hearing Appearance Information: visit www.sdcourrt.ca.gov A COURT HEARING WILL BE HELD AS FOLLOWS: Date: May 07, 2024 Time: 9:00 AM Dept. 19 Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 North County Family Division WARNING to the person served with the Request for Order: The court may make the requested orders without you if you do not file a Responsive Declaration to Request for Order (form FL-320), serve a copy on the other parties at least nine court days before the hearing (unless the court ordered a shorter period of time), and appear at the hearing. COURT ORDER The parties must attend an appointment for child custody mediation or child custody recommending counseling as follows: Date: 02/23/2024 Time: 10 AM Family Court Services (760) 201-8300 326 South Melrose Vista CA 92081 Sanctions pursuant to CCP §177.5, in amount of up to $1500, may be imposed against either party for failure to appear at the FCS appointment, or against the moving party for failure to cancel the FCS appointment if the moving party is unable to serve the other party before the appointment. Date: 02/05/2024 /s/ Sara E. Kirby CHILD CUSTODY; VISITATION (PARENTING TIME): Child’s Name: Gabriela Cohen Date of Birth: 06/09/2009 Legal Custody to Nelsy Munoz Mora Physical Custody to Nelsy Munoz Mora The orders I request for Child custody as follows: See Attached Declaration. In Support Of Request For Order. I Request to Attend Family Court Service to Discuss a Custody and Visitation Plan. The orders that I request are in the best interest of the children because: See Attached Declaration. OTHER ORDERS REQUESTED: Move Away Order to Tulsa, Oklahoma. FACTS TO SUPPORTS the orders I request are listed below. The facts that I write in support and attached to this request cannot be longer than 10 pages, unless the court gives me permission. See Attached Declaration in Support of Request for Order. I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the information provided in this form and all attachments is true and correct. Date: 01/09/2024 /s/Nelsy Munoz Mora EX PARTE APPLICATION AND ORDER – FAMILY LAW Hearing Date: 05/22/2024 Time: 1:30 pm Type of Relief requested: Child Custody/Visitation Order Order Shortening Time Other: Temporary Joint Legal Custody & Alternative Means of Service. Ex parte relief is necessary because: I cannot locate and serve Mr. Cohen. If Mother had legal custody, there is an option that allows for service. In addition, Mother request service by publication. Name of opposing attorney/party: Robert Cohen. Did the opposing attorney/party receive notice? YES Date: 05/21/2024 Time: 9:05 AM Have evidentiary declarations been submitted? YES Has a proposed order been submitted? YES Have you appeared ex parte before for the same relief? NO I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of California that the above information and all attachments are true and correct. Date: 05/20/2024 /s/ Raul E. Maravilla, Esq. IT IS SO ORDERED: The requested order is granted as follows: Mother shall be granted access to any & all school records and to be able to communicate with school personal regarding minor child. Date: 05/22/2024 /s/Kelly C. Mertsoc Judge/Commissioner of the Superior Court ORDER ON REQUEST TO RESCHEDULE HEARING The hearing is currently scheduled for: 08/20/2024 Name of party who filed the Request for Order, order to show cause, or other moving paper is: Nelsy Munoz Mora Name of party asking to reschedule the hearing is: Nelsy Munoz Mora Order granting request to reschedule hearing. The court hearing is rescheduled to the date, time and location shown below: New Hearing Date: 07/11/2024 Time: 1:45 pm Dept: N-19 Superior Court of California County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The parties must attend an appointment for child customer mediation or recommending counseling as follows: FCS 07/18/2024 at 8:00 am. Reason for rescheduling: the papers were not served before the current hearing date. Other good cause as stated Service by Publication is authorized. Service of Order: All documents must be served as follows: per order of publication. Documents for service: A filed copy of this order must be served along with the following papers: A copy of the previously filed Request for Order (form FL-300), order to show cause, or other moving paper. Orders & request for publication. Date: 05/24/2024 /s/ Kelly C. Mertsoc Judicial Officer 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013183 Filed: Jun 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BB Bunker LLC; B. BB Bunker. Located at: 885 Cayley Ave., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1866, San Marcos CA 92079. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. BB Bunker LLC, 885 Cayley Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/21/2024 S/Michael R. Rosano, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29107

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013059 Filed: Jun 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Loaded Remodeling. Located at: 7556 Gibraltar St. #106, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Omar Donoe, 7556 Gibraltar St. #106, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/21/2024 S/Omar Donoe, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29106

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012206 Filed: Jun 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. As You Are Facial Studio. Located at: 560 N. Coast Hwy #10, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2504 Navarra Dr. #203, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hannah Blair Sehn, 2504 Navarra Dr. #203, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. John Julian Carlo Sehn, 2504 Navarra Dr. #203, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2024 S/Hannah Sehn, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29105

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012437 Filed: Jun 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Proz Designs. Located at: 401 Pile St., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Matthew Richard Prohaska, 401 Pile St., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Matthew Richard Prohaska, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29104

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013213 Filed: Jun 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. KD6X Designs. Located at: 4655 Sunburst Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Courtney Evans Krehbiel, 4655 Sunburst Rd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/12/2024 S/Courtney Evans Krehbiel, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29103

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013194 Filed: Jun 25, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MN3 Consulting. Located at: 2523 Walinca Way, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Milo Nunes Holdings, 2523 Walinca Way, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Milo-Nunes, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29102

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012374 Filed: Jun 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flour Fox and Cocoa; B. Flour Fox & Cocoa; C. Countertop Collective; D. Flour Box. Located at: 5938 Priestly Dr. #103, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carey Gretchen Fox, 5938 Priestly Dr. #103, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Carey Gretchen Fox, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29101

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2024-9013035 Filed: Jun 21, 2024 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Green Field Paper Company. Located at: 7196 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 02/18/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9004216. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Smith Corp, Inc., 7196 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92111. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Matthew Walker, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29100

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012451 Filed: Jun 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Flooded Basement Games. Located at: 14764 Fruitvale Rd., Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Flooded Basement Games LLC, 14764 Fruitvale Rd., Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brooke Byler, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29099

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012925 Filed: Jun 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evamma LLC; B. Evamma Retail Store. Located at: 1286 University Ave., San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6725 Parkside Ave., San Diego CA 92139. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Evamma LLC, 6725 Parkside Ave., San Diego CA 92139. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Amma Biaa Acquah, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29098

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013036 Filed: Jun 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Green Field Paper Company. Located at: 7196 Clairemont Mesa Blvd., San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2683 Via de la Valle Ste G PMB 210, Del Mar CA 92014. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Arsurus California LLC, 2683 Via de la Valle Ste G PMB 210, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/13/2024 S/John Buethe, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29097

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9013001 Filed: Jun 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Land Use Pro Consulting. Located at: 7364 Orien Ave., La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jonathan Peter Frankel 7364 Orien Ave, La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2024 S/Jonathan Peter Frankel, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29096

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012992 Filed: Jun 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aya’s Galore. Located at: 751 W. Bel Esprit Cir., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Akram Said Ilaian, 751 W. Bel Esprit Cir., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Akram Ilaian, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29095

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012999 Filed: Jun 21, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Camino Village. Located at: 2588-2 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mango Gardens LLC, 1119 Bellingham Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Matthew Polson, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29094

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012881 Filed: Jun 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grand Bazaar Antiques & Rugs; B. Ethnee Home. Located at: 2502 S. Santa Fe Ave. #A5, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ethnee Group LLC, 2502 S. Santa Fe Ave. #A5, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2024 S/Anderson Devoglio, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29092

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012926 Filed: Jun 20, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Performance Medicine. Located at: 418 Whitewood Pl., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael Dennis Hadley, MD, P.C., 418 Whitewood Pl., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Michael Dennis Hadley, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29091

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012179 Filed: Jun 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eddie Deuce; B. Eddie Deuce Co. Located at: 3809 Plaza Dr. #104, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 833 Ash Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Edgar Daniel Rodriguez II, 833 Ash Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Edgar D. Rodriguez II, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29090

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012825 Filed: Jun 18, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perky Pierogi. Located at: 2498 Sendero Way, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brittany Ann Rohrman, 2498 Sendero Way, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brittany Ann Rohrman, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29087

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012517 Filed: Jun 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dswan Consulting. Located at: 1759 Yourell Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dana Lauren Swanson, 1759 Yourell Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2024 S/Dana Lauren Swanson, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29086

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012558 Filed: Jun 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sustainable Sweets. Located at: 3519 Four Peaks St., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sustainable Sweets, 3519 Four Peaks St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Karyn Kulenovic, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29085

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011742 Filed: Jun 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carallon Printing and Publishing; B. Carallon Publishing; C. Carallon Printing. Located at: 10455 Rancho Rd., La Mesa CA 91941 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John W. Howard, 10455 Rancho Rd., La Mesa CA 91941; 2. Julie E. Howard, 10455 Rancho Rd., La Mesa CA 91941. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/18/2019 S/John W. Howard, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12, 07/19/2024 CN 29083

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012317 Filed: Jun 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FR8 Pros. Located at: 2777 Loker Ave W. #B, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. #105, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. FR8 Pro Solutions, LLC, 2521 Palomar Airport Rd. Ste 105 #709, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2024 S/Steve Vanderhei 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29073

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012537 Filed: Jun 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BJM PRODATA. Located at: 212 Condessa Ct., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bonnie Jo Montes-Uresti, 212 Condessa Ct., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Bonnie Jo Montes-Uresti, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29072

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012336 Filed: Jun 12, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Rytech of Southwest LA; B. Rytech of South Orange County. Located at: 1208 Avenida Chelsea, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 664, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. RWCSD INC, PO Box 664, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dylan Brankovich, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29069

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012426 Filed: Jun 13, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MCKmetal. Located at: 2050 Costa Vista Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 235133, Encinitas CA 92023. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. McKenzie Leigh Santimer, PO Box 235133, Encinitas CA 92023. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/18/2006 S/McKenzie Leigh Santimer, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29064

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012085 Filed: Jun 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Elevate PGA. Located at: 6168 Paseo Picador, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elevate PGA, 6168 Paseo Picador, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/11/2023 S/Steve Janklow, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29063

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011384 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Machine Films. Located at: 2885 Todd St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carly Rosalie Brullo Niles, 2885 Todd St, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/29/2004 S/Carly Rosalie Brullo Niles, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29055

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011982 Filed: Jun 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ruelas Co. Located at: 1115 Vista Way #1, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alejandro Ruelas, 1115 Vista Way #1, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alejandro Ruelas, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05, 07/12/2024 CN 29054

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012276 Filed: Jun 11, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Realty Solutions; B. NCRS. Located at: 251 North City Dr. #128F, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. SNMAA Inc., 251 North City Dr. #128F, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2024 S/Michael Winter, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29053

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011136 Filed: May 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gilligan Growers. Located at: 6467 La Paloma Ln., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Theresa Gilligan Krol, PO Box 1099, Bonsall CA 92003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Theresa Gilligan Krol, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29050

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012209 Filed: Jun 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ahava’ V’Shalom Boutique. Located at: 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Elizabeth Lopez, 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/10/2024 S/Elizabeth Lopez, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29046

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012163 Filed: Jun 10, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 5th Hummingbird Money Coaching. Located at: 2904 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lanette Kristin Schmidt, 2904 Via Conquistador, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lanette Kristin Schmidt, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29045

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011979 Filed: Jun 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Purple Shadow. Located at: 7737-111 Caminito Monarca, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ashley Faye Penn, 7737-111 Caminito Monarca, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ashley Faye Penn, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29041

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9012106 Filed: Jun 07, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Edema Care. Located at: 171 Calle Magdalena #102, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 380 Paseo Pacifica, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cancer Therapy Specialists Inc., 380 Paseo Pacifica, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tammy E Mondry, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29040

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011894 Filed: Jun 06, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Law Office of Adam Englund; B. Adam Englund. Located at: 10531 4s Commons Dr. #579, San Diego CA 92127 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1106 2nd St. #630, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Condor Law PC, 1106 2nd St. #630, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Adam Englund, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29037

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011681 Filed: Jun 04, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Divine Beauty & Hydration. Located at: 5617 Paseo del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Moxie Medical PC, 41 Flatbush Ave, Brooklyn NY 11217. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/24/2024 S/Eve Michal Lager, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29035

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010920 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lux Spa Collective. Located at: 338 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lux Spa Collective LLC, 338 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/25/2024 S/Rebeca Rodriguez, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29033

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011804 Filed: Jun 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. UCM Practice Growth Systems. Located at: 112 Knoll Rd., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hope and Healing Solutions Inc., 112 Knoll Rd., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/21/2024 S/William Roy Davis Jr., 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29031

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010546 Filed: May 16, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Repattern; B. Oracle Cards. Located at: 5336 Wendela St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 3025, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Littlefield, PO Box 3025, Vista CA 92085. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/15/2003 S/Christopher Littlefield, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29030

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011790 Filed: Jun 05, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Planet Marketing; B. CiscoKid. Located at: 374 E. H St. #A648, Chula Vista CA 91910 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CiscoKid Enterprises LLC, 374 E. H St. #A648, Chula Vista CA 91910. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/04/2024 S/Francisco Meza, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28, 07/05/2024 CN 29029

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010055 Filed: May 09, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Office Cleaning Services. Located at: 1609 Grandon Ave. #133, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mauree Valentine, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2024 S/Mauree Valentine, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29026

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011138 Filed: May 24, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Red Dragon Asian Bistro. Located at: 7680 El Camino Real #103, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 3425 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Platinum and Gold Dragon Corporation, 3425 Filoli Cir., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ellen Pait, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010312 Filed: May 14, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fern Therapy Group. Located at: 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C-322, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andreas Marwick Psychologist Inc., 1759 Oceanside Blvd. #C-322, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/08/2024 S/Andreas Marwick, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29024

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011523 Filed: May 31, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WanderinWillow. Located at: 3340 Ironwood Pl., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Melanie Anne Huff, 3340 Ironwood Pl., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/20/2023 S/Melanie Anne Huff, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29021

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011632 Filed: Jun 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. smartlisting375.com; B. Buckley – Real Estate Services. Located at: 5007 Frink Ave., San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Peter C. Buckley, 5007 Frink Ave, San Diego CA 92117; 2. John T. Buckley, 5007 Frink Ave, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/03/2024 S/Peter C. Buckley, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29018

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011585 Filed: Jun 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Curva Construction. Located at: 2137 Sand Crest Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ryan McAllister Curtis, 2137 Sand Crest Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/28/2008 S/Ryan McAllister Curtis, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29016

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9009957 Filed: May 08, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gentrex Enterprises. Located at: 7961 Calle Posada, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Anna Jane Llave Kaufman, 7961 Calle Posada, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/11/2018 S/Anna Jane L. Kaufman, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011597 Filed: Jun 03, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DMT Realty; B. DMT Realty Broker. Located at: 3646 Buck Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Darrell Kent Roberts, 3646 Buck Ridge Ave., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Darrell Kent Roberts, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29014

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010579 Filed: May 17, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Meeks Marketing. Located at: 303 Broadway St. #104-1026, Laguna Beach CA 92651 Orange. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Tomica Pall, 3515 Roosevelt St. #G, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/17/2024 S/Tomica Pall, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010923 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. DZYNIT. Located at: 1817 Aston Ave. #103, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2901 Meadow Dell Dr., Prosper TX 75078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Zonson Customization Inc., 2901 Meadow Dell Dr., Prosper TX 75078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jeff Yearous, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011425 Filed: May 30, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lujo Design & Events; B. Lujo Floral. Located at: 4929 Avila Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelly Kohler, 4929 Avila Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Carmen Mendoza, 4345 Forest Ranch Rd., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly Kohler, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010995 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ECM Builders. Located at: 1703 S. Myers St. #2, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Edwards Contracting and Management DBA ECM Builders, 1703 S. Myers St. #2, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/12/2019 S/Michael Walter Edwards, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29001

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011351 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 801 Grand Center. Located at: 801-823 Grand Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 4230, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lucy Ann Hall, Trustee of The Lucy Ann Hall Trust of 2010, PO Box 4230, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/10/2015 S/Lucy Ann Hall, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 29000

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011283 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sequoia CPE. Located at: 2750 Fourth Ave. #100, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sequoia Education Group LLC, 3270 Avenida Anacapa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/28/2013 S/Kyle Nash, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28999

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011281 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empire Learning. Located at: 2750 Fourth Ave. #100, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sequoia Education Group LLC, 3270 Avenida Anacapa, Carlsbad CA 92009; 2. Q Industries LLC, 9406 Clearhurst Dr., Dallas TX 75238. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/01/2014 S/Kyle Nash, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28998

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9011280 Filed: May 29, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific CPE. Located at: 2750 Fourth Ave. #100, San Diego CA 92103 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sequoia Education Group LLC, 3270 Avenida Anacapa, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/21/2019 S/Kyle Nash, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28997

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010897 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tee It Up Physical Therapy & Wellness. Located at: 11800 Carmel Creek Rd. #356, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nima Enayati, 11800 Carmel Creek Rd. #356, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2024 S/Nima Enayati, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28996

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2024-9010889 Filed: May 22, 2024 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sparkling Clean Solar. Located at: 422 Creek Rd., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jacob Childs, 422 Creek Rd., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/22/2024 S/Jacob Childs, 06/07, 06/14, 06/21, 06/28/2024 CN 28995