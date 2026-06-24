Legal Notices, June 26, 2026

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY/NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at 6:00 P.M. in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, the Del Mar Planning Commission will consider proposed housing-related amendments to implement the City’s certified Housing Element. The project description is provided below: ITEM 2 ZA26-001/LCPA26-001 (Special Needs Housing), ZA26-002/LCPA26-002 (Emergency Shelters & Supportive Housing), ZA26-003 (Reasonable Accommodations) Project: Amendments to Special Needs Housing, Emergency Shelters & Supportive Housing, and Reasonable Accommodations for Implementation of Housing Element Programs 4A, 4B, and 7F and Related Amendments to the Zoning Code and Local Coastal Program Locations: Citywide Applicant: City of Del Mar Environmental Status: The proposed amendments are consistent with the analysis prepared for the City’s 6th Cycle Housing Element Final Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR). The PEIR and associated Mitigation, Monitoring, and Reporting Program was certified by the City Council on October 5, 2020 (State Clearinghouse (SCH) No. 2020029064). The Final PEIR is available online at: www.delmar.ca.us/DocumentCenter/View/7171/Final-PEIR-91020. The proposed amendments will not result in significant effects on the environment or an increase in severity of effects on the environment as analyzed in the Final PEIR. Staff Contact: Nicole Morrow, AICP, Associate Planner [email protected] Description: This is a request for a recommendation from the Planning Commission to the City Council on the proposed amendments to the Del Mar Municipal Code (DMMC) including amendments to definitions in Chapter 30.04 “Definitions” to align existing definitions with the language of State law; amendments to residential code sections of the DMMC Chapters 30.10 – 30.21 and the addition of Chapter 30.95 “Special Needs Housing” to amend existing language related to special needs housing to bring it into alignment with State law per Housing Element Program 4A; amendments to Chapter 30.24 “North Commercial Zone (NC)” to amend the existing language related to emergency shelters to bring it into alignment with State law per Housing Element Program 4B; and the repeal of Section 30.86.230 and addition of Chapter 30.94 “Reasonable Accommodations” to establish amended standards for Reasonable Accommodations in alignment with State law per Housing Element Program 7F. The amendments will be subject to introduction and adoption by the City Council at future public hearings. The amendments to Chapter 30.86.230 and adoption of Chapter 30.94 would take effect 30 days from adoption by the City Council. The amendments to the LCP and Zoning Code will require certification by the Coastal Commission following City Council adoption. A draft of the proposed Zone Code Amendment/LCP Amendment is available for public review online at: https://www.delmar.ca.us/958/Special-Needs-Housing-Emergency-Shelters or at the Planning Counter, Del Mar City Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California 92014. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Planning Commission meetings by addressing the Commission for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice posted and mailed on or before June 26, 2026 06/26/2026 CN 32621

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2026-13 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2026-13 titled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Chapter 14.42, Parking Violation Enforcement, of the Encinitas Municipal Code”. Ordinance 2026-13 amends Chapter 14.42 to clarify the provisions related to parking violation enforcement. Ordinance 2026-13 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held June 17, 2026, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the August 12, 2026, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Pete Weichers, City Clerk. 06/26/2026 CN 32606

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE INTRODUCTION ORDINANCE NO. 2026-12 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has introduced Ordinance No. 2026-12 titled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Chapter 14.41, Permit Parking Zones, of the Encinitas Municipal Code” Ordinance 2026-12 amends Chapter 14.41 to clarify the purpose, procedures and requirements of the Permit Parking program. Ordinance 2026-12 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held June 17, 2026, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The City Council will consider the adoption of this Ordinance at the August 12, 2026, Regular City Council meeting commencing at 6:00 p.m., in the City Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Avenue. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Pete Weichers, City Clerk. 06/26/2026 CN 32605

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2026-06 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2026-06 titled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Authorizing an Amendment to the Contract Between the City Council of the City of Encinitas and the Board of Administration of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System.” Ordinance 2026-06 allows the City to amend its retirement contract, subject to governing body approval and an election of affected employees to approve an amendment to the contract between the Board of Administration of the California Public Employees Retirement System and the City Council of the City of Encinitas. Ordinance 2026-06 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held May 27, 2026, and adopted on June 17, 2026, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. For information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601. /Pete Weichers, City Clerk. 06/26/2026 CN 32604

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2026-09 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2026-09 titled, “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Articles II and III of Encinitas Municipal Code, Chapter 14.40 Stopping, Standing, and Parking, to Create Time-Limited Parking Zone Regulations” Ordinance 2026-09 proposes an amendment to Chapter 14.40 to include additional codified language authorizing time-limited parking zones to address current and future parking needs citywide. Ordinance 2026-09 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held May 20, 2026, and adopted on June 17, 2026, by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. For information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601. /Pete Weichers, City Clerk. 06/26/2026 CN 32603

CITY OF CARLSBAD ORDINANCE NO. CS-516. AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 5.16 MASSAGE SERVICES. WHEREAS, on December 3, 2013, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California repealed and replaced Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 5.16 Massage Services to comply with Division 2, Chapter 10.5 of the California Business & Professions Code (“The Massage Therapy Act”); and WHEREAS, on February 11, 2025, the City Council amended Chapter 5.16 to allow for off-premises massage services and to remove other ambiguities in the code and provide better tools for enforcement; and WHEREAS, the City Council has determined that amendments to Chapter 5.16 are necessary to strengthen oversight of massage businesses by improving the city’s ability to identify unauthorized massage businesses and therapists during the application process and increase accountability for massage business operators and property owners; and WHEREAS, the City Council has also determined that cleanup amendments to Chapter 5.16 are necessary to align this local law with the Massage Therapy Act. NOW, THEREFORE, the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, ordains as follows that: That the above recitations are true and correct. That the proposed action to amend Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 5.16 to strengthen oversight of massage businesses by improving the city’s ability to identify unauthorized massage businesses and therapists during the application process and increase accountability for massage business operators and property owners is exempt from environmental review under California Environmental Quality Act Guidelines Sections 15061(b)(3) and 15378(b)(5) as it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility the proposed action may have a significant effect on the environment. That Carlsbad Municipal Code Chapter 5.16 is amended to read as follows: Chapter 5.16 MASSAGE REGULATIONS Sections: 5.16.010 Purpose and intent. 5.16.020 Definitions. 5.16.030 Certificate administrator. 5.16.040 State certification and city certificate of registration required. 5.16.050 Exemptions from requirement for certificate of registration. 5.16.060 Reserved. 5.16.070 Reserved. 5.16.080 Application for certificate of registration. 5.16.090 Certificate of registration issuance, denial. 5.16.100 Fees. 5.16.110 City business license. 5.16.120 Transferability of certificate of registration. 5.16.130 Notification of changes. 5.16.140 Health and safety requirements. 5.16.150 Inspection by city officials and notices of violation. 5.16.160 Display of signs and certificate of registration. 5.16.170 Advertisement. 5.16.180 Certificate of registration expiration and renewal. 5.16.190 Grounds for revocation of certificate of registration. 5.16.200 Revocation of certificate of registration. 5.16.210 Hearing. 5.16.220 Public nuisance. 5.16.230 Violations, penalties. 5.16.240 Rules of construction. 5.16.250 Severability. 5.16.010 Purpose and intent. It is the purpose and intent of the City Council that this chapter relies upon the Massage Therapy Act in California Business and Professions Code Section 4600 et seq., as well as the city’s regulatory authority in Article XI, Section 7 of the California Constitution, California Business and Professions Code Sections 460 and 16000, and California Government Code Sections 37101 and 51030 et seq., as they may be amended, to provide for the orderly and consistent regulation of massages, to enable consumers to identify legitimate massage workers and businesses, and additionally to establish minimum health and safety standards, thus protecting the public interest, health, safety, and welfare of the city. 5.16.020 Definitions. For the purpose of this chapter, the following words and phrases shall have the following meanings: “Applicant” means an applicant for a certificate of registration and each of the following persons: the managing responsible officer/employee, a general partner, a limited partner, a shareholder, a sole proprietor, or any person who has a five percent or greater ownership interest in a massage business whether as an individual, corporate or limited liability entity, limited partner, shareholder, or sole proprietor. “California Massage Therapy Council” or “CAMTC” means the massage therapy organization formed pursuant to California Business and Professions Code Section 4602 as may be amended. “CAMTC identification cards” or “identification cards” means the cards issued by the CAMTC to a certified massage therapist. “Certificate administrator” means the City Manager’s designee for promulgating rules, regulations, and requirements consistent with the provisions of this section and all other laws in connection with the issuance of a certificate of registration. “Certificate of registration” means a certificate issued by the certificate administrator to either a business or sole proprietor upon submission of required evidence indicating they have satisfied all requirements of this chapter. “Certificate of registration” means a certificate issued by the certificate administrator upon submission of required evidence that a massage business or sole proprietorship employs or uses only certified massage therapists possessing valid and current state and city certifications and has satisfied all other requirements of this chapter. “Certified massage business” means any massage business where the only persons offering or providing massages have current and valid state certifications and the business has satisfied all other requirements of this chapter. Compliance with this chapter does not substitute for or excuse compliance under any other provision of this code applicable to the massage business. “Certified massage therapist” means any person holding a current and valid state certificate issued by the CAMTC pursuant to California Business and Professions Code Sections 4604 to 4606, and any other provisions of the Massage Therapy Act, as it may be amended, whether as a massage practitioner or massage therapist, as defined in the Act. “Certified sole proprietorship” means any massage business where the owner is the only person offering or providing massages and the owner has a current and valid unconditional state certification. “City” means the City of Carlsbad. “Massage” or “massages” means the scientific manipulation of soft tissues for remedial, health, or hygienic purposes for any form of consideration (whether for the massage, as part of a membership, as part of other services or a product, or otherwise) by means of pressure on or friction against, or stroking, kneading, rubbing, tapping, pounding, or stimulating the external parts of the body, with or without the aid of any mechanical or electrical apparatus or appliances; or with or without supplementary aids, such as rubbing alcohol, liniments, antiseptics, oils, powders, creams, lotions, ointments, or other similar preparations commonly used in this practice; or by baths, including but not limited to Turkish, Russian, Swedish, Japanese, vapor, shower, electric tub, sponge, mineral, fomentation, or any other type of bath. “Massage business” or “massage establishment” means a business that offers or provides massages, including off-premises massages, to patrons for monetary compensation or other consideration. “Massage establishment location” means the physical address location or building where a massage is offered or provided. “Massage therapist” means a person who offers or provides massages at a massage establishment or off-premises business location, including a certified massage therapist and a certified massage practitioner as defined in California Business and Professions Code Section 4601. “Off-premises massage” means the engaging in or carrying out of a massage for compensation or consideration of any type at a residence or workplace location designated by the patron and not at a massage establishment location or where the massage business regularly conducts its business operations. “Off-premises massage location” means a residence or workplace location designated by the patron where an off-premises massage is offered or provided. “Owner” or “operator” means any and all owners of a massage business including but not limited to any of the following persons: the managing responsible officer/employee, a general partner, a limited partner, a shareholder, a sole proprietor, or any person who has a five percent or greater ownership interest in a massage business. “Person” means a natural person, firm, association, business, trust, organization, corporation, partnership, company, or other entity, which is recognized by law as the subject of rights or duties. “Registered certificate holder” means a person or business that has been issued a certificate of registration by the certificate administrator pursuant to the requirements of this chapter. “State certification,” “state certificate,” or “state certified” means a valid and current certification properly issued by the CAMTC to a certified massage therapist pursuant to California Business and Professions Code Sections 4604 to 4606 and any provisions of the Massage Therapy Act, as it may be amended. 5.16.030 Certificate administrator. The certificate administrator shall have the power and authority to promulgate rules, regulations, and requirements consistent with this chapter and applicable law in connection with the issuance of a certificate of registration. The certificate administrator may designate employees to make decisions, conduct investigations, and take actions under this chapter. 5.16.040 State certification and city certificate of registration required. A. It is unlawful for a person to offer, administer, or otherwise practice massage in exchange for compensation or consideration of any type within the city unless that individual has a current and valid CAMTC certification and CAMTC identification card. B. It is unlawful for any massage business within the city to offer, provide, or allow any form of massage to be administered unless all massage therapists, whether as an employee or independent contractor, hold a current and valid CAMTC certification and CAMTC identification card. C. It is unlawful for any person to engage in, conduct, or carry on, or permit to be engaged in, conducted or carried on in or upon any premises within the city, the operation of a massage establishment or an off-premises massage business or to allow any person to offer or administer massage or function as a certified massage therapist, unless a current and valid certificate of registration has been issued to the massage establishment or off-premises massage business pursuant to this chapter. 5.16.050 Exemptions from requirement for certificate of registration. The provisions of this chapter shall not apply to the following classes of persons or businesses while engaged in the performance of their duties: A. Physicians, surgeons, chiropractors, osteopaths, nurses, or any physical therapists duly licensed to practice their respective professions in the State of California and working within the scope of their licenses. B. Barbers, cosmetologists, aestheticians, and manicurists who are duly licensed under the laws of the State of California while engaging in practices within the scope of their licenses, except that this provision shall apply solely to the massaging of the neck, face, hands and feet, and/or scalp of the patrons, and this exception shall not apply to full body work or full body massage. C. Hospitals, nursing homes, sanatoriums, or any other health facilities duly licensed by the State of California. D. A trainer of any duly constituted athletic team who administers a massage in the normal course of training duties and when acting within the scope of their employment. E. Trainers of amateur, semi-professional, or professional athletes or athletic teams while engaging in their training responsibilities for and with athletes; and trainers working in conjunction with a specific athletic event such as an outdoor road or bike race. F. Health clubs, health spas, gymnasiums, or other similar facilities designed or intended for general physical exercise or conditioning in which the furnishing of massage or bathing services or facilities is subordinate and incidental, except that the person performing massages shall obtain state certification in conformance with this chapter. Hotels and motels that offer or provide massages and any massage therapist working in a hotel or motel are not included in this exemption and must obtain a certificate of registration and state certification in conformance with this chapter. 5.16.060 Reserved. 5.16.070 Reserved. 5.16.080 Application for certificate of registration. A certificate of registration application shall be filed on forms provided by the certificate administrator, submitted under penalty of perjury and shall contain all of the following: A. State certification verification. 1. If a certified sole proprietorship, the applicant/owner shall produce a valid and current state certification, a valid and current CAMTC identification card, and valid and current government-issued photo identification provided in-person that matches their state certification and CAMTC identification card. 2. If a certified massage business other than a certified sole proprietorship and the applicant/owners are also state certified, they shall provide the same proofs as a certified sole proprietorship, as provided in Subsection 5.16.080(A)(1), and a statement signed under penalty of perjury that the certified massage business shall employ only certified massage therapists. 3. The following information shall be provided by any applicant/owner who is not state certified and who owns or will own five percent or more of the massage business: a. Acceptable proof that the applicant/owner is at least 18 years of age. b. Full, true name, and other names used, date of birth, and valid and current government-issued photo identification provided in-person. c. Current address and all previous residence(s) for the past 10 years, including dates at each address. d. All massage business, occupation, and employment history for 10 years preceding the date of the application. e. The names and addresses of any massage businesses or other like establishments owned or operated by any person subject to the background check; a list of all permits, certificates, and licenses issued by any agency, board, council, city, county, territory, or state related to the massage business; the dates of their issuance; and any denial, restriction, revocation, or enforcement action and the reasons for it. f. Fingerprints, subject to a fee to cover actual costs, to submit to the California Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigations through Live Scan or equivalent, along with a potential additional fee to cover the actual costs for subsequent arrest notice for renewal applications, to determine whether the applicant/owner has any of the following: i. Convictions for any crime involving conduct which requires registration under California Penal Code Section 290 (Sex Offender Registration Act). ii. Convictions of California Penal Code Section 647(b) or California Penal Code Section 415(3) where the original charge was for violation of California Penal Code Section 647(b). iii. Convictions of crimes designated in California Government Code Section 51032 (massage – grounds for denial of license), or any crime involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, violence or moral turpitude. iv. Injunctions for nuisances under California Penal Code Sections 11225-11235 (Red Light Abatement Law). v. Convictions in any other state of any offense which, if committed or attempted in this state, would have been punishable as one or more of the referenced offenses of this subdivision. vi. Conspiracy or attempt to commit any such offense described in subsections i-v of this subsection 5.16.080(A)(3)(f). B. General business information. Applicant/owner to provide all of the following: 1. The full, true name under which the massage business will be conducted. The mailing address for the present or proposed massage business. 2. The present or proposed addresses where massages will be conducted and/or the address of the business office for an off-premises massage business. Off-premises massage locations may be generally listed as “residences and workplaces designated by the patron.” 3. Complete description of all massage types or techniques to be offered or provided. 4. The name and address of any massage business or other like business owned or operated by any applicants/owners. 5. A description of any other business to be operated on the same premises, or on adjoining premises, owned or controlled by the applicant/owner, if applicable. 6. A copy of all lease and rental agreements for the location where the massage business will operate. This requirement does not apply to an off-premises massage business. C. Corporate, partnership, or limited liability company information. Applicant/owner to provide all of the following: 1. If the applicant/owner is a corporation, the name of the corporation shall be set forth exactly as shown in its articles of incorporation or charter, together with the state and date of incorporation and the names and residence addresses of each of its current officers and directors, and of each stockholder holding more than five percent of the stock of that corporation, and its registered agent for receipt of process. The applicant shall also furnish a copy of its articles of incorporation and statement of information as filed with the Secretary of State. 2. If the applicant/owner is a partnership, the application shall set forth the names and residence addresses of each of the partners, including limited partners. If the applicant is a limited partnership, it shall furnish a copy of its certificate of limited partnership as filed with the Secretary of State. If one or more of the partners is a corporation, the provisions of this subsection pertaining to corporate applicants shall apply to the corporate partner. 3. If the applicant/owner is a limited liability company, the name of the limited liability company shall be set forth exactly as shown in its articles of organization and statement of information, together with the state and date of organization and the names and residence addresses of each of the current members/managers. The applicant shall also furnish a copy of its articles of organization and statement of information as filed with the Secretary of State. 4. The applicant / owner, corporation, partnership, or limited liability company shall designate one of its officers, general partners, or members/managers to act as its responsible managing officer. Such person shall complete and sign all application forms required of an individual applicant under this chapter. The managing officer must, at all times, meet all of the requirements set by this chapter and the massage establishment’s certificate of registration. 5. If an applicant / owner, operator, corporation, partner, or member/manager owns five percent or more of the massage business and is not state certified, the certificate administrator shall conduct a state and federal background check of that owner, operator, corporation, or partner, which shall include the information requested in paragraphs (A)(3) inclusive of this subsection 5.16.080, and the name and address of any massage business or other like business owned or operated by any person who is subject to the background check requirement of this subdivision. D. Copies of the following documents for all massage therapists who will offer or provide massages at the establishment: Valid and current CAMTC certificate, valid and current CAMTC identification card, and valid and current government-issued photo identification that matches each massage therapist’s state certification and CAMTC identification card. All documents must be submitted prior to the massage establishment’s certificate of registration being issued. E. Authorization for the city, its agents, and employees to seek information and conduct an investigation into the truth of the statements set forth in the application and into the background of the applicant/owner, where authorized by this chapter. F. A certificate of compliance from the city’s building official (or other compliance person as designated by the City Manager) that certifies that the premises of the massage business will meet or does meet all applicable codes and regulations. The certificate of compliance must be submitted to the certificate administrator prior to the application approval. No certificate of compliance is required for a massage business that solely offers or provides off-premises massage. G. Zoning consistency verification in writing from the city’s Community Development Department. The zoning consistency verification must be submitted prior to application approval. A zoning consistency verification does not confer or authorize any entitlement to a use permit or building permit or similar, which process, if applicable, is separate from the certificate of registration process. Nor does a zoning consistency verification confirm compliance with any other provisions of this code. No zoning consistency verification is required for a massage business that solely offers or provides off-premises massage. H. A signed statement that the applicant/owner shall be responsible for the conduct of all employees or independent contractors working on the premises of the massage business or working at the off-premises massage business, and that failure to comply with any applicable local, state, or federal law, or with the provisions of this chapter may result in the revocation of the certificate of registration. I. Payment of an application fee as provided in the city’s Master Fee Schedule, in addition to any fees required by Section 5.16.100. 5.16.090 Certificate of registration issuance, denial. A. The certificate administrator shall have 60 days, after the submission of all required information, to either issue or deny the application for a certificate of registration. B. For any application submitted without all the required information, including proof of state certification, the certificate administrator, in their sole discretion, may either reject the application outright or request the applicant/owner to submit the missing information by a date certain. A rejected application, based on failure to submit all required information, shall not form the basis for a hearing as set forth in Section 5.16.210 of this chapter. C. Reasons for denial of a certificate of registration. 1. 10-year bar. The certificate of registration will be denied if the background check for any applicant/owner authorized by this chapter shows that such person has, within 10 years preceding the application date, been required to register under the provisions of Section 290 of the California Penal Code; within 10 years preceding the application had a conviction in court of competent jurisdiction for any of the crimes identified in Section 5.16.080(A)(3)(f)(i—vi) of this chapter; and/or has been subject to an injunction for nuisance pursuant to California Penal Code Sections 11225—11235 within the last 10 years. 2. 5-year bar. a. Any applicant who makes a material misrepresentation in an application for a massage certificate of registration or with respect to any other document or information required by the city with respect to this application is not eligible to apply for a city certificate of registration for five years following the effective date of the determination the misrepresentation was made. b. Evidence that an applicant has had an individual or business massage permit or license with any agency, board, city, county, territory, or state denied, revoked, restricted, or suspended within the last five years may result in denial of a certificate of registration. c. Upon revocation of a certificate of registration, no certificate of registration may be issued to the registered certificate holder, or to another applicant for a massage business at the same massage establishment location, for a period of five years from the effective date of the revocation. d. Upon revocation of a certificate of registration, the registered certificate holder may not serve as an owner, operator, employee, or independent contractor of a massage business in the city, nor be present on the premises of any massage business, for five years from the effective date of the revocation. 3. 1-year bar. A certificate of registration will be denied if any massage therapist, owner/applicant, or lessee of the proposed massage establishment location, including any off-premises locations, has, within a one (1) year period prior to the submittal of the application: a. Received a notice or final adjudication of a violation of this chapter, or any ordinance, law, rule, or regulation related to massage. b. Failed to correct massage-related violations within the specified compliance period. c. Received a notice of revocation or administrative notice issued pursuant to this chapter, while any appeal of the revocation or notice is pending. d. Outstanding code violations or fines issued pursuant to this code which have not been paid. The one-year prohibition from applying for a certificate of registration will be lifted once all such code violations have been corrected and all related fines have been paid. D. Procedure for denial of a certificate of registration. 1. The certificate administrator must provide written notice of denial of a certificate of registration containing the reasons for the denial. The notice of denial shall be hand-delivered to the applicant / owner, sent by certified mail, or sent by email if consented to by the applicant/owner. 2. The applicant/owner shall, at the applicant/owner’s election, have the right to receive a hearing as set forth in Section 5.16.210 of this chapter. If such hearing request is not received by the certificate administrator within 10 calendar days of the date of issuance of the notice of denial, the denial shall be final. 3. If a certificate of registration is denied because a massage therapist does not possess the required state certification, reapplication may occur when the required certification is obtained. 4. If a certificate of registration is denied based on Subsection (C)(3) of this Section 5.16.090, the massage establishment may cure the application by removing the disqualifying massage therapist(s). The owner-applicant must comply with Section 5.16.130 of this chapter if the application is later modified to add the previously disqualified massage therapist as an employee or independent contractor. 5.16.100 Fees. The City Council may impose by resolution a nonrefundable fee to reimburse the city for its reasonable and necessary costs in receiving, processing, reviewing, and inspecting applications and appeals for a certificate of registration. This fee shall be in addition to the business license fees and taxes required by Chapter 5.08 of this code. 5.16.110 City business license. All persons are required to obtain a business license as required by the city’s business license provisions prior to conducting any massage business or providing any massages in the city. However, a certified massage therapist who offers or provides massages at a certified massage business is not required to obtain their own city business license. 5.16.120 Transferability of certificate of registration. A certificate of registration is not transferable. A transfer or attempted transfer of a certificate of registration is a violation of this chapter. 5.16.130 Notification of changes. A. Every registered certificate holder shall report in writing within five business days to the certificate administrator any changes to the information provided in their application for a certificate of registration, including but not limited to change of address or ownership of the certified massage business and change of massage therapists offering or providing massages for the massage business. Failure to notify the certificate administrator as required by this section is a violation of this chapter. B. The certificate administrator will issue an amended or new certificate of registration if they determine that the reported change requires an amended or new certificate of registration. 5.16.140Health and safety requirements. All massage establishments are subject to periodic inspection by the city at any time and without prior notice for compliance with health, safety, and building standards, and all such establishments shall comply with the following requirements: A.Health and safety requirements—facility. 1. One artificial white light of not less than 40 watts shall be provided in each room where massage is being administered. 2. The walls shall be clean and painted with an approved washable mold resistant paint in all rooms where water or steam baths are given. 3. Floors shall be free from any accumulation of dust, dirt, or refuse. 4. All equipment used in the massage operation shall be maintained in a clean and sanitary condition. 5. Dressing and locker facilities shall be provided for patrons, including security deposit facilities for the protection of valuables. 6. One front door shall be provided for patron entry to the massage establishment location, which shall open to an interior patron reception and waiting area immediately inside the front door. All patrons and any persons other than persons operating, employed at, retained by, or offering or providing massages at the massage business shall be required to enter and exit through the front. 7. No owner, operator, massage therapist, employee, or independent contractor of the massage business shall lock any interior door or doors leading to a room used to offer or provide a massage when the massage is being performed. A patron may lock any door when alone in a room at any time. 8. The door to the main entrance of the premises of a massage establishment shall be unlocked during business hours unless the business is owned by one individual with one or no employees or independent contractors. 9. No massage establishment located in a building or structure with exterior windows fronting a public street, highway, walkway, or parking area shall, during business hours, block visibility into the interior reception and waiting area through the use of curtains, closed blinds, tints, or any other material that obstructs, blurs, or unreasonably darkens the view into the premises. For the purpose of this subsection, there is an irrebuttable presumption that the visibility is impermissibly blocked if more than 10 percent of the interior reception and waiting area is not visible from the exterior window. 10. No part of the massage establishment location shall be used for or connected with any bedroom or sleeping quarters. Nor shall any person sleep in such massage establishment location except for limited periods incidental to and directly related to a massage. 11. This section does not apply to massage businesses when providing off-premises massage. B. Health requirements—linens. 1. Towels, sheets, clothes and linens of all types, and items for personal use of operators and patrons shall be clean and freshly laundered and shall not be used for more than one person. 2. Reuse of such items is prohibited unless the same has first been laundered. Such items shall not be laundered or dried in any massage establishment location or off-premises massage location unless such location is provided with laundry facilities containing one or more machines laundering and drying. 3. Heavy white paper may be substituted for sheets provided that such paper is used once for every person and then discarded into a sanitary receptacle. C. General health and safety regulations. 1. Any violation of Business and Professions Code Section 4609(a) is unlawful and a violation of this chapter. 2. Disease prevention. No person afflicted with an infection or parasitic infestation transmissible to a patron shall knowingly provide massage to a patron, or remain on the premises of a massage establishment location or off-premises massage location while so infected or infested. 3. Prohibited massage areas. It is unlawful for any massage therapist or other person to massage the genital area of any patron or to massage the breasts of any female patron in violation of Business and Professions Code Section 4609, or for any owner or operator of a massage business to allow or permit such massage. 4. Clothing. It is unlawful for any massage therapist or other person to be other than fully clothed in nontransparent clothing at all times that shall not expose their genitals, pubic area, buttocks, or chest, or for any owner or operator of a massage business to allow or permit such prohibited dress. 5. Hours of operation. a It is unlawful for any massage business or massage therapist to provide a massage between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. b. The hours of operation of any massage establishment shall be displayed in a conspicuous place, easily visible from outside of the massage establishment location. c. Patrons and visitors shall be permitted in or at a massage establishment location only during hours of operation. 6. List of massage types or techniques offered. a. Massage establishment location. 1. A list of all massage types or techniques offered and their cost shall be made readily available and transparent to all customers or potential customers in electronic form or posted in an open and conspicuous public place at the massage establishment location. 2. The massage types or techniques shall be described in English and may also be described in other languages. 3. No massage business owner or operator shall permit, and no person employed or retained by the massage business, or any other person offering or providing massages at the massage business, shall offer to perform any massage or collect fees other than those posted. b. Off-premises massage. An off-premises massage business shall maintain a list of massage types or techniques available and their cost in written or electronic form so that they are readily available and transparent to all customers or potential customers. The off-premises massage business shall assure that each massage therapist can provide such a price list upon request. 7. Massage Log. An owner or operator must maintain a record of massage types or techniques provided for each treatment. The record of treatment shall include the name and address of the patron, the name of the massage therapist, the name of the owner or operator present, the massage type or technique provided or used, and the time the massage began and ended. Such records shall be maintained on the premises of the massage establishment for at least two years and shall be immediately available for inspection and copying by city enforcement officers during business hours. 8. No Drugs or Alcohol. The sale, service, or consumption of an alcoholic beverage, any marijuana product, or any other controlled substance at a massage establishment, or in connection with the performance of a massage, is prohibited. 9. No Audio or Video Recording. Audio and/or video recording of, or the monitoring of, the patron or the massage therapist is prohibited without the prior written consent of the patron. 10. No Adult-Oriented Merchandise. The display, use or possession of any adult-oriented merchandise, including but not limited to sex toys and condoms, is prohibited in any part of a massage business. 11. Non-patrons. Non-patrons are only permitted in the waiting area; however, the following exceptions may apply: a. The parent or guardian of a patron who is a minor may be present in the massage therapy room with that minor. b. The minor of a patron may be present in the massage therapy room with the patron when necessary for the supervision of the minor. c. The conservator, aid, or other caretaker of a patron who is elderly or disabled may be present in the massage therapy room with that elderly or disabled person. d. An elderly or disabled person may be present in the massage therapy room with a patron who is their conservator, aid, or other caretaker. 12. Early warning device prohibited. The presence of any device which can be utilized as an early warning system, to alert the employees, independent contractors, owner, or operator of a massage establishment to the presence of enforcement officers on the premises, is prohibited in any massage establishment location or off-premises massage location. Such prohibited devices include, but are not limited to, light or music dimmers, electronic detection devices, external or internal video equipment, and alarm systems other than those used for fire alarms. 13. Off-premises massage. No massage therapist shall offer or provide off-premises massage inside any hotel room, motel room, vehicle, or commercial establishment, except at the workplace designated by the patron. For purposes of this chapter, a hotel room, motel room, and a vehicle are not considered a workplace or a residence. 5.16.150 Inspection by city officials and notices of violation. A. Any enforcement officer, as defined in Chapter 1.10 of this code, shall have the right to enter a massage establishment location during regular business hours, prior to the issuance of a certificate of registration and subsequent to such issuance, for the purpose of making reasonable inspections to enforce compliance with this chapter and with building, fire, electrical, plumbing, and/or health and safety regulations. B. Whenever a city enforcement officer makes an inspection of a massage business and finds that any provision of this chapter has been violated, the enforcement officer may pursue enforcement in accordance with Chapter 1.10 of this code. The enforcement officer may also notify the registered certificate holder that failure to comply with any notice issued for a violation of this chapter or any future violations of this chapter may result in the revocation of a certificate of registration. C. No notice of violation or time to correct need be given for violations of this chapter or violations of criminal law cited by peace officers. 5.16.160 Display of signs and certificate of registration. A. A recognizable and legible sign shall be posted at the main entrance of each massage establishment location identifying the business as such. The owner or operator of each massage establishment location shall display the certificate of registration and a copy of the CAMTC certificate issued to each certified massage therapist employed, retained, offering, or providing massages at the massage business in an accessible and conspicuous place on the premises. B. An off-premises massage location is exempt from the requirements of subsection A of this Section 5.16.160. However, each off-premises massage owner/operator operating as a massage therapist shall carry a copy of their business’s certificate of registration. All other off-premises massage therapists shall carry a copy of their CAMTC identification card and make such copies and identification available for viewing prior to any client agreeing to or being offered or provided a massage. 5.16.170 Advertisement. Any advertisement, including, but not limited to, business cards, print, television, radio, or electronic media, for a massage business, including those solely performing off-premises massage, shall include the number(s) of the state certificates issued to the massage business and all massage therapists who will be performing the massage or supervising services being advertised. 5.16.180 Certificate of registration expiration and renewal. A. A certificate of registration shall be valid for two years from the date of issuance. B. Any person or business that wishes to forfeit their certificate of registration prior to the date of expiration may do so by providing a request in writing, delivered in person, by mail, or by email, to the certificate administrator. The certificate administrator shall confirm the forfeiture in writing, by certified mail and/or email if consent is provided, along with the effective date of the forfeiture. If the request to forfeit a certificate of registration is made after a notice of revocation has been issued to the requestor, the registered certificate holder may not reapply for a certificate of registration for a period of five years after the forfeiture or the revocation becomes effective, whichever comes first. C. The process for renewal of a certificate of registration shall be the same as the process for a new certificate of registration, with the exception of the additional requirements in subsections D-F of this section. D. The registered certificate holder shall apply to the certificate administrator to renew their certificate of registration no later than 60 days prior to the certificate’s expiration. E. If a renewal application and all required information for the renewal is not received by the certificate administrator on or before the date of expiration, the certificate of registration shall be deemed expired and no privilege to offer or provide massages in the City of Carlsbad shall exist. F. In the event of a denial of a renewal certificate of registration for reasons other than the applicant/owner’s failure to submit a complete renewal application with all required information, the certificate administrator must provide a written notice of denial containing the reasons for the denial. The notice of denial shall be hand delivered to the applicant/owner, sent by certified mail, or sent by email if consented to by the applicant/owner. The applicant/owner shall, at the applicant/owner’s election, have the right to receive a hearing as set forth in Section 5.16.210 of this chapter. If a hearing request is not received by the certificate administrator within 10 calendar days from the issuance date of the notice of denial, the denial shall be final. 5.16.190 Grounds for revocation of certificate of registration. The certificate administrator may revoke a certificate of registration for any of the following: A. A registered certificate holder is no longer in possession of a current and valid state certification. B. A noncertified owner, operator, corporation, or partner who owns five percent or more of the massage business has been convicted of a crime that would have caused denial of the certificate of registration. C. A registered certificate holder has made a material misrepresentation on the application for a certificate of registration or renewal. D. A registered certificate holder has engaged in conduct or operated the certified massage business in a manner which violates any of the provisions of this chapter, any conditions of the certificate of registration, or any of the laws which would have been grounds for denial of the certificate of registration. E. The registered certificate holder employs or uses non-CAMTC certified massage technicians to perform massages. F. Violations of this chapter or of the Massage Therapy Act, as it may be amended, have occurred at the massage establishment location(s) or an off-premises massage location. G. The registered certificate holder has engaged in fraud, misrepresentation, or false statements in obtaining or maintaining a certificate of registration. H. Discovery that the massage establishment was actually disqualified from applying for a certificate of registration based on any of the factors set forth in Section 5.16.090(C) of this chapter. 5.16.200 Revocation of certificate of registration. If the certificate administrator determines that any of the grounds identified in section 5.16.190 exist for the revocation of a certificate of registration, the certificate administrator shall notify the registered certificate holder in writing of the intent to revoke the certificate of registration, the reasons for the revocation, and the right to request a hearing prior to the revocation. The written notice shall be hand-delivered to the applicant/owner, sent by certified mail, or sent by email if consented to by the applicant/owner. The action indicated in the written notice shall be final unless the registered certificate holder files a written request for hearing with the certificate administrator within 10 calendar days of the date of the issuance of the notice of intent to revoke. The written request for a hearing may be hand-delivered, mailed, or emailed and is deemed “filed” when received by the certificate administrator. If the request for a hearing is timely received, the certificate administrator shall proceed in accord with Section 5.16.210 of this chapter. 5.16.210 Hearing. A. Any person who has been denied a certificate of registration, for reasons other than submitting an incomplete certificate of registration application or renewal, or any registered certificate holder who has received a notice of intent to revoke a certificate of registration, may request a hearing on or before 10 calendar days of the issuance of the denial or the notice of intent to revoke. B. Upon receipt of a timely written request for hearing, the certificate administrator shall schedule a hearing within 10 to 20 calendar days. The certificate administrator shall provide a notice of the hearing in writing to the applicant or registered certificate holder by means of certified mail, hand-delivery, or email if consented to by the applicant/owner or registered certificate holder. The notice of hearing shall state that a hearing shall be conducted to determine the existence of any facts which constitute grounds for denial or revocation of a certificate of registration. The notice shall also include the date, time, and place of the hearing. C. The hearing shall be conducted by an administrative hearing officer pursuant to the procedures in Chapter 1.10, Article III of this code. D. In the event that the applicant/owner, registered certificate holder, or counsel for the applicant/owner or registered certificate holder fails to appear at the hearing, the evidence of the existence of facts which constitute grounds for denial or revocation of the certificate of registration shall be considered unrebutted. E. Notice of the decision shall be given in the same manner as for the hearing and shall specify findings of fact and the reasons for the decision. The hearing officer shall inform the party against whom the decision is rendered of their appeal rights pursuant to Chapter 1.10 of this code. 5.16.220 Public nuisance. A massage business operated, conducted, or maintained contrary to the provisions of this chapter shall be unlawful and a public nuisance, and the City Attorney may in the exercise of discretion, in addition to or in lieu of prosecuting a criminal action under this chapter, commence an action or actions, proceeding or proceedings, for the abatement, removal, and enjoinment of the public nuisance, in a manner provided by law. 5.16.230 Violations, penalties. Unless otherwise exempted by the provisions of this chapter, every person, whether acting as an individual, owner, operator, employee, independent contractor, mere helper, or a participant or worker in any way, who gives massages or conducts a massage business, or who, in connection with the business, gives or administers, or practices the giving or administering of, massages or baths or any of the services defined in this chapter, without first obtaining state certification and a city certificate of registration, or who violates any provision of this chapter, shall be charged with an infraction or misdemeanor at the discretion of the City Attorney, punishable as provided in Section 1.08.010(B) of this code. 5.16.240 Rules of construction. This chapter shall be construed liberally in favor of regulation as determined if necessary and appropriate by the City Manager for the public protection and welfare and in order to accomplish its purpose and intent. 5.16.250 Severability. If any portion of this chapter, or its application to particular persons or circumstances is held to be invalid or unconstitutional by a final decision of a court of competent jurisdiction, the decision will not affect the validity of the remaining portions of this chapter to persons or circumstances not similarly situated. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall be effective thirty days after its adoption; and the City Clerk shall certify the adoption of this ordinance and cause the full text of the ordinance or a summary of the ordinance prepared by the City Attorney to be published at least once in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Carlsbad within fifteen days after its adoption. INTRODUCED AND FIRST READ at a Regular Meeting of the Carlsbad City Council on the 9th day of June, 2026, and thereafter PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad on the 16th day of June, 2026, by the following vote, to wit: AYES: Blackburn, Bhat-Patel, Acosta, Burkholder, Shin. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. Publish Date: June 26, 2026 City of Carlsbad | City Council 06/26/2026 CN 32592

CITY OF CARLSBAD NOTICE OF ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Municipal Election will be held in the City of Carlsbad on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, for the following Officers: • Mayor, term ending 2030 • City Council Member District No. 1, term ending 2030 • City Council Member District No. 3, term ending 2030 • City Treasurer, term ending 2030 • City Clerk, term ending 2030 The nomination period for these offices begins on Monday, July 13, 2026, at 8 a.m. and closes on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at 5 p.m. Candidate Packets will be available by appointment only in the City Clerk’s Office, 1200 Carlsbad Village Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008. For more information or to schedule an appointment to obtain a Candidate Packet, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 442-339-2808. If nomination papers are not filed by the incumbent Mayor, the incumbent City Council Member District 1 representative, incumbent City Council Member District 3 representative, the incumbent City Treasurer, or the incumbent City Clerk by Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at 5 p.m., the voters shall have until 5 p.m. Aug. 12, 2026, to nominate candidates other than the person(s) who are the incumbents the 88th day before the election, for that incumbent’s elective office. This extension is not applicable where there is no incumbent eligible to be elected. If no one or only one person is nominated for an elective office, appointment to the elective office may be made as prescribed by Section 10229, Elections Code of the State of California. The Vote Center locations will be open Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, through Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s office at 442-339-2808. Morgen Fry MORGEN FRY, MPA ASSISTANT CITY CLERK Dated: June 16, 2026 06/26/2026 CN 32591

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors of the Vista Fire Protection District has adopted a preliminary budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027, and said preliminary budget is on file with the Board Clerk for the District, and available for inspection at the District office, 450 S. Melrose Drive, Ste 105, Vista, CA 92081, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. beginning June 17, 2026. In addition, the preliminary budget may be accessed anytime from the District website: www.vistafireprotectiondistrict.org. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that on September 9, 2026, at the hour of 1:00 p.m., the Board of Directors will meet at City of Vista Civic Center located at 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084 for the purpose of fixing the final budget at which time any taxpayer may appear and be heard regarding the increase, decrease, or omission of any item of the budget, or for the inclusion of additional items. All comments, oral and written, will be accepted by the Board of Directors. Written comments may be mailed to 1962 E. Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084, or emailed to [email protected]. If you have any questions regarding this matter, you are encouraged to contact Karlena Rannals, Board Clerk, at 760-688-7588. KARLENA RANNALS Board Clerk 06/26/2026 CN 32590

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, the 14th day of July 2026, at 6:00 p.m., in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on the following: Application: Municipal Code Amendment A26-001 Location: Citywide Applicant: City of Del Mar Environmental Status: The requested action is not subject to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) pursuant to CEQA Guidelines Section 15061(b)(3) because the activity is covered by the commonsense exemption that CEQA only applies to projects which have the potential for causing a significant effect on the environment. The proposed code amendments have been analyzed, and it has been determined that they would not result in significant effects on the environment or an increase in the severity of effects on the environment. No further environmental documentation is necessary. Staff Contact: Adriana Jaramishian, Associate Planner – [email protected] or 858-704-3635 Description: This is a Planning Commission recommendation hearing to consider proposed amendments to Chapter 24.70 of the Del Mar Municipal Code related to the processing of Lot Line Adjustment and Lot Consolidation requests. The Planning Commission is asked to provide a recommendation to the City Council. The City Council will consider the proposed amendments at a future noticed public hearing. Public Testimony: Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in Planning Commission meetings by addressing the Commission for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the Planning Staff prior to the announcement of the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. Notice posted and mailed on or before June 26, 2026 06/26/2026 CN 32623

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the following: Encroachment Permit EP26-056. A request to permit a swing gate and vegetation within a utility access easement at 1411 Via Alta, (Applicant: Fred Howard) APN #: 300-040-51-00 Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in City Council meetings remotely or in-person by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. In-Person Participation: Please submit a completed speaker slip, including the agenda item number, to the City Clerk before the item is announced. Speaker slips are available near the entrance of Town Hall. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Remote Participation: Members of the public can participate in the meeting remotely using the Zoom link and/or dial-in information provided below. Those wishing to comment live must have joined the Zoom meeting when the item(s) they wish to speak on is announced. Zoom Link: https://tinyurl.com/zoomdelmar; Phone: (669) 900-6833; Meeting ID: 879 0650 1544 Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. If you have questions about the information in this notice, please contact Nestor Machado, Email: [email protected], Phone: 858-755-9314. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager /City Clerk DATE June 22, 2026 06/26/2026 CN 32618

Notice of Availability of a Draft Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR) for the City of Del Mar Capital Improvement Program (CIP) Streamlining Project Pursuant to Section 15087 of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines, this notice is to advise that the City of Del Mar (City), as lead agency, has completed and is issuing notification of the availability of a Draft Program Environmental Impact Report (PEIR), State Clearinghouse No. 2025110661, for the project as described below. Project Name: City of Del Mar Capital Improvement Program (CIP) PEIR Project Location: City-wide Project Description: The CIP is a 10-year strategic planning and budgeting tool for addressing the City of Del Mar’s current and future capital infrastructure and facility needs, and it is revised over time in noticed public meetings of the City Council as conditions, City Council priorities, and funding change. This PEIR will help streamline the implementation of current and future CIP projects to ensure continued public health, safety, and welfare for the City’s residents, businesses, and visitors by establishing a clear procedural framework for CEQA compliance on a wide array of CIP project types. Projects to be evaluated in the PEIR include utility undergrounding, water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure improvements, and improvements to streets, public facilities, and open space. The project site is not included on any list under Government Code Section 65962.5. Significant Environmental Effects Anticipated as a Result of the Project: The Draft PEIR concludes that the project would not result in significant environmental impacts with the incorporation of mitigation measures for biological resources, cultural resources, geology and soils (paleontology), noise and vibration, and tribal cultural resources. Based on the PEIR analysis, noise impacts related to construction of non-linear projects potentially cannot be mitigated to less than significant levels. Therefore, construction-related noise impacts are significant and unavoidable. Public Review and Comment Period: The Draft PEIR is being circulated for a 45-day public review period: Friday, June 26, 2026 until 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2026. During the public review period, the Draft PEIR and associated technical appendices have been placed on the City’s website at https://www.delmar.ca.us/954/Capital-Improvement-Program. Written comments must be submitted by 5:30 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2026 to: City of Del Mar Planning and Community Development Department Attn: Jennifer Gavin, Associate Planner 1050 Camino del Mar Del Mar, CA 92014 Fax: (858) 755-2794 Email: [email protected] Please include the name, phone number, email, and address of a contact person in your comments. 06/26/2026 CN 32616

BATCH: AFC-4084 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED SHOWN BELOW UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien executed by VILLA L’AUBERGE DEL MAR OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., A CALIFORNIA MUTUAL NONPROFIT BENEFIT CORPORATION Recorded SHOWN BELOW as Instrument No. SHOWN BELOW of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, California, property owned by SHOWN BELOW. WILL SELL ON 7/16/2026 at 10:00 AM LOCATION: AT THE FRONT ENTRANCE TO 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE, SUITE 214, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, business in this state, all right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, describing the land on above referred Claim of Lien. TS#, REF#, ICN, UNIT/INTERVAL/WEEK, APN, TRUSTORS, COL DATED, COL RECORDED, COL BOOK, COL PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, NOD RECORDED, NOD BOOK, NOD PAGE/INSTRUMENT#, ESTIMATED SALES AMOUNT 111886 60717A 60717A 607 17 299-310-26-17 JIM WHITE & ATY WHITE HUSBAND & WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/12/2026 2/20/2026 2026-0048014 3/20/2026 2026-0077171 $5950.44 111888 60940A 60940A 609 40 299-310-28-40 CAROL A PERRIZO TRUSTEE OF THE MAUERHAN LIVING TRUST UDT 11-13-1986 2/12/2026 2/20/2026 2026-0048014 3/20/2026 2026-0077171 $6332.97 111889 60738A 60738A 607 38 299-310-26-38 KENNETH LOU MCKIBBAN AND JANICE MIKOLSKY MCKIBBAN HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS 2/12/2026 2/20/2026 2026-0048014 3/20/2026 2026-0077171 $2250.97 111890 60507A 60507A 605 07 299-310-24-07 BEHOLDEN1 LLC A LIMITED LIABILITY CORPORATION 2/12/2026 2/20/2026 2026-0048014 3/20/2026 2026-0077171 $5822.08 111891 61208A 61208A 612 08 299-310-31-08 LUKE HUY-VIET PHAM AND UNMARRIED MAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/12/2026 2/20/2026 2026-0048014 3/20/2026 2026-0077171 $7573.36 111893 60416A 60416A 604 16 299-310-23-16 LJUBA BENOITON A MARRIED WOMAN SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/12/2026 2/20/2026 2026-0048014 3/20/2026 2026-0077171 $4547.68 111894 60408A 60408A 604 08 299-310-23-08 TERESA DOIDGE A SINGLE WOMAN AS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY 2/12/2026 2/20/2026 2026-0048014 3/20/2026 2026-0077171 $4340.85 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1570 CAMINO DEL MAR, DEL MAR, CA, 92014 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee. Estimated amount with accrued interest and additional advances, if any, is SHOWN ABOVE and may increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to sell, in accordance with the provision to the Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell which recorded on SHOWN ABOVE as Book SHOWN ABOVE as Instrument No. SHOWN ABOVE in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call the phone number shown below in bold, using the Reference number assigned to this case on SHOWN ABOVE. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness secured by said Notice, advances thereunder, with interest as provided therein, and the unpaid assessments secured by said Notice with interest thereon as provided in said Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions, fees, charges and expenses of the trustee and the trusts created by said Notice of Assessment and Claim of Lien. IN ORDER TO PAY YOUR ACCOUNT CURRENT, PLEASE CONTACT ADVANCED FINANCIAL COMPANY AT (800) 234-6222 EXT 189 Date: 6/22/2026 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, As Trustee, 16835 W. BERNARDO DRIVE, SUITE 214, SAN DIEGO, CA 92127 Phone no. (858) 207-0646 By LORI R. FLEMINGS, as Authorized Signor. 06/26/2026, 07/03/2026, 07/10/2026 CN 32611

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 26-00450-VC-CA Title No. 260078565-CA-VOI A.P.N. 224-052-28-14 ATTENTION RECORDER: THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTICE PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR ONLY PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE 2923.3 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/20/2024. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Michael Kenney, an unmarried man Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 12/23/2024 as Instrument No. 2024-0353883 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale:: 08/26/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $445,512.87 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1401 El Norte Parkway Space 274, San Marcos, CA 92069 A.P.N.: 224-052-28-14 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 866-539-4173 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 26-00450-VC-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 26-00450-VC-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE: To the extent that the sale is subject to Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031), purchaser agrees to provide all required information and further agrees to reimburse trustee for any costs, expenses or fees incurred as a result of the collection of such information *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 06/17/2026 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany and Bosco, P.A., its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 866-539-4173; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com A-4878266 06/26/2026, 07/03/2026, 07/10/2026 CN 32602

T.S. No.: 26-19180 Loan No.: ******6372 APN: 144-053-18-00 Order Number: 250197769-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED 3/11/2024. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 7/22/2026 at 10:00 AM, Prestige Default Services, LLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant that certain DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT dated 3/11/2024 (“Deed of Trust”) recorded on 3/15/2024, as Instrument No. 2024-0065190, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by OB DEV 1, LLC, A California Limited Liability Company (“Trustor”), as trustor, to secure obligations in favor of RFLF 4, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, as beneficiary. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by Cash, a Cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). Checks must be made payable to Prestige Default Services. At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the Statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, 92020, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT in the property situated in said County, California, The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1518-1520 San Jose Street, Oceanside, CA 92058 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warrant, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT , with interest (including, without limitation, default interest) and late charges thereon, the prepayment premium, legal fees and other costs, fees, expenses and charges, and advances, and interest thereon, and the fees, charges and expenses of the undersigned trustee (“Trustee”) as provided in the note, loan agreement and other loan documents secured by the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT , at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale reasonably (Estimated as of 6/30/2026) $1,877,227.57. The amount may be greater on the day of sale as accrued interest, costs and fees, and any additional advances, will increase the figure prior to sale. The current beneficiary under the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT (the “Beneficiary”) hereby elects to conduct a unified foreclosure sale pursuant to the provisions of California Commercial Code Section 9604(a)(1)(B) and to include in the non-judicial foreclosure of the estate described in this Notice of Unified Trustee’s Sale all of the personal property and fixtures described in the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT . The Beneficiary reserves the right to revoke its election as to some or all of said personal property and/or fixtures, or to add additional personal property and/or fixtures to the election herein expressed, at the Beneficiary’s sole election, from time to time and at any time until the consummation of the trustee’s sale to be conducted pursuant to the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT and this Notice of Unified Trustee’s Sale. The personal property which was given as security for trustor’s obligation as described in the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT . No warranty is made that any or all of the personal property and/or fixtures still exists or is available for the successful bidder and no warranty is made as to the condition of any of the personal property and/or fixtures, which shall be sold “as is” “where is”. The Beneficiary heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned, a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a Written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located, and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (949) 776-4697 or visit this internet website https://prestigepostandpub.com , using the file number assigned to this case 26-19180. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 6/12/2026 Prestige Default Services, LLC 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Questions: 949-427-2010 Sale Line: (949) 776-4697 Ileanna Petersen, Commercial Trustee Sale Officer PPP #26-003810 06/26/2026, 07/03/2026, 07/10/2026 CN 32589

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. : 00000010693620 Title Order No.: 260039047 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/10/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER AND WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 08/19/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0349502 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of SAN DIEGO County, State of CALIFORNIA. EXECUTED BY: DAVID W. BENTLEY AND RUTH BENTLEY, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by California Civil Code 2924h(b), (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States). DATE OF SALE: 07/22/2026 TIME OF SALE: 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1534 AVENIDA DE LOS LIRIOS, ENCINITAS, CALIFORNIA 92024 APN#: 259-420-40-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $669,370.70. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 833-561-0243 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case 00000010693620. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder”, you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 833-561-0243, or visit this internet website WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM using the file number assigned to this case 00000010693620 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 833-561-0243 WWW.SALES.BDFGROUP.COM BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER AND WEISS, LLP IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER AND WEISS, LLP as Trustee 3990 E. Concours Street, Suite 350 Ontario, CA 91764 (866) 795-1852 CA Debt Collection License No. 11709-99 Dated: 06/10/2026 A-4877529 06/19/2026, 06/26/2026, 07/03/2026 CN 32573

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-03064-CE-CA Title No. 250608999-CA-VOI APN. 256-100-26-01 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/03/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Lindsay Shinnefield, an unmarried woman Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 05/10/2019 as Instrument No. 2019-0177669 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 07/08/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $112,394.25 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 248 Calle De Sereno, Encinitas, CA 92024-2103 A.P.N.: 256-100-26-01 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 714-730-2727 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-03064-CE-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-03064-CE-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE: To the extent that the sale is subject to Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031), purchaser agrees to provide all required information and further agrees to reimburse trustee for any costs, expenses or fees incurred as a result of the collection of such information *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 05/28/2026 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany And Bosco, P.A.,, its agent, 1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 714-730-2727; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sale Representative A-4876388 06/12/2026, 06/19/2026, 06/26/2026 CN 32541

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on July 6, 2026 ending at 10am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Carlsbad 2405 Cougar Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92010, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenants: Ashton Farmer — Unit 2158 Alden Kay — Unit 2269 Ethan (JaLila) Sharratt — Unit 3019 06/26/2026 CN 32620

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. The Online Auction will be held on Friday – July 10, 2026 at 1:00 PM. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. B208 – Vernon Long 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32617

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on July 6th, 2026, ending at 10 am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Del Sur 16001 Babcock St San Diego CA 92127, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Jenny Cadwell – Unit 2009 Jason Crowell – Unit 1001 Travis Weis – Unit 3470 Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 06/26/2026 CN 32610

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF GREENBRIER COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA CHANGE OF NAME FORM Julia Alieth McDade to Julia Aleith Wetzell Civil Action No. 26-D-98 LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLICATION CHANGE OF NAME PROCEEDING FAMILY COURT OF GREENBRIER COUNTY, WEST VIRIGINA Notice is hereby given that on the 21st day of July 2026 at 9:30 o’clock on said day, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, Julia McDade, will apply by Petition to the Family Court of Greenbrier County, West Virginia, before the Honorable Judge R. G. Ford for the entry of an order by said court, changing the name of her from Julia Alieth McDade to Julia Aleith Wetzell. At which time and place may any interested party appear and be heard, if they so desire. You are hereby notified that this matter may be rescheduled without further notice of publication. A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk’s office at: 912 Court St N, Lewisburg, West Virginia. Entered by the Clerk of said Court this 18th day of June 2026. Jamie L Baker Greenbrier County Circuit Clerk By: s/s Donna Chesebro Deputy Circuit Clerk FILED | 06/18/2026 11:02 AM FC-13-2026-D-98 Greenbrier County Circuit Clerk Jamie Baker 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32598

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY-ALYCE CELESTE ZEIGLER, aka MARY-ALYCE ZEIGLER Case# 25PE002764C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Mary-Alyce Celeste Zeigler, aka Mary-Alyce Zeigler. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jillian Joyce Guerrero, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jillian Joyce Guerrero be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: August 05, 2025; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Evan C. Page, Esq. 27131 Calle Arroyo, Ste 1722 San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Telephone: 949.940.8550 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32595

NOTICE OF SALE Notice is hereby given pursuant to the Civil Code and the Uniform Commercial Code of the State of California, the undersigned will sell at 900 N Cleveland St #17, Oceanside, California, on July 17, 2026, at 9 a.m., the following described property and contents to wit: a 1973 HMTTE mobilehome, Decal Number ABI3803, Serial Number 0371S4687, registered owner Warren Keith Milledge, II, for the purpose of satisfying a warehousemen’s lien of the undersigned for past due rent and storage in the approximate amount of $6,923.16 as of June 1, 2026, plus additional storage and utility charges due at the time of sale, together with costs of advertising and expenses of sale. Mobilehome to be removed from storage following sale. JONATHAN T. TREVILLYAN, ESQ Attorney for Mira Mar Mobile Community 6/26, 7/3/26 CNS-4053831# CN 32593

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DAVID BURCHARD SANDELANDS SR. aka DAVID BURCHARD SANDELANDS Case # 26PE001490C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of David Burchard Sandelands Sr., aka David Burchard Sandelands. A Petition for Probate has been filed by David B. Sandelands in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that David B. Sandelands be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 14, 2026; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 501. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: David B. Sandelands 1912 Rockefeller Ln., Apt. 203 Redondo Beach, CA 90278 Telephone: 310.292.7129 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32563

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KARL LEWIS ZEIGLER, aka KARL L. ZEIGLER Case# 26PE001500C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Karl Lewis Zeigler, aka Karl L. Zeigler. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Jillian Joyce Guerrero, in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Jillian Joyce Guerrero be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 07, 2025; Time: 9:30 AM; in Dept.: 503. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Evan C. Page, Esq. 27131 Calle Arroyo, Ste 1722 San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Telephone: 949.940.8550 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32553

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU029972N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Cynthia Ellen Marion-Walker and Steven Edwin Marion-Walker filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Cynthia Ellen Marion-Walker change to proposed name: Cynthia Ellen Marion. b. Present name: Steven Edwin Marion-Walker change to proposed name: Steven Edwin Walker. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 17, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/02/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32552

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF THOMAS ROBERT WARD Case # 26PE001498C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Thomas Robert Ward. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Carrie Spring Ward in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Carrie Spring Ward be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: July 01, 2026; Time: 1:30 PM; in Dept.: 502. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Andrew W. Gilliland 1902 Wright Pl., Ste 200 Carlsbad CA 92008 Telephone: 760.237.0323 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32544

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU029751N TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Janine Marie Taylor filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Nathaniel John Alebachew Taylor change to proposed name: Nathaniel John Taylor. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 17, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. N-25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/01/2026 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32525

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU029624C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kalya de Leon Duong filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Kayla de Leon Duong change to proposed name: Kayla de Leon. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 15, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 06/01/2026 Michael S. Groch Judge of the Superior Court 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32507

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 26CU028589C TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Kalya de Leon Duong fka Kayla de Leon on behalf of minors filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: a. Present name: Laylani Kay de Leon Duong change to proposed name: Laylani Kay de Leon. b. Present name: Lance Thai de Leon Duong change to proposed name: Lance de Leon. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On July 14, 2026 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. C-61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 05/27/2026 Michael S. Groch Judge of the Superior Court 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32497

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012112 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Yabz Consulting. Located at: 760 Foxwood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Robert Quibuyen, 760 Foxwood Dr., Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2026 S/Robert Quibuyen, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32622

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013519 Filed: Jun 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pet Suites; B. The Animal Keeper. Located at: 19 Journey, Aliso Viejo CA 92656 Orange. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 625, Poway CA 92074. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. The Animal Keeper Inc., PO Box 625, Poway CA 92074. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/03/2017 S/Brenda Costello, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32619

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012492 Filed: Jun 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swell Stuff. Located at: 699 N. Vulcan Ave. #12, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Louise Hetman, 699 N. Vulcan Ave. #12, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/13/2013 S/Lisa Louise Hetman, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32615

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012062 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Silk Salon. Located at: 225 N. Willowspring Dr., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1470 Encinitas Blvd. #146, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lara Perry, 1470 Encinitas Blvd. #146, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Lara Perry, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32614

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013762 Filed: Jun 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego Parent Coordinator; B. SD Parent Coordinator. Located at: 2777 Jefferson St. #200, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 1701, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kendall Wagener, PO Box 1701, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/22/2026 S/Kendall Wagner, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32613

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012890 Filed: Jun 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pinpoint Auto. Located at: 660 Crouch St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher James New, 660 Crouch St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher James New, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32612

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012057 Filed: May 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Cali Rays Sourdough Deli. Located at: 1870 Rancho del Oro Rd. #190, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. WCSO Inc., 1870 Rancho del Oro Rd. #190, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/26/2026 S/Karndeep Uppal, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32609

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9012056 Filed: May 28, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. West Coast Sourdough. Located at: 1870 Rancho del Oro Rd., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/30/2024 and assigned File # 2024-9011480. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. WCSO Inc., 1870 Rancho del Oro Rd., Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: A Corporation. S/Karndeep Uppal, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32608

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013702 Filed: Jun 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kurimu. Located at: 1649 Waterlily Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lanna Cookie LLC, 1649 Waterlily Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 10/06/2025 S/Lanna T. Ha, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32607

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011690 Filed: May 22, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Olivenhain Wealth. Located at: 4405 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jesse Jay Papike, 4405 Manchester Ave. #106, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jesse Jay Papike, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32601

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013648 Filed: Jun 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solace Cafe Co.. Located at: 7318 Woodshawn Dr., San Diego CA 92114 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beatrice Dianne Go Bate, 7318 Woodshawn Dr., San Diego CA 92114. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Beatrice Dianne Go Bate, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32600

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013671 Filed: Jun 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Hoppy Dice; B. Hoppy Dice. Located at: 2108 N St. #N, Sacramento CA 95816 Sacramento. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Flow Hospitality LLC, 2108 N St. #N, Sacramento CA 95816. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/18/2026 S/Skyler Szczepanski, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32599

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013542 Filed: Jun 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Amber Flynn Consultations. Located at: 221 Witham Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Amber Flynn, 221 Witham Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/09/2005 S/Amber Flynn, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32597

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013127 Filed: Jun 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Commercial Print Brokers. Located at: 914 Caminito Madrigal #C, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Oliver Peter Mikkelsen Hinds, 914 Caminito Madrigal #C, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Oliver Peter Mikkelsen Hinds, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32596

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012081 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Athletic Turf Solutions. Located at: 1784 Felicita Ln., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. James D. Breeden, 1784 Felicita Ln., Vista CA 92083; 2. Tamara H. Breeden, 1784 Felicita Ln., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2000 S/Tamara H. Breeden, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10, 07/17/2026 CN 32594

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013500 Filed: Jun 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Caliwood Co. Located at: 1080 Naomi Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Diana Granados, 1080 Naomi Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Diana Granados, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32587

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013412 Filed: Jun 16, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TC By FC. Located at: 550 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #14, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Felipe Cardenas, 550 Los Arbolitos Blvd. #14, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/12/2026 S/Felipe Cardenas, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32586

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013295 Filed: Jun 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dancing Dog Events. Located at: 2061 Cottage Way, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Susan Barbato Ms., 2061 Cottage Way, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Susan Barbato Ms., 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32585

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011523 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Celtic Roots Acupuncture. Located at: 2307 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jacinta Fisher Wagoner, 2307 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/20/2026 S/Jacinta Fisher Wagoner, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32582

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012754 Filed: Jun 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. BuildCost.io; B. BuildCost. Located at: 3352 Driver Way, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Grangewell Ventures LLC, 3352 Driver Way, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/18/2026 S/Michael Criswell, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32580

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013333 Filed: Jun 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. A. C. Earth Werks. Located at: 6733 Luciernaga Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jessie Christopher Orocio Aguayo, 6733 Luciernaga Pl., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/15/2026 S/Jessie Christopher Orocio Aguayo, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32579

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013240 Filed: Jun 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Twin Rise Haus. Located at: 466 W. Los Angeles Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kristine Lianne Castro, 466 W. Los Angeles Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kristine Lianne Castro, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32578

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010706 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. LoadRight Services. Located at: 4035 Highland Ave.

#7, San Diego CA 92105 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jovany Hernandez, 4035 Highland Ave. #7, San Diego CA 92105. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2026 S/Jovany Hernandez, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32577

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012532 Filed: Jun 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Farkas Tax Advisors. Located at: 1947 Camino Vida Roble #104, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1801 E. Camelback Rd. #201, Phoenix AZ 85016. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Farkas OPCO LLC, 1801 E. Camelback Rd. #201, Phoenix AZ 85016. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2025 S/Joseph Dixon, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32576

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012815 Filed: Jun 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NonConventionalKrafts (NCK). Located at: 2982 Ora Avo Terr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. On The Level General Contractors Inc., 2982 Ora Avo Terr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/02/2004 S/Janis L. Arendsen, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32575

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013078 Filed: Jun 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Better Bones RX. Located at: 171 Saxony Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Wendy Green Physical Therapy PC, 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Wendy Zastoupil Green, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32574

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011568 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Qi Acupuncture and Wellness. Located at: 215 Hwy 101 #109, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lidia Domagalska, 215 Hwy 101 #109, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/24/2026 S/Lidia Domagalska, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32572

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011920 Filed: May 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Resilient Brain Health. Located at: 11622 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4479 Heritage Glen Ln., San Diego CA 92130. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Mili Rajendra Parikh, 4479 Heritage Glen Ln., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 08/01/2025 S/Mili Rajendra Parikh, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32571

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013102 Filed: Jun 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ultimate Body Solutions; B. BodyByDrea. Located at: 3133 Tiger Run Ct. #108, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Andrea Nicole Tagalog, 3133 Tiger Run Ct. #108, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2010 S/Andrea N. Tagalog, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32568

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011065 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Pantry SD. Located at: 578 Echo Ln., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Douglas Toshiaki Fujikawa, 578 Echo Ln., San Marcos CA 92078; 2. Wendy Ann Garn, 578 Echo Ln., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Douglas Toshiaki Fujikawa, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32567

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013004 Filed: Jun 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Solscribe Mobile Notary. Located at: 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #2015, Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rene C Gomez, Trustee of GOAT Trust, 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #2015, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rene C. Gomez, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32566

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013003 Filed: Jun 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Regina Heels Publishing. Located at: 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #2015, Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rene C Gomez, Trustee of GOAT Trust, 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #2015, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rene C. Gomez, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32565

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9013002 Filed: Jun 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Regina Heels Records. Located at: 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #2015, Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Rene C Gomez, Trustee of GOAT Trust, 1637 E. Valley Pkwy #2015, Escondido CA 92027. This business is conducted by: A Trust. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Rene C. Gomez, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03, 07/10/2026 CN 32564

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012906 Filed: Jun 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Athletic Complex. Located at: 399 Compass Rd., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. A&C Legacy LLC, 399 Compass Rd., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ermalinda Cote, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32561

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012243 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bespoke Digital Marketing. Located at: 3608 Kingston St., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Delon Grayot, 3608 Kingston St., Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Delon Grayot, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32559

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012413 Filed: Jun 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ICD SITRA. Located at: 600 W. Broadway #700, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Trafalgar Construction LLC, 5900 Balcones Dr. #100, Austin TX 78731. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/15/2026 S/Jose Santiago Almeida Falomir, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32554

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011910 Filed: May 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grounded in Growth. Located at: 1450 Market St. #229, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dr Dani Schaer Psychologist PC, 1450 Market St. #229, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Danielle Schaer, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32551

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012164 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. SoCal Screens. Located at: 466 N. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #G, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Travis Allen Knapp, 466 N. Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #G, San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Travis A. Knapp, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32547

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012459 Filed: Jun 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Lean Volunteer Publishing. Located at: 765 Dorothea Ave., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. David Karl Meader, 765 Dorothea Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/03/2026 S/David Karl Meader, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32546

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012176 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TriCity Built. Located at: 841 Hampton Ct., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 2232, Vista CA 92085. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brittan Garret Anderson, PO Box 2232, Vista CA 92085. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brittan Garret Anderson, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32545

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012172 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. VetroPro Window Cleaning; B. Vetro Pro Window Cleaning. Located at: 1613 Anza Ave., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jesse Omar Hernandez, 1613 Anza Ave., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/30/2024 S/Jesse Omar Hernandez, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32542

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012002 Filed: May 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Small Wonders. Located at: 1495 Clearview Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lori Joyce, 1495 Clearview Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/18/2026 S/Lori Joyce, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32540

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012383 Filed: Jun 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sober Dad. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., San Diego CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2244 Faraday #153, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shappell Ventures LLC, 1111 6th Ave. Ste 500 #739472, San Diego CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/20/2026 S/Nicholas Brian Shappell, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32537

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012382 Filed: Jun 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ironclad Medical. Located at: 2244 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 2244 Faraday #153, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shappell Ventures LLC, 1111 6th Ave. Ste 500 #739472, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/20/2026 S/Nicholas Brian Shappell, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32536

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010640 Filed: May 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bullion Loop; B. Low Premium Bullion; C. Discrete Metal. Located at: 1106 2nd St. #170, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Synergistics LLC, 1106 2nd St. #170, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/04/2026 S/Todd A. Stennett, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32535

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011765 Filed: May 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AFB Warehouse. Located at: 340 Rancheros Dr. #170, San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Apartment Finish Boards Inc., 1664 Milan Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Tamara Langmead, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32534

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012144 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 4Ever Bookkeeping. Located at: 816 Malibu Point Way, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Everardo Aguilar, 816 Malibu Point Way, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Everardo Aguilar, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26, 07/03/2026 CN 32533

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9012136 Filed: May 29, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Katerina Belesi. Located at: 11170 Taloncrest Way #56, San Diego CA 92126 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 05/29/2026 and assigned File # 2024-9018359. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Aikaterini Belesi, 11170 Taloncrest Way #56, San Diego CA 92126. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Aikaterini Belesi, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32531

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9012324 Filed: Jun 02, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. GC Masonry. Located at: 1321 E. Indian Rock Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 04/27/2023 and assigned File # 2023-9009393. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Guzman Gaytan Cruz, 1321 E. Indian Rock Rd., Vista CA 92084. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Guzman Gaytan Cruz, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32530

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012212 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Swift and Sparrow Press; B. Real Life Professional Organizing. Located at: 1079 Shadowridge Dr. #81, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bethel Joy Swift-Munoz, 1079 Shadowridge Dr. #81, Vista Ca 92081; 2. Jesus Munoz Lorca, 1079 Shadowridge Dr. #81, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 09/01/2019 S/Bethel Joy Swift-Munoz, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32529

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012178 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Orientation Publishing. Located at: 29668 Hoxie Ranch Rd., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Thomas Ingram, 29668 Hoxie Ranch Rd., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2026 S/Christopher T. Ingram, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32527

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011042 Filed: May 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Commonplace. Located at: 1037 Golden Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jean Andrea Herold, 1037 Golden Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jean Andrea Herold, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32526

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012207 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. AlinaStretching. Located at: 10940 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #2D, San Diego CA 92131 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alina Urbanovich, 10940 Scripps Ranch Blvd. #2D, San Diego CA 92131. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/01/2026 S/Alina Urbanovich, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32511

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012249 Filed: Jun 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Nomad Organizing. Located at: 3790 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ariuna Munkueva, 3790 Manchester Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ariuna Munkueva, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32510

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012100 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific View AI. Located at: 357 Chestnut Ave. #12, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. George William Resch Jr., 357 Chestnut Ave. #12, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/George William Resch Jr., 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32509

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012111 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Concierge Fitness; B. Crown Coast Living. Located at: 2101 Manchester Ave. #H Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ingrid Johnson, 2101 Manchester Ave. #H, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/02/2014 S/Ingrid Johnson, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32508

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011959 Filed: May 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FO Supply. Located at: 1747 Sorrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pamela Day Designs, Inc., 1747 Sorrel Ct., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Gregory Day, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32506

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011295 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Proactive Therapy Partners. Located at: 2177 Salk Ave. #175, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 231026, Encinitas CA 92023-1026. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sharon Kathleen Thompson, PO Box 231026, Encinitas CA 92023-1026. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Sharon Kathleen Thompson, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32505

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012170 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Malibu Terra Studio. Located at: 7045 Surfbird Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Renata Tylka, 7045 Surfbird Cir., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/29/2026 S/Renata Tylka, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32504

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011886 Filed: May 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gnomo Nation. Located at: 13370 Tiverton Rd., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Margaret Hazel Easton, 13370 Tiverton Rd., San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/26/2026 S/Margaret Hazel Easton, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32503

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011934 Filed: May 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Earth & Elixir. Located at: 1037 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Reyna Christina Bailey, 1037 Gardena Rd., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Reyna C. Bailey, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32502

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011537 Filed: May 21, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Totalis. Located at: 2344 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Saba Pasha, 2344 Caringa Way #C, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Saba Pasha, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32501

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9010790 Filed: May 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Healing Sanctuary RSF. Located at: 18029 Calle Ambiente #506, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92091 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 675 Kellogg St., San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Acupuncture RSF Inc., 675 Kellogg St., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/21/2021 S/Chelsie Black, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32500

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011782 Filed: May 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sacred Chaos Doula Services. Located at: 612 Birch Dr., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christina Michele Karlstromer, 612 Birch Dr., Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Christina Michele Karlstromer, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32496

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012029 Filed: May 28, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Talaria Tactics. Located at: 1354 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Austin Cassidy, 1354 Hermes Ave., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/27/2026 S/Austin Cassidy, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32495

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9012059 Filed: May 29, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Squeeze. Located at: 1253 Linalda Dr., El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kelly Sue Olsen, PO Box 2042, El Cajon CA 92021; 2. Raymond James Olsen, PO Box 2042, El Cajon CA 92021. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kelly S. Olsen, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32494

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011447 Filed: May 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grow SD Agave. Located at: 991 Loma Santa Fe Dr. #C 457, Solana Beach CA 92075 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bertz LLC, 991 Santa Fe Dr. #C 457, Solana Beach CA 92075. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/19/2026 S/Alberto Nunez, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32491

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011243 Filed: May 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MedEx For Vets. Located at: 863 Bowsprit Rd. #304, Chula Vista CA 91914 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. MedEx Nursing Corp, 863 Bowsprit Rd. #304, Chula Vista CA 91914. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Annalisa Chery, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32490

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011368 Filed: May 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Stillings Technology Group; B. Stillings Technology Services. Located at: 8011 Sitio Caucho, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-267, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stillings Technology Group LLC, 1084 N. El Camino Real #B-267, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 05/01/2026 S/Alex B. Stillings, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32485

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9011757 Filed: May 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. 78 Electric. Located at: 755 Oleander Pl., Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. John Houston Blackburn, 755 Oleander Pl., Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/John Houston Blackburn, 06/05, 06/12, 06/19, 06/26/2026 CN 32484